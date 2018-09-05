Transocean Ltd. (RIG) CEO Jeremy Thigpen presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Brokers Conference September 5, 2018 9:45 AM ET

Executives

Jeremy Thigpen - President and CEO

Analysts

Dave Anderson - Barclays

Dave Anderson

So good morning, so our next presentation is with Transocean by CEO, Jeremy Thigpen who's been in this role for about 3.5 years. Prior to that role, he was CFO at National Oil of Arco well known to most of the audience here. Also pretty well known for a rather major transaction that they just did yesterday which we look forward to hearing about in particular on his thoughts on the offshore market recovery. So please without further due Mr. Jeremy.

Jeremy Thigpen

Thanks Dave. Appreciate the introduction and appreciate the invitation from you and Barclays to participate once again at the CEO Energy Power Conference, always a great event, always well-organized always well-attended. Thanks to everyone in the room for taking time to hear the Transocean story. Now you have a lot of other management teams to visit with so appreciate the heavy attendance today. I'm assuming it's mostly around our announced transaction yesterday, so I'll get into that shortly.

I'd like to thank and recognize there are several members of management -- Transocean management here today to give any really challenging questions I'll bring one of them up here to answer it, so be ready guys.

With that really small font and I actually have two pages of it. It's a pretty lengthy legal disclaimer which we had to add to given the announcement yesterday. Our general Counsel demands that I tell you that these are based on forward-looking statements and assumptions that could change. Therefore the actual results may materially differ from what I'm about to present to you today.

So with that out of the way there again second page. Let me tell you why I think Transocean is different than any other offshore driller out there and what really differentiates us from the competition and they're all factual and are unequivocal.

The first is the size, the composition and the quality of our drill play that we've got interesting that the fonts didn't work out okay. This could be interesting presentation we'll see. We've got -- after consummating the Ocean Rig transaction we will have 57 floaters in our fleet. Fifty one of those will be classified as ultra deepwater or harsh environment, so a very specific focus on high specification assets in the ultra deepwater and harsh environment markets, again, 51 out of the 57.

We have chosen to participate in the ultra deepwater markets in the harsh environment markets because that's where we think we can differentiate ourselves based on our operational experience and our technical expertise. These are very demanding applications. They are very challenging environments. We think the experience that we bring to bear and the support that we bring to bear in those particular markets helps to give our customers confidence, which can differentiate us from the competition and we'll get into that in more detail later.

A nice healthy backlog is good in any market, but it's especially good when you've got that somewhat of an uncertain market. So as you all know we've had a very tough time a bit over the course the last three years. Fortunately, we entered into this market with the industry's largest backlog and it's a very high margin backlog. And I'll provide more detail on that later. But having $12.5 billion in backlog and the visibility to future cash flow that we have certainly gives us comfort as we emerge from this downturn and enter the recovery.

And on top of that we have $3.7 billion in liquidity at the end of June of 2018. Again, giving us the liquidity and the comfort that we need to invest in our people and invest in our assets.

Those are the four and I'll highlight all fours as we move through this presentation. So I mentioned the quality of our assets, so interesting about three years ago and shortly after a rapid transition we went through a process, we built a database one for harsh environment, one for ultra deepwater and we captured the technical specifications, the age, the status of every floater in the world including those that were currently under construction in the shipyards. And at the time we did I think there were 328 floaters in the industry that.

We took all those technical specs, the age and we assigned a waiting to each of the technical specs based on what our customers, what was most important to our customers. And then we forced ranked every asset in the world 1 through 328 not an exact science. Some that are very close to each other, but it gave us an indication of how our assets actually stacked up against the broader fleet.

And as we went through this process, we didn't ask ourselves the question, okay at the last peak, how many floaters were actually working? It was about 260 to 270 and we didn't asked ourselves all right, the new assets that are coming out to-date are higher specifications, they're far more efficient. During the next peak, the industry probably not going to need 260, 270 floaters, what do we think that number is?

