YY Inc.: Analyst Sentiment Is Bullish

The company is financially very healthy, and is becoming more and more profitable as the years go by.

Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly bullish and is increasing day by day, especially as the price of the stock continues to decrease.

YY Inc. has been punished severely during the ever increasing tensions between the US and China.

There have been headlines over the past few weeks that more and more analysts are becoming bullish on YY Inc. (YY). Are they right? Is YY Inc. a buy at these price levels or is there more pain to endure?

YTD Performance

Chinese stocks have been getting pounded so far this year. With the ongoing trade war, business scandals and a bear market with the Shanghai Composite down more than 18% YTD, it's no wonder that there seem to be bargains everywhere.

So far this year, YY is down 32% YTD. Even worse, the stock is down 45.5% from its highs so far this year. This brings the current market cap to $4.87 billion. The company has been improving both on the financial side and on the engagement side.

YY data by YCharts

Analyst Coverage

As of this writing, there are 23 analysts covering YY's stock, according to Barron's. The average price target is $128.17 per ADS, with a median target of $125 per ADS. Each ADS represents 20 class A shares.

Recently, Blue Lotus and China Renaissance have made Buy calls for the YY shares. Blue Lotus upgraded from hold to buy with a price target of $107/ADS. China Renaissance initiated coverage at a buy with a target of $105/ADS. Both of these targets represent 35%+ returns.

According to Barron's, the company is expected to grow tremendously within the next few years. Below are the expectations for earnings per ADS. As of 2017, the company had earnings per ADS of $6.35 (diluted). Analysts are calling for the company to nearly double its earnings within 3 years.

Source: Barron's

Improving Numbers

Sales for the company have continued to grow in the high double digits, going from RMB 4.5 billion to RMB 10.7 billion within 2 years. Sales are broken down into 4 segments: live streaming, online games, membership, and other. Since 2015, live streaming has been the greatest source of sales, while all the other segments have decreased. This has caused live streaming to go from 77% of sales in 2015 to 92% of sales in 2017.

Source: 20-F

Considering YY is a live streaming platform, this makes sense and allows the company to focus on what it does best. The online games sales, while leaving YY, are being more than offset by the increasing sales Huya Broadcasting (HUYA), which YY owns ~48% of shares but more than 50% of voting power, is experiencing.

As far as debt is concerned, 2018 should be an unload year. Roughly 70% of the company's contractional agreements are due by the end of 2018. The balance sheet for the company as a whole is actually really healthy. Current assets doubled from 2016 to 2017 ending at $1.56 billion, while current liabilities fell by 25% ending at $483 million. Total liabilities is only $12 million higher, sitting at $495 million. This puts management in a very strong position financially.

The company has managed to increase profitability all the while increasing the number of shares outstanding. Shares outstanding increases are because of share programs for employees and convertible securities.

Source: 20-F

Increased earnings are because of increasing margins (gross, operating, EBIT, and net). This is a promising sign. While the company is scaling and increasing its sales, management is also able to create a more efficient and profitable internal process.

Source: Morningstar

Conclusion

While YY Inc. the company looks attractive, the current valuation of YY stock seals the deal. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $70, well off the high of $142. Along with this, the ratios below represent the current valuation for YY.

Source: Morningstar

Here are the 5-yr averages for the above ratios for YY:

Ratio YY Inc. P/S 6.49x P/E 24.04x P/B 8.46x

*NOTE: There is no data for FP/E

At these intense discounts, YY looks very attractive. Short term, I am expecting the price to either stagnate or decrease further. However, long term, this company appears very promising and on sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.