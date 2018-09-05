Allergan PLC (AGN) CEO Brent Saunders Presents at 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Call September 5, 2018 9:05 AM ET

Executives

Brent Saunders - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities

David Maris

[Call starts abruptly] …I will come join you on the couch in a second. But I do want to thank everyone for attending our session with Allergan this morning. Joining us from the Company is Brent Saunders, the Company's CEO and Chairman. This is going to be a Q&A fireside chat format, so that I'll join you in a second. Just a bit of background, I think on the longest cover, as I wouldn’t say oldest, but I don't like that. The longest covering analysts for Allergan, having split adjusted covered the Company since it was about $3. And David Pyott has just joined the Company.

And if we go to the other side of the Allergan, of the Actavis and all the generations before that, I also covered the Company for a long time. So despite all of that, there's so much that I don't know about the Company, and that's what I want to explore today a little bit about the pipeline and where the Company is going. But please join me in welcoming the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. And I'm going to turn it over to Q&A after I get a few of my questions going as well.

Brent Saunders

David, we can help you with age so you could say all this if you'd like. We have things for that.

David Maris

Yes, I sadly did an event. I think you're hosting a similar one coming up in a couple of weeks, aesthetics R&D Day. And you had some doctors that would give opinions of what someone should do to improve their looks. And so I said to the doctor that was standing there, he said, are you sure you want me to tell you this? And I said, sure I have a big ego, I'm fine I've been married for a long time and I'm comfortable. And he rattled off four or five things that I've never looked in the mirror again the same way. And I can tell you what he said, because then you will fixate on what needs to be improved…

Brent Saunders

I have an idea.

David Maris

Exactly, you're evolved, you appear on those. But I would imagine that’s a lot of what your customers do as well, right. When you look at patients and your customers -- the physicians look at patients and they are helping them in one way. How do they first come into the cosmetics surgeon's office or the dermatologist's office? Is it usually for BOTOX and then they go to fillers, or how does that usually progress?

Brent Saunders

Yes, so historically, and this is globally. BOTOX is the gateway for many. What we're seeing now though is the gateway tends to be skin care. So a lot the new models that are being successfully deployed are people that are using skin resurfacing, peels and the like to really minimally invasive or non-invasive altogether, to get people in and then graduating them up the scale for procedure. So BOTOX generally is the first injectable that a consumer will touch, but it's not as far the introduction to aesthetics that they have now CoolSculpting is trending as a gateway as well. And so a lot of people who come in CoolSculpting somewhere in the order magnitude of let's say 35% 40% of consumers that use CoolSculpting are naïve to aesthetics as well. So that is also becoming a gateway. So there are multiple paths people can take.

I think one other things that we've been working hard and we do a significant amount of training of physicians and practitioners HCPs around the world is we're trying to get people away from saying this is what's wrong with your face and actually starting the conversation by saying what do you like about your face the most. And this is how we can emphasize this, or there are some new tools that people can bring in a picture of what they look like maybe 10 years ago and talk about the things that they thought really they like about themselves then, and then the doctor can talk about how they can get them to a journey to look more like that over some period of time.

David Maris

I'd be nice if the doctor had said 10 years ago, not like 20 but that’s fine. So maybe we can talk a little about this aesthetics R&D Day coming up. A number of investors just don’t know what it's about. You have BOTOX, you have fillers, you have KYBELLA, you have -- they don’t know much of a pipeline in aesthetics. So what should people expect to hear more about?

Brent Saunders

Yes, so I think that one of the -- there are few goals to this day, but then it's a week from Friday in New York City. But one of the things that I think has become clear to me as we've seen people in your role and other banks outside and likewise research folks, write about competition coming into the marketplace or others that I think it was clear to me that people didn’t have a complete understanding of the entire marketplace and how medical aesthetics as a marketplace work and how it works globally.

And so one of the goals is just to help investors better understand the entire marketplace, because let's say if there are a lot of people who invest in Allergan are biopharmaceutical investors, but Medical Aesthetics, while we sell biologics we sell medical device and we sell drugs, really is a causerie, a unique marketplace and that it's a bit of beauty, it's a bit of fashion, it's a bit of technology and it's obviously a lot of highly regulated biologics drug and devices. And so I think we want to people to really understand what this marketplace is about, how it works, what the competition is, where the future is, and what's happening. I think one of the other goals we want to explain is why we believe Allergan is uniquely positioned within the Medical Aesthetics market globally to continue to win around the world. And so we'll talk a lot about in essence on most that we've built around this part of the market and how strong and deep it really is.

David Maris

So a number of years ago, I made the mistake. I wrote a report about Dysport and the threats that it could be, and it really hasn't turned out to be much of a threat. So maybe if you could talk about what the other neurotoxins have as a market share basis? And why you think this next wave might be similar to that?

