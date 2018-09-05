Fennec Pharmaceuticals: NDA Submission Will Be A Major Catalyst

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) has a single product in a (very) late stage. A TPT member asked us about Fennec Pharma in July, so we ran it through the IOMachine. The IOMachine, if you recall, performs a four-factor test on a stock and arrives at an investibility opinion. While running FNEC through the IOMachine, we found that although almost everything points to a solid stock, its enormous delay in filing for an NDA is surprising. We wrote to IR just today, asking them if they can explain this. If they respond, we will put that update in the comments section below. Meanwhile, here’s what we have from the runthrough.

A quick introduction to the company first. Platinum-based chemotherapy using cisplatin is the mainstay for treating a number of pediatric solid tumors. However, cisplatin produces severe and irreversible ototoxicity in children, which can lead to hearing and speech impairment and other comorbidities. Fennec Pharma has a single product called PEDMARK which is a proprietary formulation of sodium thiosulfate (STS). PEDMARK has been tested in multiple trials and found to be highly efficacious in reversing the ototoxic effect of cisplatin while staying non-disruptive of its anti-tumor effects.

Catalyst:

There is no declared catalyst, but since the Phase 3 data and analysis is now complete by almost a year, the company is expected to proceed towards submission of NDA any day, no later than Q4 2018, and commercialization may begin by 2H 2019 based on the Breakthrough designation that entails a 6-month review period.

Trial Data:

Fennec completed a phase 3 trial with PEDMARK in June 2014. This trial was called the COG ACCL0431. In this trial, there were 131 patients with heterogeneous solid tumors and the trial achieved its “primary efficacy endpoint of prevention of hearing loss in children receiving cisplatin chemotherapy as measured by hearing status at 4 weeks post-therapy defined by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) criteria: > 20 dB loss at 1 frequency or > 10 dB at 2 consecutive frequencies.” Results were published in ASCO 2014, and then again final results in the very prestigious British journal Lancet in 2016.

The second phase 3 trial, SIOPEL 6, was conducted on 109 patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma (SR-HB). The trial achieved its primary endpoint in 2017, and results were published in NEJM in June 2018 (when the stock saw a major spike). The primary endpoint was centrally reviewed absolute hearing threshold, at the age of ≥ 3.5 yrs, by pure tone audiometry, graded by Brock criteria.

Till date the analysis of the trial data showed significant reduction in incidences of cisplatin-induced hearing loss without any evidence of tumor protection. In March 2018, PEDMARK was granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation. The drug also has an pediatric orphan drug designation in the US and a PUMA (Pediatric-use Marketing Authorization) designation in the EU.

Execution:

The company has about $25M in cash and about $3.6M was its burn last year. The company joined the Russell 3000 index in June. The company had a stock offering in December last year for about $20M.

Competition and market potential:

There are currently no approved drugs for cisplatin-induced ototoxicity.

There are about 11,000 children undergoing cisplatin chemotherapy for solid tumors in the US+EU. Around 30% of these are at high-risk for ototoxicity, and forms the target market for the drug.

The stock is now trading at the mid-range at $10.13 of its 52-week range of $5.84-$14.99. In early May 2017, the stock last traded below $4 and since then it almost steadily progressed to reach $14.99 in early April 2018. This spectacular rise of ~300% in less than a year was based on the earlier positive data of the same drug. It seems that the market has almost presumed that the drug will be passed through a successful NDA without any reversal.

Risks:

There are three identifiable risks with FENC. One is a very critical dilution risk. As others have pointed out, although their burn is low enough that normally they could last years, post approval marketing and sales is not going to be done on just this much money alone. So either a dilution, or a buyout, is in the offing.

The other risk is that per their 10-K their patents expire in 2021, so from the IP point of view, their condition is precarious. However, they have a 7.5-year pediatric orphan drug exclusivity runway in the US, and a PUMA 10-year exclusivity in the EU. So that should give them time.

Lastly, this, as I have already said, is a one-trick pony, so there’s no fallback option, and there doesn’t seem to be any focus on that right now.

Opinion:

I would buy at current prices. Remember, though, that this is a one-trick pony, so there’s an inherent risk. I would have preferred a price below $7 or so to be very satisfied with a buy.

