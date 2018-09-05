Tuesday Morning Corporation: Why Are There Still 12 Million Shares Sold Short?

Management guided FY 2019 comps at 3% to 5% as well as some SG&A leverage. The shorts, at 12 million shares (26%), might have over stayed their welcome.

If you spend enough time reading conference calls and digging into the research weeds, you start to connect the dots. This was, finally, the case for me, and I was able to work out the key linchpin to the Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES) story.

Quite simply, the fundamental issue that has held back Tuesday Morning is a bloated and expensive supply chain at 11.5% of sales. This in turn is the major reason why gross margins have been so weak over the past five fiscal years.

Yes, better merchandising, smarter digital marketing, inventory freshness, and good customer service are critical, but Tuesday Morning's stock has languished because of its higher cost supply chain.

In FY 2018, despite the sales crossing the $1 billion mark, same store sales up 3.9%, and the best inventory turnover in years, gross margins were only 33.9%, and SG&A was 36%. We all know gross margin dollar need to be higher than SG&A dollars.

To arrive at and understand cost of goods sold, this is the cumulative difference between what a company sells its cumulative annual inventory at and what that company paid for the cumulative amount of inventory. That said, cost of goods sold is more than the direct product cost. It includes the buying, distribution, freight, and other capitalized costs. Essentially, it includes all of the direct costs to get that product on a shelf.

To crisply articulate the supply chain is where the magic does or doesn't happen for Tuesday Morning's turnaround, let me show you Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI).

Ollie's is currently a Wall Street darling and the gift that keeps on giving for small cap mutual fund managers that have ridden this stock from $20 per share to today's price of $88. Ollie's now sports a $5.5 billion market capitalization.

Lo and behold, in FY 2017, Ollie's had a similar amount of sales to Tuesday Morning. The major difference and notwithstanding the higher sales per square foot and larger average store size measured by square feet is that Ollie's had 40% gross margins in 2017 vs. TUES's 33.9% in FY 2018 (ending June 30th). They also had lower SG&A because you can leverage your rent expense and labor better in larger sized stores.

Ollie's FY 2018 10-K

So, if we look at Ollie's FY 2017 10-K, we learn the following, Ollie's has two distribution centers (York, PA) and (Commerce, GA) and operates in twenty states on the East Coast. Yes, their stores are larger, (32,500 square feet vs. 12,000 for Tuesday Morning), but given the incredibly high amount of product volume throughput and inventory constantly in motion throughout the sales network of a retailer, quite simply, it is very expensive to ship product to over 700 stores (whereas Ollie's has under 300 stores).

We have made significant investments in our distribution network and personnel to support our store growth plan. Currently, we distribute over 90% of our merchandise from our distribution centers in York, PA (603,000 square feet) and Commerce, GA (962,280 square feet). In order to minimize the amount of time our retail stores devote to inventory management, our merchandise is seeded with price tickets and labeled with a bar code for shipping. Our stores generally receive shipments from our distribution centers two to three times a week, depending on the season and specific store size and sales volume. We utilize independent third party freight carriers and, on average, load and ship between 70 and 80 trucks per day. We believe our existing distribution capabilities will support our anticipated store growth of between 350 to 400 stores over the next several years.

Source: Ollie's FY 2017 10-K (pg. 5)

Source: Ollie's FY 2017 10-K (pg. 6)

So, the issue, and Tuesday Morning's CEO, Steven Becker, articulates this in a crystal clear manner during the August 21, 2018, Q4 2018 conference, is Tuesday Morning's prior management didn't smartly geographically cluster its store base and lacked a cohesive real estate strategy, whereas Ollie's has all of its stores on the East Coast and a Distribution Center in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Per Tuesday Morning's FY 2018 10-K

We utilize 1.2 million square feet of distribution center facilities in Dallas, Texas and a 0.6 million square foot distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona which service all of our stores throughout the United States. The Phoenix distribution center commenced operations during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. We shipped approximately 120 million units to our stores during fiscal 2018.

In other words, near its store count peak, around June 30, 2012, Tuesday Morning operated 852 stores in 43 states and only had one distribution center in Dallas, TX. As of June 2016, they have added the Phoenix, AZ distribution center.

As an aside, back in 2012 or 2013, a good hedge fund analyst that focused on shorting companies hit gold if he/she took the time to dig into Tuesday Morning's business as he/she would have quickly worked out TUES's then exposed Achilles Heel, its supply chain. It makes absolutely no sense to get your product on the West Coast then truck it to Dallas, TX and then ship product from Dallas, TX to a few random stores located a great distance from Dallas, such as to state far from away like New Hampshire, Montana, Washington, or Michigan.

However, fast forward to today and Tuesday's management team is well aware of this and has been working aggressively to combat this issue.

As of June 30, 2018, six years later, the store count has declined by 126 stores (14.8%).

Moreover, Tuesday Morning's management has been evaluating solutions such as domestic consolidation, distribution center bypass, shipping full trucks (as opposed to half or three quarter full, and smart buying strategies.)

Per CFO, Stacie Shirley, TUES's supply chain costs are 11.5% of sales, much higher than competitors. This is a major reason why Tuesday Morning's gross margins have been so weak (see Q4 2018 conference call here).

During the call, Mr. Becker stated they are focusing on store fleet optimization and closing stores in the Northeast that lack the clustering and name recognition.

