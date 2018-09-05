EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) CEO William Thomas Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 5, 2018 7:45 AM ET

William Thomas - Chairman & CEO

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

Jeanine Wai

Alright. Good morning, everybody. It's nice to see everybody bright and early. Hope you all had your coffee. We are very pleased today to kick off our second day and present EOG Resources, which is a premier multi-basin E&P company focused on high returns and disciplined organic growth. In the US, EOG nails operations in 11 plays across six basins. We're still fortunate today to have Bill Thomas who serves as EOG's Chairman and CEO. Bill?

William Thomas

Yes. Good morning, everyone. And, yes, thank you for getting up and showing interest in EOG. And certainly, thank you Jeanine for the invitation and Barclays for allowing us to present.

The company, EOG can be rightly described as a high return organic growth company. And we're focused on four goals. Number one, we want to be the leader in return on capital employed certainly in the E&P industry. But we want to be one of the leaders compared to any industry in any sector. And we want to be able to continue this lead through the commodity price cycles. And we'll talk about our plan to do that as we go forward.

Number two, we want to be a leader in growth but not just in pure growth, we want to be a leader in disciplined growth and disciplined growth means strong growth, but it means growth that is not going to go so fast that would it will deter our returns. We firmly believe that growth should be an expression of making good high return investments and not the other way around.

And number three, we want to be among the low cost producers in the global oil market. We believe we're one of the low cost producers in US but we want to be compared to any of the producers anywhere in the world.

And number four, we've got extremely strong commitment to safety and environment. We've got excellent track record and we want to continue to maintain and improve that as we go forward.

So we're focused on delivering long-term shareholder value. And if you’ve followed the company over the years, we've got a fantastic history of being able to do that. And we set the company up to continue to do that even in a very moderate to low oil price going forward.

The second chart is a history -- a 20 year history of EOG's return on capital employed and we’ve got a very strong one. You can see many years we exceeded 15%, 20%, sometimes up to 30% return on capital employed. And our goal this year with the recovery in our -- lowering our cost structure is to get back above -- up in the double-digit range. And we think we're well on the way to do that. But our ultimate goal is to get back up into that 20 plus percent range and be a leader not just E&P space but be a leader compared to any company in any sector.

So when you look across the large-cap peers, we are certainly a leader in production growth. And this is a chart that shows consensus estimates for debt adjusted per share production growth. Of course EOG is in red. And we have a 25% lead on our closest competitor. So we are growing very strongly, but we're also growing with high discipline at the same time.

And this chart shows that there are not many companies in the S&P group that have both high returns and high growth. This is a plot of the forward 12 months revenue growth consensus numbers for all the different sectors and proud to say that EOG is one of only 68 companies in the S&P 500 that have both double-digit returns and double-digit growth. And we're one of only four E&P companies in the S&P 500. So we're in really good shape and we're getting better.

And the way we do this, the way we are headed forward and we made the switch during the downturn is that we're focused on what we call premium drilling. And premium drilling is focused on wells that have an after-tax rate of return of at least 30% at $40 flat oil price and $2.50 flat gas price. And the definition for our premium well does not change with oil prices. So if oil prices are in the 60s now, we've not changed our definition, it's still based on $40 oil.

So that gives us a very large advantage and I'll show you the well productivity and manage that we have in a minute, but it's certainly producing industry leading returns. The payback on these wells are less than one year at $60 oil. The most important part is they have very low finding costs. And these finding costs, because we don't change the price deck, stays constant. It stays low. And so as oil goes up, our finding cost still remain low and it keeps us very disciplined. And this is what is going to propel the company to continue to outperform and to continue to have very strong return on capital employed and be competitive with any business in any industry. Currently we have 9,500 locations that we got geologically identified and that's 9.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent and that's over 13 years of inventory that we have currently defined. And as you can see on the chart, 30% at $40, but at $60 plus oil, we’re over 100% rate of return on the average, well in each one of these -- in each -- in this -- at $60 oil.

And we're -- as we described ourselves, we're very organic. So we're able to reproduce ourselves and improve the quality of our inventory at the same time at a very, very fast rate. So over the last several years, this is just a two year chart, we've increased the premium inventory from 3,200, now we're up to 9,500. And nearly all of that is through organic exploration efforts in our own existing plays, by being able to improve well productivity and lower well costs.

