Barnes & Noble Inc.: How Low Can It Go?

Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS), even though it maintains a high dividend payout which keeps shareholders in the fold, is increasingly under pressure to successfully turn the company around as it continues to shed revenue and same-store sales.

The other major problem is it has failed to attract meaningful sales to its e-commerce platform, which had sales plunge by over 9 percent in the last reporting period.

With its struggle to survive it has resulted in an incoherent vision of the future for the company, as it tries to find something that'll stick and help the company work from a sustainable bottom. As it is, it has yet to find a bottom, even with a wide variety of steps being taken to turn things around.

While it's obvious the disruptive impact Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has had on Barnes & Noble, other companies have managed to grow their businesses while Barnes & Noble has lost revenue over the last several years, including mom-and-pop businesses that cater to local tastes and needs.

We'll look at a few things Barnes & Noble must successfully execute on if it has a chance to survive over the next few years.

Latest numbers

To say the latest performance of Barnes & Noble was underwhelming would be an understatement; it was a terrible thing to hear and see.

Once again, retail sales were down, dropping to $765 million, a decline of 3.9 percent. Citing lower store traffic, same-store sales fell 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

Same-store sales unrelated to books plunged 4.5 percent, while book sales were down 3.4 percent year over year. For non-book sales, the major negative catalyst categories there were DVD, Gift and Music. They were all down in the double-digit range.

On the positive side, there was some growth in toys, games and café.

For full year, same-store sales were down 5.4 percent on declining traffic. Online sales were a disaster, down 9.6 percent for the year. Most of that was attributed to lower conversion rates, primarily because of a poorly designed e-commerce site in my opinion.

Consolidated gross margins for the quarter fell $13.5 million on lower sales volume. The company said that was "due primarily to occupancy de-leverage and higher markdowns to clear-up non-returnable merchandise." On the higher markdowns, it's a concern because of the inability of management to select the type of merchandise that consumers want. All retail businesses have that issue to a degree, but to be a big part of a significant decline in consolidated gross margins points to an internal management issue on the merchandising side of the business.

There was a consolidated net loss of $21.1 million or $0.29 per share, against the $13.4 million or $0.19 per share in the same reporting period of 2017. For the full year, the company produced a net loss of $125.5 million or $1.73 per share, compared to $22 million or $0.30 per share year over year.

The company guided for 2019 EBITDA to come in at a range of "$175 million to $200 million, excluding unusual or nonrecurring items." That growth is expected to come from "improved sales trends, higher margins and reduced expenses, all resulting from the implementation of strategic initiatives."

Expenses last year were cut by over $50 million, and the company expects to cut about the same amount in fiscal 2019. What that does is presumably help the company buy more time to implement its turnaround plan.

Company vision

One of the major problems in my view now that Barnes & Noble has gone through a prolonged period of being disrupted, is it has struggled to find a vision. It has been somewhat successful outside of its core business, with toys and games experiencing some success, along with its café business. This is obviously not enough to offset plummeting sales.

Also, an obvious issue for the company is the declaration by its former CEO that it had in fiscal 2018 "created an aggressive long-term strategic turnaround plan, which we have already begun to execute." That should have already been in place many years ago. Part of that problem is the removing of CEOs on a consistent basis, making it hard for Barnes & Noble to put a long-term vision in place.

The general results sought in the rolling out of the initiatives associated with the latest vision were to increase "customer engagement to improve conversion, clearing our over-assortment of less productive merchandise, and increasing our omnichannel capabilities."

To some degree, parts of the initiative have started to generate some modestly successful results, including increasing its membership program by 0.5 million members, putting a $40 million cost reduction program into effect, and same-store sales from its Café business going positive in the second half of fiscal 2018.

It has yet to be seen whether or not its ship-from-store program will improve its omnichannel performance, or if a new pipeline of real estate opportunities provides the net positive store count it's looking for.

How it plans to return to growth

One positive step the company is taking in regard to growth is its attempt to enhance the customer experience at its stores. To do that it's focusing on its core business as a bookseller by developing and offering its Barnes & Noble Book Club, which launched in May 2018. The problem concerning this to me is why it took so long to do the obvious.

Another aspect of the Club is to participate in exclusive content partnerships with authors. This is part of its Exclusive and Signed Editions program. The idea there is to attract more customer interest by offering these books on special holidays where people are looking for unique gifts for their family and friends.