From a geographic standpoint, I mean we just - I think probably the biggest change since Stacie and I arrived here is that we're much more focused on the parts of the country where we have great name recognition and we're already doing really well. So our hit rate when we land a store in Florida, South Carolina, Texas, California and Colorado I could go on and on is very good versus there are parts of the Northeast that we just don't have the same level of brand name recognition, and so we're going to go to the effort of relocating a store we rather do it, where they already know us and where the reception is great. And I would say, frankly if you look back - if you look at the stores that were likely to close from those cohorts, a number of them are located in the Northeast where there was a little bit more of a focus from a real estate perspective, say four years ago and today there is a very modest focus unless we see something that's really fantastic and tough to pass on.

Green Shoots and What I Am Optimistic About

Good Second Half FY 2018 Comps

We are pleased with our overall spring comp of 5.6%. For this period our transactions were up 3.6% and our basket was up 1.9%. Good progress here with lots of opportunity continue to drive both metrics.

Base Stores had positive comps of 2.1% during the spring period

Importantly, the sales trend in our base stores was strong. Comping positive - positively every month this spring, but for April, which was negatively impacted by the shift in the promotions I just mentioned. For the full spring period, the base stores were a positive 2.1% comp. As a reminder, these are stores that have not been touched by real estate activity during the last 12 months. Due to the heavy real estate activity, we isolate this group as a measure of performance of our underlying business.

Broader Product Category Strength

For example, over the last 12 weeks we've had more than 10 product families grow in double digits.

Renegotiating Rent Reductions for FY 2019

Additionally, the success we've had renegotiating rent reductions makes the hurdle for relocation higher. As of the end of July, about 40% of the leases that have come to you so far for fiscal 2019 or renegotiated at lower lease rates. While our overall rent will continue to climb, the pace of this rental growth will slow as we continue to renegotiate many of our leases.

Inventory Freshness

This quarter, we again saw improvement in our inventory freshness as measured by the percentage of inventory less than 90 and 180 days old. That's something we're very focused on internally and I think that when you think about the performance, the sales performance, I think frankly it has a lot to do with the freshness of the inventory and the fact that it's turning. And so, as I stated in the prepared remarks, this quarter we are at record levels of freshness as measured by the percentage of inventory in the store that's 90 days or less and the percentage of inventory in the store, that's a 180 days or less. So we feel really good about that. We are very focused on it and we think it's driving the business.

Broader product category sales momentum

We made changes to the buying organization and the team is delivering great product at compelling value. Additionally, the product sourcing environment continues to be favorable. All of these elements have combined to drive broad-based strength in our assortment. For example, over the last 12 weeks we've had more than 10 product families grow in double digits.

FY 2019 Guidance

"Turning now to our outlook for next year. We expect our fiscal 2019 comp sales performance to be in the range of 3% to 5%. Given the 1% to 2% reduction in our planned ending store count for next year, we would expect the total sales increase for fiscal 2019 to be about 50 basis points below this comp range. We also expect that roughly half of the comp improvement will come from our base stores.

With regards to gross margin, we expect a 100 to 125 basis points improvement for full-year 2019 over fiscal 2018, driven by improved product margins and lower supply chain expenses, partially offset by higher transportation costs. Due to the timing of certain markdowns and the impact of absorbing the higher level of incurred transportation costs, the year-over-year margin comparison will be most challenging in our first quarter.

Excluding these increased costs which are approximately 50 basis points, we expect that we will leverage SG&A in fiscal 2019. With all these things consider, we expect a significant year-over-year improvement in EBITDA for the year. Lastly, we expect our capital spend to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million for the year".

For context, TUES reported FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million vs. negative $2.8 million for FY 2017.

So, if we unpack the general FY 2019 guidance, 3% sales growth (FY 2018 revenue of $1.006 billion) and gross margin of 35% (up from 33.9% in FY 2018) translates to the following:

FY 2019 pro forma revenue of $1.037 billion and at a 35% gross margin equals gross margins dollar of $366.5 million (up from $341 million in FY 2018). So, if they leverage SG&A (hold it constant at $362 million) then we are looking at about EPS breakeven. Adding back about $25 or $26 million of D&A and essentially this translates into pro forma FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $25 to $28 million (give or take a few million).

Valuation

Tuesday Morning had 45.9 million shares outstanding as of August 2018. So, $3.05 per share x the share count equals a market capitalization of $140 million plus about $38 million of debt equals an approximate enterprise value of $178 million. So, based on an EV/Pro forma FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of call it $25 million, we are looking at an EV/ Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA estimates of 7.12X.

And this is a good segue way to short interest.

Short Interest

As of August 15, 2018, Tuesday Morning had 12 million shares sold short, on a total share count of 45.9 million (26.1% short interest). If people don't want to own share of Tuesday Morning, that is fine, but I don't see a compelling case for anyone to be short TUES shares with shares trading in the low $3s as this simply isn't good risk/reward, especially with the strong economic backdrop with low unemployment and strong consumer spending.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Takeaway

Although this is definitely a higher octane type of bet and I am not suggesting that anyone sizes it super aggressively, at $3.05 per share, and with 26% of the float sold short, the market seems to be underpricing the potential value of this business. I am encouraged by management's strong awareness of the supply chain cost disadvantages, and they are doing everything they can to address it. Moreover, the business has some momentum driven by improved merchandising as noted by the fresher inventories and broader sales improvement in more than ten categories.

On balance, this looks like a good high octane bet, and I could envision shares of TUES trading back into the high $3s. Should more tangible signs of business progress and momentum surface, a stock price north of $4 and possibly with a $5 handle is not out of the questions.

Appendix Financials

Balance sheet information

FY 2018 Cash Flow and CAPEX

FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $5.6 million for fiscal 2018, compared to EBITDA of negative $9.6 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $9.6 million for fiscal 2018, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.8 million for the prior year, primarily driven by the change in net loss as compared to the prior year as adjusted for incremental costs relating to the ramp-up of the Company's Phoenix distribution center in the prior year.

