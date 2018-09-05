Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin on Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference Call September 5, 2018 10:20 AM ET

Executives

Liam Griffin - President and CEO

Analysts

Atif Malik - Citigroup

Atif Malik

Welcome to day one of Citi Technology Conference. My name is Atif Malik. I cover semiconductor equipment and semiconductor stocks at Citi. It's my pleasure to welcome Liam Griffin, Carlos Bori, and Mitch Haws from Skyworks.

Liam Griffin, the CEO, he's going to give a brief presentation and then we'll do a Q&A. Liam?

Liam Griffin

Thank you, Atif and thank you for Citi hosting today. Appreciate the opportunity to tell a little bit of a Skyworks story, provide an update on current business, talk about some of the new market opportunities, touch on 5G, and then leave a little time for questions.

Okay. So, as we look at Skyworks and those that follow the company, you know that our vision continues to be extremely important and relevant for us as a company and that's about connecting everyone and everything all the time. It could be a smartphone, it could be an IoT device, it could be a connected vehicle, but that vision continues to resonate well. And we'll talk to how that expands through the presentation.

So today, we are capitalizing on wireless ubiquity and seeing wireless technology being used in so many different markets and applications in a data economy that's thriving on the technology that we deliver every day. It's becoming more and more relevant. Increasing demand for complexity, increasing demand for performance is really critical for us and it's allowed us to lever our top line and our financial performance.

And if you think about that economy today, it's -- you look at the top five players in the world, you could see that the data economy has been incredibly potent and powerful and again, driven by performance through connected devices and variably your smartphone to the cloud.

If you look at the Netflix, the Amazon, Google, names like that, they wouldn't be able to deliver that technology without high performance, high data rate, low latency smartphone, and semiconductor RF. So, we're very happy about that and certainly this is an opportunity that we didn't expect four, five, six, seven years ago when it was primarily a voice-only or light-duty data market environment. But you can see the applications that are driving the data economy that rolled through our technology are incredible and continuing to move forward.

And so what that translates to is just an incredible moving data, global data traffic. And if we look at that today, we see a 45% compounded growth rate and just the number of data bytes that are going through mobile devices. That will continue to move up as you start to go to 4K video, when you start to move to 5G and you start to develop mission-critical applications with high data rate and ultra-low latency. So, that trend is an underlying theme that correlates with our upside and our opportunity at Skyworks.

And so more uniquely to our company, kind of moving away from the market environment, the way we develop technologies and the way we go-to-market is quite unique from a competitive perspective. We are an integrator. We are a manufacturer. We have significant assets in the U.S. from a semiconductor perspective. We have a large factory in Japan that does 15 billion temperature-compensated SAW filters every year, we have locations in Singapore, we have locations in Mexico, to craft and develop really unique technology.

If you look at our suite of engines from Sky1 to Sky5, you see increased integration in complexity resolved within our devices. We use our gallium arsenide, as I mentioned, our TC SAW capability, certain partners and foundries that we bring in. And we're able to develop technologies that are just not classical LTE. We can provide 4G/LTE. We'll be providing 5G soon. We can also step down and give you Wi-Fi or ZigBee or Bluetooth and GPS.

So, depending on the application, we can bring all of these technologies together in configurable designs, depending on the cause and depending on the data rate, depending on their current budget or cost budget, we can put a solution together for them whether it's IoT, whether it's infrastructure, whether it's a smartphone. It's really important and opens up a great deal of opportunities for us and expands our TAM.

And here's just a quick example of this, what you're seeing today, a representative smartphone design. It's not just power amplifiers. It's highly customized engines in the low band, mid band and high band that bring together switching and filtering antenna tuning and integrate in ways that work and uniquely for each customer.

Wi-Fi technology, you see here, antenna tuning technology, we have power management, we have GPS, just a whole portfolio that is continuing to stretch as our customers' needs go up.

And again, powering that data economy, that ubiquity of wireless connectivity, so it's important to know that when we address a customer, we're not looking at one pitch to hit, right, we've got nine, 10, 12 opportunities, and we hope to win 70% to 80% of that, and that's the way the company is moving. And increasingly, this representative design looks more and more like what we're seeing from customers and it continues to move when you go into 5G, 2020 and beyond.