One interesting part of this on the competitive side is many smaller mom-and-pop outfits offer unique in-store experiences, and since Barnes & Noble has the available scale to go after them, it's puzzling that it's been so passive in taking on that part of its competition.

That's important to consider because some of its competitors are successfully enjoying growth. For example, in North America, Indigo has been doing very well, as has Waterstones in Britain.

I particularly like Waterstones' business model because it operates more as a company engaging in a mass-commoditization strategy. What that means is each store operates in a similar way as an independent book store in the past would operate. They cater to the local consumer tastes, with the different sized stores offering a variety of book titles based upon local community wants and demands. Embracing that type of business model would be a direct response to the ongoing success of many mom-and-pop book stores.

On the other hand, Indigo, which is based in Canada, is now expanding into the U.S. market, and along with books, sells music, toys and lifestyle products. It markets itself as “a book lover’s cultural department store.”

These two businesses show that there is the potential to compete in the book business.

Barnes & Noble has started to launch smaller, newly-designed stores that are completely different than the look and feel of its past physical stores. They are going to be in the range of 13,000 to 15,000 square feet. The idea with these stores is to be located in high-traffic areas. It's also reducing the size of some of its larger stores and focusing on high-traffic areas with those as well.

Some new products the company has introduced in 2018 have been related to back-to-school. Those types of products are seen as being "very complementary" to the summer reading program the company offers.

As for its membership program, that has shown signs of growth, but the company acknowledges it will have to boost value in order to lower its attrition rate, increase engagement, and of course, ultimately, boost sales. At this time, members acquire more products than non-members. That said, the fact is the value should be increased so high that members eventually acquire much more products than non-members do.

E-commerce disaster

As mentioned earlier, e-commerce sales once again plummeted, this time by almost 10 percent. This is problematic to me because it appears Barnes & Noble is looking at highly-trafficked neighborhood stores as its future model. If that's the case, then having a well-functioning e-commerce option that includes local delivery is a must.

From looking at the e-commerce site, it appears the company has given up on growing that part of its business. It seems it has been intimidated by the expertise of Amazon to the point of giving up. I think that's a huge mistake. If it can make some decent improvements to its e-commerce website and provide a nice delivery option to consumers, it should do very well in complementing its new physical stores, or some of the downsized stores from existing locations.

No matter how good the stores are in attracting foot traffic, convenience will remain a big part of retail success in our age, and nothing provides convenience like ordering online and having it delivered to the desired location. And if the company is targeting high-traffic, population-intense areas, having the option of ordering and picking up is also important.

The point there isn't that it isn't offered, it's that the experience of doing it leaves a lot to be desired. It should be as seamless and easy to do as possible.

Conclusion

Most of us understand that the industry Barnes & Noble competes in was heavily disrupted by Amazon. Yet, the major problem for the company, once it finally started to seriously respond to the threat, has been formulating a coherent vision, and then executing it. Execution remains the major issue for the company in my view, not primarily the macroeconomic challenges it faces.

I draw that conclusion because other book companies are growing, along with a number of mom-and-pop businesses that focus on differentiating within their local markets. There's no reason Barnes & Noble shouldn't be able to do the same.

Now with another change in management, the issue once again becomes whether or not it's going to continue on with the strategy that has been laid out, or it'll change parts of the vision going forward, further delaying the time it'll take to attempt the turnaround.

Things like the book club should have been in place years ago, pointing to the lack of management's ability to identify what its competitive advantage is in a market that has been interrupted by e-commerce giant Amazon. The membership initiative should have been a key part of its strategy, as the trend toward securing exclusive content it can offer in its stores and online.

The major problem Barnes & Noble has to me is a management one. Until that is solved and it puts together a vision of the future that it is committed to and adheres to for the long haul, it's going to be a company that struggles to survive.

If the cash flow ever dries up and the hefty dividend yield is cut, it could signal the end of the company - either through bankruptcy or being acquired. On the acquisition side, it's still important for it to reverse the declining sales trend because the value of the company could quickly disintegrate.

Even if the company can modestly execute on the growth plan as it is, it will take some time before it finds a bottom in my opinion, and turns around and starts to grow.

Barnes & Noble is an income stock, but one that comes with a lot of risks. With the somewhat positive guidance given in the last earnings report, if it doesn't execute and align with that outlook, it's going to take another big hit. Then it'll become a matter of whether or not the income is worth the risk of declining value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.