And the most important thing is, not only is the number of the inventory going up, but the quality of the wells going up at the same time. So the bottom bullet, black bullet shows a per well MBoe reserve per the average well in the group and you can see that continually goes up. And I'll talk about just in a minute, we added a significant amount, started two new plays in the Powder River Basin and we'll talk about that in a minute. So we're replacing our inventory much, much faster at a rate at least 2 times faster than we're drilling it.

So the real top secret of EOG's success and we've had multi-decade -- decades to build our culture. It is like very important. It’s the main driver of the company. And then the blue circle describes really the culture of our people and our organization. So number one, we're rate-of-return driven. Everybody in the company is incentivized and compensated on returns. Very, very focused on that.

We're decentralized, we're non-bureaucratic. So we make decisions locally and we push decisions down to every person in the company. It's not a top-down driven company; it's a bottom-up driven company. Multi-disciplined teamwork, obviously very high technical confidence, very entrepreneurial, very innovative. And then most important thing is that when you go to work for EOG whether you're a geologist, or you’re engineer, an accountant or a field foreman, you are expected to be a business person first. And so we give people the ability, the data and the freedom to make decisions at every level and so every person in the company is generating value.

And we have very strong track record. So we're very exploration-oriented, we organically and internally generate all of our prospects. That helps us to capture acreage in the best plays and the rock quality. As you all know it’s the major driver on the well productivity, whether it's conventional or unconventional. So we focus on rock quality and that our wells -- that's the reason our wells are the most prolific producers in the US.

In operations, we're the most active operator in the US but we're also the fastest driller, the lowest costs. We have -- many of our services and products and materials are self-sourced and we've got a very strong proven multi-decade history of delivering what we say we're going to do. And then in information technology, we think we've got a big lead. We've been developing in-house data marts and captured data for over two decades. We have ongoing multiple ways to continue to capture real time data and we're doing more of that all the time. And we've developed our own predictive algorithms. We have 65 apps on our iPhones. And so we give the data to every person in the company and they're using it all the time. And that helps us to make crisp or better decisions, quicker decisions as we go forward. So that's why we're able to produce both high returns and high growth and we're able to do it organically.

If you follow the history of the company in the horizontal drilling, we've been first movers, and we were first movers first in horizontal gas. We initiated horizontal drilling back in 2003 in the Barnett. We follow that up with early mover in the Marcellus and in the Haynesville. And as you all know, US natural gas production has bloomed since that. And the Marcellus, certainly Barnett and the Haynesville are major producers in that. And then I think what we're most known for is horizontal wells. We clearly initiated horizontal oil and shale much before the rest of the industry. We completed our first horizontal Bakken well in 2006 and we followed that up with the Barnett Combo in 2007. And then in 2009, we made probably most significant thing for the company, we initiated horizontal oil in the Eagle Ford. And then in the -- we also began drilling in the Permian-Delaware Basin and in the DJ Basin. We were early movers in each one of these plays. And that's been a big, big part of EOG's success. And this is a chart that shows horizontal oil production and of course the Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken are the leaders.

And when you look across the US today, 94% of all the horizontal oil production in the US is from six plays. And if you look at those six plays, most of those EOG initiated. And we have very, very strong positions in each one of those plays. And because of that, we are by over a 2 to 1 margin the largest producer of horizontal oil in the US. We're the largest producer of oil period in the lower 48. And so we have a really big lead and we have very, very strong acreage positions and we continue to add to that as we go forward.

And then when you look at a per well productivity and you look at the data from last year on all the horizontal oils -- all the horizontal wells period drilled in the US and that was a large number, the ones that made over 1,000 Boe per day for the first 30 days, I mean EOG has an enormously well productivity. We have the most prolific wells. And that's because we have the best acreage and the best plays along with the best technology. And then when you examine the rates of returns on these wells of EOG versus industry at any of the major plays, EOG has a huge advantage. These numbers are run with the cost normalized. We just use EOG well costs for industry wells and EOG well costs obviously for our wells. And just because the productivity of our wells are so high, we have a huge advantage on per well rate of return. And that's directly related to the amount of premium wells we drill in these plays. So the black dots at the -- highlights at the bottom of the page, show that as premium wells the percent increases per play, the well productivity and the well rates of return increase.

