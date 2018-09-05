5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Foreign Markets Disappointing You Again? (August 2018 Review)

I'm getting a bit more defensive, but still sticking to my plan of focusing on value and sustainably high dividend yields.

The market indexes continue to move upwards, but the results of individual stocks are getting much more divergent.

In addition, my dividend yield of almost 5% also crushed the pathetic 1.7% of the S&P 500.

However, it was another solid month of dividends with a 5% improvement over August 2017.

August 2018 was strong for domestic stocks (the S&P 500 was +3.2%), but weakness in foreign stocks held me to only a +1.1% capital gain.

Outlook

Call it the pain of international diversification for 2018. With a significant divergence between US and international equities, the cost with holding DM and EM stocks has been significant. The differential between EM and US growth indices is over 25%.

- Mark Rzepczynski

There's just no way to sugar coat it, owning foreign stocks in 2018 (just like in 2017) has a real drag on returns. And there's plenty of pain to go around with both developed and emerging markets -4.2% and -8.4% respectively. But I think dumping these holdings now would be a mistake. As I reviewed in my April 2018 post, the relative valuation differences are just too pronounced to ignore forever.

With about 30% of my holdings in foreign stocks, this has personally impacted me in a meaningful way (though my value focus in a market that has been rewarding growth stories certainly plays a role as well). Now, I'm not so arrogant as to suggest that the lower valuations aren't warranted in the current market environment (the U.S. economy has been cruising and trade wars have hurt other markets more than ours thus far); however, history suggests that a mean reversion will occur eventually, so patient investors can earn a much higher yield in foreign equities while waiting for U.S. frothiness to settle a bit.

August 2018 Review

August 2018 was positive for both me (+1.1%) and the S&P 500 (+3.2%), but my defensive slant again caused a meaningful lag to the market index. However, my 4.8% dividend yield on invested capital crushed the 1.7% yield of the broader index.

August 2018 rewarded me with realized dividends of $953 (versus $909 in 2017), a modest 4.9% increase, but I'll take it. Furthermore, for the 12 months ending August 2018, my portfolio delivered $13,773 in cash to me (an increase of 6.3% from 2017). One consequence of the strong returns of the past few years is that my realized yield is down to 4.8% for my full portfolio including cash reserves, but I'm not stressed because I know the good times will not last forever and my yields will be back above 5%. My 2018 goal was to increase dividends by ~5% to $13,500 for the year, but I feel good that I am on track to beat this goal. Fear and greed are hard to balance, but I am happy with where I am overall. My yield-focused strategy still makes the most sense to me as paper gains may come and go but cash is forever!!

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

GOAL: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

STRATEGY: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified holdings (ETFs and individual companies - my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM), no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return-enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

BALANCE: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments leads me to be overweight in traditional dividend-paying sectors like financials, REITs, and energy).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Portfolio Composition as of August 31, 2018

