Dividend Champion Spotlight: McDonald's Corporation

The birth of the hamburger in America can be traced back to the 1950s when the birth of today's dividend champion spotlight took place. Today, McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is a dividend powerhouse with 42 years of consecutive dividend increases. The company has been able to thrive at a global scale despite a highly competitive environment that poses differing customer alternatives, and changing tastes. While the company has successfully navigated a fierce fast food landscape for decades, its doubling as a real estate company is the true secret sauce that powers dividends higher over time.

The company has grown leaps and bounds from the days when you could buy a burger for $0.15. Today, McDonald's boasts a global footprint of more than 37,000 restaurants across the world. The company generates more than $20 billion in annual revenues. The company reports in four segments: US, International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational/Corporate.

The "Secret Sauce" Behind McDonald's Profitability

The company has seen revenues fall since 2015, but this stems from a continued push for McDonald's to franchise its locations. Note how margins have climbed while the revenues have fallen. The franchise model is leaner - less revenue, but higher margins. McDonald's made a push a couple of years ago to re-franchise an additional 4,000 locations. Back then, just over 80% of its restaurants were franchised, whereas today that ratio is just over 90%. The company has a long term goal to have only 5% of its restaurants owned by corporate.

This approach means that McDonald's essentially doubles as a real estate company. The conventional franchise structure consists of McDonald's having ownership of the land/building and renting it to the franchisee. The franchisee is responsible for most of the operational costs such as equipment, staffing, signs, seating, decor, etc. In addition, corporate is quite demanding of franchisees, holding them to performance standards and requiring ongoing capital investments from the franchisee into the restaurant. This is a "secret sauce" that really supercharges McDonald's profitability. The company hasn't paid dividends for decades by making a few cents on a burger, the company has played landlord for its army of franchisees (a group totaling approximately 5,000 people).

Financial Performance

Ultimately what McDonald's is selling is the McDonald's brand, its scale of operations, and its established systems of success. This makes McDonald's a very cash rich company because a lot of the capital intensive spending has been put on franchisees.

We see this when we look at McDonald's conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow. I generally set a benchmark for this metric at 10%. This ensures that there is a healthy stream of free cash flow present that can be used to grow the dividend, and reinvest for growth without leaning on debt. We can see that McDonald's well surpasses this benchmark.

Next, I look at McDonald's cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a great metric that gives you insight into a company in multiple ways. First, it indicates how effective management is at generating cash with its resources. A company that generates high rates of return are typically efficiently run, and profitable. Because of this, the CROCI also is generally a solid indicator of a company's "moat". I look for this rate to come in at the low-teens or higher, and McDonald's achieves that.

McDonald's has seen its debt load rise over the past 10 years. Net debt has now risen to $27 billion, putting leverage at more than 2.7X EBITDA. This needs to be monitored, as I generally don't like to see leverage higher than 2.5X.

Dividend Outlook

McDonald's is working on quite a dividend growth streak, currently at 42 years and counting. The dividend is paid quarterly, and the total annual payout is $4.04 per share. At current share prices, the stock is offering a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is below the 2.9% yield that 10 year US treasuries are offering. Income focused investors can do better than what McDonald's dividend is currently offering.

The payout ratio has risen quite high in recent years, having exceeded 60% of cash flow since 2012. This has put pressure on the dividend's growth rate, which has a CAGR of 9.8% over the past 10 years, but only 5.9% over the past five years. A bit more worrisome, is that this high payout ratio limits the ability of McDonald's to effectively pay down its debt.

While none of these concerns are at a panic inducing level right now, these metrics should be monitored by investors. At the very least, they are handcuffing the business from operating as well as it could because the company has a debt/dividend inflicted cash flow crunch. I don't expect the dividend to grow beyond a rate of 5-6% over the next several years because of this. McDonald's needs to prioritize getting its debt paid down, and payout ratio down to a more manageable figure.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

McDonald's was once seen as a business that had peaked, but it has returned to prominence in recent years. McDonald's is heavily focusing on its operational model and striving for efficiency and innovation to drive growth.

In March of last year, McDonald's launched its "Velocity Growth Plan". This plan placed the emphasis on regaining lost market share, converting new customers to McDonald's and retaining that business through various food quality, technology, and customer experience upgrades. Examples of this include using non-frozen meat in certain menu areas, kiosks for ordering, food delivery options, and innovation with coffee and snack products.

In addition, McDonald's is currently executing further restructuring of its corporate presence to shrink corporate, and provide fewer layers of management between franchisees and HQ. The overhaul is part of a cost savings initiative in the US markets to enhance profitability.

The company also continues to add stores, albeit at a slow pace due to McDonald's enormous existing footprint. From 2005 - 2017, McDonald's has added a total of 6,475 stores, a CAGR of 1.6%. Between the rising store count and sneaking in minor price increases, McDonald's has a pretty stable path to at least modest growth over the long term.

There are however, some risks to the company's operating model. McDonald's is one of the world's largest private employers with more than 1.5 million employees (the vast majority working at low wages). Because the company is so labor intensive, the company's profitability would be threatened by increases in minimum wage laws. There has been political pressure for across-the-board wage increases in the US to $15 per hour. Doing so would force McDonald's to implement sharp price increases, and potentially suffer inefficiencies due to probable employment cutbacks.

McDonald's also faces risk from potential food contamination and safety problems. The company is just recently going through a recall surrounding its salad offerings, which have sickened more than 500 customers across 15 states.

Lastly, McDonald's operates in an industry that is "cut-throat" competitive. With both vertical and horizontal competitors in the market, every time a consumer eats out - it's a battle for that sale. McDonald's has done a solid job by being fairly nimble in adjusting to consumer preferences and trends. With a reputation as a value provider, McDonald's best stands to shine during negative economic situations.

Valuation

At just under $162 per share, McDonald's is trading at the approximate mid-point of its 52 week range. Analysts are projecting that McDonald's full year earnings will come in at around $7.67 per share. Based on the current share price, the stock currently trades at an earnings multiple of 21X. Considering that the median 10 earnings multiple is 18X earnings, the stock is trading at a premium to its median of about 16%.

When we look at the free cash flow yield, we see that the yield has trended lower over the past decade. Free cash flow yield is important because its an organic metric to measure how much actual cash flow we are receiving per dollar invested (as opposed to EPS which can be distorted). Cash flow funds dividend raises, and can be reinvested for growth, so maximizing this when we invest, will set us up for stronger investment returns.

While I typically look for a high single digit FCF yield, McDonald's typically commands a premium from the market. Even during the recession, the FCF yield barely broke 6%. I find shares to be about 20% over-valued. If shares fell to the $130-$135 range, investors would be able to nab shares around their normal earnings multiple, while grabbing a dividend yield of around 3%.

Wrapping Up

Have shares been close to this entry point lately? No, they haven't been this cheap since early 2017. But as wonderful as McDonald's is, there are some good reasons to not chase this stock. Analysts are projecting the company to grow earnings over the next five years at a high single digit CAGR. Meanwhile, the dividend is stuck at a modest growth rate in the 5-6% range because the company's cash payout ratio is too high. When you factor in the competitive environment that McDonald's operates in, it makes sense to carve out a margin of safety.

Still, McDonald's brand, scale, real estate driven profit model can reward shareholders nicely over the long term. It has a proven record of success, investors just need to consider the fact that there are some dents in the Golden Arches' armor.