And we came up with a range and it wasn't an exact science, but it was somewhere on the low end of maybe 180 and somewhere in the high-end of maybe 220, but certainly not 260 again. And so we've been kind of drew a line at 200, I referred to them and those line anybody that the baseball fan will know what that is. You draw a line at 200 and any of our asset that actually fell below that 200 line, so ranked lower than 200. We said why spend another dollar on them? Why spend dollar preserve any equipment, stacking them, let's just grab them. And so through that process, we have now divested 45 floaters, 11 ultra deepwater drillships and 34 deepwater and midwater rigs. So 45 floaters that we have retired and scrapped in a responsible manner from our fleet. We also made the decision last year to divest ourselves of our jacket fleets, we're out of the jacket business entirely. We sold all 10 of our existing rigs plus the five rigs that were under construction at the couple of our shipyard in Singapore.

So we're trying to transform the fleet both through subtraction and addition. So we removed the lower specification rigs less marketable assets from our fleet and we also got out of the jacket business where we didn't see any path to differentiation and when I talk about differentiation, it's really, can we capture market share and or can we command a premium rate. We didn't see that for ourselves in the jacket business, but the industry structure was a little too challenging.

So we've rationalized the fleet. We also through this process, bless you, we also through this process of force ranking all the assets and really taking a good sober look at our existing fleet. We saw several rigs in our fleet with the opportunity to invest maybe $20 million to $25 million and upgrade them and move them up the ranking system thereby making them far more marketable.

The Discoverer India was the first of this group. And so what we did with India as we made our MPD capable, managed pressure drilling capable. We upgraded the station keeping from DP2 to DP3. We added an annular and we included acoustic BOP controls. And so the combination of those upgrades moved her from 75 in our ranking to 50 in our ranking. We actually anticipated putting a crown mounted compensator on her, so she could have active and passive compensation that would have moved her up into the 30s. Unfortunately or fortunately, we got a contract for -- before we took receipt of the CMC, so that will be the next step that we performed in her and that'll take her up into the 30s. Important that we have three other rigs that kind of fit that same profile with the $20 million to $25 million investment, we can move them significantly up the ranking and make them far more marketable for our customers.

So this tool will help us to identify the scrap candidates, the upgrade candidates. It also helps us to identify acquisition targets both individual assets that might be stranded in our shipyard and complete corporate transactions. So about 13 months ago, 14 months ago, I guess we announced the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

As we were looking at our database and we look at the harsh environment database, we have said now for two or three years now pretty consistently we believe in consolidation in the market, we believe there's actual value that can be realized through consolidation. You lower your cost structure; you can spread that cost across more rigs on contract. You have more leverage with your OEMs and some suppliers. So there's real value that we see in consolidation, but we want to make sure that we consolidate high specification assets in the ultra deepwater and harsh environment. And given the state of the market, we don't want to do anything that compromises our near term liquidity position.

So as we look at the world through those lenses, it's a pretty narrow lens, Songa Offshore screened beautifully. There were brand new high specification harsh environments and the submersibles; backlog that was approaching $4 billion at the time that backlog was negotiated before the downturn. So it's a really high day rate. The really high margin great visibility to future cash flows plus you're picking up great assets in the harsh environment space with a great company in Equinor in the Norwegian market which was a target market for us.

So that one for 13 month ago, 14 months ago was absolutely a perfect transaction for us. We closed that transaction earlier this year, we then went out and invested in a JV, a 33% interest in a JV with Hayfin Capital Management to acquire the Transocean Norge that was originally called the West Rigle. It was stranded in a shipyard in Jurong. It was toward the top of our list in terms of ranking for high specification harsh environment semis and we felt very strongly we could secure a contract for that in the very near future. We'll take delivery of that rig in Q1. My guess is we'll actually announce the contract before that time. There is high demand for these types of assets in the Norwegian market.

And then, finally, we announced yesterday the intent to acquire Ocean Rig. Again, if you look through what I said our lens was for acquisition targets, high specification, ultra deepwater assets or harsh environment assets, limited impact to near-term liquidity. So Ocean Rig, I mean ticks the boxes for us and I'll get into that just a little bit. As we think about the strategic rationale for Ocean Rig, it's pretty simple, right assets, right value, right time.

Ocean Rig brings the fleet of 11 existing rigs. Two of those are harsh environment semi-submersibles. The other nine are ultra deepwater assets.

As we look at this transaction, we back into a value for the 8 really core ultra deepwater assets which are 6 and 7 gen rigs. So the latest generation rigs at about $278 million per rig. And I'll detail how we get to that number shortly.

