Corby Spirit And Wine: Wiser's Whisky Makes For Tasty Dividends

I value shares at $28, ~45% above the market, and bought shares based on this research.

Corby has no debt and has cash on hand equal to 12% of its market cap.

Corby has extremely steady margins in a slow-growth industry that is resilient in every economic environment.

(Note: All charts in this article are for Class B shares (TSE:CSW.B) unless otherwise noted. All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars.)

Summary

Corby Spirits and Wine (OTCPK:CBYDF) (OTC:CRBBF) (TSE:CSW.A) (TSE:CSW.B) is a Canadian hard alcohol manufacturer and distributor with brands including Wiser's and Lamb's rum. Corby is partly-owned by a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard S.A. ("PR") (OTCPK:PDRDF) (OTCPK:PDRDY) and distributed PR's brands in Canada.

Corby is a stable company with relatively steady revenue: Volume of sales of traditional brands have been in a slow decline (~1.4%/year down) which has been offset by increasing prices and the addition of the Ungava brand last year. Corby's products can weather any market well, as hard alcohol sales are not hurt badly by poor economies and Corby's products tend to be lower-end within their segment.

Corby's margins are strong, and Corby has virtually no reinvestment needs since the vast majority of their products are produced at a PR-owned (but Corby-managed) production facility. Corby's balance sheet is immaculate: Zero debt and cash equal to ~12% of their market cap.

Corby has an investor-friendly dividend policy, aiming to return 85% of net earnings to shareholders, and has a history of special dividends to return excess capital. Corby's forward dividend is $0.88, good for a 4.6% forward yield on non-voting Class B shares.

I value Corby shares at ~$28/share based on the company's strong track record and stable, market-resistant (low beta) returns. In my view, Corby is an attractive dividend stock for income-focused investors.

Business Overview

Corby Spirit and Wine is an Canadian alcohol manufacturer and distributor with a history dating back to 1859. Corby's brands include Wiser's whisky, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava gin, and McGuinness liqueurs.

In addition to those Corby-owned brands, and some smaller brands of liqueur and wine, Corby is also a distributor for other companies.

Corby's Class A shares (see "Share structure" below) are majority-owned by Hiram Walker & Sons Limited ("HWSL") which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PR. Through its affiliation with PR, Corby handles Canadian distribution for brands including ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and others.

Corby-owned brands ("case goods") make up ~80% of Corby's revenue. Commissions from PR are a smaller portion of revenue, and Corby also makes some revenue from other services like logistics fees and bulk whisky sales to balance whisky maturities.

PR produces most of Corby's products at a production facility owned by HWSL. Corby manages that facility under an administrative services agreement, which is a ten-year contract running until September 30, 2026. In the past two years, Corby purchased Ungava Spirits and Foreign Affair wines, each of which have their own production facilities. Other production is outsourced to third-party manufacturers.

Because Corby does not handle its own production for most of its brands, Corby's capital expenditure needs are very low.

Corby distributes its products in Canada, primarily to government-run liquor boards (which is how alcohol is distributed in most provinces in Canada). PR-related companies handle Corby's distribution in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Revenue Growth and Margin Shrinkage

Corby's revenues have been slowly rising since 2015, at a rate of ~3.5%/year. This growth can be attributed to Corby's 2016 purchase of Ungava, 2017 purchase of Foreign Affair Winery for $6.2 million, and a 2015 agreement with PR for higher commission rates.

Prior year revenues fell primarily due to sales of assets including the March 2011 sale of Seagram Coolers for $7.3 million and the sales of non-core brands and a Montreal manufacturing facility for $32.9 million in October 2011. These sales also caused margin fluctuations during FY2011 and FY2012.

Dating back at least 20 years, Corby has continually been a profitable business, through all economic conditions:

Operating profits and earnings have been both consistent and positive during this entire span. As before, the dip in 2006 is caused by a ten-month fiscal year as Corby switched from an August 31 fiscal year to a June 30 fiscal year.

Corby is a stable profitable company in a low-growth industry with steady margins.

Segments

Corby’s portfolio of owned brands, illustrated above, accounts for approximately 80% of the company’s total annual revenue.

