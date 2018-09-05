The Impact Of Air Canada's Offer On Aimia's Shareholders

My speculation is that Aimia will be declaring a special dividend, but this dividend amount and timing are highly uncertain and it has an upper limit of $3.3 per share.

Aimia’s current stock price is currently around $4, which is 30% lower than the valuation we came up with.

Coming up with a proper valuation for Aimia using the Adjusted Book Value (ABV) method would have a more reliable outcome compared to other methods.

Aimia is in a state of flux, and we are not clear as to what the future is holding for it after selling Aeorplan.

On August 21st, 2018, Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), together with a group that includes TD Bank (TD), CIBC (CM) and Visa Canada Corp (Air Canada and group) offered a deal to acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc (OTCPK:GAPFF). Aimia agreed to the deal to sell the Aeroplan loyalty program for $450 million in cash plus a liability of approximately $1.9 billion related to the Aeroplan program. The agreement was reached in principle, and the customary due diligence is currently taking place to conclude it.

Many investors are confused about what this deal means to them, and what the price of the Aimia shares should be. This paper looks at the Aimia financial statements, specifically the comprehensive statement of financial position (balance sheet), and attempts to apply some financial adjustments to it to come up with a realistic book value for Aimia after the conclusion of the deal.

The paper then speculates on the amount of special dividend that Aimia would be offering to its shareholders, and tries to justify this amount.

Speculation: While I believe it is unlikely, there is a possibility that Aimia may choose not to pay any dividends and that it will retain all the cash to “re-invent itself”.

But, before we jump into the financial analysis, I would like to first provide an overview of the difference between an asset sale and share sales. Most mergers and acquisitions of public companies are done through share sales. However, this deal is clearly an asset sale, which can result in a certain level of confusion for investors who have not been previously exposed to such kinds of deals.

What is the difference between an asset sale and a share sale?

If you are familiar with the difference between an asset sale and a share sale, please proceed to the next section.

In an asset deal, the buyer will buy certain assets, or even all assets, of the company from the seller, and the seller will retain the possession of the company minus the assets sold. The purchase is usually in cash, and it may also include the assumption of certain liabilities (like the purchase of Aeroplan). There are situations where the asset sale is done for shares of the buying company or combination of shares and cash.

In a share deal, the buyer will buy all or part (if part, it is usually the majority) of the shares of the company from the seller, either for cash, for shares or for a combination of both cash and shares.

Just searching for “share sale versus asset sale” on your favourite search engine will provide a wealth of information related to these two types of acquisitions and the differences between them. The following table provides a high-level simplified overview of the differences between the two types of sales:

Consideration Asset Sale Share Sale Liabilities The seller assumes all the liabilities except for the liabilities that the buyer includes in the purchase agreement. The buyer assumes all the liabilities of the company. Intellectual Property including Client Lists The intellectual property remains with the company unless specified in the purchase agreement. The buyer takes possession of all the intellectual property of the company. Employees Unless specified in the purchase agreement, the employees remain employed by the seller. Sometimes, the purchase requires the transfer of some employees to be employed by the buyer. Legally, the employer does not change with a share sale. Practically, the seller becomes the new employer. Shareholder Taxes (assuming sale is in cash rather than shares) Shareholders will receive part or all of the proceeds of the sale as dividends, and the proceeds will be taxed as such. The shareholders would still retain ownership in the original company, which might be a shell after the sale. Shareholders will receive the proceeds of the sale as capital gains, and will retain no ownership of the shares in the original company. Tax-loss Carry Forward The seller retains the tax-loss carry forward position. The buyer assumes the tax-loss carry forward position. Restricted Assets Certain assets, such as government licenses and permits, may not be sold (restricted), and will be retained by the seller. The buyer takes possession of all assets, and no assets would be considered restricted. Change of Control Depending on the third-party covenants, the asset sale may not be considered as “change of control”. Share sales almost always constitute a “change of control” and may require third party consent. Working Capital Adjustment Usually, no working capital adjustment is required and the working capital components of the asset are usually excluded from the purchase. If a working capital adjustment is required, a high level of complexity will be introduced related to how the working capital will be associated with the sold asset. The seller usually prepares the working capital adjustment papers. A working capital adjustment is an integral part of the deal and it usually takes place within the first year of the deal. The buyer usually prepares the working capital adjustment papers. Stock-based Compensation The stock-based compensation usually remains with the seller, and no changes happen to them. If a change of control is declared as a result of the transaction, the stock-based compensation may be cancelled/settled before the deal conclusion. The stock-based compensation units are either cancelled/settled or transferred to be against the buyer stock

Source: Compiled by the author from his personal experience and from various sources on the Internet.