We didn't put much value on the two harsh environment semi-submersibles although one is working on contract with options and we didn't put much value on one of the ultra deepwater drill, it's called the Ocean Rig Pharos now was previously the Cerrado, the space will know the history of the Cerrado and we'll understand why we're not putting a lot of value on it. But if you get to -- if you kind of exclude those, I think we put $125 million in total value on those three rigs. That's how you get to this $278 million after the core, the eight core assets.

We also had the opportunity to acquire with this transaction, the opportunity to acquire two newbuild drillships that are currently in the shipyard. These are two of the high specification assets in the world. And so we have every intention of acquiring those because the financing terms that we have on those aren't due until 2023 and 2024. We certainly believe that the market is going to recover by that timeframe and that these rigs will be in high demand earning a very nice premium day rate.

So overall, this was just a great opportunity to give ourselves some leverage to the upside, so let's talk about that right now. They do bring backlog. It's about $740 million backlog that we can add to our industry leading backlog in a time origin. It was negotiated -- the bulk of that was negotiated before the downturn. And so it's got a day rate that starts with a five, very nice in today's market especially, so good visibility of future cash flows.

Unlike the Songa transaction where it was really -- we wanted the backlog at that point in the market, we now have so much more confidence in the ultra deepwater recovery that we really are acquiring Ocean Rig to get the uncontracted ultra deepwater drillships, so that we can capitalize on recovery when it comes. And so this is a slightly different view than what we had with Songa Offshore.

You put the two -- you put that combination together and you wind up with 59. I'm sorry -- the opportunities we see in front of us include 59 rig years to be awarded over 87 programs and we'll get into more detail about that later. So we think over the next 18 months based on what we see in the marketplace and what we hear from our customers we think we're going to be able to find contracts for these new high specifications ultra deepwater drillships very soon.

So if you look at the combined fleet now and I mentioned 57 floaters, 17 of the top 50 floaters in the world according to our rig ranking database will now belong to Transocean and 31 of the top 100, so we were really high grading the fleet.

If you go to the next slide, listen we are far more bullish on the recovery than we have been historically. There are a lot of reasons for that and I'll get into them, but the precise timing and trajectory of that recovery is still somewhat elusive. And so protecting our near term liquidity is still important and this transaction does that.

So we're starting with a company that's net cash. So we don't have to worry about near term maturities. So that's a good thing. They've got a backlog the time margins. We have looked at the assets, we've reviewed the business, we've looked at their shore base, we've looked at their customers and supplier contracts, we believe conservatively, we can realize $70 million in annualized synergies resulting from this transaction and the way we have structured the deal we are coming out of pocket cash on the balance sheet -- help transitions balance sheet is de minimis. And so we believe we've accomplished all of our objectives by adding high quality assets without impacting near term liquidity.

And if you look post transaction, we'll be sitting on about $3.7 billion in liquidity which is pretty much the same liquidity we had at the end of June of this year. So it's not impacting our near term liquidity. So again this transaction ticks all of our boxes.

Here just the transaction summary, my guess is most of you have already read this in the press release or viewed it in a presentation that we posted yesterday, but it's essentially a transaction value of $2.7 billion. It's a mixture of cash and equity. Total purchase price comes to $32.28 with $12.75 in cash and the balance in Transocean equity and exchange ratio of 1.6128.

Ocean Rig shareholders growing approximately 21% of the combined entity and right now we've put out their closing date expectation of sometime in Q1. Candidly that could easily be Q4 of this year. But we're dealing with regulatory bodies and vacation times and so that the holiday season could cause some delays, we experienced some delays with the Songa Offshore transactions, we are being conservative by setting the close in Q1, actually expect to close before then.

So just sources and uses of cash, you can see we're only using about $240 million of cash off of our balance sheet. We're also using the Ocean Rig cash obviously, and then, we've secured -- we've got the financing committed -- financing of $750 million. Let's just bridge financing to ensure certainty of the deal and it provides us with some flexibility and optionality as we get closer to the closing date to pick the instrument that best suits us, yet to be determined.

The capital markets are open to us. We've got a lot of options available to us and we'll figure out what's most attractive as we get a little closer to closing. With that, we'll fund the cash portion of the transaction. We'll also pay the MSA termination charge. And then, we will also repay the Ocean Rig term loan.