So, the other thing that we've been doing is expanding into new markets. So, beyond mobile, which has been the flagship of our business, it's about 70% of our revenue, we have our broad market portfolio that's at a $1 billion run rate today with above corporate average gross margin and highly diversified customer set.

Its diversification and customers, markets, applications and even the products that we bring to those markets are different. So, we bring a whole different suite of product into our broad market portfolio, capturing new designs and new developments in areas that really weren't part of the Skyworks story four or five years ago and that continues to look very good for us.

A couple of examples here, if we think about where we're headed in the world, one of the business opportunities the connected car, the autonomous car, without question, the data rate needs are going to be exceptional. Mission-critical low latency technology is required, expertise and robust designs, high quality robust temperature tested designs, all of this technology is going to be critical for the connected car. We see TAM opportunities in automotive that could be $40 to $50 per vehicle as we move into 5G and this is all forward-looking.

We do have a number of strategic design wins in automotive today using 4G telematics. We're designing some of the flagship players already, but the real story is moving into 5G and true autonomy. They will be levered by 5G engines with -- again, so extremely low latency, high-performance, and robust reliability. I'm looking forward to that.

And then as we set up into 5G, some of you may have watch our release back in CES earlier this year, but we launched our Sky5 platform. And that is a suite of technologies, a unifying platform that will deliver all the necessary elements that you need to be successful in 5G mobile.

And if we look at that -- if we think about where the world has gone, all the wonderful, great applications and data growth that we've seen in this market. What's happened is we've created a very, very crowded spectrum in traditional 4G markets. And if you look at our traditional 4G space today, it's roughly 700 megahertz to about three gig. And in that spectrum today, which is what we're all using now, 5G hasn't happened yet. What we're all using now is the 4G spectrum, which has been great, but it's been taxed, it's been stressed, it's crowded, it's not getting the job done today.

So, while we're working hard to make that happen without high-performance TC SAWs and our diversity received technology and pushing the envelope in antenna tuning, lots of really good things in 4G. The move to 5G is going to even more compelling. We're going to create new lanes of traffic at least, if you will.

We're going to move away from a crowded spectrum and a traffic jam to create new spectrum in 5G, and we're not there today. No one is there today. We're developing the technology. We've got great opportunities that we're investing in with the right customers.

We expect it to be a meaningful catalyst in 2020 and beyond, but this is all incremental. So, it's a great opportunity for mobile as a market, but it's uniquely great for Skyworks given the complexity and the challenges that come about in a 5G world, so we're looking forward to this.

And to get a sense of what this would mean from a TAM opportunity within our space, you can see kind of the history of evolution. A 2G product maybe had $2 to $3; you moved in with 3G product, you might get that to $5 to $6. Today, in 4G, you could have phones that produce $15 or so of available TAM. And when you move to 5G, that moves another $7 to $8 to $10. Again, new frequencies, new opportunities, new spectrum requires new devices.

There will also be backward compatibility to your 4G technology today as well, so that will not go away. So, it's a really great opportunity for us. When it comes with increasing challenges, companies that have a broad set of technologies, as I outlined, will do better. Companies that have integration capabilities and size-reduced environments will do better. And those that have the strategic relationships with the game-changing customers will have a lead, and I think all of those are characteristics of Skyworks as we head into this new territory.

And then here's just kind of a graphic to look at how 5G stacks up over time. You can see the market started with 2G, and 2G has been running for quite a while. 3G was a little late, finally moved. And 4G has been a great step in the evolution of mobility, but just hasn't been good enough.

So, when we move into 5G, and if you look to the right in kind of the orange bar, you can see all of these technologies kind of accumulate to create a really powerful complex engine to deliver on the promise of 5G performance. So, there's a lot to do. Some of it, we can lean into our experience in 4G, but there's a great deal of incremental work that needs to be in done in the industry. It needs to be done with players like Skyworks; it needs to be on the infrastructure side. Not only do we have the traditional long-haul infrastructure. There's unique millimeter wave kind of metro infrastructure that's going to be rolled out. And just introduces a lot of opportunity, a lot of complexity in a place where we're really looking forward to the challenge and flexing our technology muscle here.

