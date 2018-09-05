Christopher & Banks Corporation (CBK) CEO Keri Jones on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE:CBK) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Jean Fontana - IR

Keri Jones - President and CEO

Richard Bundy - CFO

Analysts

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty & Company

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Jean Fontana, Investor Relations.

Jean Fontana

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the Christopher & Banks Corporation’s second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. Presenting on today’s call will be Keri Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Bundy, Chief Financial Officer.

This morning’s conference call is in conjunction with the earnings press release that the Company issued this morning. Today’s earnings release and conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address the Company’s expectations regarding its future performance, including but not limited to, financial conditions, results of operations, business initiatives, growth plans and prospects, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

Please refer to today’s earnings release and the Company’s SEC filings for more information on these risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this call.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Keri Jones.

Keri Jones

Thanks, Jean. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter fiscal 2018’s earnings results.

We have made important progress on our turnaround efforts over the past three months. We drove modest improvements in our top line sales, strengthened our financial position, hired two exceptional key executives and began to make progress on the strategic initiatives that I outlined in our first quarter call.

During the second quarter, sales were up approximately 1% as compared to the second quarter last year. Comp sales reflecting the calendar shift grew 0.8%, which was an acceleration from the 2.6% decline that we saw in Q1. We’re pleased to see the continued strong momentum in our e-commerce business with sales growing 15% on top of a 22% increase in the second quarter of last year. The investments that we have made in our e-commerce business are paying off and we expect continued strength as we execute our omnichannel initiatives.

We had strong performance across many of our merchandise categories. The Relaxed Restyled business continues to be a fast-growing category and our shorts, capris, and knit top categories also saw strong sales as the weather warms in the second quarter. The softest performing categories were woven tops as well as accessories and jewelry.

Gross margin was flat to last year. We had expected to offset the cost pressure we saw in first quarter with fewer markdowns in the second. Instead, we took more markdowns than we originally planned to move through excess inventory in the quarter as the spring product did not sell as quickly as we had planned. Importantly, we ended Q2 with inventory down 4% over the same period last year, after ending Q1 with 10% more inventory year-over-year.

Our top priority going forward is taking a more disciplined approach in the inventory to sales ratio, and you will see this take shape this fall season. Additionally, we do not have the same cost pressures this fall.

We made significant progress on strengthening our financial position. We improved our cash position. And as you just heard, we ended with leaner inventory levels. And lastly, we extended and slightly increased our credit facility. Continuing to strengthen our balance sheet and improve our cash flow position will remain a top priority for us.

Now, before I move on to an update on our strategic initiatives, I want to share how extremely excited we are to have added two talented and seasoned executives to our leadership team. Andrea Kellick, who joined as Chief Merchant in mid July, brings more than [technical difficulty] years of retail experience, primarily in apparel across specialty and mass. Andrea has expertise in all aspects of product design, development, buying and planning and most recently served as the head of women’s apparel at Target.

Our leading priority is to drive profitable sales growth by consistently delivering product that our customers love and presenting it in a way that is both inspiring and easy to shop. Andrea with her team will be refining our content, evaluating our vendor and sourcing partnerships as well as the entire design and development process to ensure that we’re focused, fast and flexible enough to meet our customer needs as well as deliver improved financial performance.

We’re also thrilled to have Richard Bundy on board as our Chief Financial Officer. Richard has strong specialty retail background, including extensive experience in financial planning and analysis as well as operations. Richard has spent the last decade at Soma and Chico’s brands, most recently as the VP of brand finance and strategy. Richard’s immediate priorities will focus on areas where we can drive both improved sales and profitability. These include store operations, marketing and promotional effectiveness, and driving higher returns from our real estate portfolio. Both Richard and Andrea have gotten up to speed quickly and are already having a positive impact on our business, despite having joined us just eight weeks ago.

