DXC Technology: Looking Beyond The Merger

Unfortunately, weak results, as well as a disappointing forecast, continue to weigh on the stock in the medium term.

In the long term, the future of DXC will depend on the scope of its next generation services.

Despite integration and synergy costs, DXC has managed to generate a positive FCF in its first year as a combined entity.

After the merger of Computer Sciences and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (NYSE:HPE) enterprise services business at the beginning of April 2017, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has become the second largest end-to-end IT service provider in the world after Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN). Historically, both companies have been affected by poor management and strategic execution problems, which have caused revenue volatility, negative operating margins, and a lack of innovation in their offers.

Now, DXC Technology combines the strength of Computer Sciences in the insurance, health, and financial services segments with HPE’s expertise in the pharmaceutical, technology, media, and telecommunications industries. As a combined entity, DXC now has a privileged scale within the IT services industry.

By the end of fiscal year 2018, DXC reported savings of $1.1 billion as a result of its workforce optimization actions, including the acceleration of management reductions and the global deployment of its Bionix automation program.

Although the company has managed to expand its operating margins during its first year as a merged company, the dependence of DXC on its legacy systems — that lose relevance every day — has negatively weighed on the growth of its revenues. We believe that DXC still has a lot of work to do due to the executive's negative outlook on revenue and net income for the 2019 fiscal year. The company faces several execution risks that are not only limited to integration efforts, but extend to the titanic task of keeping DXC services relevant.

The future of DXC depends on its next-generation services

As a result of its loss of competitiveness in the past, and the increase in productivity and price pressure from its closest competitors, the new combined entity, DXC Technology, has rethought its service approach, turning to high-growth digital services such as that of the cloud and analytics.

One of the advantages enjoyed by DXC comes from the relationship and scale of its customers. With approximately 6,000 clients from the public and private sectors, the company has privileged access to a large number of potential customers to drive their new digital services offerings.

In the past, Computer Sciences had been characterized by establishing strategic partnerships with large companies to expand their market share. Now, after merging with HPE's enterprise services business, DXC will try to drive its digital initiatives under this same strategy.

To support its new offer, the company has aligned its solutions with the products of leading companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and SAP (NYSE:SAP). Recently, in August 2017, DXC collaborated with VMware (NYSE:VMW) to launch its latest managed cloud services compatible with VMware's next-generation hybrid cloud platform. This contract will allow DXC’s customers to run VMware software on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which will avoid difficulties when configuring a virtualized cloud-based infrastructure.

On the other hand, we see that the divestment of its U.S. Public Sector (USPS) business at the end of May 2018 will benefit DXC in the long term as management now focuses even more on its higher growth business sectors, the Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (BIS).

In general, the competitive situation of the company will largely depend on its change towards digital IT services, as well as the scale that the company can reach with this new offer. Executives expect DXC to generate modest revenue growth for the long term, as the company balances the decline of traditional legacy services with the integration of next-generation systems and services associated with the cloud, analytics, and security.

DXC’s results and forecast

Unfortunately, the results of the company are still discouraging. In its first year of operations, the combined entity DXC Technology reported revenues of $24.6 billion in constant currency for fiscal year 2018, which would represent a contraction of 1.3% Y/Y according to management's estimates. Similarly, the company expects revenues to shrink further by the end of fiscal year 2019, standing in the range of $21.5 billion to $22 billion as a result of the divestment of its USPS business.

Fortunately, DXC has shown signs of improvement in its operating margins and cost structure as it continues to execute its synergy plan. In this way, the company has managed to reduce the separation and integration costs that had been estimated at the beginning of the merger, and has generated savings of almost $1.1 billion to date. In addition to this, the company has also managed to generate a positive free cash flow despite the operational difficulties after the merger, reporting for the first quarter of 2019 a $321 million of FCF, or 58% of the adjusted net revenues.

Looking to the future, DXC is expected to generate a modest growth of 2% within the next five years, while improving its operating performance as a result of the multi-year management strategy of consolidating the company. Similarly, it is expected that the company will be able to generate a free cash flow equivalent to 90% of its adjusted net income by the end of 2019.

Overall, despite the mess associated with the integration of the two companies, and the recent separation of its USPS business, management has managed to reap cost synergies and deliver a positive net income while maintaining its business plan of returning capital to investors.

DXC’s additional risks

In addition to the risks of restructuring and operational execution, DXC has other risks that are worth considering, and that may jeopardize future results.

To start, there is the significant increase in debt that the company incurred as a result of the merger of CSC with HPE's enterprise services business. This amount of indebtedness totals, by the end of the first quarter of 2019, about $7.1 billion; an amount that decreased by $1.0 billion with respect to the previous quarter as a result of the reimbursement that the company made to its debt due in 2022. In addition, the company will have to face the upcoming maturities of a large part of its debt over the next 5 years, which may deteriorate its liquidity in the medium term.

In general, DXC is in a vulnerable position in the face of any increase in interest on its debt in the coming years. If the interest rate increases, it could not only affect the company's results and returns but also any refinancing in the future.

An additional risk comes from the nature of the IT services market in which DXC operates, which has been characterized as highly competitive. Currently, there is a fairly low supply of highly-skilled personnel in the industry, which has led many companies to pay a high amount in salaries and incentives to attract and retain adequate and efficient staff.

Added to this, uncertainty about future employment opportunities, facility locations, organizational structures, and other concerns related to the merger may further affect DXC's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel.

Summary

The possibility of DXC materializing its turnaround strategy in the medium term has fueled the increase in its shares since it began trading as a combined entity, going from about $58 per share to a current $91. We see that ratios such as the Price to Free Cash Flow and the EV to EBIT offer a better reflection of the value of the shares, which are at historically low levels as a result of the weak expectations for the end of the year. Although valuations are below the industrial average and historical values, we believe that investors should be aware of the systematic risks that still exist in the company.

As a medium-term strategy, management intends to keep investors interested through a modest dividend payment and a share repurchase program, a strategy that we believe is sustainable thanks to a positive free cash flow. For the long term, we see DXC actively looking for acquisitions that can strengthen both its service offerings and its workforce, as its capital structure improves.

