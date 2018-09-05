National Oilwell Varco Delivers On Cue, Transformation Process Underway

Intensity and sheer number of wells fracked have increased so much in the fracking business that replacements for rigs and parts will be in high demand.

NOV’s land business should transform the company, as twice many more rigs for short cycle, onshore investing will be needed than in offshore drilling.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) delivered a stellar quarter as expected, finally turning a profit after many consecutive quarters of painful losses. Now that former transitory supply chain issues are behind the services giant, it is now time to look forward to a new chapter in NOV's story, which is the dominance they are about to gain in land markets around the world.

The once predominantly offshore services company is now in full transition mode towards being more of an onshore services-oriented company, where a majority of the activity is now taking place in the oil & gas industry due to the quick and attractive returns that short-cycle fracking investments provide.

NOV's main segments, Wellbore Technologies, After Market Segment, Rig Technologies, and Completions & Productions all posted strong revenue growth. Drill pipe sales are expected to double this year, and fiberglass tubulars are growing revenues, just to name a few specific highlights for NOV.

But, for the purposes of this article, I would like to focus mainly on the onshore side of things, particularly as it relates to land rig orders, aftermarket services, and most of their Completions & Productions segment, with offshore rig orders being just an added bonus if that ever returns (which is expected to be in the back half of 2018 or early 2019).

So, with the company's new transformation towards becoming a dominant services giant in the capital-intensive onshore fracking business, their recent inflection point in earnings, and current attractive valuation, NOV is a strong buy under $50.

NOV's Land Rig Business Should Be Huge

In the past, NOV was known for its lucrative offshore rig orders, which is the reason their stock has been decimated over the last several years, as that market was affected the worst. However, their shift towards the land business again should have investors excited, because these rigs are different than previous rigs.

These current outdated rigs that are being held together, supposedly, by safety pins and duct tape (exaggerating) can only last so long. They are going to require more horsepower and technology since drilling trends have evolved towards larger pads and longer laterals for E&P companies.

The need for precision in placing the laterals and stimulations these days is also in high demand by E&Ps, which is leading to more upgrades and new-build rig orders that could replenish NOV's backlog for decades to come. Also, due to the intense nature of fracking with more horsepower, and the sheer abundance of wells that will be drilled because of short cycle economics, replacements will be needed at a feverish rate.

Land Rig Orders Setting Records

I always prefer the model of more volume at a lower cost, vs. less volume at a higher cost, since that makes more money for companies. So, if NOV sells four times as many cheaper, land rigs and replacement parts (estimates could be conservative), which operate with more intensity and need to be replaced more often, vs. more lucrative, offshore rigs with parts that last longer, the company could easily see shares rise past old highs.

The transformation is not speculative; it is already underway. Saudi Arabia just placed an order for 50 land rigs, which was a record, and other quickly growing shale basins, like the Vaca Muerta in Argentina, saw increases in land rig orders, as well.

Each new rig will be priced at an average of $36 million, depending on the amount of horsepower required, and should be due for delivery by 2021. Customers will also have the option to upgrade if they wish, which would obviously add further to revenues. As it now stands today, their Rig Technologies backlog stands at $3.5 billion, which is significant because it is finally back to 2014 levels, without the help from offshore orders that the company previously relied on in those days.

Earnings Reaching An Inflection Point

National Oilwell Varco reported revenues of $2.11 billion, and net income of $24 million. The net income represents an inflection point in earnings, as it is the first time the company has reported net income in quite some time (seen by the cash flow statement below).

Along with NOV's Wellbore Technologies and Completions & Productions segments reporting robust results, their drilling segment was strong, as well (stated earlier). A notable product within their drilling segment that is also worth mentioning, although there are many, is the Agitator axial oscillation system, which increases performance while drilling to extend total horizontal reach lengths. NOV is most likely using this product in the U.S. since laterals are getting longer, and the trend is spreading globally.

We are also seeing greater adoption of our Agitator axial oscillation systems in the region due to their ability to meaningfully improve drilling efficiencies. For example, NOV recently worked with a major service provider in the Middle East to improve performance while drilling an 8.5 inch curve section. We recommended using NOV’s AgitatorHE PLUS with our HEMIDRIL motor, which improved the service provider’s ability to drill through the curve section and extend horizontal reach setting a new field record.

For a more comprehensive view of NOV's fundamentals, including analysis of their balance sheet and income statements, which are sound, please visit my previous article on Seeking Alpha.

Technicals Bullish

NOV is forming an extremely bullish chart pattern, at the moment. The stock has spent its time in penitence for the last three years consolidating sideways around $30 and appears to be finally breaking out of its rounding bottom pattern.

Even though share prices are already near $50, the stock has to hit $80 again before reaching resistance. So, there is plenty of upside left to participate in the upcoming run.

The stock is becoming a bit extended, short term, as the RSI is nearly overbought. A small amount of resistance also seems to be looming near $50-$55. However, once the stock breaths on any significant pullback, the RSI should become reset again, priming the stock for a push past $50.

Risks

Pressure pumping

Along with steel costs rising from tariffs, and other inflationary pressures surfacing, such as rising labor costs, NOV is also seeing some cautiousness by customers to spend in the North American market for their pressure pumping equipment. However, orders have been strong, due to customers needing to replace or upgrade worn out fleets.

The NOVOS control system should also add incentives for E&Ps to spend on new pressure pumping equipment, in North America and Argentina particularly, since it adds new capabilities and improved levels of automation to their fleets

So, NOV's pressure pumping business could slow some in the next few quarters due to delays completions. But, as wear and tear continue to wreak havoc on pressure pumping equipment, so NOV should keep seeing new orders for replacement.

Rig Technologies

Despite the higher revenue, EBITDA declined due to NOV's mix of offshore projects, as orders will remain slow until oil prices show they can sustain themselves at these levels. However, two leading indicators for an offshore market recovery are improved day rates, and conductor pipe activity, which NOV reported are both headed in the right direction.

In fact, since current day rates for rigs are reaching $25,000, the economics are in place to support super-spec newbuilds, which Patterson-UTI (PTEN) is also seeing multiple orders of, according to their recent earnings call, so that confirms NOV's reports. Also, Rig Technologies now only account for 20% of NOV's overall revenue.

So, any negative developments emanating from this division should see muted reactions by the market, since the percentage of revenues that the rig segment represents is now substantially less than it was in previous years. That's not to say, though, that offshore rig revenues can't account for a substantial portion of revenues again someday when offshore drilling demand inevitably returns. For now, though, risks seem minimized for the reasons stated above.

Conclusion

NOV is morphing into a services giant in the unconventional land drilling business, with offshore revenues just being a plus if they ever return. Investors need to see the significance of shale and this move for NOV. Perhaps, they can sum things up better:

We believe that 3.5 years of E&P underinvestment; depletion-driven well declines; strengthening, synchronized global economic growth; and geopolitical flashbang events are all conspiring to drive the world-wide excess production capacity cushion down, and oil prices up.

With bullish underpinnings in the land business driving NOV’s future revenues for the next decade, a bottoming offshore business that accounts for only 20% of overall earnings, and an absurdly low valuation that has yet to catch up to peers, NOV is a screaming buy at these levels.