Now, turning to an update on our strategic initiatives that are focus of our team. Number one, enhancing and simplifying her shopping experience. As we’ve mentioned in the past, the move to more fashion product in our stores has been paying off. However, our zeal to broaden a number of options combined with aggressive inventory purchases for spring, led to a store experience that was not easy to shop and frankly made it much too difficult for her to create an outfit. In the process of the big shift and assortments, we lost some discipline around basic assortment architecture principles. This resulted in a lack of balance of sleeve lengths and prints and solid mix, just to name a couple of examples. The good news is that we can and swiftly move to make necessary adjustments to build a more-balanced assortment.

Additionally, we have learned with the spring assortment that our customers are gravitating to newer looks. This is great news for us, as it gives her another reason to buy. Our merchants are passionate about continuing to build on the success we’ve had in offering her new looks. I believe that fall is a step forward from spring in all aspects of our assortment.

Number two, deliver compelling promotions. In the past, we’ve promoted too broadly and too frequently. Our goal is to take a more disciplined and analytical approach to our promotions, so that we can reduce these over time. The first step is to have inventory levels in line with the sales trend which we have done. Moving forward, we’re focused on reducing the number of days for all store events and the amount of overlap that currently happens with our promotions. In May, we tested a shortened customer appreciation event and we invested half of the savings into building out a stronger Memorial Day promotion and we put the rest to the bottom line. This was successful, and we will continue to plan similar, more thoughtful promotions. We believe that by streamlining promotions we can drive meaningful margin expansion as part of our turnaround.

Number three, drive omnichannel growth. We’ve made significant progress in the past three months on ship from store. We’ve moved from a three-store pilot to shipping from 70 stores with an expectation to be at over a 100 stores by the end of this quarter. As we take these steps to more fully leverage our overall inventory, we expect this to drive incremental revenue and profitability. We also remain on track to launch buy online pickup in store later this fall. We believe that this is another way to drive revenue through increased customer and store associate interactions. Overall, we have a strong and growing e-commerce business and we will continue to enhance our customer’s experience letting her shop in the way she chooses by allowing us to drive revenue and better leverage our assets.

Number four, building loyalty and growing our customer file. As I’ve noted in the past, we have a strong and loyal customers base and we look to drive increased spend with our current customers. To increase loyalty to our brand, we’ve been very-focused on growing the number of private label credit card customers. During the second quarter, we saw a 33% increase in the number of accounts activated. This is important as our PLCC customers spend two times more than our non-credit card holders. Additionally, we also saw our PLCC revenue penetration increase from 34% to 37%.

We also plan to grow our total customer file through strategies we expect to take hold over time. First, we’re focused on the market disruption that has occurred. We have 55 stores that we believe could substantially benefit from the Bon-Ton store closings. We are amping up our grassroots marketing efforts including some in-store events as our fall season kicks off and the Bon-Ton stores complete their liquidation. Secondly, we have shifted a greater spend of our marketing to digital, as well as new customer acquisition in order to expand our reach. Last but not least, under Andrea’s leadership, we will continue to evolve our assortment to attract a broader group of customers.

Number five, reducing our cost structure. We’re intently focused on reducing costs in our organization. We’ve made important progress in occupancy cost and insurance. Most recently, we have engaged a third party to leverage our non-merchandise procurement, which we believe will result in significant savings as we renegotiate contracts as they come up for renewal.

In conclusion, I remain very excited about the Company’s future. My leadership team is strengthened. We are focused on the right initiatives and we have already begun to improve our operational discipline as an organization. While we expect these initiatives to begin to take hold this fiscal year, we believe we will deliver improved gross margin, drive year-over-year sales growth and achieve meaningful improvement in earnings and cash flow in fiscal 2019. This is a part of our longer term strategy to return the Company to profitability. Richard will provide more detail on our path to profitability a bit later in his remarks. Richard?

Richard Bundy

Good morning, everyone. I’m delighted to be here at Christopher & Banks and look forward to working with Keri and the team to drive our path forward to improved financial performance and sustainable profitability. I will begin with a detailed review of our second quarter financial results and will then provide you with an overview of our longer term financial targets and walk you through how we plan to achieve them.

Beginning with our results for the second quarter. Net sales increased 0.9% to $87.4 million compared to $86.6 million in last year’s second quarter. We operated an average of 2.5% fewer stores and comparable sales increased 0.8% in the quarter, reflecting the calendar shift. Overall, we are pleased to see the improvement in the second quarter results as we continue to execute our strategic priorities.

