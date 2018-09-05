Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Management Presents at Scotiabank Financials Summit Conference (Transcript)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Scotiabank Financials Summit Conference September 5, 2018 10:25 AM ET

Executives

Dave McKay - President and CEO

Analysts

Sumit Malhotra - Scotiabank

Sumit Malhotra

All right. Ladies and gentlemen, we are ready to get back to work here with our next guest. Very pleased to welcome to the stage Mr. Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Bank of Canada. This is a position that he has held since August 2014, with Dave having first joined the bank in 1988. Sir?

Dave McKay

Good morning.

Sumit Malhotra

How are you?

Dave McKay

Great.

Sumit Malhotra

Good to see you. Thanks again for joining me at our financials summit.

Dave McKay

It’s good to be here.

Sumit Malhotra

They’ve got our trade agreement now. So everything's on the up and up. I was thinking the last time I saw you, you were strangely on the other side of one of those. You were hosting a panel with some Chief Executives at your Investor Day. I think it was WestJet, Suncor and it was Heather.

Dave McKay

Indigo?

Sumit Malhotra

Indigo.

Dave McKay

Heather Reisman.

Sumit Malhotra

So, you set the bar pretty high for me. So, I'm going to try to live up to that. But let's get back into more -- your more normal state on the other side. You've got a room full of your shareholders and in some cases potential shareholders. I'd like you to start, if you wouldn’t mind, addressing the room about key strategic priorities that the management team at the Royal Bank is focused on, on what seems like right now a relatively good operating environment for banks, though as always no shortage of things to at least somewhat be concerned about? Over to you.

Dave McKay

I think we're in a really exciting time. We've got a great operating environment. I would say, not just good and kind of tailwinds to invest in a transformational future. So, our priority right now is organic growth and organic growth in Canada. I think it’s really important. I think the momentum you see in Q3, the market share gains across almost all our core businesses, 11% growth in profit. But very strong personal and commercial banking comps, on mortgages, on credit cards, business lending stood out, deposit taking investments, the wealth Canadian franchise has continued momentum and is really a strong franchise.

So, I think a lot of the investments we've made are really starting to pay off and it's the growth in client coverage and capital markets, it's hiring new private bankers, it's hiring new commercial bankers, it's the new digital channels that we started to build. You’re starting to see that differentiation. So we’re very happy as the momentum built throughout the year and you started to see that operating leverage come through in Q3 that we've talked about. So, we've elevated our NIE spend to build the bank of the future. You saw us put that on display in the June Investor Day. So, very happy with the results and the differentiation organically. So, Canadian P&C, Canadian Wealth, Canadian capital markets, very, very strong.

Similarly, United States, very strong results organically. 15% loan growth in City National. Good deposit growth, leveraging that deposit franchise that we have to lend in the customers margin expansion. We've invested heavily in new private bankers, new commercial bankers. We've opened offices in Washington, Minneapolis, expansion plans for New York City. So, this tailwind we've had in the United States has allowed us to accelerate our investment in future growth.

So we're really excited to build [ph] the momentum we have in our US Wealth franchise and we disclosed for the first time the size of that US franchise, the profitability of that US franchise and the growth potential. So, the tailwinds from tax cuts, from interest rate increases has encouraged us to invest in new markets to accelerate our growth in the United States. So, great organic growth in Canada and market share gains across the board, really stronger organic performance and opportunity in a very large total addressable market in the United States I think are really strong stories for us.

And then the third story is the transformational platform of the future that we talked about through ventures, through Ampli, through our payments franchise, which I love to talk about more and our loyalty franchise. These are core assets that aren't replicatable. And we're so excited about the differential competitive capability they're going to give us to really take our franchise in Canada and hopefully in the US and in different ways in new directions. So I think those are the things to focus on for the ROI story is great momentum, building operating leverage, great opportunity in the United States and differential long-term capability with those assets.

Sumit Malhotra

That's a great start and gives us a few things to start with. I should point out to whoever is running the clock, they might want to, otherwise, we could be here for a while. There we go. All right. So, let’s start with a few of the points you made, I think, specifically building the bank of the future. I've said this to you before when I first met you, I think you were Head of Residential Real Estate Lending at the bank and then through Canadian P&C, you've talked for a long time about the changes that were coming from a financial perspective and what Royal had to -- or from a technology perspective and what Royal had to do to get ready for that.

