GDX: Poor Breadth Leads To New Lows

Going into Friday's close, more than 20% of the Gold Miners Index had made new lows despite the index itself holding above the $18.15 low put in on August 16th.

Another week has arrived, and yet another new low for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has shown up right on cue. Just as new highs almost every week on the US Markets (SPY) shouldn't be a surprise, as it's in a bull market, new lows continually showing up in the Gold Miners Index shouldn't be a surprise, as it's in a bear market. The number of analysts trying to bottom-fish individual miners and bottom-tick the sector itself is not waning, and sentiment still seems to be more bullish than bearish with more calls vs. puts being bought over the past week in the Gold Miners Index.

While traders and investors may not want to admit we're in a bear market, the charts provide an objective view that we are clearly in a bear market. Until this environment changes, it makes little sense to be trying to catch the exact bottom and putting more good money to work after bad. As Ecclesiastes would have said if he was a trader "There's a time to be long, there's a time to be short, and there's a time to go fishing." The two pastimes that have made the most sense in 2018 for gold investors have been shorting or fishing.

In my video last week for premium subscribers on the Gold Miners Index and its many components, I pointed out the trouble I was seeing and the reason I remained very cautious on the sector. Even though the Gold Miners Index was holding above its most recent low of $18.15 put in on August 16th, more than 20% of the components that made up the GDX had already made new lows.

This is not the type of divergence we typically see if a significant low is being put in, and it was a sign that sellers were eager to get out of names and not waiting for the index to make new lows as well. The most alarming part about the fact 23% of the components were making new lows despite the GDX trying to bounce, was that these 9 names of 40 making new lows were not the smaller companies, they were many of the majors.

The list of names that had made new lows was made up of Of the 40 GDX holdings I track that made up the ETF, about 9 of them had closed below that August 16th low already, or about 23% of the index. The names that had made new lows were: Newmont (NEM), Royal Gold (RGLD), New Gold (NGD), Agnico Eagle (AEM), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Tahoe Resources (TAHO), Franco Nevada (FNV) and Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY).

I would only consider two of these companies (New Gold and Tahoe) to be a non-event, as they've been laggards all along, but the others were all mid-cap to large-cap companies or were previously mid-caps before their 2018 rout and some of the bigger Generals within the index. As William O'Neil famously said many years ago (non-verbatim) "If the leaders can't hold up, it's unlikely the laggards of the sector are going to be able to prop the market up for long."

This is precisely what we were seeing as we closed out last week. The Generals of the mining index were all being sold off and making new lows, and a couple of laggards that held their gains are not enough (nor are they weighted large enough) to keep the index propped up.

Another reason to remain cautious on the Gold Miners Index during this little bounce over the back half of August was due to the new high/new low ratio still sitting on a bearish reading. I discussed this in my article over two weeks ago titled "GDX: New High/New Low Ratio Remains Bearish." As we can see from the above chart I've shared of the GDX New High/New Low Ratio from 2016 through 2018, we saw a massive thrust in this ratio to the upside during February of 2016.

This was a blatant sign that something was changing under the hood of the index. This thrust in new highs was coupled with the Gold Miners Index closing back above its 200-day moving average and suggested there was a good chance a new bull market was beginning. Currently, we have no such setup. The New High/New Low Ratio continues to leak after a thrust to the downside at the beginning of August, and we're not seeing a turnaround yet.

The Gold Miners Index is nowhere near reclaiming its 200-day moving average, and individual miners are not building new bases, they're lying dead at or within a couple of percent of their 52-week lows. This is why it's so surprising that there's a never-ending supply of analysts been lined up to call a bottom in the space since July; the ingredients are just not there.

Taking a look at a chart of the Gold Miners Index, the long-term chart gives us some perspective. The below four yearly charts are of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX), Visa (V), and the Gold Miners Index.

As we can see below, the Gold Miners Index gave an opportunity to get long near the lows before the massive 2016 rally, but otherwise, it's been dead money for years now. The 2011 top sits more than 100% above current prices, the yearly chart is in a clear downtrend, and it's been a terrible long-term investment.

Looking at Google below, we've got a stock that's appreciating every single year. While there have been some pullbacks that investors have had to sit through, the bigger picture is clearly up, which is what an investor wants to hold.

Moving to Visa and Netflix above, we've got the same picture. The stocks have been steadily moving higher with only intra-year pullbacks, but investors have been able to enjoy a positive return nearly every single year since the 2009 bottom. While there were a couple of violent pullbacks over this 7-8 year period, big money stepped in immediately to close these stocks higher for the year. Meanwhile, the Gold Miners Index has seen some brief rallies, but big money has taken the opportunity to dump into these rallies.