The above table provides a simplified high-level overview of the differences between asset sales and share sales, and it is by no means intended be an exhaustive or comprehensive list; there are other subtle differences between the two types of corporate sales and even more complexities and options depending on whether the sale is in cash, shares or a combination thereof.

Personal Opinion: Based on my experience in mergers and acquisitions, asset sales are far more complex than share sales except in situations when a small percentage of the assets are sold.

Why is the valuation based on the adjusted book value method instead of the discounted cash flow method?

The Adjusted Book Value method is normally adopted for bankrupt companies, companies that are being liquidated, or companies that are broken down into their separate divisions to be sold individually.

The Discounted Cash Flow (NYSE:DCF) method is normally used for mature growing companies, and it highly depends on the expected growth rate. The DCF method is not the most appropriate method for high growth or start-up companies, and usually a Forward Multiple of Revenue method is used in such situations.

Aimia in its current state, before the offer for acquisition, would have been considered a mature (growing is debatable) company, and the DCF method would have been the appropriate method for valuing it. However, after Aimia accepted the offer to sell Aeroplan while not yet identifying how it will continue its operations, its future state would be in a state of flux. As a result, using the DCF method could not be used for such a company as we know neither the future cash flow nor the expected growth/decline rate.

Accordingly, it is best to consider that Aimia is being liquidated, the only viable method for company valuation would then be the Adjusted Book Value (ABV) method.

What is the Air Canada and group offer to buy Aeroplan?

Air Canada and group offered to buy Aeroplan from Aimia for $450M plus assuming $1.9B of liabilities related to Aeroplan.

Source: Ivey Business Review, AIMIA, Loyal To A Fault, January 12, 2018, M. Kramer and H. Bhaskar

The $450M is clear: it is simply cash, and does not require further explanations. The $1.9B is not as clear; we do not know exactly what kind of liabilities will be assumed. Reviewing the financial statements indicates that it would be part of the deferred revenue but we are not clear whether it will be the current or the long-term deferred revenue. We are also not clear as to whether the $1.9B is a fixed number, or if it is an estimate of the full Aeroplan liabilities. This paper takes the conservative approach and assumes that the $1.9B is a fixed number.

Personal Opinion: I personally think that this offer, while may be valued for Aimia at $2.35B, would cost Air Canada and group much lower than that. Most likely, the liability, which represents the redemption of the Aeroplan loyalty points, will be used to fill up the empty seats in Air Canada flights. Compared to Aimia, Air Canada can fully control filling the empty seats through providing last minute deals to Aeroplan members while Aimia did not have an incentive or ability to do that. In addition to providing a significant benefit to the members, the out-of-pocket cost of filling the empty seats for Air Canada will be very low compared to the value that Aimia attributed to the liability in its books. This opinion is substantiated by the modest increase in Air Canada’s stock price after Aimia accepted the offer.

Now for another important question: what does Aeorplan constitute? I am assuming here that it will include the complete customer list for Aeroplan, the software running Aeorplan, the trade name, and any other intellectual property associated with Aeroplan. I am not very clear as to whether Aimia will have to sign any non-compete clauses associated with this deal or not. I am also not very clear as to whether Aimia will retain the right to continue using the Aeroplan software for other purposes.

Speculation: I am leaning towards the likelihood that Aimia will have no non-compete clauses, will be able to continue using the Aeroplan software for other purposes but under a different name, and that will be able to provide its services to other airlines using its existing software.