A couple just examples, again, on applications. In a 5G handset, you have 4x4 MIMO; you have substantial uplink and downlink streams. It creates a great deal of burden on antennas. There's a wider number of antennas. But rather than deliver all of those discretely, there's a way to deliver these in a game that kind of unified fashion, what we call, antenna flexors.

So, this is just one category that we're not in at all today, but we're going to step-in in a meaningful way incrementally in 5G with some really powerful solutions. This will be unique and incremental.

5G, just by the merits of its data rate and latency, will open up new opportunities, new markets and new usage cases. We really will start to see things like machine learning. That's the kind of technology that you can see in 5G. That's the kind of application effect you can see. The autonomous vehicle gets a lot of press, we know it. We are completely believers.

And the thing, in my opinion, that changes the most in autonomous vehicles is that -- the connectivity engine. You have to have a vital, vibrant, high-speed, robust, low-latency engine on the connectivity side to make that car work. And that's going to be incredible for us and we're looking forward to that. Again, we have relationships and partnerships that have gotten us moving in that direction.

VR and AR, these technologies will come to market and they will be real and meaningful in a 5G world given the merits of the data rate. And then industrial IoT, just think about robotics, industrial robotics with a on-premise cloud, with a number of robotics kind of machine learning and feeding the data and creating decisions, making decisions autonomously in the factory. All this can be done with 5G.

And then the infrastructure markets again, not only do you see that classical infrastructure, but we are starting to see new technologies around millimeter wave and other areas that will take us above three gig and move us to the six gig and higher spectrum, which will be unique.

So, stepping back from the market and business dynamics and kind of just looking now quickly at Skyworks specifically on the financial side, just going to give you a quick look at where we've been. So, if you look at our company, we have been -- the company launched in 2002. We have weathered the can you hear me now era of mobile, when it was really $1.50 per phone, and that was pretty much the market.

We created a category called Sky1, where we developed integration, bringing in filtering, bringing in switching, bringing in packaging and making it easier for our customers to advance their technology, taking away this whole -- this potpourri of discrete devices and integrate it elegantly.

We then stepped up into 3G and 4G and put more technology, more power through our devices. And along the way, you can see the financial performance has continued to improve and step-up.

If you look at the long view here, you can see that revenues have grown about 17% compounded, EPS about 27% compounded over this period. But to me, an even more powerful statement is to look at the cash flow that we're providing. So, we're a vertical integrator. We have big assets, large factories that we've invested offensively in. Offensively meaning we have great technology. We want to own the market there.

But at the same time, we've been able to deliver a cash flow number that I think is quite compelling. So, if you think about like our business model today is to be above market in revenue, above market in revenue, that's -- let's say that's 10% or so. Gross margin is around 52%, 53%, but then disciplined around an op margin of 40% and then translating that -- letting that P&L fund capital and investments to net-net of 30% free cash flow margin.

And that's what we're tracking to right now, we're demonstrating that. And I think that's a powerful mix. So, you take that equation and you balance it with a broad market business that's growing double-digit in a stalwart mobile business, a very solid mobile business that has growth catalyst into 5G. You can see the compelling opportunity and where we're headed.

And then if you kind of step back a bit, this isn't necessarily just a P&L analysis. But if you step back and think about where the pockets of opportunity reside for Skyworks today, you have a mobile market now that's going to be underpinned by a nice growth catalyst into 5G, and that's about a 10% or more CAGR.

Within our broad market business, which is about 30% of Skyworks, we have an IoT segment within that that's been growing 15% CAGR and it's about $700 million to $800 million a year in revenue, the largest IoT player in that space.

And then looking forward, there's an emerging pool of new opportunities that I touched on through this presentation and that will become more meaningful in the future. The 5G launch, the move to AI and VR, machine learning, millimeter wave technology, all of this stuff hasn't happened yet and will be another catalyst for upside as we move into the future.

