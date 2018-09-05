Black Diamond Group: Deeply Undervalued Assets

My target price is between C$7.46 and C$9.47, or a 129% to 190% return potential.

The assets utilization is near to the minimum of the last year, offering wide room for revenue growth.

The company fleet is even bigger than it was before the downturn, and so is their revenue generation capacity. No need for new investments or additional CapEx here.

2017 was the inflection point for the company, as revenue started to increase in the second half of the year.

In the downturn from a few years back, Black Diamond's fleet net book value suffered several impairments and now is a -32% lower than in 2015.

But, the company assets are even higher than before the oil prices collapse in 2014, as shown here in "Unit Count":

Using a long-term view, the PP&E net book value is now 80% higher than it was in the IPO of 2010, but the share price has returned -64% in the same period:

I think that the market is underestimating the cash generation potential of the assets of a MicroCap in a depressed sector.

Please note that all financial data will be stated in Canadian Dollars.

Description

Black Diamond Group is an equipment provider. The company rents and sells modular space solutions (MSS) and workforce accommodation solutions (WSS) to customers in Canada, the US and Australia.

Its assets are located mainly in Western Canada, the US and a few in Australia.

The company is now trading as a micro-cap, with a market capitalization of about C$185 million as of August 31 2018 (a share price of C$3.27). In the last oil bull market it traded above C$1million - the stock was above C$35... and with less assets than today!

Segments

The company re-organized its business units in January 2016 to streamline its operations and gain efficiencies, reducing its corporate structure costs:

And, in January 2018 they re-organized again its business into just two units:

If we take a look to the segmented margins, it is clear that the main contributors for the revenue and EBITDA are the BOXX Modular (now part of the MSS segment) and Camps & Lodging (WSS) units:

Source: Author using company filings

The utilization of the company's WSS assets is still in historical minimums:

During the first half of 2018, the WSS utilization improved on certain sub-segments:

The WSS segment is still "suffering the downturn" due to the low drilling activity on Western Canada, mainly on Alberta, but the "Workforce Housing Accomodations" should partially improve its utilization in the following quarters due to the conversion of Sunset Prairie Lodge as an open camp, as the company reports:

The decrease in workforce housing accommodations rental fleet utilization is due to lower business activity resulting from a decrease in major capital project spending in western Canada and conversion of Sunset Prairie Lodge from a rental only camp to an open camp.

Fortunately, the MSS segment utilization is less cyclical, and contributes with strong OCF generation:

Less Risky Business

1.- The company reduced its financial leverage in the last quarters, as they reported in the Q2 2018 MD&A:

Management believes that a lower leverage position will create immediate shareholder value and provide added financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities. (...) the company reduced its net debt by 25% in 2018 to CAD84.8 million (...) we're targeting is to operate the business with the leverage ratio of about 2:1. And so with that, we do expect that EBITDA should be coming up, which helps that ratio, but in the near-term, we expect some modest decreases in debt as well.

2.- Costs reduction: after a couple of re-organizations the company achieved about C$3 million of cost savings.

Our overall head count has reduced by more than 50% in the past three years yet the Company now operates in more branch locations and with a larger consolidated fleet of assets

3.- Diversification: the company achieved significant growth in the Modular Space Solutions (MSS) segment, mainly with the acquisition of Britco in the Q1 2017. Furthermore, the MSS segment is less cyclical than the WSS because it does not depend on the energy sector. besides it has a much more diversified customer base.

Thanks to these efforts, the company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA during the downturn:

Fleet

In the downturn, the company managed to maintain or increase its number of units and bedcount:

Guidance

The company didn't disclose revenue or EBITDA estimations in the two last conference calls or MD&A, but they reported a "better future" for its business operations in the upcoming quarters, thanks to the overall improvement of the energy sector:

The revenue impact of these contracts is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and continue into 2019 (...) management expects strengthening results beyond Q3 (...) these revenues will strengthen in Q4 and into 2019, based on firm contract, contracts in place, and increasing activity. Market conditions in Western Canada are also improving, which we expect will contribute to stronger performance in the fourth quarter, when seasonal drilling activity returns.