Aimia’s Unadjusted Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

The following table shows a high-level overview of the Aimia’s Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Balance Sheet) as per June 30, 2018:

As at June 30, December 31, January 1, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (Restated - Note 2) (Restated - Note 2) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 248.6 489.9 293 Restricted cash 22 17.9 20.3 Short-term investments 94.9 65.2 80.4 Income taxes receivable — — 0.8 Accounts receivable 152.2 156.1 286.7 Inventories 1.8 5 4.8 Prepaid expenses Note 5 38 18.2 33.1 Assets held for sale Note 5 — 254.2 72.8 557.5 1,006.50 791.9 Long-term assets Long-term receivable Notes 5 & 15 — 5.3 — Long-term investments Note 7 254.3 259.1 342.1 Equity-accounted investments Note 8 111.2 99.7 103.8 Property and equipment 17.8 19.2 30.5 Intangible assets Note 16A 894.8 994.3 1,264.00 Goodwill 1,685.90 1,685.60 1,975.70 3,521.50 4,069.70 4,508.00 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Note 16A 227 189.2 395.6 Income taxes payable Note 5 7.1 4.6 — Provisions Note 10 3.7 4.4 1.1 Customer deposits 12.8 15.5 18.2 Deferred revenue Note 9 1,301.30 1,286.20 1,487.20 Current portion of long-term debt Note 11 260 — — Liabilities held for sale Note 5 — 415.5 108.3 1,811.90 1,915.40 2,010.40 Long-term liabilities Provisions Note 10 13.2 15.2 4.3 Long-term debt Note 11 69.4 449.3 448.3 Pension and other long-term liabilities 95.2 106.1 73.1 Deferred income taxes 88.3 88.4 97.8 Deferred revenue Note 9 1,634.40 1,716.30 1,736.60 3,712.40 4,290.70 4,370.50 Total equity -190.9 -221 137.5

Source: Aimia’s Q2-2018 Financial Statements

We will now look at every line item in the balance sheet, study its corresponding note from Q2-2018 and Aimia’s 2017 annual report, and adjust it to get a more realistic book value. The adjustment will assume that the deal with Air Canada and its group will go through and that the “buyers” will assume $1.9B in Aeroplan liabilities (fixed amount) plus provide a cash amount of $450M to Aimia.

Asset Adjustments

This section will look at both the current and long-term assets for the company.

Cash and Cash Equivalent, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments ($366M)

The Cash and Cash Equivalent are not normally adjusted.

We will choose not to adjust the restricted cash because of a few reasons:

There was no reference to the reason for the restriction in the notes. There is a possibility that the restriction may be removed with the deal conclusion. If the restriction is related to any liability, we would not adjust the corresponding liability.

The short-term Investments are not adjusted unless there is a potential for impairment, and nothing in the notes indicates that the short-term investments have any issues.

For the purpose of this analysis, we will increase the cash amount by $450M resulting from the deal with Air Canada and its group.

Accounts Receivable ($152M)

There was no reference to the Accounts Receivable account in the financial statement notes, and there is no reference to the bad debt amount; this indicates that this is a regular trade receivable account that is not subject to collection issues and that there should be no adjustments to it.

Inventory ($2M)

There is no reference to the details of the inventory and what it is composed of. I am assuming that most of the inventory is tickets that Aimia bought from Air Canada (or potentially other companies) to fulfill the liabilities associated with the Aeroplan points redemptions. We see no reason for making an adjustment to this amount.

Prepaid Expenses ($38M)

The prepaid expenses have been on the decline over the previous 18 months, primarily resulting from the disposition of various operations that Aimia owned. While I expect that the prepaid expenses to continue declining with the additional disposition of assets, I see no reason for adjusting this value as part of this analysis.

Long-term Investments ($254M)

According to note-15, the equity and bond investments are recorded based on a Fair Value Hierarchy. The valuations in note-15 include both the long-term and the short-term investments, while note-7 explains the breakdown between the short-term and the long-term components. As a result of the fair value valuation, I did not make any adjustments to this value.

Equity Accounted Investments ($111M)

Based on my review of the notes, the primary difference between the Equity Accounted Investments and the Investments in Equity Instruments which are part of the Long-term Investments is that the Equity Accounted Investments are in private organizations and joint ventures rather than publicly traded instruments. These instruments do not seem to be valued based on the fair value principles spelled out in note-15 pertaining to long-term and short-term investments; as a result, avoiding an adjustment would not be a conservative approach. Note-8 identifies that the distributions from these investments is dropping while the valuation is increasing, which would normally imply that a negative adjustment is necessary for this item adjustment.

