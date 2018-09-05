Acorn International, Inc. (ATV) CEO Jacob Fisch on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Jacob Fisch - Chief Executive Officer, President

Martin Key - Acting Chief Financial Officer

Elaine Ketchmere - Investor Relations

Analysts

John Banks - BG Capital

Richard Greulich - REG Capital Advisors

Elaine Ketchmere

Thank you Catharine and good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the discussion of our unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2018. With me today are Mr. Jacob Fisch, our CEO and President; and Mr. Martin Key, our acting CFO. After our prepared remarks, we will open the lines for questions.

Before we continue, I would like to remind you that the discussion today will contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include among others, statements regarding the company’s ability to maintain healthy margins, manage expenses and generate additional cash flow; the company’s ability to achieve its medium-term goal of reaching operating profitability in order to position the business for long term sustainable success, anticipated trends in gross margin, efforts to implement the proposed business plans, including tapping into new media with positive ROI conversion, and reduction of operating expenses, which may not succeed as anticipated or at all.

A number of the potential inherent risks and uncertainties that Acorn’s business involves are outlined in the company’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As such, actual results may be materially different from the views expressed or anticipated results described today. Acorn International does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Furthermore, unaudited financial information discussed today is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments may be identified when audit work has been performed for the company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Now, I will turn the call over to Jacob Fisch, who will discuss our financial results for the quarter.

Jacob Fisch

Great! Thanks Elaine. Thank you everyone and welcome to the call. I'd like to start off quickly by welcoming Martin Key, our newly appointed acting CFO to the call.

Martin Key

Thanks Jake and thank you everyone for joining the call today. I look forward to working with Jake and the Acorn management team to increase shareholder value for all of you. This is certainly an exciting time to be working with Acorn and I expect to be participating more actively on these calls as we go along.

Now, passing it back to Jake for the further remarks.

Jacob Fisch

Thanks Martin. In the second quarter of 2018 Acorn achieved solid top line growth due to strong sales of the Babaka posture correction products and Youngleda at-home medical devices via the e-commerce channel. The company recorded another quarter of improving margins and narrowed the loss from continuing operations to $0.5 million, approaching breakeven.

After successfully completing the sale of non-core assets in May, we distributed a special one-time dividend in an aggregate amount of US$40 million to our shareholders in June. As a result of the sale, we will use the positive impact of rental income which will be a negative factor for operating income going forward. Acorn closed the quarter with a cash position of US$19.5 million as compared to US$21.1 million at December 31, 2017.

Thus far in 2018, Acorn announced the launch of two new business units: Acorn Fresh, which brings the world’s best fresh and safe food directly to the Chinese consumer, as well as Acorn Entertainment, which provides digital PR to western celebrities and brands to enhance their brand value in China.

[Audio Gap] direct marketing, infomercial company in China. We continually evaluate new platforms with positive ROI conversion, including China’s major e-commerce platforms, as well as other niche digital platforms.

One clarification, the Youngleda at-home medical devices sales are offline distribution not e-commerce sales, just to clarify that.

Now I’ll discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Total net revenues were US$6.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, up 39.4% from US$4.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to an increase in e-commerce sales of posture correction products, as well as other products.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2018 was US$4.5 million, up 44.5% from US$3.1 million in the second quarter last year. Gross margin was 71.2% up from 68.7% in the year ago period. The increase in gross margin was due to a larger proportion of higher margin products in the product mix. I’d like to point out that we anticipate gross margins may decline from current levels in the near and medium term as we expand our distribution platforms to incorporate additional Chinese e-commerce companies into the e-commerce channel.

Total operating expenses were US$5.0 million, down 10.3% from US$5.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in general and administrative expenses, which was partially offset by higher selling and marketing expenses to support e-commerce sales. Operating expenses included non-cash, share-based compensation of US$108,645 in the second quarter of 2018. There was no share-based compensation in the second quarter of 2017.

Loss from continuing operations was $500,000, $0.5 million as compared to loss from continuing operations of US$2.4 million in the year ago period.

Other income was US$27.7 million, primarily due to a gain on the sale of non-core assets, as compared to other expense of US$0.2 million in the same period last year.

Net income from continuing operations was US$25.1 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of US$2.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Net loss from discontinued operations was US$1.3 million, compared to US$1.1 million in the year ago period.

Net income attributable to Acorn was US$23.8 million as compared to a net loss attributable to Acorn of US$3.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 includes the one-time gain of $27.7 million from the sale of assets.

