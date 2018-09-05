One More Reason For Dividends

Dividends do not always go up, but they are not as susceptible to algorithm-driven flash crashes.

During the bear market that bottomed in March, 2009, I focused on growing dividends rather than declining stock values.

A Warning from Marko Kolanovic

I was winding down for the evening and a notification popped up on my computer screen: "Marko Kolanovic warns of flash crashes." A few months ago I set an alert to be notified when Marko's name appeared in a news article. This time it was a CNBC report published on Tuesday. Here's the headline:

"JP Morgan's top quant warns next crisis to have flash crashes and social unrest not seen in 50 years."

I've learned to listen, and respect, what Marko says. The 43-year-old J.P. Morgan analyst has a Ph.D. in theoretical physics. He's the bank's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives research. In high school, I made the strategic decision to take typing instead of physics, so Marko's comments and interviews help round out my education! Thank you, CNBC.

Marko's thoughts are contained in 168-page report by J.P. Morgan published on the 10th anniversary of the 2008 financial crisis. The report is entitled "10 Years After the Financial Crisis," and it contains some good news, such as the assessment that the banking system is stronger now.

But, new threats are on the horizon. One is the rise of passive investing through exchange traded funds. "Indexed funds now account for 35-45% of equity AUM globally."

Here are a couple of thought-provoking quotes from the CNBC report:

"The forces that have transformed markets in the last decade, namely the rise of computerized trading and passive investing, are setting up conditions for potentially violent moves once the current bull market ends." "... many quant hedge funds are programmed to automatically sell into weakness, he said. Together, index and quant funds now make up as much as two-thirds of assets under management globally, and 90 percent of daily trading comes from those or similar strategies, he wrote."

Dividends provide a "Sleep Well At Night" benefit

My investment focus is dividend stocks. They provide supplemental retirement income. During the last bear market, the fall of 2008 and the winter of 2009 were excruciating times. At one point, I quit looking at stock prices completely. I had no "fresh money" to invest and everything was too cheap to sell. Dividends provided my only solace.

in the early 2000s, I read a reference by Peter Lynch to Moody's Handbook of Dividend Achievers, which Lynch called his "bedtime reading." Later bought by Mergent's, this handbook provided a list of companies that had increased their dividend for at least 10 consecutive years. I had a dog-eared 2007 edition, which was quite thick. The next time I bought one was a 2010 edition, and the paperback book was much thinner. The Great Recession had greatly reduced the number of Achievers.

The Great Recession renewed my commitment to dividend growth stocks. While most investor attention was focused on falling stock values, successful dividend-paying companies quietly managed to stay focused on earnings growth and dividend growth. I learned that if my stock studies zeroed-in on dividends, I was less depressed. This experience solidified my conviction that dividends follow earnings and--eventually--the stock price will follow.

A sobering report like this one from J.P. Morgan is a reminder that there are no guarantees in the stock market. Articles containing the word "crash" make it tempting to pull everything out of the market and go to cash. However, I'm committed to designing and maintaining a portfolio of dividend stocks that focus on a relatively safe stream of growing dividends.

I want companies with the financial strength to potentially weather recessions, bear markets and whatever crashes may lie ahead. Marko Kolanovic and the J.P. Morgan team have given me a new reason for holding dividend stocks.

The next time we experience a crash, the question I want to keep front and center is: "Are the dividends holding steady? Are the companies with histories of annual dividend increases able to maintain their growth?"

Recessions, bear markets and crashes provide a litmus test for dividend companies. They also provide a litmus test for dividend investors.

I don't advocate the purchase or sale of any security. Most of my articles offer ideas for stocks to study. This one is a quick take on a current news item. My articles form a journal of my effort to design and maintain a retirement income portfolio with a relatively safe stream of growing dividends. I seek companies with histories of rising dividends, strong financials, and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