However, on July 26, 2017, as per note-17 and as per the announcement on the Aimia web site, Aimia received an offer to sell its 48.855% stake in PLM Premier (which is 83% of the Equity Accounted Investments, listed for $93M on the books) for $180M; Aimia rejected this offer, indicating that PLM Premier is worth more than $180M. This would result in a minimum positive adjustment of $87M.

Property and Equipment (18M)

The Property and Equipment for Aimia has been on a decline (about 40% over 18 months). There is no schedule that explains the details of the Property and Equipment, and to be conservative about this item, we will assume a 25% negative adjustment of $4M.

Intangible Assets ($895M)

The notes indicate that the intangible assets are composed of the following components (in millions):

Accumulation Partners’ Contracts and Customer Relationships 508.3 Software and Technology 102.6 Trade Names 283.9 Total 894.8

We will now take a look at each one of these items individually.

Accumulation Partners’ Contracts and Customer Relationships ($508.3M)

Note-4 confirms that Aimia recognizes the revenue based on the redemptions by members as opposed to the issuance of the loyalty units to members by the accumulation partners; as a result, until the revenue is recognized, the issuance of loyalty points to the accumulation partners should result in crediting the deferred revenue and credit to revenue only upon the redemption of the points. A good description of the way Aimia recognizes its revenue is detailed in the company annual report under note-2 as shown below:

Source: Aimia’s 2017 Annual Report, note 2

I was not personally very clear about the source of the $508.3M especially because it is categorized as a long-term asset.

Speculation: This line item is a special type of long-term receivable calculated based on the Aimia econometric models from the accumulation and redemption partners. This amount is expected to be paid either in cash or in kind (for example in airline tickets) upon the fulfillment of certain conditions, for example, the redemption of the points which could happen after one year.

This number, while might be correct in case of an uninterrupted operation (the econometric models usually depend on the historical numbers and do not normally take the future disruptions into consideration), might require an adjustment given the expected disruption in Aimia’s operations. To be conservative, will shave 25% off this number ($127M) as an adjustment.

Software and Technology ($102.6M)

Personal Opinion: I personally always frown upon non-software companies that capitalize their software development; whenever I perform a financial statement adjustment for coming up with the book value for such a company, I adjust this number to zero. The reason is the difficulty and high uncertainty associated with figuring out whether the value of the development effort will result in any future benefits or not, and how much of the future benefits can be attributed to the software developed.

This item confirms that Aimia capitalizes its software development rather than expensing them. Because this item is categorized under “Intangible Assets”, this would mean that it does not include hardware and computers, and that it is mostly internally developed software.

Speculation: Through the Air Canada and group deal, Air Canada will most likely get a copy of the software to use with the Aeroplan system as part of the Aeroplan deal.

With Air Canada taking a copy of the software as part of Aeroplan, Aimia’s competitive advantage related to its software will be dropping significantly. Given that Aeroplan constitutes the vast majority of Aimia’s revenue, I would personally negatively adjust the Software and Technology number by 75%, or $77M.

Trade Names ($283.9M)

When I ask some of my friends who may not be considered professional or active investors about Aimia, many of them indicate that they have never heard about it. Now, if I ask them about Aeroplan, they would almost invariably all know about it. Aeroplan is certainly a very well recognized name, and I believe that the vast majority of the Trade Names amount is related to Aeroplan. With Air Canada and its group buying Aeroplan from Aimia, the value of the trade names item will be severely impaired, and will be dropping significantly. I personally think that it would be safe to shave 90% of this item as a result of the Air Canada and group Aeroplan acquisition, which amounts to a negative $256M.

The overall adjustment for the Intangible Assets would be a negative $460M.

