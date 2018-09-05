Arvinas Begins $100 Million U.S. IPO Process

ARVN is still very early stage but has enviable licensing and collaboration partnerships.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of cancer treatment candidates that promise to degrade disease-causing proteins.

Arvinas has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Arvinas (ARVN) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for various types of cancers.

ARVN has impressive collaboration partnerships but is still pre-Phase 1 stage, so presents a very long-term investment opportunity.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

New Haven, Connecticut-based Arvinas was founded in 2013 to discover and commercialize therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of patients with debilitating or life-threatening diseases.

Management is headed by President and CEO John Houston, who has been with the firm since 2017 and has previously served multiple positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS).

Arvinas has developed a proprietary technology platform for the engineering proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs). It is designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system (Ubiquitin/Proteasome System) to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Below is a brief overview video of Arvinas PROTAC function:

(Source: Rosemary Whelan)

The company intends to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for their lead drug candidates, ARV-110 and ARV-471, in the first quarter of 2019 and in mid-2019, respectively.

ARV-110 is a PROTAC targeting the androgen receptor protein (AR) for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company expects to submit an IND to the FDA for ARV-110 in the second half of 2018.

ARV-471 is a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein (ER) for the treatment of women with metastatic ER-positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company expects to submit an IND to FDA for ARV-471 in the first half of 2019.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:



(Source: Arvinas)

Investors in Arvinas include OrbiMed, 5AM Ventures, New Leaf Venture Partners, Deerfield, RA Capital Management and Hillhouse Capital Group, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the total castration-resistant prostate cancer treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the period between 2017 and 2021.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing incidence of castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Major competitors that provide or are developing castration-resistant prostate cancer treatments include:

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sanofi (SNY)

Valeant

Financial Performance

ARVN’s recent financial results, while typical in most respects, differ from most pre-clinical firms in that they feature a significant amount of revenue from its Pfizer (PFE), Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Merck (MRK) agreements.

The table below shows the remaining amounts due under the contracts, not including future sales royalties:

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Arvinas S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $99.9 million in cash and marketable securities and $61.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ARVN intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Investor support of life science IPOs are typical of a successful transaction and I would expect to see this in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for the advancement of our AR program, including completion of our IND submissions and conducting our Phase 1 clinical trial of ARV-110 for the treatment of men with mCRPC; for the advancement of our ER program, including completion of our IND submissions and conducting our Phase 1 clinical trial of ARV-471 for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer; for the continued expansion of our platform technology, preclinical studies for research stage programs, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Piper Jaffray.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.