To go along with that, we've got a very long track record of reducing costs through our operational efficiencies and technology gains and just blocking and tackling and executing every day. And this is a seven year history of the Eagle Ford and you can see consistently every year we keep reducing costs, and we're reducing costs this year. Across the company, we believe even though the industry costs in general are going up, we're still able to reduce costs. And so our target this year is to reduce our well costs across the company about 5%. And we think we're well on our way to doing that. And we do that through multiple different ways, technology, efficiencies, self-sourcing, materials and services and then just focusing on daily execution.

We're also focused on operating costs and we've been driving those down. We're down over the last five years, this year about 28%. So again that's just looking at every piece of the business, transportation, LOE, G&A, every person in the company is a business person first, everybody's focused on reducing costs and getting better in each one of these areas.

And then if you listen to our call, the second quarter call a few weeks ago, we announced very significant new premium drilling potential in the Powder River Basin. Powder River Basin, if you remember the sixth dot was a smaller dot, currently of the six major plays that we believe is going to be more significant going forward and the company has 400,000 acres in the core area, the pressured cell of the Powder River Basin and we've identified multiple plays. And we've announced that we now have 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in 1,600 premium drilling locations. And most of those are located into source rocks, the shale plays, which is the Mowry and the Niobrara, very persistent and consistent high quality across our acreage position. And then we've developed some technical breakthroughs through our ability to identify the best rock and the best target, down to the very best 30-feet of rock in each one of those plays. And so our well productivity is going way up. And then like in all of our plays, our well costs are going way down. We’re considerably the lowest cost and a huge lead in well cost right now in the Powder River Basin. And the combination of those two are producing very low and very strong rates of return.

And this is a chart that shows life of the well revenue per thousand feet of lateral, so it's normalized on the lateral length and you can see the Niobrara and the Mowry are very competitive versus any of the other EOG plays, that's well plays, and the costs are in red and they are very low. So the Mowry and the Niobrara are very competitive on the rate of return, finding cost basis with any of the plays that we have in the company and we’ll be developing those at a faster pace in years to come.

So we now have -- we have been developing seven plays, premium plays in the company. So the addition of the Mowry and the Niobrara brings us up to nine plays and that gives us the ability to have discipline and redeploy capital in nine different plays and that gives us ability to continually grow the company at very, very high rates of return as we go forward.

So as I said on the first slide, our ultimate goal is to create long-term shareholders value and we believe the best way to do that is continuing to reinvest in the company. So we believe we're going to generate more than $1.5 billion of free cash flow at $60 oil this year. And so our priorities are to reinvest obviously in high return growth in our premium drilling inventory, continue to reinvest small amount of money every year in developing new plays through exploration, to increase the quality and the size of our inventory. So we're drilling the well this year at 18%. We're also focused on our balance sheet, a pristine balance sheet, not just a good balance sheet. And we found out that if you have that it really helps you to weather the commodity cycles. And so the last cycle we did not cut our dividend and we did not issue equity. And that is something we're not going to do going forward. And we're now focused on stronger dividend growth. We've had a 19% compounded annual growth rate of dividend over the years. And so we're now focused on a much stronger rates on that. And we increased the dividend this year about 31%. And we're committed to continuing to focus on strong dividend growth going forward.

And then the last thing, we're not interested in expensive M&As. We're a very different company. We captured this large position in all these different basins at very, very, very low cost at a fraction of the cost that it takes to get it through M&A and we see no limits in the opportunities going forward. We have a very robust exploration effort, very confident in our ability to organically add new potential going forward.

And last, if you follow the company, we've got a very strong track record in share performance. So this is a chart over the last 10 years, it shows EOG in red, it shows S&P 500 I believe in black or blue there. And it shows WTI oil prices. So oil prices are down 28%, the S&P is up 98% over that period and EOG is up over hopping a 166%. And that's because we focus on returns. And we're committed to doing that going forward. We’ve never been in a better position than we are right now. So we're extremely excited about the sustainability of the company. We're extremely excited about the future of the company and we are very confident that we're going to continue to outperform.

So thank you for listening. And I'll turn it back over to Jeanine.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jeanine Wai

So we can start some Q&A right now. We also have the breakout session coming off in maybe like 50 minutes or so. So I'll just kick it off I guess for the room and then we can open it up. Bill you’ve mentioned previously that disciplined growth means maximizing returns and NPV per acre and not really having extremely underlying assets. So can you talk about where in the portfolio you see the most opportunity to increase oil growth contribution over the next year or two versus where you are today?