Goodwill ($1,686M)

According to Aimia’s annual report:

“Goodwill represents the excess of the cost of an acquisition over the fair value of the group's share of the net identifiable assets of the acquired subsidiary at the date of acquisition and it is measured net of accumulated impairment losses. Goodwill is not amortized, but instead tested for impairment annually, or more frequently, should events or changes in circumstances indicate that the goodwill may be impaired.”

And

“Aimia measures goodwill at the fair value of the consideration transferred including, when elected, the recognized amount of any non-controlling interest in the acquiree, less the net recognized amount (generally fair value) of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed, all measured as of the acquisition date.”

Based on the above definitions, Aimia does not remove the goodwill from its books unless an impairment test indicates that the asset is impaired, the asset is reclassified (as in the case of Nectar) or it sells the unit associated with the goodwill item.

Reviewing Aimia’s annual report for 2017, we see that the Goodwill dropped from $2,080M to its current value of $1,686M within the course of a year as the result of the above three reasons. The Goodwill did not change since December 2017.

Coming up with the details of what constitutes the $1.6B goodwill amount is possible via reviewing the history of all Aimia’s financial statements; I did not perform this review because of time constraints. However, regardless of the details of the goodwill amount, I believe that a major part of it will be wiped out as a result of the Air Canada and group Aeroplan purchase. I will take 20% of its current goodwill as its adjusted amount resulting in a negative adjustment of $1,349M.

Liability Adjustments

We will now look at both the current and long-term liabilities of Aimia.

Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities ($227M)

Aimia does not provide a disclosure about this line item on the Q2-2018 financials, but it provides a detailed breakdown in the 2017 annual report. The following table shows the potential breakdown of the $227M assuming that the marginal growth from $189M to $227M did not change the relative breakdown of the different components. We will next review each of these items individually.

December, 31 December, 31 June, 30 (*) 2016 2017 2018 Trade payables and redemption accruals 261.9 127.0 152.4 Non-trade payables and other accrued expenses 122.1 50.6 60.7 Share-based compensation liability 3.3 2.0 2.4 Restructuring liabilities 5.0 7.0 8.4 Base and contingent consideration payable related to business acquisitions 3.3 2.6 3.1 Total 395.6 189.2 227

(*) Pro-rated based on the 2017 number and the total amount of $227M as of June 30th, 2018

The first two components constitute the majority of this line item, and do not require adjustments.

The stock-based compensation liability depends on the stock price, and given that the stock price has not materially changed from December 31st, 2017 to June 30, 2018, we will have no adjustments there.

Personal Opinion: I do not expect Aimia to make any changes to the stock-based compensation as a result of concluding the Air Canada and group purchase of Aeroplan. If Aimia issues a special dividend as I am expecting, the stock price will drop significantly, and this drop would result in significantly reducing this liability amount. I am not making any adjustments to the stock-based compensation for of materiality (it is a relatively small amount) and the paper’s conservative approach.

The Restructuring Liabilities have been recently valued to reflect the restructuring activities for Aimia, and do not require adjustments. To be conservative, we will not adjust the liabilities related to business acquisitions. As a result, there will be no adjustments to this line item.

Income Tax Payable ($7M)

Speculation: I expect that the acquisition of Air Canada will result in an accounting loss for Aimia resulting from the impairment expenses of some of its assets as identified above being higher than the total value of the deal of $2.35B. The accounting treatment may allow Aimia to write off almost all the intangible assets and goodwill; I expect these items to be higher than the $2.35B value of the deal.

This accounting loss will be carried back to wipe out the income tax payable. In other words, we will put a negative adjustment of $7M.

Provisions (Current: $4M; Long-term: $13M; Total: 17M)

According to Aimia’s 2017 annual report, a provision is defined as: “The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the present obligation at the end of the reporting period. A provision is recognized if, as a result of a past event, the Corporation has a present legal or constructive obligation that can be estimated reliably, and it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation.”

This definition indicates that, conservatively, there is no need for making an adjustment to the provisions.

Customer Deposits ($13M)

Aimia does not explain the nature of customer deposits in their financial statements.

Speculation: These are the amounts that the customers paid to retain the commitment from Aimia to perform services for them. This is different from deferred revenue as no revenue is expected to be recognized.