There's also been some dialog with the investment community about the fact that Royal didn't take any restructuring charges and in my view, you haven't been as militant about keeping investment spending very low to drive operating leverage. What's the thought process that you or the management team have with regards to, we've got to make these investments to protect and build our bank and bring new customers in, but guys like me want to see operating leverage on a pretty consistent basis. What's the thought process that goes into those investments and the ROI that you're looking at?

Dave McKay

It’s the fundamental belief that we're in this, we have the secular opportunity to really leverage our scale, to build something special that will compete for the long term, not only compete with traditional competitors, but the necessity to compete with non-traditional new entrants, platform companies, the power platform companies that you all know about. You have to think about both and this is a secular transformation of our industry and we have this unique opportunity and challenge to build in this digital world, as the assets we've relied on in the past to be successful won't be the same assets that drive our success in the future.

So, my mind is to the next 10 years and now is the time to make that differential investment. So I'm resisting the pressure from the sell side to say, hey, what about last month's operating leverage, because there's this huge opportunity in front of us that we feel we've got the assets to get right. So we're doubling down. We've got these tailwinds, there is a shortage of talent to execute this in the marketplace, to build digital capabilities, to build an AI capability, it's not an infinite amount of talent. So we've gone out there and we’ve grabbed this talent. We've got over 55 AI Ph.Ds. and researchers in the organization, they don't grow on trees.

We've cornered the market from that capability perspective. They're taking our data into knowledge, into value for ourselves and for our customers and our Ampli partners. It’s a critical asset for the future. That's -- there's a scarcity of that asset. Even if you have the data, you have to create knowledge and value from it. So we're in the secular change that we see an opportunity to build a bank that will be differentiated for the long term with sustainable competitive differentiation and we're doubling down on that now. At the same time, we drove 14% EPS growth last quarter as a largest franchise in the country.

I think it's pretty good, I think it's very good, 11% bottom line growth. You start to see positive operating leverage as we talked about as our revenues are growing nicely and we're starting to see the tapering of our expense growth. We've accomplished a lot. We still have some to go, but we have accomplished a lot of the spend we wanted to do. So we're feeling really good about things, where we're going to be three to five years from now, we articulated that vision around attracting 5 million new relationships, 2.5 million net new customers to the organization.

You can't just keep giving away iPads to do that. You have to find a new way of attracting a customer in a new business model and we found that formula and we're investing in that. So, I'm thinking of five years, I'm thinking of 10 years. I'm really excited about what we're doing. I can see the return of what we're doing and we're very disciplined, as you can see, about the capital we put into the marketplace that we're investing in high ROE growth. And that's why we are making that trade, that's why I look at the world.

Sumit Malhotra

And I’ll put it this way, I've gotten the view that if you wanted your operating leverage in the Canadian bank to be consistently at the highest levels of the industry, that could be done. Frankly, that was the financial message I left your Investor Day with.

Dave McKay

Absolutely.

Sumit Malhotra

Especially when you introduced us to ventures?

Dave McKay

You slow down your projects, you have got all these consultants around your projects, you've got all these temporary programmers who you can decompress this whole thing and take it down, but then, I think you'd be sacrificing a moment in our history to build the bank of the future, where there's a scarcity of time and assets and I'd rather build it now with these tailwinds then when you don't have the interest rate tailwind, you don't have the credit risk tailwind, you don't have the strong economy. It’s going to be hard to go out and spend this kind of money.

So we feel we can taper it off, we can slow it down, if we have to. But this is the moment in time that we're going for it and I think we're spending a lot of time debating how fast and how hard, but I think we're delivering both. I think 11% growth on a company that's making not just under $13 billion is really, really good. It's not like we're delivering 5% growth in trying to make that trade off, we’re delivering, in the last quarter, market leading growth and making those investments because you're starting to see the return come in. You see the capacity increase, the capability transformation, you're starting to see that contribution. So we're starting to get both.

Sumit Malhotra

And I’ll ask you maybe the opposite question that I asked one of your counterparts who was here this morning is maybe, I’m guessing it's going to be more macro driven, but what are the governing factors that would cause you to say, well, we've been growing expenses, especially in the Canadian bank at a mid-single digit range for a long period of time, what are the circumstances that would cause you to say, we've got a pair of this back. Is it strictly macro or do you reach a point where the investments have seasoned enough that you don't need the same level of incremental spend?