So let's talk a little bit about valuation. I alluded to it in the opening slide as we started talking about Ocean Rig, but if you take a transaction value of $2.7 billion, you back out the present value of the backlog, you assign the $125 million to the three rigs that I referenced earlier, the two harsh environment semi's and the Ocean Rig Pharos and you get to a number that's about $2.25 billion. You then spread that across the eight core assets and you're looking at a value per rig and [indiscernible] value per rig of about $278 million. To the right there you'll see a chart that shows the implied steel value for similar specification rigs, for Transocean there in blue and some of our competitors. So you can see that we're acquiring these assets at about 11% discount to the way around that trade.

Another view of comps, we have some recent comps out there. And so a company called Northern Offshore recently acquired two rigs, the West Libra and the West -- I can't remember the name, that font is too small. Anyway recently acquired two ultra deepwater drillships that would be considered in that 6, 7 Gen specifications, so similar to the Ocean Rig assets. They bought those rigs for $296 million from the shipyard. A couple of things I'd say about that, Northern Offshore is owned by John Fredriksen, if there's anybody that has influence over a shipyard, it's John. And so he always gets the best deal. So we think our $278 million by comparison is a good deal.

The other thing we would tell you is that we know those rigs well and we know what it takes to successfully deliver a rig from the shipyard to actually drill. And so the $296 million is the sticker, but there's going to be another $35 million to $45 million that you have to put into that rig not counting incurring and mobilizing, which is probably another $30 million to $40 million. And so really, if you are going to look at the comparable valuation, you're probably looking at something like $278 million versus $330 million to $340 million as you see here on the slide. So again, we think it's a favorable comfortably.

So we had a lot of assets. We're upgrading assets. We've acquired assets. Here's what our fleet looked like back in 2014 versus what it looks like post transaction. In 2014, we had 91 rigs and you can see they're only 45% were ultra deepwater and harsh environment yet quite a few deepwater midwater assets and then 16 jack-ups. You move over to post transaction where a smaller fleet of 57 floaters, but it's a high concentration of ultra deepwater and harsh environment.

The other thing I'd point your attention to is, look at the average age of the floaters from 21 to 12. And if you look specifically at our ultra deepwater drillships 7, and so a young high specification fleet full of all the modern equipment that our customers are desiring and demanding in today's environment.

So of that 57, just to recap 45 floaters that we've retired, the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the acquisition of Ocean Rig and the 33% interest in the harsh environment of the Transocean Norge. So total fleet transformation over the course of last few year's.

So what does this mean as compared to our competitors, so slide might be a little bit confusing, but if you look over the left -- the far left is what we will look like after the transaction consummated, so we will have twice the number of floaters of our next nearest competitor.

And as I said before there's some strength, there's some value to be realized in terms of size. You can spread your cost -- your shore base cost across a broader group of rigs that are generating revenue. You have more influence over your OEMs, your providers and so you can actually work at a lower cost base. So there's real value in that. But capacity and size is not the only thing that's important, capability is also and so this may be a little too small for those of you to see, but it's basically the primary specification and the characteristics that our customers are demanding. So not only do we have the largest fleet in the world, but we have the largest fleet of high specification assets. And by that I mean dual activity, 2.5 million pound hook loads, DP3 station keeping, active in path of compensation. You just go down the list and we tick the box in every major category. So it's not only the largest fleet in the world, the high spec fleet in the world.

And if you compare that then by looking at the top 50 and the top 100 assets in the market these are ultra deepwater assets. We have 17 of the top 50. If you add it all four of our competitors shown there together, they just barely eclipse the 17, so it's almost the same as all of our four competitors combined and then 31 of the top 100 again almost the same as all of our four competitors combined. So high concentration of the best assets.

Having the largest fleet and highest capability fleet in the industry is one thing, how you operate that fleet, it is also equally important. So if you look across our experience level we have over 3x, the ultra deepwater experience of our next year's competitor. And I think it's 6x -- 5.5x, 6x the harsh experience of our next nearest competitor. This is important. We operate in very challenging environments and very demanding applications. So the experience we bring to bear gives our customers confidence that we can safely, reliably and efficiently deliver their wells. And so there is incremental value in that. And it's been evidenced by the recent awards -- we've gotten our fair share I would say of recent awards, we can do more right.

