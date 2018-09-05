English Tutoring Firm LAIX Aims For $100 Million U.S. IPO

LAIX is growing quickly but has no major partnerships.

The firm provides mobile-first "AI" English tutoring services to Chinese students.

LAIX has filed to sell $100 million of ADSs representing Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

LAIX (LAIX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides mobile-centric, cloud-based "AI" English tutoring services in China.

LAIX is growing quickly but doesn’t have a partnership with a major Chinese Internet firm.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn pricing and valuation assumptions from management.

Company and Technology

Shanghai, China,-based LAIX was founded in 2013 to use deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile Internet to provide Chinese citizens with an AI-driven English teacher.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Yi Wang, who was previously Product Director at AdChina.

LAIX has developed an AI-powered platform, Liulishuo, that delivers a user-centric, personalized English learning experience accessible to anyone, anywhere, at any time. As of June 30th, 2018, the company had 83.8 million cumulative registered users in China and around the world.

Below is a brief overview video of the platform’s video voice-over courses:

(Source: Liulishuo)

Investors in LAIX have included Trustbridge Partners, Cherubic Ventures, Wu Capital, Hearst Ventures, GGV Capital and IGB Capital, among others (Source: CrunchBase).

Customer Acquisition

The company delivers its services through mobile apps, primarily their flagship “English Liulishuo” mobile app launched in 2013.

LAIX’s freemium model allows them to attract customers with free services and turn them into paying ones.

The firm also employs online study advisors who "organize online study groups, monitor users' learning progress, answer user queries and send individualized, motivating messages to users." This program would logically serve to enhance user success and retention, but management provided no retention metrics.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, LAIX counted approximately 1,016,100 paying users.

In January 2017, the firm expanded into the enterprise learning space and said it had more than 100 corporate customers as of June 30, 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses have exceeded net revenues in all recent periods, but have been trending downward as a percentage of net revenues, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 111.9%

2017: 170.9%

2016: 231.4%

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Metaari, the total China digital education market is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 8.5% during the period between 2017 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are:

Growing the online English tutoring industry

Increase in private investments made to digital English companies

Emphasis on digital English in the schools

Growing use of English in the higher education segment

Strong consumer demand for mobile digital English language learning apps

High demand for English for Specific Purposes (ESP)

Management characterizes its competitive challenges as follows:

As we operate at the intersection of the technology and education industries, we potentially could face competition not only from providers of online and offline education services, but also from technology and Internet players, especially those actively developing AI technology. Our success in competing against other education services, including English learning services and mobile-enabled education services, is primarily dependent on our ability to improve users’ learning efficiency and effectiveness, provide quality learning content and promote our brand.

Financial Performance

LAIX’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue from a low base

Strong growth in gross profit

High gross margin

Increased cash used in operations and negative free cash flow

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited U.S. GAAP for full years):

(Source: LAIX F-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $35.1 million, 480% increase vs. prior

2017: $25.4 million, 1,242.5 % increase vs. prior

2016: $1.9 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $26.8 million

2017: $16.6 million

2016: ($2.3 million) gross loss

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 76.4%

2017: 65.4%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: ($9.4 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($9.2 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($5.9 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $57.2 million in cash and $64.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($10.4 million).

IPO Details

LAIX intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A ordinary shares.

Class B shareholders include the co-founders and will be entitled to 10 votes per share vs. one vote per Class A share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

For research and development, to continue to invest in and develop our technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and big data capabilities. For selling and marketing, including marketing and promotional activities to acquire users and strengthen our brand; and The balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and potential strategic acquisitions, investments and alliances.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs (Asia).

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.