For the quarter, average dollar sale was up 5.5%, reflecting a 5.2% increase in the average unit retail and a 0.3% increase in units per transaction. Total transaction volume for the quarter decreased 5.2% due largely to traffic declines in stores coupled with the store count reduction. As Keri stated, we are very pleased with the performance of our e-commerce business and we continue to invest in our omnichannel capabilities.

Gross margin was essentially flat at 28.5% of net sales, merchandise margin was down approximately 60 basis points, primarily related to the product cost pressure from Q1 and the aggressive steps we took to move out of excess inventory as we prepared for the fall season. This was offset primarily by improved occupancy costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $29.7 million compared to $29.2 million in last year’s second quarter. The modest increase in SG&A dollars was largely due to investments in the e-commerce business, as well as higher professional and consulting fees and a severance charge. This was partially offset by reduced store payroll and insurance costs.

We expect SG&A expenses for the back half of the fiscal year to be below last year’s level. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased by approximately 20 basis points to 33.9%. Depreciation and amortization was $2.5 million compared to $3.2 million in last year’s second quarter due to the sale leaseback of our corporate facility that we completed in Q1. There were no non-cash impairment charges for the quarter. For the second quarter last year, we recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $93,000 related to assets held at one store location. Our second quarter net loss was $7.4 million, or a loss of $0.20 per share, compared to last year’s second quarter net loss of $7.9 million or $0.21 per share.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the second quarter with $23.1 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $22.6 million at the end of last year’s second quarter. We had no outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility for the second quarter. Cash provided by operating activities was $6 million in the second quarter. Total inventory was $40.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018, down 4% as compared to the $41.9 million at the end of last year’s second quarter. The lower level of inventory is a reflection of our more disciplined approach to aligning inventory levels with sales and improving inventory turnover.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2018 were $0.8 million compared to $1 million in last year’s second quarter. Reduction in year-over-year CapEx reflects lower store construction expenses.

During the second quarter, we extended our credit facility to 2023 and supplemented the existing $50 million facility by adding a $5 million revolving FILO tranche.

We closed one MPW store and opened no new stores in the second quarter. Average retail square feet decreased by 2.5% compared to the second quarter of last year. We operated on average 462 stores, consisting of 314 MPW stores, 79 outlet stores, 36 CB stores, and 33 CJ stores compared to 474 stores last year.

Before I turn to the discussion on our outlook, I wanted to share that we received notification from the New York Stock Exchange that they had accepted our continued listing plan and they will be monitoring our progress on the plan on a quarterly basis.

Now, I would like to turn to the financial objectives we plan to achieve as we execute the strategies outlined by Keri. Our path to sustained profitability will be achieved through a combination of comparable sales growth, gross margin expansion and cost reduction.

Starting with the topline, our goal is to drive sales growth through expanding our omnichannel capabilities, enhancing the overall product assortment in our stores and implementing more impactful marketing promotions to drive customer file growth. We expect to achieve this over time through modest sales per store increases in brick-and-mortar and double-digit growth in our e-commerce business.

Second, we plan to achieve gross margin expansion through improved inventory management, including supply chain and omnichannel initiatives, greater disciplines around our promotions and the continued reduction of occupancy costs. We’re expecting much of the improvement to come from merchandise margin rate expansion, as a result of reduced discounting and a higher penetration of pull price sales, with the balance being achieved through supply chain savings and improved occupancy leverage. As Keri stated, we have engaged a third-party, non-merchandise procurement partner to aid in our expense reduction initiative. While we should see some initial savings later this year, we believe this initiative coupled with an intense focus and thorough review and rightsizing of all of our spend will result in SG&A leverage next fiscal year.

In addition to improvements we expect to see in the short-term. We believe we will deliver improved gross margin, drive year-over-year sales growth and achieve meaningful improvements in earnings and cash flow in fiscal 2019 as part of our path to long-term profitability.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator to begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin with Dougherty & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jeremy Hamblin

I wanted to just get a sense for -- it sounds like you’ve seen some improvements. Can you give us a sense for the initial start in Q3? You noted that you’ve seen -- you saw much higher than planned markdowns in Q2. Can you give us a sense of how things are starting in terms of markdown activity and kind of initial trends here in Q3 as you’re lapping significantly easier comps than you did in Q2?