Over the FY2018 (ending June 30, 2018), Corby's total volume of spirits sold was down 0.2% y/y while the value of shipments was up 2% y/y. Corby attributed rising revenue to increasing international shipments and to the growth in Ungava Spirit Brands, purchased by Corby in 2016 for $12 million.

The 2018 y/y metrics for Ungava here are misleading since Corby only recorded three quarters of Ungava shipments in 2017 due to the timing of their purchase. When adjusted to exclude Q1/2018, Corby shipped ~19% more Ungava in the final three quarters of 2018 than the final three quarters of 2017 (80,000 cases versus 67,000). The increased value of Ungava shipments for the year might be ~8% when excluding Q1/18 for comps, and was up 18% in Q4 y/y (partly due to timing of shipments: Ungava was down 23% volume and 32% value in Q3). Ungava is a standout performer compared to the slight decline of Corby's older spirit brands.

Corby's growth is primarily being driven by its small - but growing - shipments internationally. Domestic shipments in 2018 were down 1% in volume and flat in value while international shipments rose 11% in volume and 36% in value. International shipments are far smaller than domestic but have the potential to grow much further given the difference in market sizes and Corby's share of those markets. Most of these shipments are to the United States and the United Kingdom, both of which are significantly larger markets than Canada.

In both markets, Corby hold a small market share.

Corby Volume Trends

However, the international segment has not been consistently growing, so it may be an error to infer long-term volume growth:

(Author based on company filings; Corby did not publish this information prior to 2013)

Since 2013, Corby's volume has declined slightly in both the domestic and international segments. The general trend of volume losses in Corby's business has been occurring for years, but this loss of volume is slow.

(Author based on company filings; Corby did not publish this information prior to 2008; table is not exhaustive - excludes some past and present brands/categories)

Corby's three biggest brands are Wiser's, Lamb's, and Polar Ice. Combined, these three brands made up 77% of shipment volume in 2018.

Since 2008, shipment volumes of these three brands has dropped from 1,766,000 cases to 1,585,000 cases - a decline of 1.4%/year. Wiser's is the only brand with an increasing sales trend, up 0.7%/year while Lamb's and the liqueur category are both down ~4%/year.

Corby does not publish information on their revenue by brand. It is probable that each brand's revenue share is approximately proportional to their shipment volume, since each brand is priced comparably at the retail level in Canada.

Including Corby's minor brands and new acquisitions, shipments have been more stable:

(Author based on company filings; years prior to 2012 excluded as Corby made two sales affecting shipments in CY2011: Seagram Coolers and several minor brands)

Ungava's growth in 2018 has been encouraging and has offset declines in other brands, especially Lamb's rum. Lamb's sales have been affected by macro factors as the economy rum segment declined 3% in volume and 2% in retail value in 2018. Lamb's has been hit even harder than this:

"Lamb's experienced a 6% decline in retail volumes and a 5% decline in retail value when compared to the same period last year. The Lamb's rum product line is heavily weighted in the dark and white segments, categories which have faced evolving consumer preferences in recent years, as well as increased competitor pressure in key markets. Our strategy remains to defend its regional strongholds with targeted campaigns (including the "Hometown Heroes" campaign), to focus on the most differentiated variants and to launch new flavour variants such as Lamb's Spiced Cherry rum and Lamb's Pineapple rum." Corby Q4/18 Press Release

Market Overview and Outlook

(Author based on data from Statistics Canada)

The Canadian spirit market is stable and growing. Every year since FY2005 (year ending March 31), spirits have represented 23% of alcohol sales by value. During this time, spirit sales have risen at a rate of 3.5%/year. Revenues have risen from $3.4 billion in 2005 to $5.3 billion in 2017 in a smooth progression, without a single year of declining revenue including during the 2008 financial crisis and the subsequent recovery.

(Author based on data from Statistics Canada; labels are y/y growth in sales $/capita)

The market looks much the same on a per capita basis - slow and steady growth. Here, spirit sales/capita have grown from $133 in 2005 to $173 in 2017 - 2.2% growth. In dollars, sales/capita has grown in all but two years of this sample, and both years that sales/capita fell it was only by 1%.