But recently, if you look around, we've seen new awards in Norway, the U.K. We've had extensions as we move over into Canada. New Awards in the Gulf of Mexico, also in West Africa, Malaysia and Australia, I didn't wait for that one. But as you can see, we're seeing new contract awards across all of our customer bases and it's in every major Basin around the world, so certainly a sign that the recovery has started.

We just need to keep the momentum going because of those new awards and because of everything I've talked about today with a high quality fleet and unmatched experience, we have amassed the industry's largest backlog of $12.5 billion post transaction. This is with excellent very strong counterparties, 95% with investment grade companies. So the contracts are solid and our customers can pay. That's always good in a market like this. And I would tell you that the vast majority of our backlog was negotiated before the downturn. And so the average day rate in our backlog is $413,000 per day which is more than double leading edge day rates in today's environment.

So it's a good healthy backlog with great visibility to future earnings and future cash flow that's unparalleled in the space. Just to put that into context here you see our backlog post transaction which is the black bar as compared to our nearest competitors which are the gray bars, so almost 5x greater than 4x our next nearest competitor in terms of backlog. So we have again unparalleled visibility to future cash flow such that we can continue to invest in our business.

I like that slide, leave it up a little bit for me. Importantly we're converting that backlog to revenue at a very high pace. And so what you'll see there is over the last three years our revenue efficiency, so basically how many [cents] [ph] instead of every dollar backlog that we convert to actual revenue has been over 97% which is very high as you think about ultra deepwater and harsh environment. So really pleased with that and continue to work internally and with our OEMs to improve our uptime performance, obviously, we would like to see that at 100% and we continue to work there.

As you move over to the right, this is the rig with which we convert the efficiency with which we convert revenue then to cash, so revenue to EBITDA. A few things I'd like to point out on this slide. Revenues have declined over the last three years given the market conditions by over 60%, EBITDA margins have actually slightly improved that's just a true testament to the work that the Transocean team has done to drive efficiency into the business and reduce waste -- eliminate waste reduce costs to hold margins flatten an environment where your revenues have dropped 60% over a three year period is pretty darn impressive and kudos to the team that's here today.

If you look at that on a comparative basis here is Transocean in blue as compared to our competitors, our tougher traditional competitors in grey. You can see that we actually lag the peer group back in 2015, which we shouldn't have. We had some inefficiencies in the business that we've now corrected. But as you can see over the course of the three years, their average margins have dropped 1400 basis points where ours have remained flat.

One thing I'd like to point out there and you may not be able to see it in the back of the room, but our average day rate from 15 to 17 dropped by $80,000 or 20% per day, yet we maintain margins again a testament to the work of the group to really drive efficiency throughout the business.

And finally because of the strong operating performance and all of the Herculean efforts of our finance and legal teams, we put ourselves in a really good liquidity position. And so basically what you'll see here are the puts and takes from now until the end of 2020, I won't go through all of them. But basically you end at 12/31/2020 with $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion in total liquidity, so very strong liquidity position through the end of 2020. Now that includes the $500 million accordion feature on our recently negotiated RCF.

It also includes up to $1.4 billion in secured capacity against the fourth and final show rigs with a ten-year contract operating in the Gulf of Mexico and the two remaining Cat D Songa rigs where we can refine it as well. So in a really strong liquidity position, so for those of you who kind of doubt the recovery or the timing and the trajectory of the recovery, we're in a great position to continue to weather the storm in a great position to continue to invest in our business.

So through all that, highlight the four things that differentiate transition from our competitors maybe I've convinced you that we're clearly the best of breed in that category. But the next question would be all right well when the market is going to recover? I would say that we've already started. And there are four macro themes that had kind of like to address. Let's first look at oil prices for the bulk of the year, it's been about $70 a barrel, sometimes tipping over $80. Most importantly it's been relatively stable after a long period of volatility. It's been relatively stable over the course of the last year which gives our customers confidence to invest. They've got higher oil prices relatively high oil prices and they've been stable which increases our customer confidence. You couple that with the fact that all of our customers, all of our major customers are touting lower breakeven costs for all of these offshore projects. Shell's been very public about $40 per barrel breakeven, Equinor have been even more aggressive, Total, Petrobras, across the board all of our customers are touting breakevens on most of these offshore projects at or below $40 a barrel.