Catalysts

New Projects in Western Canada: like LNG Canada or the Trans Mountain Pipeline, new projects in hydro or mining...

in Western Canada: like LNG Canada or the Trans Mountain Pipeline, new projects in hydro or mining... Any new contract will increase revenue and the asset utilization, such as the one that they signed a few weeks ago, a C$42.5 million camp contract for 27 months.

will increase revenue and the asset utilization, such as the one that they signed a few weeks ago, a C$42.5 million camp contract for 27 months. LodgeLink growth: is a online marketplace launched by the company a few months ago, containing over 45,000 rooms for remote workforce accommodation across Canada. The company gets a fee from each booking.

growth: is a online marketplace launched by the company a few months ago, containing over 45,000 rooms for remote workforce accommodation across Canada. The company gets a fee from each booking. Dividends : if the company resumes the dividend payments, this could increase the multiple that the Market is willing to pay for its assets.

: if the company resumes the dividend payments, this could increase the multiple that the Market is willing to pay for its assets. Assets relocation : as they did moving accomodation units from Western Canada to the Permian and Williston basins, thanks to this, the company reported: Utilization increased from 21% in Q4 2016 to 69% in Q4 2017

: as they did moving accomodation units from Western Canada to the Permian and Williston basins, thanks to this, the company reported: Utilization increased from 21% in Q4 2016 to 69% in Q4 2017 Opportunistic acquisitions: like the company did in March 2017, when they acquired the Britco distressed assets for C$41 million from WesternOne, who paid C$93 million for them six years before, a value destruction for the WesternOne shareholders and -possibly- a value creation for Black Diamond Group:

Used fleet sales: The company sold some units of its used fleet for 121% of its net book value over the previous 5 years in average. They also reported positive guidance for the second half of 2018:

with proceeds on the sale of these assets in excess of net book value. (...) we have line of sight into increasing monetization of these assets in the second half of 2018, allowing the company to redeploy the capital. Source: Company's Q2 2018 conference call

Risks

Oil market downturn : CapEx must continue to flow in the sector for Black Diamond to recover.

: CapEx must continue to flow in the sector for Black Diamond to recover. Bad capital allocation decisions : After checking the historical trajectory of management (acquisition, assets relocations...) I consider this scenario highly improbable. The company managed to generate positive OCF during the downturn. The management team has skin in the game; the company's CEO, Trevor Haynes, has 3.3 million shares (7.2% of the company's common shares), and other directors also have significant positions including Ed Kernaghan with 13% of the shares, according to 4-traders. The interests are aligned between the management team and the company's shareholders.

: After checking the historical trajectory of management (acquisition, assets relocations...) I consider this scenario highly improbable. The company managed to generate positive OCF during the downturn. The management team has the company's CEO, Trevor Haynes, has 3.3 million shares (7.2% of the company's common shares), and other directors also have significant positions including Ed Kernaghan with 13% of the shares, according to 4-traders. The interests are aligned between the management team and the company's shareholders. Longer downturn than expected: a lack of new big infrastructure projects could delay new contracts, keeping the utilization of the WSS assets low as they were in the last two years. Please check this detailed article by HFI Research for more information about upcoming pipeline projects. These new transportation infrastructures should help reduce the gap between the WCS vs WTI, which would be a great catalyst for E&P companies, who may choose to reactivate CapEx in Western Canada.

a lack of new big infrastructure projects could delay new contracts, keeping the utilization of the WSS assets low as they were in the last two years. Please check this detailed article by HFI Research for more information about upcoming pipeline projects. These new transportation infrastructures should help reduce the gap between the WCS vs WTI, which would be a great catalyst for E&P companies, who may choose to reactivate CapEx in Western Canada. Debt repayments or covenants breach. The company extended its credit facilities at the end of 2017. In the last Q2 2018 MD&A the company reported:

a committed extendible revolving operating facility in the amount of $100.0 million, all of which is available and $29.0 million is drawn $17.7 million principal amount of senior secured notes due on July 8, 2019 $40.0 million principal amount of senior secured notes due on July 3, 2022

The senior secured notes require a annual repayment of about $27.5 million

Client concentration: the company reported During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Corporation had two (2) significant customers who each contributed greater than 10% of the Corporation’s consolidated revenue, for a combined total of 31%

For a complete list of risks, please read the 2018 Annual Information Form of the company.

