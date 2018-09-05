Baxter Ventures Invests In Outset Medical For Improved Renal Care Tech

Its investment in Outset will help it stay on top of new technologies affecting its renal care business.

BAX has been an infrequent investor in startups but has an enviable track record.

Outset is commercializing a more portable and convenient dialysis machine for patients with renal failure.

Baxter Ventures has participated in the latest financing round for Outset Medical.

Quick Take

Baxter Ventures (BAX) has made an investment in Outset Medical’s recent Series D funding round of $132 million.

Outset Medical is in the initial commercialization stages for its new hemodialysis system.

BAX isn’t a frequent strategic investor but has apparently done well financially in certain past investments. The Outset Tablo is a promising entrant in Baxter’s renal care business segment.

Investee Company

San Jose, California-based Outset Medical was founded in 2003 to develop and commercialize Tablo, an improved hemodialysis system.

Management is headed by CEO Leslie Trigg, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously on the Board of Directors at Cardiovascular Systems.

Below is an overview video of Tablo, the company’s primary offering:

(Source: YouTube)

The primary benefits of the machine are that it is portable and requires only an electrical outlet and tap water to operate and that it provides real-time water purification and dialysis fluid production.

The results of these enhancements are to lower costs for providers and increase convenience for patients.

Market and Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by KBV Research, the global dialysis market is projected to reach $124 billion by 2023. This represents a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing incidence of kidney failure and the benefits of dialysis over kidney transplantation.

The U.S. dialysis market is projected to reach $8.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that provide dialysis products include:

B. Braun Medical

Baxter International (BAX)

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC)

DaVita (DVA)

Nipro Corporation (8086.T)

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Baxter Ventures, other investors in the current round included a large syndicate of late-stage investors led by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi.

Investment valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, Outset is believed to have raised $369 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

Baxter is investing for the first time in Outset, and the proceeds will be used to increase production capabilities to serve both acute and chronic kidney failure markets in the U.S. In addition to being approved in the U.S., the Tablo system is approved for sale in the EU.

Kidney dialysis is an extremely large area of worldwide healthcare spend, and Baxter hopes to gain an inside track with new technologies in renal care, which is an important aspect of its business.

As Outset CEO Leslie Trigg stated in the deal announcement,

Tablo offers patients and healthcare providers a new option for more flexible and convenient dialysis treatment, improving the dialysis experience while at the same time reducing overall dialysis spend.

Baxter has been a relatively sporadic corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 11 company financings since 2014.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics:

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Baxter has focused its investments most often in the industries of Medical Devices and Biopharmaceutical firms.

Most of its recent investments have been in the later stages of startup company development.

By geographic location, its investment activity has been centered on California and Texas.

Notably, Baxter has had some apparent investment successes. Its investment in True North Therapeutics was acquired by Bioverativ in an $825 million deal in 2017.

But Baxter likely doesn’t invest to make money directly from the sale of its investment interests. As a life science supplier, it is no doubt keenly interested in new technologies that can affect the delivery of healthcare services in its primary markets, and Outset has the potential to do so with Tablo.

Baxter may also help to bring Tablo into major accounts increasing Outset’s traction in the marketplace while improving its offerings to customers seeking more efficient methods for patient chronic care.

Depending on the relationship, Baxter may even gain a right of first refusal on any acquisition offer, providing the firm with a potential inside track for bringing the Tablo platform in-house at some time in the future.

Thank you for reading. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.