So $70 a barrel, Brent $40 a barrel or lower breakeven, economics start to look pretty good. They also have been very public. They've got some real reserve replacement challenges. So if you look at these two graphs you can see reserve replacement just falling off a cliff.

I think total reserve replacement is down to 9% that's really small thought, but I think that's where it is coming from a peak of a 125%. And then if you look at offshore you can see it plummeting it's now down to 33%, 32%. And so there's a real impetus to start replacing reserves, if you're an E&P company.

So again high costs, or high prices, low breakeven, reserve replacement challenges and by the way our customers are generating a heck of a lot of free cash flow. And if you stretch this out into projections for '19, '20. '21 it looks similar, if not a little bit better. But, if you put all those factors together and it would suggest that there has to be investment in ultra deepwater again.

And based on things that we're seeing conversations we're having with our customers and here is just offshore [indiscernible]. You see they doubled from 2016 to 2017 expected another 50% increase from 2017 to 2018. So demand is starting to churn.

Another view of that, if you go back to last year in July and you looked out at what kind of opportunities there were in late '18 through to early 2020. I mean its white space. You can see that on the left. You fast forward a year in this July and the rig years have increased by 240% and the total programs have increased by 230%. So 53 programs we see today in 41 rig years. Again, just another signal that contracting activity in the ultra deepwater space is clearly picking up.

Just another slide, from the low of Q2 of 2016, you can see contract awards picking up almost every quarter, everything moving up into the right. Interestingly in the back half of 2017, the yellow bars start to increase, the yellow bars represent the super majors and they really drive ultra deepwater. And so it's great to see them getting back into the contracting activity where they've been relatively dormant if you will for the previous three quarters.

So if you look here, this is a slide from IHS [indiscernible] infinite body. They obviously also agree that our activity is picking up. These are just opportunities over the next 18 months. Again this is 87 programs and 59 years represented here. And what you'll see is the activity all over the world. Obviously, Norway and the U.K. have been hotbeds of activity here over the course of the last 18 months, but you can see here opportunities picking up on the Mexico side of the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, West Africa, Southeast Asia particularly Australia that there are programs that our customers have been fine tuning for the last three years waiting for that opportunity to grant a final investment decision to move forward with these campaigns. So we think all of this could start materializing as our customers get through their budgeting seasons which is happening right now and we get that back because the last quarter of 2018 and into 2019, we think more contracts could be awarded and we think that day rates could then start to move kind of in the back half of '19, and certainly into '20. That's kind of where we stand based on the macro data and based on our conversations with our customers and that was a big driver to go and make the acquisition of Ocean Rig when we did.

Next question maybe, yes, okay, great, we agree with you Jeremy activity is going to pick up, but what about the huge overhang and supply for all the floaters in the world. I see people nodding your heads. That was your next question. I like it. We would argue that that the big number that you have in your spreadsheet in terms of total marketable supply floaters is probably flawed. So here's just a different way to look at it in the way that we look at it.

Over the course of the last few years, the industry retired 113 floaters, 45 have come from Transocean. We candidly have a few more as they roll off contract will likely meet the same fate, because we just don't think there's going to be another contract for them. We have also through our database, and again, we look at technical specs, age, status how long they have been stacked? What's the cost we estimate to reactivate? We think there are another 60 rigs that will never see another contract. Now our competitors may not announce that they're being retired, but the customers are going to retire. They're not going to go with the lower spec older assets and our competitors aren't going invest the $100 million it takes two to reactivate those rigs. So we think they're another 60 that will never see the light of day. So true marketable supply really stands in our mind today at around 184.

If you didn't take the rigs that are under construction and assume they all come to market you get up to a number of true marketable supply over the next couple of years or somewhere around 218 floaters. And if you remember my opening comments when we said we looked at our database and we drew a line, it was around 200, right, that's anywhere from 180 to 220. So we think that once we start seeing demand again we think that supply demand gap on available floaters, truly marketable floaters closes pretty quickly, which could lead to improved day rates more quickly than you think. And I'll use the harsh environment market as the corollary.