If this is the actual definition of the customer deposits, then there should be no need for adjusting them, as Aimia would need to return these deposits to the customers. With the classification of this liability as a current liability, Aimia will be required to return these deposits within 12 months. We will have no adjustment to this liability.

Long-term Debt (Current: $260M; Long-term: $69M; Total: $329M)

Note-11 shows the details of the long-term debt as per the next table:

Source: Aimia’s Q2-2018 Financial Statement Notes

This confirms that this amount requires no adjustments.

Deferred Revenue (Current: $1,301.4M; Long-term: $1,634.4M; Total: $2,936)

The deferred revenue is credited when a partner issues loyalty points, and the deferred revenue is moved to revenue when the member redeems the points.

The average breakage rate for loyalty points has historically been about 30%; these are the loyalty points that would never be used. The 30% is the negative adjustment that would be applied to the long-term portion of the deferred revenue, resulting in a negative adjustment of $490M. I used the long-term here because breakage applies to the long-term rather than the current liability.

The 30% Justification: In January 2018, Colloquy published a good report that explains the breakage of loyalty points in more details. The following excerpt from this report explains that the 30% is a conservative number: “Breakage rates can vary widely by market vertical, ranging as high as 85 percent in the travel industry to as low as 5 percent for cash-back programs. In general, a 25 to 35 percent range is a sufficient benchmark for most programs.”

In addition, Air Canada and Group are assuming $1.9B of the deferred revenue liability which results in a total negative adjustment of $2.39B. This will result in wiping out the current deferred revenue, and negatively adjusting the long-term portion by $1089M.

Pension and Other Long-term Liabilities ($95M)

Unless Aimia goes bankrupt, the pensions will be due upon employee retirement. I do not expect Aimia to go bankrupt any time soon, and as a result, I have no basis for adjusting the pension amount.

Note-13, Dividends, indicates that there are $17.2M of preferred share dividends that are not declared and not recorded. Before Aimia issues any dividends, they would need to pay off this amount. As a result, we will increase this line item by $17.2M.

Speculation: Aimia will not redeem the preferred shares as a result of the sale of Aeroplan to Air Canada and group. As a result, the par value of the preferred shares will not be recorded as a liability. There is a very good article from the Financial Post that explains the problems with preferred shares. In simple terms, “A company will redeem its shares only when it is in its financial interest to do so.” and “These are not bonds, and many preferred shares are perpetual in nature: they may never be redeemed in a reasonable period of time (i.e., decades).” Aimia’s financial statements do not record any liability associated with the redemption of its preferred shares which means that (1) Aimia does not plan to redeem its preferred shares, and (2) Aimia’s preferred shareholders do not have the right to force Aimia to redeem the preferred shares.

The notes do not provide more details about what the other long-term liabilities are, and as a result, I also have no basis for further adjustments of the long-term liabilities.

Personal Opinion: There is a possibility that Aimia would buy back the preferred shares from the open market via an issuer bid. This would allow Aimia to buy the preferred shares at a discount compared to the redemption par price before proceeding with redeeming the preferred shares that were not bought through the issuer bid; I am not sure about the legality of such a scenario, and I would appreciate any feedback.

Deferred Income Taxes ($88M)

Similar to the Income Tax Payables, with the potential accounting loss resulting from the Air Canada and Group acquisition of Aeroplan, I expect that a good percentage of the deferred income taxes will be wiped out. I will assume a 50% adjustment, or a negative $44M.

Adjustment Summary

As a result of the adjustments in the above two sections, the net equity (book value) for the company will grow from a negative $191M to a positive $958M. The following table provides a summary of the adjustments and the details of the calculations.

