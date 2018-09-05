Are Gold Miners Prompting A Bear Market?

The rally out of gold's intermediate low, which we assume was the 16th of August last, has been quite weak. Gold managed to surpass $1,220 an ounce on the 27th of August last, but has now come back down to the $1,190 level. Although the yellow metal is still well above its August lows, the mining complex and silver have now broken through their August lows which means they are continuing their intermediate declines.

Although gold leads the precious metals market, it will find it very hard to rally strongly until both the mining complex and silver have completed their intermediate declines. The mining ETF (GDX) yesterday, for example, printed a lower low which many will view as a bearish sign. GDX was not able to stay above its 10-day moving average nor break the daily cycle downtrend line. This means we have a failed daily cycle. We actually got stopped out of our Newmont (NEM) trade recently due to the miner also making lower lows. The best strategy for traders to adopt now is to wait for a swing low in the mining complex and hope that gold doesn't make new lows. Why? Because since gold leads the precious metals complex, any drop below its August lows would mean gold's yearly cycle low is not in yet. A new lower yearly cycle low in gold would have ramifications for the entire complex which we will discuss here.

Sentiment remains ultra bearish in the precious metals sector because of the lower lows we are seeing in the mining complex. However, gold has not printed a lower yearly cycle low (see below). As we can see from the chart below, gold last printed its yearly cycle low in December 2016. This is one of the reasons why I feel the August lows in gold will not be broken. Why? Because gold was way past its timing band for printing a yearly low. The July and December lows of 2017 were not yearly lows because they did not give us a failed weekly cycle. We would have needed to see a lower intermediate bottom in 2017 for a YCL, but it did not materialize. Let's explain.

When the short-term picture in gold is a bit uncertain, I suggest traders move to the long-term charts which provide more insight into the long-term trend. Gold generally cycles through a 7-year annual (which can span out to 20+ months), intermediate (20+ weeks) and daily (20+ days). As mentioned, the lower low in silver and the mining complex has many traders feeling uncertain with respect to the long-term trend. However, here is how I see events taking shape at present in the gold market.

As the chart illustrates above, all the yearly cycles have been right translating (highs in the latter part of their cycles) ever since gold printed its 7-year cycle low back in December 2015. This is bullish from a long-term perspective as we are still less than 3 years into this 7-year cycle. This means if the 7-year cycle also right translates, we should not have a top for another 2 years at least which would mean the longer multi-year cycle would not top until at least year 5.

Now the one caveat is the fact that (as we stand), the highs of the present 7-year cycle topped in month 7 or July 2016. Bears are stating that this is a bearish sign as we should have taken out these highs at the most recent intermediate top in April of this year. However, I do not go along with this thesis, especially considering how early we still are in this 7-year cycle.

For the time being though, it is over to the miners. Although miners can't print a monthly swing low until next month, they do not have to do very much to achieve that low. With respect to our NEM trade, we may also revisit once we see that the selling has subsided. Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.