Dave McKay

It’s a great question. I’d say it's both. We're certainly very conscious of looking out and we do five year business plans, we do three year business plans, we look at and make sure we understand the trajectory of our expenses, not just on the cash side, but on the amortization side that we're in control. We're looking at the timing of the economy and it's hard to read the economy honestly. Things feel really good, it’s hard to find a signal that you should slow down. But to be prudent, you can't always see it coming. So, you manage both and I think we are looking at both. We're looking at our cash spend, we’re also looking at our amortization tale.

And if it turns in year two, what does your expense look like and should we do something today to make sure year two, year three or year four, if you miss something, so we're always scenario planning around the management and we do pair things back. We do make tradeoffs, we ask the business heads and the functional heads to make those tradeoffs, saying, you know what, I don't think we're going to grow as much this year. I don't think we need to and we're always very disciplined about their returns on what we're getting for that investment. So it's a little bit of both.

Sumit Malhotra

I’m going to dovetail off of that into two hopefully related items that more specifically speak to your goal of bringing new customers in to the bank. The first one is RBC ventures. And for those of you who weren’t at the Investor Day, this is essentially an initiative that the bank has come up with to use non-traditional banking applications as a way to introduce yourself to new customers. So why don't I just start little open ended again for anybody who may have missed it, what was the thought process from a management perspective in putting the capital or investment spending behind an initiative like RBC ventures, especially since it's not always a slam dunk that you're going to be able to convince these customers to bring their banking business to RBC?

Dave McKay

Started with a lot of time spent outside, the organization, looking at customer centric business models that are attracting a large following and you look into these key successful companies that are building digital functionality, whether it's the SoFis or others and the Ubers of the world who are solving customer problems, building a following and we looked at all these incredible companies that are attracting hundreds and millions and millions of customers, solving problems and creating value. So why couldn't that be us? Why does it preclude the role?

We've got the cap, we’ve got the people, we just need the ideas. So what ends up, we invested in these types of ideas, built a following, built a freemium model and converted them along the way. So it was just by observing a number of successful, many successful business models across North America, Europe and we decided to emulate that strategy internally to solve customer problems, to create value, to offer these in a digital app based API format and then to weave them into a value proposition that increased the value, the greater the connectivity to the organization, is all part of a master strategy that we have to layer this into the franchise and we've thought it through.

I don't want to give away the game plan. I think, I gave away enough of the game plan in June. So I’m not going to go into too much detail, but we have a plan. How we're going to layer that into the franchise and exactly what the steps are to convert a customer from one of our ventures into a credit card customer into a mortgage customer to a record checking customer, what happens, we've got a plan to do that. And I don't want to give that playbook away.

But we thought it through as we wouldn't have started this venture. So it comes from observing the world and who's being successful in building B2C, B2B franchise models. It comes from looking at customers and trying to redefine the role we play in a customer's life and elongating and stretching our value propositions with the fear that if we don't, someone's going to rebundle what we do into their value proposition. So it's offensive and defensive. I think you have to redefine the role you play in a customer's life, given these platform models that are coming along, solving more customer problems and that's knowing that we have to build a franchise that has a digital connectivity to a customer that we maintain relevance and connectivity in this new world.

You've heard me say over and over again, the days of walking into a branch and telling us what's going on your life are diminishing. That happened for 140 years of our lives or we're going to celebrate 150th year next year. You can't rely on customers walking into our channels and telling us what's going on at the right time. They're going to be intercepted in these social media search, e-commerce, work life channels, entertainment channels, platforms are going to see these signals and are going to act or sell those signals and we have to build a franchise we think to serve -- to flourish in the long term where we have with our customers a connectivity to see at the right time what's going on to meet those needs and to create value for that customer and yet, I think you have to think along those lines in this world of the future. If you want to be a B2C and a B2B services company.

Sumit Malhotra

And that 10% conversion goal that you have for RBC venture customers into the bank, very early days, but has -- do you have some basis in fact in terms of what you've been able to do so far as that's an appropriate metric or what was it?