So, we have our core in mobile. We're known for that. We're a leader in that space. We have great relationships. We're under the hood in 5G. We've got new markets in IoT, where there's a wildly expansive TAM. Many, many, many customers, lots of different applications. We can go, again, from LTE to Wi-Fi to Bluetooth to GPS, depending on the needs of the application and then we move into an emerging space that will just start to move in 2020 and beyond. That's the way I would -- I'd like you to kind of think about the growth framework for the business.

And then lastly, I'll just touch on briefly a recent acquisition that we just made, a company called Avnera. And for those that have been following Skyworks, you know we've been very vigilant around M&A despite the fact that we've had a great balance sheet and generating quite a bit of cash. So, this transaction just closed recently. It is a company that has compelling voice, not only voice, but also audio technology delivered in custom analog SoCs.

Real powerful combination, a lot of opportunity with large customers; and I think bringing together Skyworks channel, our sales and marketing channel, our scale as an operator, as a manufacturer and then taking the IP and the core device technology that Avnera brings could be a real compelling opportunity for us.

So, we're looking forward to that. We'll talk more about it in the coming quarters as we get this off the ground, but we do believe that voice is going to be one of the most critical interfaces now as we move forward. You can see it in car play applications, you can see it in smart speakers, smart home, and we do believe this is going to be a really unique and powerful play.

And the technology that they have, quite frankly, can move into other applications as well. Their SoC portfolio with software can be delivered through other applications, not just traditional audio and voice, but we're really pleased with it and looking forward to monetizing that throughout the full company, okay.

And then just to kind of wrap up here before we go into Q&A. At a high level, Skyworks is certainly capitalizing on the powerful mobile and IoT ecosystems, and both have unique catalysts here coming forward.

We're a global leader in providing integrated systems. I talked a lot about that through the presentation. The reason why it matters is that's what customers want. Customers don't want to have to manage all the complexity that we're seeing in the extended BOM and the extended number of components that are competing for energy and car [ph] consumption within the phone. They want to see a holistic, harmonized solution, and that's what we're doing.

We're also leveraging performance in our business. This is not a price business for us. This is a performance business. We win with technology and performance, and that's allowed us to command stronger margins and financial returns.

And we are well-positioned for 5G. I want to make that clear. We're looking forward to it. We're with the companies that are going to win. We're with the market leaders. We're having engaging discussions with the thought leaders and experts in this industry to make sure we get it right and we're looking forward to launches in 2020 at that point.

Okay. All right. It's the end of the prepared remarks. Atif, I'll turn it over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Atif Malik

Thank you, Liam. We also have Carlos Bori, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing, with us for Q&A. I'm going to kick it off with a few of my questions and then we'll open it up to the audience.

Liam, 5G is expected to be a major theme for Skyworks. So, you talked about $7 to $8 of additional content when you guys move to 5G. The question I get from investors is when do you expect 5G wireless sales to ramp for you? And if you could just give a sense of the timing.

Liam Griffin

Sure. Yes, so we are certainly seeing the design opportunity and product definition and even product execution around the 5G engines that will come to market. What I expect is that the leading players in the industry, the top-tier players will be first-to-market in rolling out 5G. It -- like we've seen in other cycles, 4G, et cetera, it won't be 100% penetration in the first year. But I do see 2020 opportunities where you'll see customers with 5G technology and Skyworks product within those customers. We're confident on that.

Atif Malik

Okay. And then within the $7 to $8 content you talked about, the 4x4 MIMO opportunity. Can you just elaborate more on some of the other areas of front end that you're more equipped to address?

Liam Griffin

Sure. So, as I noted, when you look at 5G, you can just see from the graphic that I provided, there's an incremental frequency and incremental space and spectrum, right? So we're moving to a new domain, three gigahertz to six gigahertz and six gigahertz plus. So, when the three to six, we have to develop unique solutions to power both transmit and receive in that spectrum, and they're not -- and they don't exist today. They're being developed right now.

So, to be able to operate in 5G, we need to put that path in, that transmit path and that receive path. So, we will lever our Sky5 product line to give you that uplink technology, highly efficient and made specifically for those frequency bands.

And then also match that up with another set of technologies on diversity received that will handle the MIMO opportunity and the downlink data rate in 5G. So, those two compelling pieces, kind of the Tx and the Rx together, will provide unique opportunity.