Brent Saunders

Yes, so I think one of the things that became clear to me as investors don't appreciate the competitive environment for neurotoxins in and of itself. So in the U.S., we do compete against already two approved additional neuromodulators; one is Dysport from Nestlé or Galderma the other is Xeomin from a company called Merz, a German company. They've been on the market for several years. They both launched with very similar dynamics to what we're hearing today, it's longer acting or BOTOX like at a cheaper price or steeper discount, they've tried it all.

But if you go outside the U.S., we compete against six, seven, 10, 12, in some markets, 20, 30 other neurotoxins. So we are in a very highly competitive marketplace already. And the fact that one or two additional toxins are coming to the United States are certainly important to us, we take it very seriously but it's not new. And so I think this idea that there's all the sudden competition coming, which is what a lot of the headlines have been has been a bit overstated. We've been dealing with competition for an awful long time.

I think the fact that there'll be four or five potential neuromodulators on the market in the U.S. is probably a good thing for the overall market, because our penetration in this market is single-digits. This market should expand significantly, I would -- a lot of people who follow us thought that when Xiidra was going to launch, for example, RESTASIS was and when we said now this market is under penetrated, it will grow entire marketplace if they do it right and we were right, the whole marketplace for RESTASIS was fine and Xiidra grew the market. I think that will likely happen here.

The other thing you have to keep in mind is that these are building byproducts, that means physicians and HCPs and practitioners actually have to use capital to buy their inventory and then they store it in their office and they sell it as they use it. And they are not going to stock five or six toxs, we don't see that phenomena anywhere in the world. They're going to continue to stock two or three, which is what they do today all over the world. And BOTOX will always be amongst those two or three, and so the competition will be for that second and third or fourth slot in any office.

There is no virtually no account in the world that doesn't want BOTOX. BOTOX is the brand. It's an eponym for the procedure itself. And it's the most studied, most trained, most data, most indications of neuromodulator on the market. So we have to continue to earn that trust. We have to continue to work hard, but BOTOX is in a very strong position.

David Maris

And in the U.S., it seems that it's not that so much BOTOX clinics that are driving your market share and your growth, it's really physician driven and patient driven. I mean does that change the dynamic? Would you ask doctors like, hey, if there were a longer acting BOTOX, you might see your patients fewer time. So you might be giving them one fewer filler injection a year or you might be doing -- you would be doing one fewer procedure. Are you okay with that? What do they say, because that’s part of the story that investors don’t really ask about. But I think it’s second derivative of why a BOTOX -- a longer acting BOTOX might face some challenges?

Brent Saunders

Yes, so look, I think that a longer acting nueromodulator is a good thing. It would be a good product and would be something that I think could help expand the market. I don't believe we necessarily have one coming and we can talk about that if you like. It's just like I thought a topical toxin is a good thing, and something that would help expand the market and grow the market. We would like to have one. We would like to have a longer acting one too. Those are all -- there are places in the marketplace for all those things. There are some patients or consumers, there are some HCPs who want to have a longer acting in their toolbox, or perhaps their best customers or people come in.

But you're right though that the average doctor will lose a visit, and they use those visits, particularly BOTOX is a gateway, because when it wears off you notice it, you look more tired; people come up and say you look different, you look tired, are you okay; and so that is something that people come in regularly for; and then they up sale them for as -- for lasers, for CoolSculpting, for fillers, for whatever it may be. And so it is something that they do like to see their patients three times of year that is the cadence that exists in an office. You take that away, you have to replace it with something, not impossible but not necessarily a straightforward as people think.

David Maris

And also the out-of-pocket would be higher, right? I mean, when you looked at that market, are patients budgeting for their BOTOX, or is it something where they say, well, look if it didn’t last twice as long and I pay twice as much, that’s fine I'm exceptionally wealthy I can do that. Or is it -- what's the patient profile?

Brent Saunders

Yes, so there is royal BOTOX user that is in fact price-sensitive, there tend to be the baby boomers and the people our age now are still a little price-sensitive. We do believe the millennials will be more price-sensitive as they come into the category. And so I think you have to look at how to compete with the different demographics as it evolves. And so the strategy we use for the baby boomers doesn’t give me the strategy we use for the millennials. And you'll see some of that really changing with the way we go to market in the coming year or two as millenials become more important to us.

David Maris

I do want to ask about some other pipeline programs that you gave me an opening before, when you said well, if you want to talk about the potential longer acting neurotoxin. I think we have revamped later today, you were going to ask them a couple questions. I know mine is, to me it looks like its double the dose BOTOX and you're getting the duration. How is that not the case? Do you see it similarly? Or do you see it no, you just don’t know?