Dave McKay

We’re in early days. We've got nine ventures out there. I think in the call a week or so ago, I said, we are already over 200,000 subscribers and without any marketing push behind it, but just natural gravitation to -- and word of mouth in a marketplace. So we're using that, we’re using customers to give us feedback. So, we retool some of these and we changed them, which was how you build stuff in the valley and then you put your marketing push behind it once you've gone through a couple of iterations and customers are giving you feedback, what they like, what they're missing.

So it's the development iteration that you have for all of these ventures from internal to external and then you put the marketing push and then with Ampli and with other pieces coming into place, we'll have the layering impact into ours, but right now, we're really focused on getting that 5 million new connections because those are the ones that you just can't get to walk into your branch, you can't get them to go on to your online banking site, you can't entice them with an iPad or an iPhone or an iWatch, but now, all of a sudden, you've got connective tissue and you're creating value and you're building a relationship in a very different way and the cost of acquisition is de minimis.

You’ve changed the entire business model and then the layering process will take care of itself. If you have great products, so, the whole pitch in Investor Day is we’ve got these incredible credit card franchise, mortgage franchise, wealth management franchise, core deposit franchise, loyalty franchise, we just need to connect with more customers. So we've got this -- the best story to tell and we just want to tell it. So creating the connective tissue allows us to acquire a customer in a very different way than we have in our history and that's why we want to tell our story in Investor Day and that's why we're excited.

Sumit Malhotra

Let's take that and go specifically to that credit card and loyalty franchise. You and I first sat here together in 2014, and at that time, a lot of us were wringing your hands about the pending interchange reduction that was in the offing. We got 10% that fall and guess what, we didn't really see much of an impact in your numbers. There was another interchange reduction recently and I don't think it got nearly as much attention. Your loyalty franchise is a bit different than some of your peers in that almost everything that your Canadian bank has done has been branded Royal Bank. You have partnerships, but for the most part, you've maintained the financial control over them. Can you discuss with us how your loyalty program allows you to make adjustments that perhaps -- adjustments in the program that perhaps haven't had the kind of financial ramifications, things like interchange reductions, what otherwise would have had.

Dave McKay

Well, two things. One, we have control of all the levers in the program and we don't have partners who are between us and the customer who have to layer a profit model with shareholders on top of that. So having controlled the levers and the structure of that is really important in adjusting the value propositions and adjusting your cost structure to a changing revenue environment. So you're right, we just saw the plans for, I think, when the existing voluntary agreement expires, later on, a new interchange model, we have time to lead into that, but we're not -- we don't have multiple partners layering profit orientation on top of what we do.

We run our loyalty program as a cost structure and we bundle that cost structure into another value proposition and that plays back to my previous discussion why it’s so important to understand your business model and don't allow someone to rebundle your value proposition into theirs and take your margin down, owning your own loyalty program allows you to do that. So therefore, we have control over the levers, we run as a cost program, we have an incredible scale now, incredible scale as one of the largest I think, our amount of points earned in our program is approaching that of the largest player in the marketplace of not surpassing that.

So we've got scales, so all of that allows us the flexibility to adjust to exogenous changes like we just saw with an interchange reduction. We were able to absorb the last one through innovation, through managing it with our partners, through bringing in different incentives to lower the overall costs. So we didn't have to change the value propositions to our customers. So I think the team did a great job and we plan on executing a very similar program through innovation, through change, through managing the program, through bring different incentives in and partners, we can manage the overall cost of delivering that program in a lower revenue environment.

We always have the option, but it depends on the competitive environment to pass some of that cost back on to the customer. I’ve been able to talk to the government, many times to say, at some point, costs will get passed on through lower redemption grids. So, you always have that outlet, you have to weigh the competitive risks of doing that and will others follow or will you hang out there, it's like any pricing decision you make in the marketplace, but we have that optionality too. So there's a number of levers that you can pull to maintain the margins and the returns on your investment.

Sumit Malhotra

I want to ask you to comment to directly on what is not your transaction in terms of the consortium moving to buy Aimia, but obviously you're a very interested observer of what's happening in the travel space. I felt five years ago that consortium came together in part because you didn't want to free for all in the market and the Royal Bank amongst others being one of the parties that would certainly be there for their fair share of the travel customer. You've obviously got the partnership with WestJet. How do you view the competitive dynamics in the travel space changing if at all with this consortium now moving directly over to Air Canada?