As of June 30, 2018, after paying a special cash dividend of approximately US$40 million, Acorn’s cash and cash equivalents with restricted cash totaled US$19.5 million. This compared to US$21.1 million as of December 31, 2017.

At June 30, 2018, Acorn owned 32,723,600 shares of Yimeng Software Technology Company Limited, a publicly traded company in China valued at approximately US$43.9 million based on the stock price at December 31, 2017. Acorn may sell shares of Yimeng from time to time based on market factors and its other investment and capital requirements.

During the first half of 2018, Acorn repurchased 1,860 ADSs at an average price of $20.44 per ADS under our share repurchase program, which was approved by the Board of Directors on December 8, 2017.

Turning to our first half 2018 financial results, total net revenues were US$11.7 million in the first half of 2018, up 27.4% from US$9.2 million in the first half of 2017, primarily due to an increase in e-commerce sales of posture correction, as well as other products. Gross profit was US$8.3 million, up 31% from US$6.3 million in the first half of 2017. Gross margin was 70.6% up from 68.7% in the first half of 2017.

Total operating expenses were US$8.9 million, down 3.2% from operating expenses of US$9.2 million in the first half of 2017, primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses and an increase in other income, which was partially offset by an increase in selling and marketing expenses to support e-commerce sales. Operating expenses for 2018 included non-cash, share-based compensation of US$375,963. There was no share-based compensation in the first half of 2017.

Loss from continuing operations was US$600,000 as compared to a loss from continuing operations of US$2.9 million in the same period last year. Other income was US$27.9 million, primarily due to a gain on the sale of non-core assets, as compared to other income of US$8.9 million in the year ago period, which is primarily due to dividends received and gains from the sales of Yimeng shares.

Net income from continuing operations was US$25.1 million, compared to US$4.3 million in the first half of 2017. Net loss from discontinued operations was US$1.6 million compared to US$1.7 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Acorn was US$23.5 million as compared to US$2.6 million in the first half of 2017. Net income for the first half of 2018 includes the one-time gain of $27.7 million from the sale of non-core assets in the second quarter.

That concludes the prepared remarks section of the call. Now we will open the call for questions and I’ll turn it over to the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

John Banks

Hey guys, congratulations on a great year with the dividend. That was a pleasant surprise and looks like the company's turned around, so it’s pretty exciting.

Just a couple of questions: Going into next year, like Acorn Fresh and Entertainment, when do you think they are going to start putting in a meaningful revenue for the company is my first question?

Jacob Fisch

Sure. Okay, I'll take that first then. I think it’s frankly not something we're ready to prognosticate about it at this point. We are focused on growing those businesses, but it's still early to say and at the same time we're continuing to – continue to grow our, let’s call them our legacy brands, although what we're going to be moving away from that nomenclature are the brand in our product division that includes both brand that we've had and new brands like those within Acorn Fresh. But it would be premature for me to try to give you a sense of when those become meaningful relative to the other parts of the business.

John Banks

Do you think we got a more of a sense into that going into next year, sometime next year?

Jacob Fisch

I genuinely hope so; I hope so, but that’s where I'll leave it at the moment.

John Banks

No worries, the loan to related party; can you clarify that again, the increase in it?

Jacob Fisch

You mean – well, you mean that there was an increase and you are asking why there was an increase or – what's your question?

John Banks

Yeah, what’s the increase form $3 million to $8 million or...?

Jacob Fisch

Yeah, the total amount that was approved was a $10 million loan facility and we are within that.

John Banks

Okay, that’s what I thought. I just wanted to make sure.

Jacob Fisch

Yeah, that’s it.

John Banks

Okay, that’s what I thought. It was rather the way you did that, but alright, everything looks good. Thank you very much and everything looks good going forward.

Jacob Fisch

I appreciate the support. Thank you.

Richard Greulich

Thank you. How long do you think the posture correcting product will continue to grow? What’s the end market availability there do you think?

Jacob Fisch

It’s a worthy question. We've had this product in the portfolio for many years. In recent years it’s accelerated its growth and we're working to continue to stoke and expand that. So we are actively working on additional and further innovation for that brand and in that category and again for me to sort of prognosticate a particular time horizon would be difficult. We really don't see its sun setting per se as a brand.

The brand name, it’s incredibly well known in the market. I had a hard time drawing a comparison, but I would say certainly more frequently than not. If you walk down the street here in Shanghai and you say do you know this name, you will get an affirmative response. So it's a very well-known brand and we're continuing – we are looking to continue to capitalize on the success we've had and we just, you know plan to keep going.

