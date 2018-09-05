Transocean: Love Industry Consolidation

The deal further consolidates the industry into a few strong players that typically sets up a rally.

With Transocean (RIG) ending the initial trading down nearly 7% following the agreement to purchase Ocean Rig (ORIG), the market clearly doesn't like the deal. Industry consolidation is great for the sector providing an opportunity on any significant dip in the stock. The chart suggests waiting for $9, if $11 doesn't hold.

The deepwater drilling sector is froth with risk as having high-quality assets aren't beneficial to shareholders without contracts. The purchase of Ocean Rig provides Transocean with high-quality assets, but at a risk due to a lack of contracts and the cash payment.

Transocean agreed to pay 1.6128 shares plus $12.75 in cash for each share of Ocean Rig. The market doesn't like that Transocean is adding roughly $990 million to net debt to obtain Ocean Rig in the form of using $240 million in cash on hand and taking on $750 million in additional financing.

No doubt, Transocean makes a great case for purchasing the 11-rig fleet of Ocean Rig. The deepwater driller has eight modern ultra-deepwater rigs that the company is acquiring at a value of $278 million each while new construction costs are up to $700 million per rig.

Source: Transocean/Ocean Rig merger presentation

The Ocean Rig rigs were generally built in the last seven years. The rigs are mostly stacked, causing the hiccup in the deal and the need for consolidation in the industry.

Airlines Example

Ultimately, one can't predict how the offshore drilling market goes in 2019, but the airline sector provides a prime example of the immediate benefits of major consolidation. At the end of 2013, US Airways and American Airlines merged into American Airlines Group (AAL). The move followed the bankruptcy of American Airlines and other industry consolidations leaving three to four major airlines. The stocks of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) surged the following year.

AAL data by YCharts

The recent merger of Ensco (ESV) and Atwood Oceanics and the bankruptcy of Seadrill (SDRL) sets up an industry with a similar three to four strong players. The deepwater drilling industry may not play out the same if oil prices plunge again or the market never resumes deepwater drilling to extent of past cycles. The playbook, though, is very similar.

Industry Turn

All things equal though, industry consolidation at the time of improving rig utilization rates is a bullish combination. Consolidation sets up bigger upside in a industry recovery in 2019 and 2020 without the competition on dayrates or the building of new rigs. The rig utilization rates hit a low in the last year with substantial upside to reach normal levels.

Source: Ocean Rig Q2'18 presentation

Trading Below Book Value

All of this is occurring while the offshore drilling stocks of Transocean, Ensco and Diamond Offshore (DO) are trading far below book value. These stocks historically traded at multiples above book value.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that strong industry consolidation improves the odds of success in the remaining stocks. The additional signs of an industry turn are very bullish for Transocean though risks still exist that deepwater drilling doesn't return as expected.

No doubt, the deal adds some additional risk to the stock with the costs of taking on the Ocean Rig fleet that generally lacks contracts. The deal offers substantial upside to Transocean with the ability to capture more upside from controlling a more modern fleet and reducing competition for new contracts. Investors bullish on the deepwater industry should like the deal.