As at June 30, Adjustment Adjusted June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2018 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 249 450 699 Restricted cash 22 — 22 Short-term investments 95 — 95 Income taxes receivable — — — Accounts receivable 152 — 152 Inventories 2 — 2 Prepaid expenses Note 5 38 — 38 Assets held for sale Note 5 — — — 558 450 1008 Long-term assets Long-term receivable Notes 5 & 15 — — — Long-term investments Note 7 254 — 254 Equity-accounted investments Note 8 111 87 198 Property and equipment 18 -4 14 Intangible assets Note 16A 895 -460 435 Goodwill 1686 -1349 337 3522 -1275 2246 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Note 16A 227 — 227 Income taxes payable Note 5 7 -7 0 Provisions Note 10 4 — 4 Customer deposits 13 — 13 Deferred revenue Note 9 1301 -1301 — Current portion of long-term debt Note 11 260 — 260 Liabilities held for sale Note 5 — 1812 -1308 504 Long-term liabilities Provisions Note 10 13 — 13 Long-term debt Note 11 69 — 69 Pension and other long-term liabilities 95 17 112 Deferred income taxes 88 -44 44 Deferred revenue Note 9 1634 -1089 545 3712 -2424 1288 Total equity -191 1149 958

Aimia has approximately 152M shares, and an adjusted book value of $958M would result in $6.31 per share.

Why is Aimia’s current price lower than the value provided above?

There are many reasons why a company trades at a discount compared to the valuation resulting from an acquisition offer; The primary reason for this discount is the uncertainty surrounding the acquisition offer. Some of these reasons in this specific situation include:

There is a potential that the deal will not go through. Aimia did not yet disclose what its business model will be like after the sale of Aeroplan. Some investors would prefer to immediately get a profit in capital gains rather than waiting to get an uncertain amount of special dividend (that may not even come) plus the shares in Aimia. There are tax benefits for getting capital gains versus dividends.

Speculation: As a result of the support of Aimia’s board of directors and its major shareholder (Mittleman Brothers) for the Air Canada and group purchase of Aeroplan, I am expecting that the shareholders vote for the acceptance of the deal will yield a positive result.

Now, whether the 30% discount in the price is justified by the above reasons is something that each investor needs to assess based on their specific situation.

Personal Opinion: If an investor has a significant capital gain from other sources, this investment may be attractive because after the special dividend (if it comes), the stock price would drop significantly, and selling the shares would result in a capital loss that can be credited against the capital gain for this investor. I am personally holding my long position in Aimia both in my retirement accounts where capital gains and dividends have the same tax treatments, and in my non-registered accounts where I would be using the capital losses against other capital gains.

What will Aimia do after the acquisition is concluded?

After the acquisition is concluded, Aimia will have just over $1B of current assets, and my personal expectation/speculation is that the Aimia board of directors will issue a special dividend. The amount of this dividend will very likely have an upper limit of the current assets minus the current liabilities.

Based on the adjustments, the current portion of the liabilities would be $504M and the current assets would be $1,008M, which means that the company would be able to distribute $504M, or 50% of the current assets as special dividends; it is just a pure coincidence that the current liabilities were adjusted to exactly 50% of the current assets. With 152M shares, the special dividends would have an upper limit of approximately $3.3 per share.

Speculation: I am expecting that the Aimia board of directors will declare a special dividend of $3 before the end of 2018.

As for the business model of Aimia after the deal is concluded is anyone’s guess, and we just need to wait and see.

Personal Opinion: Aimia’s common shareholders would benefit from declaring the special dividends before the next date for preferred share dividend distribution (scheduled for December 31st, 2018). Otherwise, Aimia would be obliged to pay the preferred dividends before issuing any special dividends. This is why I had speculated earlier that the special dividend would be declared before the end of the year.

Conclusion

As of the June 30, 2018, Aimia had a negative book value. With the purchase of Air Canada and group of Aeroplan, valued at $450M in cash plus assuming $1.9B of liabilities (total of $2.35B) together with adjusting the balance sheet to reflect the fair value of the different line items, the negative book value increases from a negative $191M to a positive $958M.

Based on the adjustment of the balance sheet of Aimia as of June 30, 2018, and taking the Air Canada and group purchase of Aeroplan into consideration, we have shown that the value of Aimia as a result of the Air Canada and group purchase of Aeroplan is $6.3 per share.

The analysis also looked at the adjusted values of the current assets and current liabilities and concluded that the upper limit of the special dividend, if declared, would be $3.3 per share. The analysis also explains the benefit to the common shareholders resulting from issuing the special dividends before the end of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAPFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently the CEO of a company the produces loyalty software that allows companies to convert loyalty points to company shares, thereby converting customers to shareholders.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.