Keri Jones

Sure. Good morning, Jeremy. First, I will say that I believe we’re focused on the initiatives not only for this fall but for the future. As I stated, I really believe our assortment is a step forward in content and newness and how it shows up in the store and its shopability. We’re in a much better position from an inventory standpoint. As we said, we started Q1 at 10% up, and we’re down 4%. So, we feel like our inventories are better in line. To comment on August specifically, it started off a little slower than we had planned, and there is really two factors involved here. One is, as we mentioned, the late summer delivery, I would say July in particular is selling through a little bit more slowly than we had planned. And then, the second piece is, we intentionally decided to change some fall delivery flow. Last year, in an effort to bring more fashion product in, we actually delivered August, September and October deliveries at the start of the third quarter. And while that helped August business, as she came in to shop our fashion and style events, she wondered where the newness was. And so, we’re flowing it differently this year. But, I will say that the August product that came in, the new fall assortment, we’ve experienced great sell-throughs, and she loves the product.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great. And then -- and just in talking through kind of Q2 and some of the markdowns, I think, you indicated that you felt there are maybe too many options that the store was hard to shop for your customers and hard for them to create outfits. Can you give me just a little more specific in terms of the kind of the problems and then the changes that are being made going forward, maybe in a little bit easier terms? Are we thinking about SKU count reductions, in terms of presentational layout within the stores, are we going to be showing more outfits, can you give me some clarity on that?

Keri Jones

Sure, great question. So, as we entered the spring season, we had dramatically increased our choice count in an effort to offer more fashion, and like I said, lost little operational discipline around how many choice counts could we really show on the floor. So, double-digit percent increases in SKU count, which made it hard for her to put an outfit together. Actually some of the styles were selling out the size within two weeks. And then, we bring in another style. And so, it was not easy to shop, and added on to that Germy was, really buying more aggressively. And you will remember, in first quarter, we said the prior we felt like we left sales on the table. So, it was a number of choices and sheer amount of inventory. So, what you will see for fall is a choice count that’s more in line with what we’ve been successful within the past. In addition to that merchants had instituted a new reviewal process, so we could look at the categories across the store to make sure that it was easy to put together an outfit. So, lower inventory levels, choice count more in line with what’ve done in the past and just better overarching assortment architecture that is actually retail basic. So, we were able to correct that for fall. And I think, when you get out into our stores over the next handful of weeks, you will be able to see that.

Jeremy Hamblin

And then, turning to another important topic. Just in terms of your cash or cash balance built nicely, up $5 million sequentially from Q1. I would assume that’s going to make a lot of people exhale on cash needs. But, can you give me a sense for -- you’re now seeing it up about $500,000 to $600,000 from where it stood in Q2 a year ago. Can you give me a sense for how the cash flow dynamics might play out the remainder of this year? Do you expect that balance to build again in Q3? And then, I would assume that by Q4 that you would have it certainly at a higher level than you had at the end of Q2. Can you give me a sense of how you expect that to track?

Richard Bundy

Sure, Jeremy. This is Richard. I just want to say, while we’re not giving specific quarterly guidance on any of the metrics including our cash position, we do expect to see benefits to cash as we continue to grow and work on our sales, improve the assortments and keep our inventory more in line. This combined with some of the SG&A savings that we’ve talked about and occupancy savings, we expect to see continued cash improvement in the back half. I will say that -- keep in mind that our inventory levels do have a large impact on our cash position and we do build our inventories in Q3. So, just keep that in mind, in any of the modeling work that you’re doing.

Jeremy Hamblin

I appreciate that. I think I actually misspoke when kind of looking at my model, right. Typically you see your inventories up significantly at the end of Q3. So, what -- I would assume that cash balance would fall in Q3 and then recover. But I guess, net-net, my question really was, would we -- at this point, if you stay on plan, would you assume that your cash balance at the end of the fiscal year in Q4 is up from where you had at the end of Q2?