Beyond that -- and that's in kind of classical, classical mobile technology. Beyond that, we are starting to see an early look into millimeter wave technology that could end up both in the handset as well as in your metro small cell market. So, some really interesting things. Some of that is getting -- it's kind of getting vetted out now with customers and working with us on opportunities and how do we craft this together.

The other challenge in 5G is just literally the physical space and kind of the crosstalk and noise that you get with all of this technology kind of bundled into a physical form factor that will probably be much like what we have today.

So, there's that ability to deal with the losses and the interference of all this technology in one hand, right. So, there's a lot of work that we do with our filtering devices to cool that down and keep everybody in a lane and on frequency. And that's a unique special sauce that we're very capable of delivering.

Atif Malik

On that filtering point, there's a school of investors that think you're probably not as well positioned on the filtering side as some of your competitors because of the competency on the BAW side. And if you can just talk about what changes from 4G to 5G and maybe within regions in China and U.S. that helps you address that kind of hole in your portfolio.

Liam Griffin

Sure. Yes, so the way we go to market, and I talked about this quite a bit, is that we deliver a full system solution. So, we make 15 billion TC SAWs a year in Japan. I don't sell a single SAW filter discretely, none. We take our devices and we integrate them with our semiconductor technology, our switching technology, our packaging and provide a complete solution and we measure the performance input to output, right. Energy in, energy out.

And we do that in mid band, low band and high band. We do it in transmit with Sky1, we do it with DRx on receive. So, it will be the same opportunity in 5G. There will be filtering technology in 5G. Whether it be BAW, whether it be TC SAW, the filtering technology is going to be one element in a multi-element solution. So, there'll be more than eight different technologies integrated into a single block, the filter being one of those elements.

So, we will work to ensure that the full system solution is sufficient and market-leading with our customers; and that will happen. But each individual element will have its own story.

And if you look through the market today, in any semiconductor market, very few companies have leadership position across eight, nine, 10 different individual recipes or components or elements, right. So, it's a combination that brings all of that together. But I will say that we know what is needed to deliver in high band. We know what is needed to deliver at three gigahertz and six gigahertz and beyond and we're ready to do that, absolutely ready for that.

Atif Malik

And then from now until 2020, we are seeing a bit of a slowdown in the smartphone market in terms of units on the high end phones with the Galaxy and iPhone. And also we're seeing an increasing mix of mid-end phones, particularly in China. Can you just talk about your outlook into the mobile RF sales next year?

Liam Griffin

Yes, so I think we're going to see a decent year next year with some upside toward the back half when you start to see some real launches of 5G. We are seeing the China space move up a click. So, the portfolio of the Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi players are starting to move and evolve upward the way that we demonstrated here kind of in the content opportunities.

There's still a vibrant need and demand for high-speed mobile data in all of those economies. I mean, if you look at markets like India right now, there's tremendous growth in the first subscriber. So, adding new subs at the first time and then also moves up from 2G, 3G to 4G.

So, in each segment, there's a story, there's a high-end story around 5G and high performance. There's a low-end story moving to mid-end and then there's the mid-tier players that want to get bigger and stronger and take share and consolidate. That's happening.

And then you have global Tier 1's like Huawei that continue to put out very, very powerful designs with great performance, Samsung doing the same and then larger players here in the U.S. So, the combination there makes a lot of sense for us. So, we think we'll have a solid you're going into 2019 and 2020.

Atif Malik

And then can you remind us about your positioning with the various modem providers? We keep on hearing about U.S. smartphone maker may be using one more than the other or even insourcing it completely. Can you just talk about the positioning with the baseband guys and if there are any share shifts within the modem baseband guys that helps you or hurts you?

Liam Griffin

Yes, sure. I mean, of course, we've been agnostic to baseband for years. We have to be. Now our share is large enough that we have the ability and it's necessary for us to play and harmonize with all the players and we do. Whether it's Qualcomm, whether it's Intel, whether it's Huawei, HiSilicon, or Samsung, LSI directly, we're able to do all that, MediaTek.

I would say that there continues to be a large pool of players on the baseband side, but as we move up to 5G, my view is that -- some of those players may not be able to make that leap. We may have a narrower set of players that can do the functionality that's necessary.