Eighteen months ago there's not a person in this room that would have said day rates for harsh environments, submersibles will double inside of 12 months. Guess what. They more than doubled inside the 12 months. There aren't that many truly high specification assets in the harsh environment market or in the ultra deepwater market. If you look at the harsh environment, semi-submersible market and didn't truly focus on the high spec, there are 27 rigs and seven of those are still in the shipyards. You're talking about 19 rigs available. That's why that market heated up so fast.

Fast forward to the -- move over to the ultra deepwater market. There are 36 truly high spec seventh gen ultra deepwater drillships in the market and 10 of those are still in the shipyards. It's actually fair in a lot of our long-term contract, [indiscernible] long-term contract. It's a fairly small universe and our customers know it. Our customers are partners and all of the same programs together. They know who's looking at which rig for what time. And you could see movement in day rates. I'm not saying it's going to look exactly like harsh environment you're going to see in 12 months time a doubling of a day rates. But I'm saying it's possible and we've seen it as recently as six months ago.

And so here is a slide from Wood McKinsey that kind of demonstrates that. As you can see here, they've got utilization up in blue and it's probably difficult to see. But as you can see as you move into '19, you see utilization picking up into the mid 70s I think, you see a little bit of a day rate improvement from '18 to '19. Then, you see utilization pop up over 80% as you get into '20, '21 and '22 and you basically see -- this is their view a doubling of day rates as you get into '20. '21 and '22. so where day rates again eclipse $400,000 a day. And with all of the efficiencies that we've realized internally as Transocean and our competitors as well which makes some really nice margin to $400,000 a day.

So with that, I'll just close with -- we think we're unique in terms of the size, the composition and the technical specifications of our floater fleet. We have unmatched experience and it's indisputable in harsh environment, ultra deepwater. We've got by far the largest backlog in the space, and it's high margin backlog so we have good visibility of future cash flows and we're starting at a pretty good liquidity position that will remain intact after we close the Ocean Rig transaction.

With that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dave Anderson

Thanks Jeremy. So, I'm just going to ask you kind of couple of quick questions before the breakout session in Riverside. So good to hear David, you are going to double in the next 12 months.

Jeremy Thigpen

I said could.

Dave Anderson

Okay. I also kind of get the sense you're not done here with the transactions with the market, seems like there is still a lot of available high spec asset particularly, you just alluded to the newbuilds out there, fair to say, is that?

Jeremy Thigpen

No. I don't know if that's fair to say. We've got our hands full trying to consummate the Ocean Rig transaction and we're picking up a lot of uncontracted rigs that we need to put to work, Roddie, Senior Vice president of Marketing, that we need to put to work. And so I think we need to demonstrate that we can do that before really taking the next step. Having said that our eyes and ears are always open. And so an opportunity could present itself, but I would doubt it at this stage at least in the near term.

Dave Anderson

And then, if we talk about -- you were talking about again those are expect to work. You alluded to that 59 rig years of 86 programs. How many of those programs do you expect to have term contracts with them? And I think that's the thing we're kind of waiting for in the market. When do we get those? Well, I mean if it wanted to go.

Jeremy Thigpen

Yes. That's right.

Dave Anderson

Well, well, well, but when do we really start getting into?

Jeremy Thigpen

It's a great point and it's a bit of a game right now between the operators and the drilling contractors, which again gives you confidence that they see the market starting to turn as well. So over the course of the last six to eight months, I would say we've had more of our customers come to us and try to get term contracts on some of the high specification assets at today's day rate.

Dave Anderson

Right.

Jeremy Thigpen

Our response to that is no. If you wanted to do the first year at today's day rate fine, but then we're going to link years 2 and 3 and 4, however, many years it is to some kind of market index or some kind of guaranteed uplift. We've had a couple of customers that would accept that -- most kind of back away or try to get our competitors to agree to something else. So we do have confidence in the recovery. We're not at this point willing to enter into any long-term contract for today's cash breakeven or slightly above day rates but our customers are asking for more and more.

So it says to us they've got term that's out there and they're just trying to find the right day rate across that term to move forward with the projects.

Dave Anderson

Tide starting to kind of shift a little more in your favor, on your back heel -- on your heels for a while here.

Jeremy Thigpen

Yes. Definitely.

Dave Anderson

Great. Jeremy, thank you very much.

Jeremy Thigpen

Yes. Thank you. Thank you.