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Gain/Loss(%) FUNDS 4.1% $111,634 $112,463 -0.7% SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) ETF 3.9% $15,296 $15,136 1.1% Fst Tst Dow Jns Glbl Sel Dvd Idx ETF (FGD) ETF 4.3% $12,550 $12,720 -1.3% Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) ETF 4.1% $11,772 $11,633 1.2% SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) ETF 3.4% $9,396 $9,825 -4.4% Invesco S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) ETF 3.7% $8,338 $8,326 0.1% SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) ETF 4.4% $7,861 $8,062 -2.5% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) ETF 0.3% $6,110 $5,825 4.9% UBS ETRACS 2x US High Div, Low Vol ETN (HDLV) ETN 11.2% $5,420 $5,360 1.1% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) ETF 2.6% $5,271 $5,153 2.3% iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) ETF 4.3% $4,498 $4,584 -1.9% iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) ETF 5.3% $4,433 $4,604 -3.7% iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM) ETF 6.5% $3,251 $3,304 -1.6% WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Japan ETF (DDJP) ETF 3.8% $2,806 $2,835 -1.0% iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH) ETF 2.0% $2,725 $2,599 4.8% Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (QQQC) ETF 2.4% $2,628 $2,859 -8.1% Franklin LibertyQ International Hedged ETF (FLQH) ETF 1.3% $2,543 $2,555 -0.5% iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF (ECNS) ETF 3.3% $2,367 $2,503 -5.4% Horizons NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) ETF 9.6% $2,515 $2,453 2.5% Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) ETF 0.8% $1,855 $2,128 -12.8% COMPANIES 5.9% $130,573 $127,614 2.3% AbbVie (ABBV) Company 4.0% $19,196 $18,446 4.1% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) REIT 8.0% $13,220 $11,876 11.3% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) REIT 7.3% $10,218 $9,942 2.8% Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Company 5.5% $10,107 $10,656 -5.2% New Residential Investment (NRZ) REIT 10.8% $9,545 $9,195 3.8% Ventas REIT (VTR) REIT 5.3% $8,981 $8,457 6.2% Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) REIT 7.7% $7,923 $7,261 9.1% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 6.5% $7,220 $7,022 2.8% Tanger Factory Outlet REIT (SKT) REIT 5.8% $7,218 $7,155 0.9% General Mills (GIS) Company 4.3% $4,601 $4,510 2.0% GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Company 5.2% $4,050 $4,159 -2.6% Ford Motors (F) Company 6.2% $3,792 $4,016 -5.6% Eni (E) Company 5.0% $3,715 $3,866 -3.9% IBM (IBM) Company 4.3% $3,662 $3,623 1.1% Transocean (RIG) Company 0.0% $3,633 $3,861 -5.9% Kinder Morgan (KMI) Company 4.5% $3,257 $3,272 -0.4% AT&T (T) Company 6.3% $3,194 $3,210 -0.5% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Company 0.0% $2,291 $2,394 -4.3% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) REIT 8.1% $2,120 $2,072 2.3% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $2,630 $2,621 0.4% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 4.3% $16,405 $16,241 1.0% Bank of America Corporation - Pref L (NYSE:BAC.PL) Pref 4.2% $4,820 $4,780 0.8% Goldman Sachs - Pref A (NYSE:GS.PA) Pref 4.0% $4,720 $4,634 1.9% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd ZrDr ETF (HYZD) ETF 4.8% $2,407 $2,408 0.0% Goldman Sachs - Pref D (NYSE:GS.PD) Pref 4.4% $2,343 $2,287 2.4% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd NgtDr ETF (HYND) ETF 4.8% $2,115 $2,132 -0.8% SHORTS TOTAL 0.0% $9,913 $10,181 -2.6% ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) ETF 0.0% $6,875 $7,083 -2.9% ProShares Short Real Estate (REK) ETF 0.0% $3,038 $3,098 -1.9% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $13,022 $12,976 0.4% TOTAL 4.7% $281,546 $279,474 TOTAL + CASH $35,424 4.2% $316,970 $301,933 1.1%

Portfolio Moves in August 2018

New Positions

SHARE BUY - General Mills: Bought 100 shares of this food company at $45.05 on August 9.

Reasoning: Suffering from a shift in consumer preferences away from its core brands, GIS is still a defensive play that is seriously on sale with a yield that has been pushed up to 4.3%.

SHARE BUY- Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF: Bought an additional 100 shares of this U.S. dividend ETF at $39.05 on August 31.

Reasoning: Featuring defensive holdings and a 4.1% yield, I think this is one of the best U.S. dividend ETFs for sustainable dividends.

SHARE BUY- Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF: Bought an additional 100 shares of this U.S. dividend ETF at $41.55 on August 31.

Reasoning: Featuring defensive holdings and a 3.7% yield, I think this is one of the best U.S. dividend ETFs for sustainable dividends.

SHARE BUY - AT&T: Bought 100 shares of this telecommunications company at $32.05 on August 6.

Reasoning: I have owned and sold T many times, but the current 6.3% yield is too juicy to pass up (though the business has some headwinds for sure).

Exited Positions

SHARE SALE- Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV): Sold all my 200 shares of this U.S. dividend ETF at $25.45 on August 17.

Reasoning: After a strong run, I am focusing on more defensive ETFs with more sustainable dividend payout ratios.

SHARE SALE- iShares MSCI Australia ETF: Sold half my shares (200) of this Australian ETF at $23.05 on August 17.

Reasoning: Too dependent on an overheated housing market, I am focusing on more defensive ETFs with more sustainable dividend payout ratios.

SHARE SALE- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL): Sold all my 100 shares of this U.S. dividend ETF at $64.95 on August 2.

Reasoning: After a strong run, I am focusing on more defensive ETFs with higher yield.

SHARE SALE- Qualcomm (QCOM): Sold all my 100 shares of this technology company at $69.95 on August 29.

Reasoning: After a strong run, I am focusing on more defensive positions with higher yield.

SHARE SALE- Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF: Sold half my shares (100) of this U.S. dividend ETF at $51.25 on August 2.

Reasoning: After a strong run, I am focusing on more defensive ETFs with higher yield.

Final Thoughts

Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.

- Warren Buffett

Investing is a marathon, not a sprint… so I am moving my portfolio in a more defensive posture while maintaining the diversification that I know will benefit me over the long run. The U.S. has had an amazing run (longest bull market ever!), but all good things must eventually come to an end. The sky probably won't start falling tomorrow, but getting a bit more defensive feels prudent to me. I'm staying long but trying to improve the staying power of my principal in case things get hairy.

Comments encouraged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL POSITIONS AS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is an amateur who has a history of getting calls both right and wrong with zero predictive power. Trade at your own risk and never rely solely on this author's opinion. Also, as I have no knowledge of your circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.