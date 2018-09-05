Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Buy Or Sell Before September Data?

The company is expected to release the abstract for poziotinib in exon 20, EGFR and HER2 NSCLC today at 5 p.m. and present additional data on September 24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) was founded in 1994 and is based in Henderson, Nevada (R&D center in Irvine, California). For the purpose of this article, we will discuss poziotinib, its tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The company is expected to release the abstract at the World Lung Conference today at 5 p.m. and present additional data at the conference on September 24. The data will include additional data from an ongoing MD Anderson-sponsored phase 2 clinical trial of poziotinib in EGFR positive, exon 20 insertion mutation advanced non-small cell lung cancer, NSCLC (initial data was released last year and was a big stock price mover). In addition, data of poziotinib in treating HER2 positive, exon 20 insertion mutation advanced NSCLC will be released for the first time.

Exon 20 insertion mutations are expected in about 3%-5% of all NSCLC (company data). The clinical response of currently available treatments is poor in these patients (objective response rate, ORR of below 10%, and median progression-free survival, PFS of two months), per company data. Poziotinib is a novel, irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor, TKI which has shown higher potency than currently approved TKIs in exon 21 insertion mutations due to the unique structure that enables it to bind more effectively to the target site. This structural advantage has been shown to translate to much higher clinical efficacy in EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation-positive advanced NSCLC (ORR=64% in seven out of 11 patients and median PFS not yet reached after 6.6 months in the MD Anderson sponsored phase 2 trial). There also was evidence of CNS activity in one patient with brain metastases. Rash and diarrhea were the two most common adverse events. Adverse events required dose reduction in 55% of patients. The management plans to seek breakthrough therapy designation and accelerated approval based on the data. In the past year, investors have bid up the stock price which has appreciated by more than 100%. The data from HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation advanced NSCLC will be released possibly in the abstract today.

An estimated number of new NSCLC cases with exon 20 insertion mutations is 5,400 in the U.S. annually (both EGFR, HER2).

(NSCLC, breakdown of exon 20 mutation patients, source: investor presentation)

Of these approximately 1,650/year are EGFR+ and approximately 3,750/year are HER2+. The target market and annual revenue potential (at $66,000/year similar to afatinib, another TKI used in treating NSCLC). are:

U.S. E.U. Japan EGFR, exon 20 insertion, advanced NSCLC - Annual incidence (new cases) 1650 2800 2900 - Annual revenue potential $108M $92M $96M HER2, exon 20 insertion, advanced NSCLC - Annual incidence (new cases) 3750 6450 2000 - Annual revenue potential $250M $212M $66M

Apart from the MD Anderson sponsored trial in exon 20 advanced NSCLC, a company-sponsored multicenter trial of poziotinib in advanced NSCLC also is ongoing. It will enroll 87 patients each in EGFR exon 20 and HER2 exon 20 arms. The primary endpoint will be ORR and the secondary endpoints will be PFS and OS (similar to the MD Anderson trial).

Apart from NSCLC, HER2 mutations may be seen in a wide range of other tumors (see image below).

(Prevalence of HER2 mutations in various cancers, source: investor presentation)

A company-sponsored phase 2 trial of poziotinib in HER2 metastatic breast cancer, mBC also is ongoing (planned enrollment=70 patients). The prevalence of HER2 mutations is 25%-30% in mBC patients. In a phase 2 trial in South Korea, poziotinib showed median PFS of four months (vs. 3.3 months with existing therapies), and median OS had not been reached after a follow-up of 12 months in heavily pretreated, HER2, mBC patients. Side effects in this mBC trial included diarrhea (96%) and stomatitis (92% patients).

The company also is planning a basket study of poziotinib in other solid tumors with exon 20 mutations. In addition, investigator-sponsored clinical trials of poziotinib are ongoing in South Korea (where Hanmi Pharma owns the commercial rights).

Various U.S. patents for poziotinib extend until 2037.

The other key molecule in the R&D pipeline is Rolontis, a long-acting GCSF which was successful in treating chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in a phase 3 study. BLA filing is expected in Q4 this year. It's not expected to be a key stock price mover considering the crowded market in this area.

The management includes CEO (ex-VP sales at Amgen), COO (sales and management experience for 20 years at Wyeth, Eli Lilly, Amgen), and CFO (ex-CFO at Halozyme, ex-VP Finance at Amgen).

The company has few marketed products and Q2 revenue was $24.2M. Cash reserves were adequate ($270M and enough till 2020 per the management's guidance). There's no risk of imminent dilution. Annual revenue potential in EGFR, exon 20 advanced NSCLC is about $296M/year while that in HER2, exon 20 advanced NSCLC is $526M/year (U.S., E.U., Japan). The current market cap is $2.2 billion.