Sales/capita growth has been primarily driven by increases in prices. During this span, the price of an average 750 mL bottle of spirits has risen from $18.78 to $23.56, up 1.9% and slightly outpacing inflation of 1.7%/year during the same span. Volume growth is up slightly but is largely flat: it has hovered between 5.3 and 5.6 L/capita during the period.

Thus, the spirit market's 3.5%/year growth is driven primarily by two factors: population growth and inflation growth. Consumption has remained stable through this period.

From past data, spirits have enjoyed price increases matching those of inflation which might be ~2%. There's little reason to suggest that will change and Canada is expected to continue to grow at a rate of ~0.5-1.3%. Adding together Canada's growing population and price increases with inflation, Corby can grow their revenue by ~3% just by standing still without international expansion.

One potential headwind is the coming legalization of cannabis in Canada on October 17. An oft-cited fear has been that cannabis spending might divert consumer time and money away from drinking. It remains to be seen if that fear is borne out.

Share Structure

(Illustrating the price ratio between higher-priced Class A shares in blue and lower-priced Class B shares in orange)

Corby has a two-class share structure, with voting Class A shares and non-voting Class B shares. Notably, both share classes pay the same dividend and Class B shares trade for ~7% less than Class A shares.

There are 24,274,320 Class A shares outstanding and 4,194,536 shares outstanding. HWSL controls 51.6% of Class A shares, leaving an ~2.8:1 ratio of Class A:Class B shares outside their control. Class A volume (on the TSE) is ~6,800 shares/day while Class B volume is ~1,600 shares/day: Liquidity is limited in both share classes.

Because PR controls most of the voting shares, owning voting shares may be of diminished importance. Class B shares will offer a higher yield due to their lower cost at the cost of somewhat lower liquidity.

Dividend Yield & Safety

(Author based on Corby annual reports; dividends are annual payments, split into four quarterly payments; 2006 was only ten months long due to changing the fiscal year from August 31 to June 30; special dividends extend off the chart)

Corby offers a robust ~4.5% dividend with an eight-year history of increasing their regular dividend at a rate of 5.7%/year. Since 1996, Corby has never reduced their regular dividend and has increased their dividend at an average rate of 4.8%/year.

On August 22, Corby announced the last dividend payment of FY2018 for $0.22/share (in line with previous) payable on September 28 (ex-date September 12). Corby's dividend policy is:

"The Company's dividend policy stipulates that, barring any unanticipated developments, regular dividends will be paid quarterly, on the basis of an annual amount equal to the greater of 85% of net earnings per share in the preceding fiscal year ended June 30, and $0.60 per share."Q4/18 Press Release

Note that Corby has paid dividends of more than 85% of prior-year earnings for three consecutive years. For example, in FY2017, Corby earned $25.6 million in net earnings but paid out $23.3 million in dividends - or 91% of its net earnings (and 92% of FY2016 earnings). Being about the 85% threshold may put some downward pressure on dividend increases - perhaps making them likely to be a bit smaller in the near-term future.

(Author based on company filings; does not illustrate special dividends in 1998, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016; FY2006 was ten months long)

In 2018, Corby's regular dividend was nearly as high as its net earnings - $0.87/share compared to $0.90/share. Corby's operating cash flow was $1.10/share and capex was $0.07/share. In 2018, Corby had a payout ratio of 97% and a free cash flow payout ratio of 84%.

Because of those relatively high ratios, Corby may not raise their dividend this year. Last year, Corby announced a dividend increase on November 8, 2017, when announcing Q1/18 results.

Corby's dividend is extremely safe thanks to Corby's consistent cash flow and rock-solid balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

Corby has no debt and has Corby has $70 million deposited in a cash management pool:

"Corby participates in a cash pooling arrangement under a Mirror Netting Service Agreement, together with PR's other Canadian affiliates, the terms of which are administered by Citibank N.A. effective July 17, 2014. The Mirror Netting Service Agreement acts to aggregate each participant's net cash balance for purposes of having a centralized cash management function for all of PR's Canadian affiliates, including Corby. As a result of Corby's participation in this agreement, Corby's credit risk associated with its deposits in cash management pools is contingent upon PR's credit rating. PR's credit rating as at August 22, 2018, as published by Standard & Poor's and Moody's, was BBB and Baa2, respectively. PR compensates Corby for the benefit it receives from having the Company participate in the Mirror Netting Service Agreement by paying interest to Corby based upon the 30-day Canadian Dealer Offered Rate ("CDOR") plus 0.40%. Corby accesses these funds on a daily basis and has the contractual right to withdraw these funds or terminate these cash management arrangements upon providing five days' written notice."Corby Q3/18 Financial Statements

As of Friday, Corby's Class A shares closed at $20.40 and Class B shares closed at $19.11 on August 24, for a market cap of $575 million, of which 12% is held in cash.