Strong Cash Flow Generation

Let's take a look at the Cash Flows, because this business has some peculiarities:

The assets depreciation is really high, which has a direct impact on the P&L statement and Balance Sheet (PP&E), but this does not imply a cash outflow. In fact, the company reported that the average life span of the MSS fleet is more than 25 years, and the current fleet age -in average- is just of 7 years. In other words, these assets will continue to make money for many years. Finance costs will be lower in fiscal year 2018 due to the lower financial debt. At the end of the Q2 2017 the long-term debt was 118.4 million, with a reported net interest expense of 6.5 million in the full year 2017. This represents an interest rate of about 5.5%, versus a long-term financial debt of 86.5 million in the latest Q2 2018 and an average interest rate of 4.75%, or a estimated expense of about 4.1 million for the full year 2018. During the downturn, the company had to report impairments due to the impact of low commodity prices on their customer's activity. This caused an absence of long-term rental contracts, and the temporary shut down of a lodge. As happens with depreciation, this has a direct impact on the P&L statement and Balance Sheet but it does not represent a cash outflow. Fiscal year 2017 Operating Cash Flows were negatively affected by Changes in Working Capital, mainly due to the lower customer activity. I think that this should revert for the fiscal year 2018, due to the new long-term contracts and the company positive guidance for the second half of 2018 and 2019. Please check the Valuation part for more information.

The used fleet sales are key, the company reported that they sold MSS units above their net book value in the last five years. In fact, the company usually uses this cash inflow to finance its CapEx. The company usually talks about "Net CapEx", which is "CapEx - Used Fleet Sales Book Value":

Net capital expenditures through the first half of the year [2018] have been close to zero as the focus has remained on selling underutilized assets and reducing the Company’s leverage position

Of course, we cannot lose sight of the company's CapEx. However, the company was able to reduce it to historical minimum levels, achieving positive FCF in the downturn:

Source: Author using company filings

Please note that the increase in the Working Capital in the past fiscal year 2017 was mainly due a temporary increase in accounts receivable, and this was partially corrected during the H1 2018:

Source: Company's Q2 2018 MD&A

Just for information, this is the detailed CapEx for the last two fiscal years:

Source: Company Q4 2017 Financial Statement

In summary, even with only 40% of the revenue that the company had in 2014 (C$153.4 million in 2017 vs C$386.57 million in 2014) Black Diamond still generated FCF. Thanks to that, -in part-, the company reduced its financial leverage and, at the same time, was able to grow the business with the acquisition of Brico in March 2017.

Valuation

In the last five years, the company has vastly underperformed its sector and seems to have missed the "oil rally" from the 2016 minimums.

During the oil bull market, the company was clearly overvalued, with P/B valuations between 1.6 and 3.3 until the oil prices collapse of 2014.

But 2017 seemed to be the inflection point for the company, because they started to improve financial results from the Q2 of 2017:

Source: Author using company filings

Mr. Market has somewhat recognized the company's improvement, with an 85% return in the last 12 months, following the "great sell-off" that began in August 2017, when the company announced the dividend cancellation.

For the valuation part I will focus on the company's PP&E Net Book Value and in the Cash Flow generation. As I mentioned before, the Depreciation and the Impairments distort the P&L statement. Below is a summary of the financial data since the company's IPO in 2010:

Source: Author using company filings

Some comments regarding the company's ratios:

I consider that, at the current prices, investors can buy C$369 million in cash generating assets for a total of C$290.9 million; a margin of safety of 27%. It is important to take into account the risk of any new asset impairment. My guess is that there shouldn't be additional significant impairments, given that the utilization is similar to the previous year and the company is already achieving new contracts. I won't use earnings ratios for the target price calculation because this is a cyclical business and the EBITDA or the OCF are depressed. Besides, I'd probably fail trying to project an earnings forecast. I prefer to focus on how much is the company worth 'as it is' today. I'll use the average ratios for P/B or EV/PP&E Net Book Value as target multiples. I prefer to use OCF before CWC as a reference of the company's cash generation, because in the long-term it gives a clearer view of the cash generation capacity of the company. As you can check below, the sum of the historical Changes in Working Capital does not matter much:

Source: Author using company filings

In fact, the company usually mentions the discount to asset value in his conference calls or investor presentations:

Using the mentioned ratios, we would have a target share price between C$7.46 and C$9.47; a potential return between 129% and 190%:

Source: Author using his own estimations

Please note that the target multiples are the average for the last 9 years, since the company's IPO. Thus this is not a 'bull case scenario', just a normalized one.

Conclusion

I resist making projections for revenue growth or margins in cyclical companies, given the difficulty of knowing when or how the sector will recover. I try to focus on the valuation for the company just as it stands today.

Based on its current P/B or EV/PP&E NBV versus its historical average, I think that the fair value of the company could be between C$7.46 and C$9.47.