Brent Saunders

Look, I'm just data driven, right? So the data suggests that their unit isn’t precisely our unit, and so it's hard to say it's a one-to-one. But if you look at molecular wafers and molecular weight of neuromodulator, it's close to double the dose, maybe it's a little bit more but it could be argued that that is possible. And so yes, I think that is a legitimate question. The question I would ask them is what causes the longer acting beyond doubling the dose and/or could it be used anywhere else in the face. The study they did was in the KYBELLA region, which is this line, the line you have here. That is the most forgiving part of the face and frankly where you could double the dose of any neurotoxin. You couldn't do that in the forehead. You'd look ridiculous. And you couldn't do that for most people in the crow's feet. And so there is only one indication for a higher dose toxin, and so we need to think through that.

The other thing I'd say is a truly double the dose when I don't have it in front of me. But I believe it was around 30% or 28% of the patients actually perceived at one point improvement at six months. So on cash paid business, which Medical Aesthetics or BOTOX is, you need a predictable outcome for doctors to be able to tell you to reach into your pocket, pay for something, you need to have something that works well above 90% of the time. So the reverse of that data is that, let's say arguably 70% of the people don't achieve six months, how do you sell something for cash and promise six months when 70% of your customers or patients won't to achieve it.

David Maris

So BOTOX get's a lot of attention, but fillers don't get nearly as much attention, but it's a giant business and fast growing business. Other than use in more people and in more geography, one of the pipeline acquisitions that you did in the past couple years is for a different type of filler. Is that something that we're going to hear more about at the aesthetics R&D day? And what does it do other than that your fillers currently don't do?

Brent Saunders

Yes, so you're right. Fillers or what we call fillers, the JUVÉDERM family of collection which involves two technologies today. The base JUVÉDERM family and what we call the VYCROSS family, which is VOLUMA, VOLLURE and VOLBELLA, all of these are big business. It's about -- BOTOX is about 1.5 times -- BOTOX Cosmetics, to be clear, is about 1.5 times the size of the filler business. But over time, because of all the things you just said geographic expansion, more products and then of course innovation, I think that fillers will rival the size of BOTOX, because of the versatility of fillers to shape and lift and do a variety of things around the face and/or frankly, over time in the body.

And the technology that that David is referring to is the last and -- which last to June, which we bought which is the concept it's essentially today fillers are hyaluronic acid or HA, there are three youth proteins as we call them in the face there is -- that naturally deplete as your age. So hyaluronic acid, which we could say we can replace with fillers, there is elastin and there is collagen. And so if we could figure out how to create a filler line that was not just HA, but also starting to add back elastin and collagen, arguably, you could see fillers that then it's not only lift in shape but also improve the skin texture, and quality, and elasticity, and pliability, and all the things that as you age your skin tends to lose. And so that's the goal of that and we do plan to talk more about it a week from Friday.

David Maris

So can we shift gears little bit to a lot of it to depression? So BOTOX is being studied in depression, but then you also have rapastinel, but it's a different type of depression not -- they are two totally different target markets. Can you talk a little bit about both and when you expect data on both programs?

Brent Saunders

Sure. So let's take the most straightforward, more easy to talk about. BOTOX for depression, looks to have -- at least in Phase 2 data, we have comparable efficacies to the class of drugs known as SSRIs, but without any of the side effects. So what we're looking for with BOTOX depression is SSRI like efficacy without all the baggage of SSRIs, which include sexual dysfunction, waking, metabolic syndrome and a whole variety of other things. And so the market there would be to go after essentially first line or perhaps second filling a SSRI or have one of the adverse events move to BOTOX. So that would be the general depression market with BOTOX.

When we look at repastinel, the initial indications will likely be, I think its treatment resistant depression is what we're looking at first and suicidality or suicide ideation. So the idea there would be to take people who were a little further along or more severe who clearly SSRIs haven’t worked for, which is most people or SSRIs that cycle through them and there's just none left for them to try, which is a lot of people and/or people with suicide ideation and so, which is now a top 10 cause of death with no treatment. And I believe now the number one cause of death of people between ages of 18 and 30, outside of accident. So it’s a real growing problem and it's the only top 10 cause of death doesn’t have an actual treatment.

Can you imagine if you had an asthma attack and you went to the emergency room and there's nothing we can do; well, that's essentially what you have with suicide ideation; so we're very hopeful that the data is supportive of that claim when we get it; that program will start to get the first round of data in the first half of next year; and the next set of data in the second half of next year and then hopefully filing the following year after we get the long-term safety studies, which take about three years; and so we're very excited to see that data, it could be a real game changer, for patients, for Allergan and to the market; so I think it's one of the most important progress to working on.

