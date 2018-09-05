Iridium: Repeating History Or Learning From Mistakes?

In their recent earnings release, Iridium Communications (IRDM) announced that they are wrapping up the launch of Iridium NEXT within a couple of months, and their future infrastructure is almost complete. However, at least in the last decade or so, businesses seem to have a greater success rate in facing their technological challenges, rather than the business challenges associated with those. After all, Iridium went bankrupt about 20 years ago after achieving their technological goals, but not their business goals. Below is a quote explaining their architecture from the late 90s, from their CTO at the time Mark Adams,

“A big part of my job has been to roll out data services working with what we’ve got. To say, ‘Here’s this multibillion-dollar infrastructure. What else can we do with it?”

The main question for investors will be deciding whether Iridium has learned from their mistakes, or if history is repeating itself. Below, I will outline how Iridium is planning to monetize their new infrastructure, while addressing their key challenges and risks throughout my analysis.

Value Offerings

The key to any business model is the focus on what value you are offering your customer. Before we get into their specific business offerings, we’ll cover Iridium NEXT.

NEXT is the replacement infrastructure of Iridium’s prior low-earth orbiting (NYSE:LEO) satellites. These new satellites are estimated to improve their data speeds by over 200x. The bandwidth offered by NEXT is the low frequency L band. Although there are several LEO companies, there are only two main L band competitors, Ligado Networks, and Inmarsat (LON: ISAT), and another competitor labeled the worst stock in the world.

L band is the frequency most commonly used by radars, GPS, radio, telecommunications, and aircraft, as explained below from Techopedia,

“L band is used in many radar, satellite and terrestrial communications applications. L band has a low bandwidth due to its low frequency range and hence is not suitable for streaming applications like video, voice and broadband connectivity. However, it is the most desirable operating range in the case of applications like fleet management and asset tracking. L band is the least expensive and easiest to implement when compared to other higher frequency ranges like C band and S band. It is easier to process and requires only low-cost RF equipment. It has a wider beam width and hence does not require a high-quality antenna with accurate directionality that is needed by higher bands.”

The determinant of Iridium’s success will be their ability to translate their infrastructure into value offerings. To do this, Iridium is currently planning on offering two main services, Iridium Certus, which will focus on aviation, maritime, IoT, terrestrial, and government, as well as Aireon, a subsidiary of Iridium, focusing on air-traffic control and other airline operations. Iridium also has a small segment of revenue derived from other products as well.

Certus is their service offering, focusing on providing communication solutions to a variety of industries and customers. Recently, Certus was able to secure certified Global Maritime Distress Safety System services, allowing them to enter the maritime industry against rival Inmarsat. Among several partnerships related to their maritime offerings, Rolls-Royce Marine (LON: RR) was the most recent partnership, as Rolls-Royce plans to use Certus to help develop autonomous vessels.

Source: Iridium IR

Aireon is the other major value offering for Iridium. Aireon is focused on aircraft tracking and surveillance, using NEXT to constantly track each aircraft. Together with Certus, Iridium hopes to lead the change in how air traffic control works, along with the FAA, while also focusing on efficiency and safety. CEO Matt Desch later said in the article,

“We needed the network to have a business case on its own. We knew that the real value was putting airplanes closer together (30 km instead of 60 km), allowing them to climb faster, burn less fuel, save money, [and] reduce carbon emissions.”

Source: NASASpaceFlight.com

Monetization Challenges

The key for Iridium will be monetization through their two main value offerings. In the last quarter, Iridium has already reported 20% YoY growth in service revenue, before the full NEXT network has even been established. Iridium also raised guidance for 2019 service revenue to $440 million, which would represent a 26% increase based on service revenue in 2017. Revenue growth in the double digits will likely be the goal for Iridium, and an expectation from their bullish investors as well.

However, there are several roadblocks to their monetization as well. The main challenge will be from their competitor Inmarsat, who isn’t too fond of Iridium attempting to destroy their monopoly. Iridium will be attempting to gain market share away from Inmarsat in several industries with their new network and offerings. However, Inmarsat doesn’t appear to have a strong moat anymore, as Iridium has gained several partnerships in maritime already.

Iridium will also look to continue their high growth rates in IoT subscribers as well, as they posted a 25% gain in IoT subscribers. Iridium will be looking to use NEXT to enter into new markets of industrial IoT, as NEXT can be used to track inventory, energy grids, emergency operations etc.

Another key part of Iridium’s future will depend on government adoption of their NEXT network. Their government solutions include communications tools, which is already used by the U.S. Along with the already mentioned maritime, and aircraft services, Iridium will be hoping to expand to emergency, communication, navigation, and defense services. As with most government contracts, Iridium will have to prove the reliability and efficiency of NEXT in order to grow their revenue from government. If successful, they’ll be able to start building a moat through first mover advantages and government contracts. The timing and adoption of government contracts will also be reliant on government budgets and spending however.

