Mining Stocks Have Some Bad News For Gold

Gold entered the new month on a sour note as last week's dollar rally continued on Tuesday. Although the gold price is still above its August low, there are signs that this important level will be tested and possibly even violated. In today's comments, we'll look at the weight of evidence which suggests the bears will soon attempt another raid on gold.

The December gold futures price was 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday and spot gold was down 0.8 percent as the U.S.-China trade dispute came to the foreground once again. Emerging market currencies were particularly hard hit, which encouraged a flight to safety into the U.S. dollar. The gold price is down 8 percent for the year as the dollar's increased value has severely weighed on gold's currency component.

The latest rally in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) was the result of a U.S. proposal for additional tariffs on Chinese goods. A public comment period on this proposal is due to expire this week, and when it does, the U.S. is free to impose new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. This amounts to approximately half of all Chinese imports into the U.S., according to reports.

The dollar index (DXY) followed up with last Friday's rally in the latest session. This put the dollar index decisively back above its 50-day moving average as can be seen in the following graph. Shown here is the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which I often use as a dollar proxy due to its "cleaner" movements. UUP finished the month of August above its psychologically important 50-day MA, which implies that its intermediate-term trend is still technically up. This, in my estimation, remains the biggest headwind to a gold price rally in the early part of September.

China's yuan currency has also been a major catalyst for gold price weakness in recent months. While China's central bankers have publicly stated that they stand ready to support the yuan, this hasn't proven sufficient to stop the bleeding in the gold market.

Some analysts believe that the gold price will soon bottom near current levels based on the assumption of increased physical demand in India during festival season. This belief is further based on the assumption that demand among Chinese investors will increase due to trade-related uncertainty. Until the yuan is able to decisively reverse its intermediate-term downward trend, however, this remains conjectural and the yuan's dominant interim trend will weigh against the gold price.

Shown here is the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) in relation to its 50-day moving average. Just as the dollar ETF shown above remains supported by its rising 50-day MA, the yuan ETF is being pressured by its 50-day MA. A breakout above the 50-day MA on a weekly closing basis for the CYB would be a huge first step in the yuan's recovery process. But until it happens, investors should refrain from assuming that the gold price has established a bottom.

The latest gold market volatility was also exacerbated by a revival of weakness in the emerging markets. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) fell 2 percent on Tuesday and also remains below its downward-trending 50-day moving average. EEM has served as an excellent benchmark for the turmoil in the emerging markets this summer. It also serves as a reminder as to why investors have preferred the U.S. dollar over gold as a safe haven. In the desperate need to raise cash, emerging market investors have temporarily shunned the traditional safe haven of gold as the liquidation of foreign equities continues apace.

Of even greater concern for gold's immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, there were a couple of negative developments on Tuesday in the precious metals arena. The PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) plunged over 4 percent on Tuesday and fell to a new low for the year. As we've discussed in past reports, I consider the gold mining stocks as a group to be a leading indicator for the gold price. While there have been some exceptions in the past, extreme weakness in the XAU index has typically served as a precursor to weakness in the gold price. This is another reason why gold investors should remain on high alert in the coming days until the metal confirms an immediate-term price low.

It's also disturbing for gold bulls that the silver price has fallen to a new yearly low this week. Shown here is the graph of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which has come under heavy selling pressure at the start of the month. Ideally, the silver price should confirm the gold price and should ideally lead gold. The fact that the silver ETF has begun September by plunging to a new low isn't an encouraging sign for the immediate-term gold outlook.

Let's now look at the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is my favorite gold ETF. IAU remains technically in a downward trend entering September and is now back under its 15-day moving average, as can be seen in the following graph. IAU also hasn't been able to close two days higher above this immediate-term trend line without completely erasing its progress (as it did last week). Thus, it hasn't yet confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom. The 15-day MA, moreover, is still sloping downward and hasn't managed to reverse its decline. This reflects a measure of downside momentum in the market which hasn't completely dissipated, and this negative force can still potentially weigh on the IAU price in the days ahead. To reiterate my previous statement, until IAU closes above the $11.60 level (its nearest pivotal high) I consider the gold ETF's downward trend to still be intact. A close above $11.60 this week, however, would change this by giving the gold bulls an immediate technical advantage and possibly sparking a short-covering rally.

While a gold short-covering rally could easily ignite at any time in the coming days, I still recommend a defensive posture for now. Before gold can rally on a sustained basis, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) should show additional deterioration by reversing its latest rally and closing under its 50-day moving average. To reiterate my previous statement, the iShares Gold Trust must also close above the $11.60 level to complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline before it can be safely purchased. I'll continue to update my trading stance on the IAU in upcoming gold market commentaries. For now, I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.