Richard Bundy

Yes. Assuming we stay on our forecast and as we move forward, we should see that happen.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, terrific. And then, you’ve spent a couple of months together here and had a chance to look at the real estate, you’ve done some great things in terms of renegotiating leases. Can you give me a sense of what you’re thinking about in terms of store counts? Do you expect your store counts to remain kind of flattish? Is there a need to potentially carve out a couple of stores at the end of the year as leases expire, so forth? Can you give me any color on your overall store counts?

Richard Bundy

Sure. Well, I will say that it’s early in our review. We are starting a thorough review of our real estate portfolio. The good thing is that we’ve got flexibility in our real estate portfolio with over 60% of our fleet having lease actions over the next three years. So, over the next coming couple of months, we’re going to be doing a deep dive into our real estate and looking at the portfolio and identifying really where we’re going to be, so will be able to give a little more clarity on that in the future. But, we do like the fact that we’ve got the flexibility to make changes where needed. And it’s also given us a nice occupancy savings in the short-term.

Keri Jones

The only thing I would add there, Jeremy, is that we’re not going into this review with a specific store count in mind. We’re going to lead the numbers do the talking, so to speak. We’re looking market by market. We’re layering in omni-sales that happen market by market. We’re looking at mall type. We’re looking at size of community. And there maybe some markets where we say, look, we’re not positioned to be successful here and close stores. And there may be some markets where we open stores where we can be highly successful. We just opened two new stores, one in Ankeny and one in -- outside of Cincinnati, really hitting our sweet spot in terms of mall type, size of community and these stores, early signs are they are off to the races. So, we’re going to take that type of approach to our real estate.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great. And then, I have to turn to the Bon-Ton. You mentioned that you have 55 locations I think that had exposure to the closure of Bon-Ton and potentially liquidation opportunities. How do you expect that to play out? Are you seeing any near-term negatives associated with that as there is liquidations or do you just see that as an opportunity, even in 2018 to potentially capture little bit of share.

Keri Jones

Yes. So, in short, we do believe there is an opportunity in the back half. So, when they first announced, I think I mentioned in the first quarter call that we have customers coming into our store, wanting to open a credit card because their cards were no longer accepted. And so, we know that there is a lot of cross shoppers. I would say, as they went through there liquidation sales, we were impacted slightly negatively in these markets as they were 50%, 60%, 70% off. Just last week, we saw an improvement in those markets compared to our chain once Bon-Ton completed the liquidation. And I just want to comment there has been stories about Bon-Ton starting up again. And I know that somebody purchased the assets and they are operating the website and are talking about standing up a couple of stores. I just want to say with that we believe there is still opportunity, a lot of Bon-Ton business done in the stores. There is a lot of overlap between the type of customers that shops their store and our store. So, we’ve already begun some grassroots efforts. We’re kicking it off right now with the partnership with goodwill events in 100 of our stores. It was an event that they conducted and we’re successful with. And so, more to come as we report on next quarter but we do think there will be some upside in the fall because of this.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great. And then, I wanted to make sure to clarify the comments I think Richard made on kind of SG&A and continuing to hone in on slight cost reductions there. Did you indicate that was -- you have a third-party firm that’s helping to analyze a bunch of things, including lease deals, I think? Are those expectations for potential opportunities more of 2019 event or you see additional opportunities, even in this year?

Richard Bundy

I’d say -- I didn’t say anything about lease obligations that they are helping us work through. We’re clearly focused on non-merchandise categories such as supplies, energy contracts, supply chain distribution, marketing and then a lot of our corporate and operational expenses. So, we feel there is a significant portion of our SG&A that they will be able to help us with. They are not focused on leases at this point in time. And I would say while we expect to get things up and running in 2018, we should start to see a more meaningful savings in 2019.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Ms. Keri Jones for any closing remarks.

Keri Jones

Thank you for joining us on the call today. I remain very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Christopher & Banks. With a strong leadership team largely in place, both short and long-term initiatives underway to drive profitable growth and improve our financial position, I’m confident that we can drive shareholders returns over the long term. Thank you.