And there's a lot of work to be done. We gave you the story about the connectivity side, but there's a tremendous amount of work to do on apps processors, on the core mobile suite, the software there. There's a lot to do. And I think that leaders -- and some of those companies, we know who they are -- but will get stronger in that environment, that's our view.

Atif Malik

And then in broad markets, you've done really well this year. What's driving your success? And how does the recent Avnera acquisition helps you on IoT?

Liam Griffin

Yes, broad markets has definitely been an upward surprise for us and it continues to get investment and opportunity from the company. What we love about it is, mobile is a great business. Mobile is very well defined. We know -- everybody knows who the customers are and people can look at Teardowns and there's a finite number of players in the industry and there's a finite number of applications; still vibrant, a lot of opportunity.

In broad market, there's really almost an unlimited TAM opportunity for us. In many cases, we create an opportunity by working with customers, working with customers, let's say, appliance manufactures that never thought about IoT, never thought about connectivity. And we can develop a $1 to $2 solution that gives them an edge in the consumer market, where the client can know what they're doing with the washing machine or with the refrigerator or something very simple like that, an incremental couple of dollars that never existed.

Or we can work with a company doing very, very high-end security with 4x4 Wi-Fi, $6 to $18 potentially, depending on the performance. Streaming media boxes that are all the rage today can be multiple dollars of content. The big, big, big set-top boxes today, Comcast, Linksys, NetGear, access points and routers, really big content.

And the other point that I made earlier is that our suite of technology, unlike our peers, our suite of technology is very, very broad. We, again, low, low data rate, we can go to something like ZigBee or Bluetooth, we can go to Wi-Fi, we can use GPS location. A lot of stuff. All of that is working through broad market.

The other thing that we've been seeing in broad market, which is great, is kind of like its own upgrade cycle. We've worked with customers where we had a unique application. It's worked well. They wanted it better, whether it was, again, streaming or whether it was security, an upgrade cycle occurred. Look at a play like Nest, where we have great position. So, we love that.

And then you move into markets that are more powerful, like autonomous vehicles, that's part of our broad market portfolio. We think that's going to be meaningful. We have design wins in automotive today with 4G LTE and some of our other switching and tuning applications. That's going to morph into a really big move in 5G.

So, broad market has a higher opportunity for TAM. It's growing faster, but the mobile business for us today is just much larger. So, it kind of gets a bit out -- overshadowed by mobile, but in and of itself, it's a fabulous portfolio.

Atif Malik

Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

I don't know if you've seen recently, Verizon just certified VoLTE over Cat M. Can you give us an update on your IoT strategy as it relates to your strategic relationship with Sequans and Verizon initiative?

Liam Griffin

Yes. I mean, we've been working with a number of players to try to create integrated full solutions. Sequans being one of those players where customers want plug-and-play IoT. Now, this would be in a cellular domain, a narrowband IoT cellular domain.

The advantage to that is that you can basically bypass some of the challenges that we see today in classical IoT and connected home. Given a cellular connection, you can go straight to the application.

And that, I think, will also evolve as we move to 5G and you have higher data rate and higher response time or lower latency. So, that's an opportunity. I mean, Sequans is one of the players that -- yes, we are working with them on a few of these designs.

Atif Malik

Questions in the audience? Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

So, [Indiscernible]

Liam Griffin

Yes. No -- that's great. Thank you. Yes, the secret sauce really is the know-how on how to -- if you step back, at the high level, we have all of the individual elements to deliver solutions, okay? But we don't deliver them the same way to everyone. So, the ability to have your own core semiconductor, your own core filter that you make yourself, putting in the capital as well to make that happen, bringing that all together, the secret sauce is that we can go to each customer in any market and develop something just for them.

So, rather than say this is a portfolio of product, what do you like, it's -- what is your problem, what are your needs? Are you trying to run 4K video on a streaming box? Are you thinking about an autonomous vehicle? Are you a smart speaker? Whatever your application is, we can go in and work uniquely with each customer. And the reason why we can do it is we have our own assets, our own scale and we can leverage those resources to create customization at a module level.