The difference between NEXT and its predecessor appears to be more evident when the monetization strategies are beginning to take shape. Iridium has stressed that there are several use cases for NEXT, and that they will be able to grow revenue sufficiently to cover the costs associated with the installation, which is where they failed 20 years ago.

Financing their Infrastructure

Part of what bankrupted Iridium in the 90s was financing their satellites, which will also remain a risk now, at least for the next year or so. Iridium is currently carrying close to $2 billion in long term debt, versus $280 million operating cash flow over the last year. With NEXT fully launched, it is expected that Iridium’s CapEx holiday will soon begin, lowering capital spending substantially. With this comes higher depreciation and interest expenses however.

Negative earnings are likely in the forecast for Iridium over the next several quarters as debt repayments, amortization, and depreciation start affecting their bottom line. However, OEBITDA margin is expected to reach 60% in 2019, which will likely lead to low EV/EBITDA ratios for the next year, as well as cash flow expecting to rise as well. But when accounting for everything else, investors will need to see high levels of revenue growth to balance out the high levels of debt. In Moody’s (MCO) recent credit analysis, they stated,

“Post the expected full deployment of NEXT in 2018, capital spending will decrease by over 90% to maintenance capital spending levels in subsequent years. Iridium is projected to generate strong free cash flow beginning in 2019 with significant double-digit growth thereafter, assuming minimal if any shareholder dividends. This cash will primarily be used to fund steadily increasing principal amortization requirements under the BPIAE credit facility, which also includes a cash sweep feature. The rating is further supported by Iridium's lower-risk wholesale distribution model, high margins, currently high cash balances, a sizable, high quality and growing existing customer base, a seasoned and proven management team, and the high barriers to entry associated with the satellite industry.”

CEO Desch has mentioned that the debt pressure will likely cause delays in share buybacks, dividends, or acquisitions for the next couple years as well. Their debt levels will cause their revenue growth to be the make or break of this stock so to speak, as any delay in expected government and FAA deals, or quarters with missed revenue guidance, could cause severe downward pressure on the stock.

Valuation

If Iridium is successful with monetizing their NEXT network and paying off their debt, then their current share price represents an extremely undervalued investment, although that is the story with most stocks. Earnings are expected to decline going forward, with Yahoo Finance showing a -58 forward P/E ratio. Other metrics show a better story, as P/CF is 8.01, and EV/EBITDA is 14.5.

As expected, debt and future earnings will likely cause Iridium to have low valuation metrics until there are larger contracts and evidence of revenue growth. With NEXT expected to be complete soon, a flawless execution of the new network along with new partnerships and contracts can lead to quick wins and quick gains in a hurry. However, Iridium’s failure to monetize their network before will likely continue to weigh on the stock for awhile.

Most trailing valuation metrics aren’t good indicators for Iridium right now. Earnings and cash flow are both expected to see very large changes, possibly as soon as two quarters from now. Their operational EBITDA margin has potential to meet their 60% target, as well as continue to rise as their business model switches to more of a service provider and their revenue sources expand. These high margins show that their 4.61 P/S ratio is in a good spot for the long term, as EBITDA will likely see very high growth rates for the near future.

Valuation for Iridium won’t be easy based on fundamentals, as there is still a lot of uncertainty revolving the monetization of NEXT, as well as their aggressiveness in paying off debt. The basic takeaway is that Iridium will very likely see either a large move up, or large move down in the next two years. Investors that believe that Aireon and Certus will drive high revenue gains, the FAA will adapt NEXT to its full potential, and Iridium will destroy Inmarsat’s monopoly will see a severally undervalued stock. Investors that believe Iridium built another network without a solid business plan, and that Iridium will post either low revenue growth, or not be able sell their L-band broadband, will see a stock that is overvalued and expect another bankruptcy. Based on valuation, it looks like the market is still deciding as well.

Investor Takeaway

Iridium’s shares will be in a “show me” state until they begin getting large contracts, or revenue growth starts accelerating from NEXT. Investors that are looking for a bearish investment will note all the similarities to their first network, and claim that Iridium is all talk and all debt. Bullish investors will claim that their current work with the FAA will lead to large future deals, and that they will quickly end the monopoly in the maritime industry.

Iridium has laid out, and been very transparent about their plan to monetize NEXT, and the specific use cases and industries they plan on targeting. Recent partnerships in maritime, and their tests with FAA, present the case that they have learned from their mistakes and can effectively turn their large investments into large returns to shareholders. I personally started a position in Iridium recently, although more risk-averse investors will likely want to wait until after the NEXT network is complete and Iridium starts showing how their revenue growth will outweigh the risk of their debt.

Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.