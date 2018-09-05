Transocean to acquire Ocean Rig for approximately $2.7 billion.

Transocean's acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW is good news for the long-term even if the stock price experiences some immediate weakness that should be seen as an opportunity.

Transocean noted in the press release that the combined fleet is comprised of 57 floaters, with 17 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 ultra-deepwater drillships in.

Image: Ocean Rig Poseidon from OET.

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the strongest offshore drillers with a record backlog of about $11.5 billion as of 09/01/2018.

As I said in my preceding article, Transocean is my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector. My recommendation has not changed for the last two years, and I still recommend accumulating the stock for the long-term primarily because the company will be the first to benefit from a floaters recovery that seems slow to materialize.

However, signs for a possible floaters recovery at the end of 2018 or early next year are increasing after the recent second-quarter results. One caveat is that the day rates will be slower to improve due to a massive rig oversupply which will slow the pace of the stock appreciation significantly.

The drilling industry is known for its high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion of your Transocean's position based mainly on the future oil price outlook. RIG trades in correlation with the oil prices, this is a fact, and we should pay attention.

Most of all, to perform well and take advantage of the extreme volatility exhibited by this sector, you have to ignore what I have called the "market noise" which tends to darken or brighten the picture unnecessarily and only follow your judgment.

Today's news is an example, and I was suggesting that Transocean was not done acquiring other companies in the floaters' business earlier this year. In fact, in April, I wrote that Transocean could eventually acquire Odfjell Drilling to consolidate its position in the North Sea sector.

Transocean To Acquire Ocean Rig For Approximately $2.7 Billion

On September 4, 2018, According to Transocean:

Transocean Ltd.("Transocean" or the "Company") (NYSE: (RIG)) and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. ("Ocean Rig") (NASDAQ: (ORIG)) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Transocean will acquire Ocean Rig in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.7 billion, inclusive of Ocean Rig's net debt. The transaction consideration is comprised of 1.6128 newly issued shares of Transocean plus $12.75 in cash for each share of Ocean Rig's common stock, for a total implied value of $32.28 per Ocean Rig share, based on the closing price on August 31, 2018. This represents a 20.4% premium to Ocean Rig's ten-day volume weighted average share price. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company.

What is Transocean acquiring?

1 - Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) balance sheet situation at the end of the second-quarter 2018.

I recommend reading my preceding article about the 2Q'18 for ORIG in which you will be able to get more information regarding the balance sheet and the backlog.

Basically, after emerging from bankruptcy, ORIG had negative net debt as of June 30, 2018, and total cash is $713.3 million at the end of 2Q'18, with a total long-term debt of $350 million with no debt maturity until 2024.

Furthermore, ORIG free cash flow is now $283 million on a yearly basis.

2 - ORIG Backlog discussion

ORIG backlog is based on primarily one single long-term contract with Total (TOT) that will roll off on September 2021 at a high-level day rate.

However, the risk of early termination of the contract has been reduced significantly this quarter after the company said that discussion with Total and the Skyros ended with a new rate has been fixed at $573K per day which is still an excellent rate for Ocean Rig, well over the average day rate awarded now. Transocean acquisition has been probably facilitated by this new development that offers backlog security.

Note: In case of early termination, the company said that the deal is protected by a proper termination clause that will secure over $550 million in payment.

Source: ORIG 2Q Presentation.

Note: ORIG has two newbuild drillships remaining with Samsung Heavy Industries:

Ocean Rig Santorini Ocean Rig Crete The Ocean Rig Amorgos has been canceled on February 14, 2018.

In the press release, ORIG noted that on July 3, 2018, the Company made the $22.25 million interim yard installment payment to Samsung Heavy Industries ("SHI") in connection with the construction of the Ocean Rig Crete. Under the agreement with SHI, the delivery of the Ocean Rig Crete has been postponed to "September 30, 2020, but may be brought forward at the option of the Company."

3 - What is the deal worth?

