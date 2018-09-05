Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, there was no additional news that could affect the sector's performance.

The Benchmark

The main benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) is continuing its bullish trend since it bottomed in the beginning of May. On a weekly basis, the fund added to its price $0.16, closing at a price of $37.94 per share. The fixed-income investors should be quite delightful. We truly hope that the index will continue its lovely performance. Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), from the other side, had a tough week. The ETF lost $0.78 over the past trading session.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

As we see, the two funds have no correlation this week as they are moving in opposite directions. TLT closed at its lowest on the last trading day of the week at a price of $121.00 per share.

Source: CNBC - U.S. 10 Year Treasury

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

From a statistical perspective. the most overvalued CEF in the group is the JH Preferred Income Fund III (HPS). Its Z-score is 2.70 which makes the fund a probable "Sell" candidate. It is followed by its 'brother' - JH Preferred Income Fund (HPI) - which we could say that it is a probable "Short" as well. Both funds of the John Hancock family reached new heights during the past week.

The Nuveen 'brothers' will be my "Buy" candidates this week as well. We should say that we observed a buying activity during the last couple of days in the Nuveen family. In my opinion, it is just a matter of time before these funds pop out.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here, we can observe how much the fund charges to manage our portfolio. It might be only my opinion, but I cannot find an acceptable reason for these high fees investors pay.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

There are no major changes in the chart - almost everything remains the same from last week. The sector has continued to deliver delightful returns to the fixed income investors over this time frame. Of course, this could not be a guarantee of future performance. This should not slip you to be your general reason for a trade pick. Like I say every single time - a deeper research is always needed before we can step in any kind of trade.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

As we already have discussed, the Nuveen brothers are the most depressed fund of all in the group. We have wide discounts, supported with negative Z-scores and on top of that, all of the funds trade at their lowest on the charts:

Source: Barchart.com - JPS Daily Chart (1 year)

Source: Barchart.com - JPC Daily Chart (1 year)

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income (FPF) dropped almost $0.30 during the last couple of days. The fund distributes a dividend to its shareholders this week. Quite a strange behaviour I'd say, but since there is a lack of fundamental reason for this drop, I could consider the fund as a "Buy."

The JH Preferred Income Fund III is the one which hit a 52-week high during the past trading session:

Source: cefconnect.com

Source: cefconnect.com

Of course, we could not skip the highest trading at a premium - JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). As of this week, it is favored by the market to the extent that it trades 8.70% above its Net Asset Value. However, we should not rush into making conclusions that this is a 100% sure "Sell." The fact that it is trading above its NAV at a big percentage is not the only thing you want to analyze.

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

All of the closed-end funds from the preferred stock sector are leveraged. When we take a look at the leverage of these funds, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the preferred CEFs have a leverage between 20% and 35%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here we can observe the distribution rates between the different closed-end funds. Additionally, we have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric as the more important one.

Conclusion

As we see, the sector is improving and there are more and more trading opportunities for us as investors. Still, there are many undervalued closed-end funds which we could consider as good long-term investments I think. All in all, the sector is quite stable and reliable.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/02/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.