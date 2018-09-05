Gear Energy: Bargain-Hunting For A Balanced Future

Investors may like what they see in Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) to consider an investment in a company that was hard hit in the previous industry price downturn. This heavy oil producer has been acquiring more light oil production to diversify away from what may become an unprofitable product line. There has been a steady issuance of shares as a result of these transactions. However, the benefits of light oil production could far outweigh the extra shares outstanding. The recent pullback of the stock may provide an opportunity to invest for those shareholders willing to risk some future acquisitions for stock as the company continues to grow through light oil acquisitions.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Gear Energy August, 2018, Investor Corporate Presentation

The latest acquisition will add some high margin light oil production to the company profile. Management often mixes lighter oils with the heavier oil production to enable the heavy oil production to flow through pipelines to the refineries for further processing. The diversification move has possible ways to save money and enhance profit margins.

The acquisition will keep financial leverage low at the expense of some shareholder dilution. However, it also reduces the cash flow variation during times of lower oil pricing. Heavy oil producers like Gear Energy suffered mightily a few years back when oil prices bottomed below WTI $30 and cash flow nearly dried up. All of a sudden, there were conservative financial statements that did not look so conservative in some aspects.

Gear Energy clearly survived the downturn and the stock price has come roaring back. However, a reduction to that extreme cyclical exposure is clearly necessary. Therefore the current acquisition was to be expected as well as some more diversification moves in the future. Future safety is also provided by a sound hedging policy as well as a diversified sales customer base.

The stock may look cheap on a recent cash flow basis. But Mr. Market is concerned with some of the Canadian infrastructure challenges as well as cash flow during periods of lower commodity pricing. Average cash flow during both good and hostile industry conditions is a very important measure of overall company profitability. Heavy Oil producers often look very cheap during periods of high oil pricing. But they struggle with a heavily discounted product (compared to lighter oil products) without any cost advantages to cancel the discounted selling prices during periods of low commodity pricing. Therefore the latest acquisition move could lead to a re-evaluation of the company to withstand periods of low commodity pricing.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Gear Energy August, 2018, Investor Corporate Presentation

This Alberta, Canada producer will see funds flow from operations growth as a result of the acquisition. Light oil production often has a long term out-sized effect on cash flow. It does not take a lot of high margin light oil production to assure an adequate cash flow during a commodity price downturn. The company will still be far more cyclical than much of the industry as heavy oil margins often expand far more than light oil during periods of relatively strong pricing. The acquisition should also allow significant long term production growth to resume. Clearly, long term production growth reversed during the last price downturn in 2016. Management probably wants to avoid the possibility in the future. Cyclical companies that can grow during downturns tend to be more highly valued by the market. The long term goal is for the company to be a predator that snaps up distressed companies at the bottom of the oil price cycle.

As a small producer, the company has a hard time demonstrating the advantages of customer diversification and adequate transportation to those customers. Gear Energy tends to get lumped into the small Canadian energy producer category with a lot of competitors that have less favorable results. The production gains and acquisition should lead to production in excess of 10,000 BOED within six months. That level of production could make the market notice some of the superior advantages of this company from its competition.

Source: Gear Energy Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

The company has managed to keep net debt relatively low. The key net debt-to-EBITDA ratio generally remains very conservatively under 1.0. Therefore this company can usually withstand a significant price decline without fatal balance sheet and cash flow stress. The heavy oil pricing obtained by this company far exceed the Canadian average heavy oil price obtained by many in the industry. In fact WCS pricing has been about C$10 below the prices noted above. This company has considerable competitive heavy oil advantages through its hedging and diversified sales customer base.

Even though operating costs remain relatively low by industry standards, the discounted heavy oil selling price can be a burden should WTI pricing drop below $30 in the future. Management will most likely seek to reduce operating costs of the proposed acquisition further. Any success could bolster the decision to acquire the light oil production and increase money available to expand production.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Indicated)

Source: Gear Energy August, 2018, Investor Corporate Presentation

Anytime production expands for a heavily discounted product, fast paybacks are necessary to assure the return of capital investment while guaranteeing a minimum return on that investment through hedging. Clearly, the results shown above appear to meet that goal. Costs need to remain low enough that the wells cash flow properly during periods of lower commodity pricing. That lower pricing cost assumption also appears to be met unless commodity heavy oil pricing sustains an extreme price decline for an extended period of time.

Lighter oil produced should provide a preferred avenue of growth during severe industry downturns. Previously, such as 2016, this company did not have that possible growth avenue so production declined to the consternation of Mr. Market. In the meantime, well run companies such as this heavy oil producer could eventually become an acquisition candidate for the right price. Typically acquirers want a company with low costs and few challenges. This company definitely fits those requirements.

Key Points

Don Gray, Chairman of the Board, also had the same title (and co-founded ) at Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF). Peyto is a very highly regarded low cost dry gas producer in Canada with a long and impressive growth record. That kind of experience can be very handy for a developing company such as Gear Energy. Several other directors and key employees also have experience at previously growing oil and gas companies. That type of unusually deep experience helps significantly lower the risk of investing in a smaller oil producing company.

The fairly conservative balance sheet combined with an excellent hedging and diversified sales strategy represent significant heavy oil competitive advantages. Further benefits from the proposed light oil acquisition will accrue. However, this company will remain more cyclical than much of the industry because heavy oil production tends to be more profitable during periods of high oil pricing and sometimes far less profitable during periods of lower oil pricing. Therefore the multiple of enterprise value-to-cash flow from operations may not expand much, if at all from current levels.

This management should find a way to grow at above average rates due to the superior experience represented in the presentation. Already costs are relatively low and profitability is relatively high. The recent price pullback combined with the announcement of the acquisition represents a decent entry point for future capital gains. As long as an investor can withstand the cyclical nature of a primarily heavy oil producer, this management may merit a long term holding for some investors. Others may want to sell long before the next price downturn to preserve profits.

The acquisition of lighter oil production may throw cold water on the idea that The WCS discount to WTI will be easing anytime soon. Baytex (BTE) another heavy oil producer just acquired the light oil producing company Raging River (OTC:RRENF). This could mean that the heavy oil production crowd sees more turmoil ahead for heavy oil production. That turmoil could prevent the survival of standalone heavy oil producers unless they possess a unique advantage. It will be extremely interesting to watch the future of heavy oil pricing.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Gear Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRENF PEYUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate positions in GENGF and BTE at any time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.