"The transaction consideration is comprised of 1.6128 newly issued shares of Transocean": ORIG shares outstanding diluted is now 91.568 million, and if we apply the 1.6128, Transocean will issue approximately 147.7 million shares. Based on $11.4 per share, it is $1.683 billion .

. "Plus $12.75 in cash for each share of Ocean Rig's common stock,": $12.75 per share in cash represents $1.167 billion based on 91.568 million shares outstanding.

based on 91.568 million shares outstanding. The company has $350 million in long-term debt and $713.3 million in cash. It means that the company has ~$369 million (ORIG presentation) in cash and no net debt.

Depending on the stock valuation, I estimate the deal at about $2.6-2.7 billion.

4 - Transocean new backlog after ORIG acquisition, fleet count, and net debt.

Total backlog as of September 1, 2018, is ~$12.2 billion. The company noted that "Transocean's industry-leading contract backlog by $743 million for a combined total of $12.5 billion, at an average dayrate of $413,000."

Transocean noted in the press release that the combined fleet is comprised of " 57 floaters , with 17 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 ultra-deepwater drillships in the industry."

, with 17 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 ultra-deepwater drillships in the industry." Net debt.

Net debt is about $7 billion as of June 31, 2018, which is a substantial increase due to the Songa Offshore (OTC:SGAZF) acquisition. However, the ORIG acquisition will affect the net debt because of the payment of $1.68 billion in cash which reduces total cash to approximately $1.2 billion (adding the extra $369 million from ORIG).

The debt is not a threat with a limited CapEx until 2020 where Transocean is expected to spend about $950 million to complete two drillships. However, we will have to see how much total CapEx Transocean will have to pay for the two newbuilds acquired from ORIG.

Shares outstanding will increase from ~462 million to ~610 million.

Conclusion

Transocean's acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW is good news for the long-term even if the stock price experiences some weakness that should be seen as an opportunity. The company is buying a modern fleet comprised of state-of-the-art drillships and two semisubmersibles Harsh Environment for an excellent price. I believe it is the perfect time for such an acquisition.

I wrote in my preceding article about ORIG that the deepwater and ultra-deepwater segments have not revealed any definitive signs of a nascent recovery even though we are experiencing a bullish momentum in oil prices which are now trading over $70 per barrel.

One exception is the North Sea market, of course, which is suitable for the jack-ups and semi-submersibles Harsh-Environment rigs. However, a broad floaters' recovery seems to shape up, judging by the number of tenders ongoing (77) and what has been stated by the major companies in this industry. We start feeling a definitive optimism for the near future.

I know, many readers here are taking this "optimism" with a grain of salt after what happened to the Ocean Rig's old shareholders. Nonetheless, the floaters' market shows signs of life, and it is encouraging for RIG/ORIG in early 2019.

Jeremy Thigpen, Transocean CEO, concluded in the press release:

Including the five rigs under construction, and considering the two additional rigs that we have recently decided to recycle, Transocean's pro forma fleet will be comprised of 57 floaters, including many of the most technically capable ultra-deepwater floaters, and harsh environment semisubmersibles in the industry. With this unparalleled fleet, the offshore drilling industry's largest and most profitable backlog totaling $12.5 billion, and approximately $3.7 billion in liquidity, we are well-equipped for the market recovery.

The sell-off today is not a surprise, and generally, the market is always punishing the company that acquires without any processing logically what it is all about. I was expecting a more severe drop to the line support around $10.80 today.

RIG technically is forming an ascending triangle pattern with a line resistance at around $12.20 (I recommend a light selling at this level) and line support at $10.80 (I recommend accumulating at this level depending on the oil prices and new news, of course).

Ascending triangle patterns are bullish patterns, and we should expect a decisive break out on the positive side down the road. This interpretation is fitting well with the actual situation with a potential recovery in motion.

One mid-term target is $14 (Triple top) at which point it is logical to sell a significant portion of your holding. On the negative side, RIG can always break out on the downside and retest the next support at $9 (I recommend a strong buy at this level.)