What it does -- and it's really important in IoT too, because in IoT, the large handset companies have very strong engineering teams that will work with us to get it done. A lot of cases, IoT are consumer products and their business is about development and outbound marketing and sales. We can create a real special relationship by bringing core wireless technology that may not have existed in that application.

And doing the work, doing the applications work, getting into the application with the customer, making sure it's right and even trying different technologies until they get what they want, that's what I mean by that.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Liam Griffin

Yes, the approach will be different, yes. The approach will be different. It will be more efficient for the customer because -- and it -- there's a strategy in business where you build great technology and you push it, okay, and that can work. What we do is we meet with the customers, especially in mobile, right, because we know who they are. We work with these companies and think about what they want to do, and they can come back and create an engine, a system solution, okay, that may not be the block diagram that was provided to us.

The perfect engagement for us and what we drive to is a conversation with the customer. What do you need? What is your ambition? What do you want out of this technology? And then we come back and craft that, okay, in a way that makes sense for them and for us. And usually that ends up in different form factors, and we have the ability, given that we have our own assets and manufacturing, we can scale and package, we can pick and choose what frequency bands you may need in mobile.

Some customers may not care about certain bands. We can take them out and create a unique part for them and that's not -- for us, there's no cost penalty to do that. So, that's what we mean by that. And when you get into IoT, great companies in IoT, incredible companies in IoT, but they're different. A lot of the companies are not -- they weren't born in a mobile world. They have different business models. So, our ability to go in there and hold their hand and get this done together is even more important in some of those accounts. Does that make sense? Okay.

Atif Malik

Questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Talk a little more about the Avnera acquisition you made, wanted to [Indiscernible] what the margins look like playing [ph] there?

Liam Griffin

Sure, yes. So, we paid $400 million for the Avnera acquisitions. The margins are above corporate average. They should -- and we'll continue to move on that. I think we can -- there's a lot we can do with the assets and the technology. They have great IP. They have great core design technology. One of the things that we can bring to market is the customer. We can bring the customer to market. We can bring our manufacturing assets to market.

We believe the net opportunity for audio and voice is compelling. We like this because it's a reasonably smaller bet but with some great potential upside. And what I think honestly was missing there is just having the trust of large customers. And I think given our brand, our scale, and our assets, I think we will be able to bring that to market in a meaningful way much faster than Avnera would on their own.

Atif Malik

Questions? Liam, I have a last question on China. Tariffs, trade war, what does this all mean for Skyworks? Are you seeing an impact on your business? And separately, if you can update us on where you stand on ZTE.

Liam Griffin

Sure. So, I'll start with ZTE. On the ZTE front, I think it's not really a Skyworks call or a Skyworks story, but we have had some impact with the revenue band there. I think we talked about it in our last call, it's about $25 million a quarter or so that's not there; may come back next year, it may go to another customer. It's not going to make a huge difference for us, but that's where we want on that.

And then with respect to China, the one thing I would say, we have great position in China and its highly diversified. We work directly with baseband providers, directly with Huawei, Xiaomi, looking at MediaTek across the suite; no issue there.

The biggest issue with China is, in my opinion, there's been kind of an incorrect view of Skyworks in China, our revenue in China, et cetera. So, we've -- I've read articles where Skyworks is listed as 85% in China revenues; it's not true. Our business in China is about 30%. It's robust. We love our business in China. We continue to pursue opportunities. It's a mixture of handsets and infrastructure and other opportunities. It's a market that consumes technology. It's a market that exports a lot of our customers that we sell into. A lot of the designs that sell into China get exported into India, Latin America, other markets. But it's not the 85%, which is really based on kind of a sell-through with some of our large customers that just take delivery there.

So, I just want to make that point because that's one of the things I think that has been misconstrued in the press about our revenue signature. So, I think a lot of you probably already realized that. But the opportunity in China continues to be strong. We're a solid brand in that region. The infrastructure space there, too, could be pretty meaningful for us with Huawei and others and we'll continue to be aggressive in pursuing wins in that area.

Atif Malik

Okay. With that, we're almost out of time. Thank you for coming to our conference.

Liam Griffin

Thank you, Atif.