The stock seems to be already pricing in excellent efficacy in EGFR exon 20 NSCLC, which may show a decline in ORR further (with longer follow-up). The key stock moving factor will be the clinical efficacy and safety of poziotinib in HER2, exon 20 insertion advanced NSCLC. Data on the incidence rate given above shows that the target market is twice in HER2, exon 20 NSCLC compared to EGFR, exon 20 NSCLC. With the recent run-up, investors seem to be pricing in a similar efficacy as EGFR exon 20 NSCLC, however, the clinical data may disappoint. I talked to an oncologist friend of mine (academic medical center) who thinks that poziotinib won't work well in HER2, exon 20 NSCLC, since it's not hormone mediated. On the other hand, it may work well in HER2 metastatic breast cancer which is hormone mediated.

Another indicator of the mediocre efficacy of poziotinib in HER2, exon 20 NSCLC (adenocarcinoma only) is a recent publication from its South Korean trial which showed only 33% ORR (two out of six patients had a partial response, another three had stable disease, PFS >4 months), see images below. The prevalence of HER2 mutations was higher (8% vs. 2%-3%) in this South Korean cohort but the exon 20 prevalence within HER2 population was lower (48% vs. 96%) than the U.S. population (MD Anderson data is expected to show higher efficacy than this data since it is a single center academic trial). Grade 2 diarrhea was seen in three (out of six patients), grade 2 mucositis in one patient and grade 2 rash was seen in one patient. The authors of this study concluded that the response to poziotinib in these patients is modest, but it could have a clinical role if toxicities are properly controlled.

(Clinical Lung Cancer, Vol. 19, No. 5, e775-81)

The third clue is the excellent clinical efficacy shown by afatinib (already marketed) which showed a partial response in two out of two patients in a case series of HER2, exon 20, advanced NSCLC. It also showed 100% disease response rate in a retrospective case series of three similar patients. In another larger trial of 12 patients ORR was 33%, DCR was 100% and median time to treatment failure was 9.6 months in exon20, HER2 advanced NSCLC with afatinib. While poziotinib has shown higher potency and higher tumor volume shrinkage (60% vs. 37%) than afatinib in a mouse model (source: 10-K), it remains to be seen if this will translate to higher clinical efficacy with acceptable safety in advanced clinical trials. In preclinical studies, poziotinib's potency compared to afatinib also was lower in HER2, exon 20 NSCLC model (6x) compared to EGFR, exon 20 NSCLC model (40X).

To beat this bar of existing therapies, poziotinib will have to exceed ORR of 43% (50% ORR with trastuzumab) and PFS of six months with existing therapies as well as DCR of 93% with trastuzumab and 100% DCR with afatinib (as first-line agent) and 10% ORR and 4.3 months PFS with second line use (European cohort).

I also listened to a slingshot insights KOL call conducted last week (Oncologist and Director of Thoracic Oncology Research Initiative, University of Colorado Medical Center). The KOL has research experience in exon 20 NSCLC and has co-founded Rain Therapeutics, a private company which also is developing a product candidate targeting EGFR, exon 20 NSCLC. He also is a co-author on the Nature Medicine paper for poziotinib. He thinks that the high dose for poziotinib in this paper would have contributed to high toxicity as well and would like to see more details on toxicity (type, etc.). He also thinks that the clinical efficacy for poziotinib is likely to go down in the company sponsored multicenter trial compared to the single center MD Anderson trial. He's looking forward to details like performance status, prior lines of therapy, spectrum of mutations, the incidence of brain mets, and breakdown of toxicity in the upcoming phase 2 data for poziotinib this month. He thinks that ORR of 50% and PFS of six months would be OK for approval (as the second line) but FDA also would consider the toxicity in their decision. Rain Therapeutics, the company he co-founded is addressing EGFR, exon 20 NSCLC by developing tarloxitinib, an EGFR inhibitor that's selectively activated in the hypoxic regions of the tumor, and could avoid the systemic toxicity (like rash, diarrhea) seen with poziotinib.

After the recent runup, a long position at this level appears risky in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. On the other hand, anything less than perfect data e.g. higher than expected toxicity and discontinuation rate, clinical efficacy lower than currently available agents in HER2, exon20 NSCLC etc. may prompt profit taking and quick sell-off in the stock. The stock price already retraced since the publication of the South Korean data in HER2, exon 20 NSCLC. Even in EGFR exon 20 NSCLC, it remains to be seen if poziotinib will stand the challenge from tarloxitinib which has the potential to avoid the high systemic toxicity seen with poziotinib. September 21 straddle is pricing in a $5 move in either direction (>20%), as such the data release is a binary event.

Note:

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

I am/we are short SPPI.

