Fresnillo Remains A Top Candidate For Silver Exposure

Even at $16 silver and $1200 gold, Fresnillo isn't too expensive, and could be seen as an excellent call option on the precious metals price.

Fresnillo will produce in excess of 125 million silver-equivalent ounces in 2018, which beats the expectations I had in 2015.

Introduction

Canada has a few pure silver plays, but one of the dominant companies in the silver space still is Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) which produced in excess of 30 million ounces of silver as well as almost half a million ounces of gold in the first half of this year. These excellent production results keep the company on track to produce in excess of 125 million silver-equivalent ounces this year (which is even more than the 120 million ounces I was expecting 3 years ago). Unfortunately the low precious metals prices have also hit the company and its share price lost 35% in just a few months. Is this an opportunity? Or is Fresnillo no longer the Tier-1 mining company it used to be?

Source: finanzen.net

Surprisingly, this $9B market cap company doesn’t have a full US listing, and its main listing is on the London Stock Exchange where it’s trading with FRES as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is 1.3 million shares, so I would strongly recommend to trade in Fresnillo’s shares using the facilities of the LSE.

Fresnillo also is an important part of the portfolio allocation of the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) with a weight of almost 10%.

Strong production growth in the first semester

In the first half of the year, Fresnillo produced 30.76 million ounces of silver as well as just over 465,000 ounces of gold for a production increase of respectively 9.7% and 4.4%. Thanks to the higher gold and silver prices in the first half of the year (compared to the same period in the previous year), the revenue actually increased by 12% whilst the adjusted revenue (which takes adjustments for treatment and refining costs into account) showed a very nice 11.3% increase.

The production increase was caused by the production start at the Phase II development of the San Julian mine whilst the Herradura gold mine in Sonora, Mexico continued to put in a strong performance (stronger than expected actually).

Fresnillo reported a total revenue of 1.12B USD in the first half of the year, resulting in a gross profit of $502M, an increase of almost 10%. The lower than expected gross profit increase was mainly due to a 14% increase in the cost of sales related to a higher depreciation charge as well as a higher amount spent on contractors. Fresnillo also spent more on G&A and on exploration, which is the main reason why the operating income decreased by 2%, despite the 12% revenue increase. I’m not too worried by this as these exploration expenditures will add more value further down the road by increasing resources and reserves, and extending the mine life of operations.

Source: financial statements

The net income came in at $229M, which included a net impact of $15M on the value of the Silverstream contract (which is an agreement with Penoles (OTCPK:IPOAF) on the Sabinas mine). That’s the main reason for the 25% drop in the net income. Fresnillo generated an EPS of $0.31 per share, which is the equivalent of approximately 23 pence per share.

I think that (in combination with the lower precious metals prices) is what caused the disappointing share price performance. But just like last year, when the Silverstream deal had a positive impact on the net income, the impact of Silverstream is a non-cash impact. And Fresnillo’s cash flows remain strong. Very strong.

Fresnillo reports an operating cash flow of $367M, but we still need to make some adjustments to this result. First of all, Fresnillo paid $131M in taxes, but only owed the authorities $94M based on its performance in the first half of the year. This $37M discrepancy (caused by Fresnillo paying taxes in 2018 that were due over its FY 2017) should be added back to the OpCF. On top of that, the $64M investment in the working capital position should also be added back to the equation.

Source: financial results

This means that on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately $468M, and $450M after taking the interest payments into consideration.

Fresnillo also spent $352M on capex, resulting in a free cash flow result in H1 of roughly $100M. Disappointing? Yes and no. We should keep two things in mind. First of all, 2018 will still be a capex-heavy year, but this will start to trend down from next year on:

Source: company presentation

But we also note the sustaining capex is substantially lower than the $755M total capex earmarked for this year. In fact, the sustaining capex will also start to trend down after this year. As you can clearly see, the sustaining capex in FY 2020 is estimated to be just $350M for the entire year. This means that the sustaining free cash flow (using the H1 performance as base case) will be $550M from 2020 on. And yes, this includes an annualized exploration expense of in excess of $150M…

A large part of the cash flow is reinvested in the properties

Starting up the second phase of the San Julian mine shows how important it could be to continue to invest in your own mines. Whereas Phase I produced 38,700 ounces of gold and 2.7 million ounces of silver in the first half of the year, the Phase II operations contributed an additional 4.4 million ounces of silver to the production profile. The gold content in phase II is much lower (it’s actually pretty marginal, at just 0.08 g/t), but the production of lead and zinc concentrate provided a meaningful by-product credit. Considering the 4.4 million extra ounces of silver had an average AISC of just $9.50/oz, San Julian II is printing cash, even at $16 silver.

San Julian actually is a textbook example of underpromising and overdelivering. The nameplate capacity of Phase I and Phase II were respectively 3,000 tonnes per day and 6,000 tonnes per day, but the plants are operating at 3,600 tpd and 6,400 tpd, 20% and 7% above nameplate capacity which is a very nice surprise.

So considering Fresnillo is an excellent operator, I think it’s a good strategy to optimize, discover and build their own mines rather than relying on the ‘let a junior company discover it, and we’ll buy it later’ model applied by the Barrick’s and Goldcorp’s of this world.

Source: company presentation

As you can see on the previous image, Fresnillo has dozens of projects, all in different stages of the development curve. Depending on the gold and silver prices it could accelerate or defer non-essential capex to keep the total dollar amount of its investments in line with the expected incoming cash flow.

Source: company presentation

I’m positively surprised by Fresnillo’s dedicated and strict investment plan and its list of priorities. As the image above shows, this company has a clear ‘to do’-list, and has no intention to slow down the investment in its own properties.

Investment thesis

Fresnillo appears to be too cheap considering it will generate in excess of half a billion in sustaining free cash flow from 2020 on, even at $1250 gold and $16 silver. The excellent and efficient production profile combined with a strong balance sheet with just roughly $100M in net debt, Fresnillo appears to be a perfect investment for ‘generalist investors’ who would like to have some exposure to the precious metals market without needing higher gold and silver prices.

The only caveat would be the concentrated country risk: all of Fresnillo’s operations are in Mexico.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.