William Thomas

Yes. You say what kind of?

Jeanine Wai

Oil growth kind.

William Thomas

Oh, yes, sorry. We’re growing oil really in all of these different plays. And they're all at a kind of different point of maturation. But just like I showed on the cost curve on the Eagle Ford we continue to get better in every play, even though we've been drilling the Eagle Ford probably the longest of any of them. And so we're growing our Eagle Ford volumes this year, even there. So I think when you look across the company, the biggest increase in activity we've had in 2018 was of course in the Permian and the Eagle Ford is probably second. And -- but we're very involved. We started the Woodford play in Oklahoma so that's now like a strong contributor to the company. The DJ Basin continues to be really strong. And in the DJ Basin by the way, we have no acreage in Colorado. All of our acreage is in Wyoming. That's really kind of important at this point. And then now we’ve started a couple more plays in the Powder River Basin.

So the advantage of having a diversified plays, multiple plays and then our decentralized organization, allows us to redistribute our growing cash flow in a very disciplined manner. And so, to grow the company substantially and steadily, sustainable over a long period of time, that gives us an avenue to bring each play along at a proper pace. So you can go too fast and kind of outrun your costs, learnings and advantages and you can go too fast and outrun your technical learning on how to develop this play properly to maximize the value of your average. So each one of them needs to be brought along at a proper pace. And so we’ve set the company up to where we can continue to do that and execute with very strong discipline

Jeanine Wai

Questions from the audience?

I can keep going all day. I left you guys more amount. In terms of capital discipline, free cash flow and growth, you mentioned there is $1.5 billion of free cash flow estimated for this year. I think you've said previously that your target is to grow the dividend more than the 19% historical CAGR. On our forecasts, even after paying down the $3 billion in debt, there's still room to go after that. How are you thinking about the risk reward of your dividend given that when a typical business E&Ps are generally price CAGRs? How are you thinking about that? Because I know you're one of the companies that has consistently about wanting to compete in the S&P 500 and not just among E&Ps?

William Thomas

Yes, I think it's important -- the strong balance sheet and the dividend and having that sustainable through the commodity price cycles, all go together. And so that's a reason that we're really focused on having a pristine balance sheet. So that when we increase the dividend, we're not thinking about ever having to cut it. So that's a really strong commitment for us. And so as a company has gotten our cost structure down, and we believe we'll continue to get our cost structure down. We're going to have more and more free cash flow if oil stays anywhere close to where it is right now. And so the priorities will be to reinvest and continue to work on that dividend.

And then after that, our commitment is to the shareholders. We work for the shareholders. And we work for the long-term shareholders. And so we're going to do the right thing for the shareholders. And so we don't have any -- anything that's off limit other than it's got to generate a really, really high rate of return. So we're focused on that and I'm confident we'll do the right thing for the shareholders like we've done in the past.

Jeanine Wai

Questions?

I’ll give you another one. So yesterday, we heard some comments about the Permian slowdown potentially coming a little faster than some people had anticipated. And we're just wondering if we can get your views on how you think that will unfold in the basin and for the industry?

William Thomas

Yes. I mean the Permian basin as you all know it's ramped up very quickly for some operators, not EOG. They ramped up faster than maybe the takeaway infrastructure to handle it. And so that's maybe put a damper on some operators. But that's a temporary thing for the industry. That will be fixed in a pretty quick order. I think in general, as we look across the US, and now have almost 20 years in the business of horizontal drilling and growing production, when you're focused on one basin, one play, it gets very difficult to continue high rates of growth because you get into developing into the middle of these plays and down spacing and everything kind of gets a little bit harder to sustain those really high growth rates. So you see the highest growth rates early in the plays. And as the plays get bigger and they get more mature then the growth rates will slowdown. So our view as an industry for the Permian is probably a little bit more subdued on growth than most people would have it. It will grow certainly for the next few years, but it will grow at a sober pace every year. And it won't be the thing that's going to destroy oil prices again because it's going to grow so fast and grow oil. And I think in general for the whole US it’s the same thing. It just takes a lot when the volumes get to where they are right now. It takes a lot of capital and a lot of focus to grow at really higher rates. And so the growth rate for the US I believe will slow down too.