Dave McKay

I think there's a fundamental re-segmentation of the entire loyalty space that you have to understand. This is not the same loyalty space that we were in ten years ago and the loyalty space going forward is fundamentally changing and re-segmenting. So there's a lot going on that you have to understand. First, I would say air travel and recreational travel is still one of the most aspirational loyalty classes for customers, but that is fundamentally changing through kind of WestJet strategy of building a fully capable long haul business class and discount airlines.

So for the first time, Canadians are going to have a choice between loyalty programs and aspirational travel to Europe and to Asia and to all points between WestJet and Air Canada which never existed before. If you really wanted aspirational travel, international travel, you gravitated towards the Aeroplan program. Now, Canadians will have choice. And if you're in a West Jet centric, so you'll re-segment that aspirational travel and you're going to bifurcate it to some extent between WestJet and Air Canada. So that's never happened before and that's a new segmentation.

Then you have those who say, well, I've got choice now, why would I walk into one, why don’t I just take Avion. I’ve built my points on Avion, if I want to go to London on WestJet or if I want to go to London on Air Canada, we’ll choose. So, you're going to re-segment that old traditional loyalty again into the flexible, I want flexibility, I don't want to walk myself in. So WestJet is going to get their share as they build out with their 787 program, a differentiated airline that you've never seen before, which is really exciting, we’re excited about.

You've got the flexibility in marketplace that will continue to gravitate and I think will be bigger, because people will want to choose, and not want to walk in. And then you'll have the traditional ones that were Air Canada centric that will continue to be Air Canada centric. So you're going to segment and bifurcate and fragment the traditional airline. Then you bring Ampli in and you bring in Linked loyalty like Petro-Canada and you’re going to have more Canadians with more options outside of air travel that's exciting to them and every day rewards and every day value, that's much richer than you've seen before, powered by AI, powered by real time redemption on the spot.

So, you’re going to have a whole new segment through RBC and WestJet and our Ampli partners of always on loyalty value that will again further segment the Canadian population that we intend to capture. So loyalty is transforming and loyalty is getting richer and more diverse and therefore I am feeling really good about competing in the airline space now based on my previous comments, I'm feeling really good about the segmentation we have on Ampli and others and I think that's how you have to think about loyalty, it's more dynamic, it's more always on segmenting into different customer groups, it's not the traditional everybody wants to fly.

They still have strong aspiration to fly, but the flexibility, capability sets are really important too. So I think that's how you have to think about loyalty in Canada and who has data to power that, who has partners to drive into the ventures model to feed those. We're really excited about all the levels and levers that we have to drive loyalty in Canada across a multi segment, multi varied approach. So very excited about where we sit and that's why it was such a powerful part of our Investor Day story.

Sumit Malhotra

Let's move across the border and as always, time is not our friend. I want to do a couple pieces on City National before we wrap it up. Especially as we've had a number of Fed rate hikes now, by the way, timing is everything, was a January 15, the stars have aligned on many different fronts.

Dave McKay

Almost every front.

Sumit Malhotra

I think a lot of people.

Dave McKay

And we’re happy about that.

Sumit Malhotra

A lot of people in this room will agree that two things that really matter is what price you buy it and what price you could sell at. So, things are going well on that perspective. Organically, that business, when you purchased it and still today was deposit heavy compared to its loan book. That's different than some of your peers operating in the US, especially as deposit beta becomes a bigger part of the conversation. Now, your loan growth and the niches you operate in is different than a typical C&I bank. So I think we're okay there, but specifically when it comes to deposits, you have had a slower pace of growth of late. Do you expect that will start to limit some of the leverage to rate hikes for net interest margin or are there strategies in place to reenergize that deposit growth for City National?

Dave McKay

That's a great question. So I think deposit betas, we started with a very long deposit position and we are waiting for a shift in the yield curve to place those deposits, the higher yielding assets with longer duration and pick up the yield and I think we've been very successful and you've seen strong NIM growth and fantastic profit growth in the City National front, well beyond what we planned for. And then you add on the tax cut, which was fantastic in a high tax jurisdiction. So time is everything. So, we’re very excited about our growth. The dynamics you're seeing in the City National franchise are not dissimilar to every other ultra-high net worth, high net worth commercial franchise.

