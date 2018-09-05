Rowan: Well Positioned For Industry Recovery And Growth

On Tuesday, September 4, 2018, offshore drilling giant Rowan Companies (RDC) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. As is typical for this type of presentation, the company discussed the current challenging conditions in the industry as well as how they have shown some signs of improvement. The company also discussed its own position within the industry and its growth prospects in this industry, of which it may have some of the best of any of the offshore drillers. While I always recommend that potential investors review these presentations for themselves, I will provide a summary of the important points below and provide my own insights where appropriate.

Rowan is one of the largest companies in the offshore drilling industry, boasting operations in many of the major locations in which offshore drilling rigs operate:

Source: Rowan Companies

There are two regions that are notably absent here. The first is Brazil, but this can be explained by the fact that Rowan only has four ultra-deepwater rigs that are capable of operation in the Brazilian pre-salt and these rigs are currently operating elsewhere. The other region that is notably absent here is southeast Asia, which is one of the most popular regions for the use of shallow-water offshore drilling rigs. The absence of this region is harder to understand, especially considering Rowan's specialization is shallow-water drilling. The company has been devoting a great deal of effort to expanding its relationship with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) in the Persian Gulf so it likely does not have the resources to go after Southeast Asia as well.

It's the company's arrangement with Saudi Aramco that's responsible for much of the company's forward growth potential. The two companies formed a joint venture together called ARO Drilling that will ultimately own a fleet of 36 jack-up rigs operating in the Persian Gulf, which will all be awarded long-term contracts with Saudi Aramco.

Source: Rowan Companies

As Rowan Drilling owns 50% of ARO Drilling, this arrangement will provide the company with revenue and earnings growth over the next 15 years. The joint venture already will have 16 rigs under contract, which are a combination of rigs that have been sold to it by either Saudi Aramco or Rowan itself or rigs that it's leasing from Rowan. The money that ARO Drilling pays to lease these rigs provides a second way in which Rowan will earn a profit off of this arrangement in addition to its proportional stake in ARO Drilling's profits:

Source: Rowan Companies

As shown here, the nine rigs that ARO Drilling will be leasing from Rowan at the start of 2019 will provide the company with an annual EBITDA of $85-$95 million. In addition, the seven rigs that ARO Drilling has purchased from its two owners are expected to generate approximately $160 to $180 million per year of EBITDA. Thus, the company will be profitable right from the start, which is certainly beneficial to Rowan.

As I noted in a recent article, harsh-environment jack-ups have been performing much better than their benign-environment cousins. In particular, harsh-environment units have been able to obtain a much higher utilization rate than their benign-environment counterparts, which means that a higher proportion of the rigs in the fleet have contracts and are generating revenue. Rowan notes that this has been true throughout both the good and bad markets over the past 10 years:

Source: Rowan Companies

Rowan is one of the few offshore drilling companies that possesses harsh-environment jack-up rigs. The company currently owns seven harsh-environment and three ultra-harsh environment jack-up rigs. The relative strength in the market for these rigs has resulted in them working and generating revenue for the company and thus improving its ability to weather through the challenging offshore drilling market.

Earlier in this article, we saw that Rowan ranked first in HPHT operations in seven out of the last eight EnergyPoint Research surveys among offshore drillers. This is due to the company's fleet of four R-Class ultra-deepwater rigs. These four rigs are all seventh-generation ultra-deepwater drillships, which are among the most advanced in existence and thus better suited for operations in high-pressure and high-temperature downhole environments than older offshore drilling units. As I have discussed in numerous previous articles the exploration and production companies that contract with offshore drilling companies have expressed a marked preference for obtaining the services of modern units, which has resulted in seventh-generation ultra-deepwater drilling rigs consistently having higher utilization rates than their older counterparts, including throughout the industry downturns:

Source: Rowan Companies

As was the case above, this did help the company boost its revenues recently as the market began to recover. Currently, two of the company's R-Class drillships are employed in the Gulf of Mexico, albeit under short-term contracts:

Source: Rowan Companies

As Rowan's rigs are among the most modern in existence, it would be reasonable to assume that it will be able to relatively quickly obtain contracts for them as the recovery continues. This positions Rowan well to take advantage of the industry recovery, weak as it may be at present.

One of the nice things about Rowan compared to some of the other offshore drilling companies is its exceptionally strong balance sheet. As shown here, the company currently has $1.133 billion in cash and another $1.266 billion in an undrawn revolving line of credit (although this might be reduced by $955 million in 2023), which is more than enough to cover all of the company's maturing debt for quite some time:

Source: Rowan Companies

This should provide us with significantly added confidence about the company's ability to weather the still challenging conditions in the industry. This is because the company's cash balance alone is enough to cover all of the company's maturing debt for the next five years. Thus, even if Rowan is not able to roll over this debt as it matures, the company should still be able to handle it.

In conclusion, Rowan is one of the best positioned offshore drilling companies to take advantage of the gradual industry recovery. The company's modern fleet should make it easier for the company to secure new contracts and its strong balance sheet should help it weather through the current environment. Finally, its joint venture with Saudi Aramco should provide the company with more than 15 years of earnings growth. Overall, there is certainly a lot to like here.