This is why the Gold Miners Index has never closed a year on its highs and has been unable ever to put together a single consecutive three-year winning streak. The point of this is that we've got three assets in bull markets, and one asset in an obvious bear market. I have no problem getting massively long when a bear market gets extended to the downside and starts a new bull market as we saw in Q1 2016, but I'm not going to participate in a bear market when all of the other time-frames are also in a bear market.

Bear markets provide opportunities when they transition from bear to bull; they are not providing opportunities when they transition back from bull to bear. This is precisely what has been transpiring over the past nine to twelve months in the Gold Miners Index and a reason I've stayed far away except a couple of holdings that were bucking the trend.

So how does this all tie into the current outlook for the Gold Miners Index?

The Gold Miners Index remains bearish on the yearly chart, bearish on the monthly chart, and continues to make lower highs and lower lows which means it's bearish on all other time frames as well. The index broke weekly support at $18.58 to finish last week, and it now has no support left until the $12.95 level back near the 2015 lows.

This doesn't mean we have to drop to $12.95, but being long has become riskier with no real support levels below. The first real sign of trouble came a month ago when I posted the below chart, as the Gold Miners Index was breaking to new 52-week lows and a critical support level near $21.00. We've since a waterfall decline since then with minimal buying support.

Taking a look at the weekly chart, we have short-term resistance at $21.00, with stronger resistance at $22.10 and $23.15. Even if the bulls do manage to put in a rally off of these lows and this drop turns out to be a shake-out, all the bears have to do is defend the broken support level at $21.00 and solidify this area as resistance. This is a problem for the bulls as even if their hopes are realized and the index can rally 10-15%, it will do nothing to improve the technical picture on a weekly and monthly basis.

Looking at the index from a trend-following perspective, we've got the index just beginning a new bear market here. We saw a nearly 18-month range built between $21.00 and $25.00 and we only just saw the breakdown out of this range. The 200-day moving average has begun to roll over and assume a negative slope, and typically a declining 200-day moving average provides resistance on any rallies.

Given the fact that the 200-day moving average is dropping at a pace of $0.03 per day, this 200-day moving average will line up with the formidable resistance level at $21.00 by the end of September. This means that the bulls will have their work cut out for them even if they can put together some sort of rally.

In summary, the Gold Miners Index remains bearish across all time frames and based on action among the individual names, there's no reason to prognosticate that a bottom is in. The New High/New Low Ratio for the miners remains bearish, the index continues to make lower highs and lower lows, and the moving averages have all broken out to the downside.

As we can see from the chart above the Gold Miners Index from 2014 through 2015, the 50-day moving average crossing down through the 200-day moving average was not a good sign for the index. While the index did see 20% rallies if you were able to catch the exact low, all of these rallies ran into the declining 200-day moving average and immediately failed.

I have no positions in the Gold Miners Index and no positions in individual miners, as I have no interest in trading long during a bear market. I can't rule out the potential for a 10%-15% rally that comes up near the $20.20-$21.00 level, but I believe this rally has high odds of being sold into even if this does transpire. The risk, of course, is that this does not occur and the miners continue lower as their margins continue to contract due to a weak gold (GLD) price.

Based on the fact that the Gold Miners Index closed below $18.58, the odds have now increased and we can eventually see the miners tag the $12.95 support level. This doesn't mean it's set in stone, this doesn't mean it has to happen, but trading in a bear market with no real support below is one of the riskiest trades one can put on. For experienced swing traders and day-traders, maybe there is an opportunity to the long side in the miners if one is nimble.

Being a position trader and trend follower, I have no interest in fighting the trend and trying to catch a bottom in a bear market. I was more than willing to go in and close my nose and buy during the December 2016 low, as we saw a massive decline in a bull market, but I'm not going to stick my neck out during a downturn in a bear market; these environments are entirely different.

The key to preserving one's capital is knowing the difference between bull markets and bear markets and reacting accordingly. In bear markets, there's no rush to jump in there with both feet, and fortune favors the patient. In a bull market, one can step on the gas and be more aggressive, as they'll often get bailed out by sloppy trading, as the market's tide will lift all boats. Until the Gold Miners Index can put in a weekly close above $21.00, I will consider all rallies to be noise and merely bear-market rallies.

Can they be profited from? Sure. Are they worth benefiting from? It depends on one's risk tolerance and market experience. I prefer to sleep well at night and companies with contracting margins with new lows each week are not the most comforting of assets in my opinion. While the market may be irrational, the market is always right. Ed Seykota said it best:

“If you want to know everything about the market, go to the beach. Push and pull your hands with the waves. Some are bigger waves, some are smaller. But if you try to push the wave out when it’s coming in, it’ll never happen. The market is always right”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, NFLX, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated above $100 million market caps in the precious metals space. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought. If you like this article and hope to see more like it in the future, check the little "thumbs up" at the end of the article. In addition, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.