Corby's balance sheet is clean and its corporate parent - Pernod Ricard - has an investment-grade credit rating with both Moody's and S&P.

Valuation

Closing Price $19.21/share Cash Per Share $2.46/share EPS, Basic and Diluted $0.90/share FCF/Share $1.10/share P/E, ex-cash 19x P/FCF, ex-cash 15x

(Author's estimates)

As shown above, Corby trades at a trailing P/E ex-cash of ~19x and a trailing P/FCF ex-cast of ~15x.

However, my preferred method of valuation is a discounted cash flow. This method especially makes sense for Corby given Corby's maturity and the predictability of their cash flows.

Corby has almost no reinvestment needs since its products are largely manufactured by HWSL. Last year, Corby's cash flows reported $4.4 million in net purchase of property and equipment and $8.2 million in amortization and depreciation, which marked the 12th year in a row that depreciation exceeded net capex. During the same period, Corby has earned $4 million more from disposing of businesses than they have spent acquiring businesses.

The Canadian spirits may market grow at a rate of ~3%, as above. Corby's shipment volume has been falling slightly though, so it might be proper to discount this growth slightly to ~2%. Corby will benefit from tailwinds if market trends reverse, such as a move towards dark and white rums, which would help Lamb's, which would help Corby beat this rate. Further expansion of the Ungava brand would also be beneficial.

Corby is a low-beta consumer defensive stock. Yahoo Finance reports a beta of 0.74 and 0.58 for Class A and Class B shares, respectively. Given a 2.26% risk-free rate and a 5.18% equity risk premium, that would imply a cost of capital/cost of equity (since Corby has no debt) of ~5% to 6.1%.

I value shares of Corby Spirit and Wine at ~$28/share, or a ~45% premium over the August 31 closing price of TSE:CSW.B.

This valuation is based on a net cash position of $70 million cash, a terminal growth rate and risk-free rate of 2.26%, a five-year growth rate of 2%, and a discount rate of 6%. Valuations for other growth rates and discount rates are also applied.

Takeaways

Corby Spirit and Wines is a low-volume stock which is not on the radar of many investors. Corby's business is both stable and mature. That business is low-growth and weathers all economies well, strong or poor. Corby's selection of Canadian liquor and PR imports is generally in the lower-end of the market, but brands like Wiser's have strong brand image in the domestic Canadian whisky market.

The Canadian spirits market shows flat volume per capita, but spirits prices have kept pace with inflation and volumes have grown alongside Canada's population. Corby's brands have shown some weakness, with sales trending slightly downwards over a long timeline - perhaps at a rate of 1%/year. This is not, however, true of the Ungava gin, which has enjoyed strong growth this year. Ungava gin and potential for increased international sales may be a tailwind for Corby.

Corby's margins are strong, and the company has virtually zero reinvestment needs. Corby has a dividend policy of returning 85% of its net earnings to shareholders and even has a history of special dividends on top of that, returning additional capital to shareholders. Corby has a great balance sheet, with zero debt and with cash equal to ~12% of its market cap. Corby's forward dividend is $0.88, barring a dividend raise in November, good for an ~4.6% forward yield on Class B shares.

Relative to its cash flow, Corby trades at very low prices. Corby has a low dividend, so applying a low cost-of-capital is appropriate for diversified investors. Using a 6% cost of capital, Corby's Class B shares trade at a 45% discount to their value even at a meager 2% growth rate.

Corby is a very attractive dividend stock for investors looking for a solid, safe dividend - with the potential for further special dividends down the line - at an attractive price.

Based on this research, I purchased shares in Corby Spirit and Wine.