Fortunately for EOG, because we're adding new plays, and adding more ability to redistribute our capital in more different places, we believe that's the model you need to continue really strong growth and do it with a disciplined manner. So we’ve set the company up to do very, very well as we go forward. But the conventional plays and the horizontal plays, when you think about them across the world are really not that much different unless you're adding new plays or new field discoveries et cetera, very difficult to maintain higher growth rates. So we're focused on doing multiple plays and continuing to add them as we go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Any thoughts on going outside the United States?

William Thomas

Yes, we constantly look. We have a very strong team looking at international opportunities all the time. We are in Trinidad. We've been in Trinidad for 25 years. And that's a very, very strong business, higher rate of return business for us. It's kind of a core area. We look at our -- especially of course at horizontal well and even gas in some areas of the world. And we see geologic opportunity, that's not the limit. The issue is always the geopolitical side of the business. And so to find the right play, especially where you can execute a horizontal drilling program which takes an enormous amount of infrastructure and services and a lot of different logistics, and to do that in a place that is low-risk politically and has got a good business base to start with where you can make the right deal upfront, and all that to be competitive of what we're doing in the US is super difficult to find. And so we see ample opportunity, and so we reemphasize this, we see no lack of new opportunity for EOG to organically continue to add significant potential in the US. And so we're going to stay focused on US.

That's where is the best place to do business and we believe we make higher returns there than anywhere else.

Jeanine Wai

Okay. I guess continuing on the topic of capital discipline and growth and versus balance sheet and all of that, EOG already has a pristine balance sheet. Is there a point at which you think that the company would be under levered? I know that you don't talk much about share buybacks because you prefer to reinvest in growth and grow the dividend. But can you kind of talk about that dynamic as well, as you get further down the line?

William Thomas

Yes, so our target is, as the chart shows we're going to reduce debt by $3 billion over the next four years. And that gives us now I believe to like $3.4 billion in total debt, so our net debt-to-cap is really low at point. So we don't have any plans beyond that. And so we'll just take one year, one quarter at a time. And our commitment is to the shareholders. And doing the right thing and to make sure that we stay disciplined. And just because we got the free cash flow, we're not going to finish it off on some high priced deal. We're going to make sure that we continue to stay focused and deliver high returns and high growth at the same time.

Jeanine Wai

Okay. And then also in terms of cost inflation, it's been a hot topic coming out of 2Q I think because some of the CapEx updates. You’re currently roughly 60% I think left in for your well cost of 2018. I believe you’ve gotten a pretty good head start on 2019 as well. So I was wondering if you could give us your views on cost inflation in 2019 and how you plan on mitigating some of that?

William Thomas

Sure, I think we did get a great head start. We locked in a lot of services; put some things in place last year that has really benefited this year. Things are -- some things are going to go up next year. For -- even for EOG [pipe] -- due the tariffs, et cetera, they’re going to go up industry wide, and so we will have to deal with that. And we're beginning to see some inflation in drilling costs, and particularly in the rig costs. So those are two areas that we're working on very strongly.

On the opposite side, we see a lot of opportunity continue to reduce costs. So right now frac spreads, the market for frac spreads is very soft below even what we started in 2018. So we're beginning to lock in more and more of that as we go forward. That's one of the biggest cost of the well. Sand cost, due to local sourcing of sand is continuing to drive down sand cost. And that's a huge part of the well completion costs. And we're doing self-sourcing sand in more than one play in multiple ways, not just happening in the Permian, and local sand.

And we also are making really big headways into water. So we're now reusing about 50% of the water that we use in the Permian and that's going to go up and up and up. And the same thing is happening in other plays. We've developed technology and cost structures for water reuse that are even lower cost than what we could dispose the water in the past. So we're turning more and more to that and putting that infrastructure in. So there is a lot of good things going on, plus you just saw the chart on the Eagle Ford, it's very consistent because of our culture in EOG, it's like we never ever get satisfied, not even remotely. So we work on every nut and bolt, and every aspect of the well. And so our cost reduction is consistent and consistent over the years. Every time we've reduced cost in one area, we look over year and we got a thousand other ways to get better. And so it's a relentless thing with a very decentralized, very motivated, very highly incented group of people that have a lot of data and a lot of methods to continue to reduce costs. So we're very focused on that going forward. And we are very confident that we're not going to see a big cost increase for EOG.

Jeanine Wai

Okay. Well thank you very much. It's been a real pleasure Bill.

William Thomas

Well, thank you.