You're seeing ultra-high net worth customers put their money to work outside of our balance sheet into an investment market, ETF market, others. So you're seeing more active management of some of that funds, which is slowing the deposit growth. You're seeing us having ramped up our capability to lend the marketplace in 19% mortgage growth, so you're just starting to see the evolution of our jumbo mortgage strategy, of our mortgage growth strategy. It's taken some time to build the back office, but that has significant legs for growth. So we're -- as we action our asset growth, it’s because we've been able to sweep $6 billion of deposits from our wealth franchise into that balance sheet, so we are starting to use those.

We haven't had to pay up in the marketplace for margin deposits. So we've kept our betas low, we passed that profit on to the shareholder and we've used our sweep deposits the fund the growth. So you can turn that back on through marginal pricing and we're still very competitive as far as the ROEs we can drive and the profit we can drive, but we decided to slow that a little bit, because we're starting to use the sweep deposits we brought in from, we have more sweep deposits we can bring and that was one of the best synergies, other than interest rate increases, it was leveraging the $20 billion of sweep deposits that was sitting in the [indiscernible] franchise, couldn't really lever them without a retail commercial bank to use them.

That was one of the synergies that we unlocked, in the first year, brought in $6 billion. We can bring more in to fund growth. So I don't worry now about funding growth with kind of a lower deposit, because we are so long deposits. But over the long term, we're going to have to continue to build our core banking franchise for high net worth, which is why we're expanding our private banking network in New York, Washington, Minneapolis, where we’re cross selling into our existing wealth customers. So we're fine for the time being, but for the 7 to 15 year timeframe, we will have to keep amping it up to continue to grow at a 15 plus percent asset growth side. So that's kind of the short term, long term story that it's partly because we've just not paid off for them and we're leveraging existing deposits.

Sumit Malhotra

And the last part of, this is probably our last point today. That's the organic piece. One thing I haven't been completely clear about as far as Royal Bank is concerned is whether you would like to do another acquisition to complement City National or whether the growth you want can be achieved organically through your own geographic expansion. And let me layer on to that. I think for many of the years that we've been up here together, we've been concerned about what will happen to Royal when the global [indiscernible] happened and somehow the sun still came up the next day. So, it doesn’t seem to be any change in the way you're running your business. So more to the point, would you look at another acquisition to complement City National or in your view, is this likely just an organic story for what you want to do with it?

Dave McKay

Certainly, we would look at an acquisition and we're going through the same process that we did with City National, we're doing -- we're studying our potential partners. We're building playbooks. From that playbook comes a range of prices you can pay and we -- that was our huge success with City National. We got to know them very well, we built this very detailed playbook is this is exactly what we're going to do that's different on what the management team has done in the past. We have high confidence executing and therefore we have high confidence of paying a premium for that franchise and we've executed that and continue to execute that playbook and we're doing that same detailed thoughtful process with any potential acquisition in the United States that will be complementary to our strategy.

The challenge today is that when you come up with your playbook and the economic value it can create from that playbook, you're in a disconnect with the market prices and we're disciplined. As we can continue to grow organically, we're going to only deploy capital, if we can get a good shareholder return and we have high confidence of executing the playbook against it. And I would say that where asset prices are today in the United States, there is a discontinuity between the playbook, the synergies and what you're going to pay and therefore we will continue to execute our organic playbook, if something corrects or we find a new synergy that we didn't think of before and the two worlds align and the bank is for sale, we may execute a transaction.

But there are no plans now. The asset prices are at a level where it just doesn't make sense. But there are some nice franchises out there that could give us geographic expansion, accelerated growth. We think we could bring synergies to the table that create an exciting growth story. But that all has to come together. I will not buy growth for the sake of growth and it has to come with a good shareholder return and we're very -- we've shown I think we've been very disciplined in this marketplace about not buying growth unnecessarily, because if you can access it organically, you have organic momentum, that's always going to drive a much higher ROE and our strategy is to drive a premium ROE in the marketplace with above average growth with lower volatility and that's how we got ourselves, that's how we get a premium multiple in our franchise and a premium price to tangible book and a premium PE and that's a continuation. We're not changing strategy, we're not going down market on the risk curve, accelerate growth and we're not going to buy something for the sake of growth at too high a price. We're going to be disciplined because we have other options for our capital.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Sumit Malhotra

Good messages for your shareholders to stand on. Thank you as always for your time.

Dave McKay

Thanks.