Richard Greulich

And will most of the future growth be direct sales or through other sites distributions?

Jacob Fisch

Well, are you talking about for that product?

Richard Greulich

Yes.

Jacob Fisch

Right. I mean direct sales. Now, so currently the majority of our sales is through third party platforms. We sell directly through third party platforms; for example you know [inaudible]. And we are increasing selectively distribution sales on third party platforms that utilized a different –basically different form of doing business that is distribution in its format.

I would say, I think that's going to continue to expand. It's hard for us to say at this point how much so. I don't see it in the near term over taking the more traditional direct sale format, but I do see it expanding as a percentage of the total. Thus the reference to potential of margin pressure.

Richard Greulich

And do you expect ancillary products under that brand name to be introduced, let's say into calendar 2018? I mean you only have like five months. How do you view that?

Jacob Fisch

Right, right. We are already incubating new products. At this point the sales are probably not certainly on an individual product basis material. But certain of them we basically launched, some had succeeded, some maybe sort of tested and trashed and that's sort of the process of developing new products.

So we actually have some products that were already rolling out. For example, a cluster set that appears to be doing fairly well at the moment and we are looking at allocating perhaps a more of an R&D budget to developing that brand further. So that is something that we are focused on doing whether or not it happens and to what extent that’s executed within 2018 versus 2019, I can't say for sure. But we are actively engaged in the process.

Richard Greulich

Okay. Yeah, when I add up the cash, the value of the two, the two loans, the one convertible and then the related party loan, the Yimeng Software stock value. I get a number that’s more like, I think it's like $28 per ADS and your stock is or your ADS stock is selling for around $20. Why would you not be more aggressive in terms of share repurchase?

Jacob Fisch

Well, first of all I think we’ve been in the market, the repurchase program has continued through the quarter. I think you're not seeing those numbers. I mean the report concludes with the end of the second quarter, but there have continued to be repurchases up until I believe the present day.

Richard Greulich

But I would think that given the liquidity and the value of the stock versus just even the liquid assets, you should be quite aggressive. I mean it’s hard to find a better investment for your money. I mean your return on your loans I think is what, about 7%, and you get a much higher return actually repurchasing stock.

Jacob Fisch

It’s a point well taken. Again, we are in the market and perhaps we ought to look at ramping up our participation. You know I appreciate the comment. We've been in the market because we felt that shareholders have on prior calls encouraged us.

Richard Greulich

And what – the Yimeng stock is a big percentage of your assets. What is your outlook for the company and are you going to be liquidating any of those shares?

Jacob Fisch

[Audio Gap] On this OTC [inaudible] exchange, I don't know the full history however when it was first set up it seemed like there was a lot of excitement about the exchange, which quickly seem to dissipate and the reality is it's been – it's highly illiquid.

So you know it seemed like the company basically did not behave like a public company and it's hard to sort of you know in a way look at it as a public company. So in terms of the outlook, it's hard to say the company seems between – a performance of the company seems as we understand it, to track somewhat the performance of the broader A-share market, the real liquid market in in China just by virtue of what the company does and you know frankly I think it had some very strong years and it seems to have had weaker recent periods.

So in terms of selling additional shares, it's something that we continue to look at, but it is not something that can be executed just by calling every broker at this point and selling shares. So for the moment we're taking and buying a whole strategy and will continue to keep a close eye on it and sort of respond accordingly.

Richard Greulich

Yeah I know I understand the sort of illiquid nature of that market, but I would suggest that you know realistically it's not a core asset of the company and even if you were to take a somewhat of a haircut I think probably the assets would be better invested elsewhere. That was my opinion. Okay, thank you. Thank you very much.

Jacob Fisch

Got it. I appreciate that thank. Thank you very much Richard.

John Banks

I was just curious on your other assets. I know you own like 37% stake. Do you own any stakes in any other companies and you currently only have the real-estate in the portfolio?

Jacob Fisch

We own an office floor, actually the office that we're currently in, so that is one additional real-estate asset. We don't own any significance stake in other companies. We have few say small venture type investments. So you know I don't know – I imagine you are thinking about what might be somewhat in the balance sheet. Yeah, those would be probably fairly minimal in terms of...

John Banks

Okay, thank you so much.

Elaine Ketchmere

Well, thank you everyone and with that I’ll conclude our call today. For additional questions feel free to contact us at ir@chinadrtv.com. Thank you all again and have a good day. Good bye!