David Maris

Yes, I agree, it’s a life saver, right. It’s really you don’t want to underestimate the value that someone puts on either looking better and what that has in their economics and all the rest. It's hard to say one drug is better than another, but just one that it will stabilize…

Brent Saunders

Look, I'd always say it this way. Look, I mean Medical Aesthetics to us is just a great business. There is probably no better business in the biopharma space and Medical Aesthetics with cash pay little government regulation, high-end product, high-margin your customer and we as the innovator are very aligned, but the reason many of us go into this industry is to do things like professional, to save lives, to truly change the paradigm of a disease state like mental health. And so I think about them very differently but I value both of them equally.

David Maris

So two other programs, Abicipar and the anti-CGRP programs that you have, if we can first talk about Abicipar and expectations there, what people -- when you expect data. And there has some controversy around a bridging study in inflammation. What's the make or break inflammation rate do you think, and should people even think of it that way?

Brent Saunders

I don’t think there is any magic number. I think people are overanalyzing that particular aspect. It's clearly important. We want the inflammation rate for patients to be as low as possible, or within standard industry averages, which are 2%, 3% or something like that. But the reality is what the biggest need in the category is, is extended duration treatment. That is by far in a way the biggest need, it created a paradigm today called treat and extend, which is what physicians are doing with Lucentis and Eylea. And that is not optimal care it's just the most compliant care. And when you talk to any retina specialist treat and extend is what they were forced into but that is not giving someone the optimal chance to maintain their vision.

And so we need to -- as an industry, we need to continue to push ourselves to come up with ways to solve this. Right now, what we have with Abicipar is a true 12 week duration drug. There is no other true 12 week duration drug. Novartis has one that's eight weeks and then 53 or 57 depending on which study you look at, of the patients can be extended to 12. We went for the gold standard, which is 90 plus percent of patients reaching 12 week efficacy and that's what we've proved with Abicipar 2 study. So part 1 complete. Part 2 is optimizing the formulation to try to lower the inflammation rate that is in process, it's called our MAPLE study. We are enrolling very quickly into that study and we hope to have data next year to show that with the refined formulation or manufacturing method, we can take out extraneous protein and protein aggregation, and thereby reduce the inflammation rate.

If we can do that, we will file the NDA early first part of next year -- BLA early next year. And the inflammation rate in the label will be from the two studies we just reported. The MAPLE study will give us the ability to change the manufacturing method, not the data that's in the label. So that makes sense. There are only, I think its 800 or 900 retina specialists. Just like Lucentis did, they continue to refine their formulation. So much so that when we just did the study, we saw their inflammation rate near zero. They're not updating their label. They're just continuing to improve the formulation for patients. Doctors will figure out, specialists will figure out what the inflammation rate is as they use it. Ultimately, we'd like to do the study to get the label change but that's not the most important thing. The most important thing is solving the unmet need, which is 12 week true duration therapy.

David Maris

And sticking to the eye. What other pipeline programs are in the -- in ophthalmology are really exciting? I mean, in glaucoma, you have a new product coming out. How should investors think about that program? No one really asks about it but it seems like compliance is one of the frontiers for glaucoma that no one's really approach?

Brent Saunders

So the biggest issue in glaucoma again -- what we tend to do is we look for what's the biggest issue, and how do you solve it. The biggest issue isn't that the current therapies will bloom again, or even -- and for some patients, generic Xalatan or others aren't effective, it's the fact that they don't use them. They don't use them either because they don't like to give themselves eye drops or they don't like the side effects of red eyes or the bulging eyes that they tend to get. And what most doctors know is that many patients and what the data shows is most -- no patients are really compliant, because the average prescription for a glaucoma drop is like, I want to take close to 220 or 240 days and so it's a lifetime medicine, obviously, people are taking them. And what happens and what a lot of doctors will talk about glaucoma specialists is that patients use the drops a week before their visit, they come in and they get measures, they're fine and then they stop using it. So there is this gamesmanship that's going on.

The world doesn't need a new eyedrop that perhaps lowers IOP another millimeter of mercury, the world needs to solve compliance and persistence for patients suffering with glaucoma, because it's a long term debilitating disease but the side effects are very slow and very minimal till it's too late. And so the amount of process are, data I thought was unexpectedly encouraging in that not only was it as effective as Timolol or non-inferior to Timolol but we also saw the surprising effect of patients after they discontinued the treatment after a year, they didn't need any drops for the next year.

And so you start to look at that and you say what are we doing to this disease with this implant and delivering the drug at that point in the eye, that is really a game changer, because the amount of drugs that’s in the implant is one drop, it's less than one drop. And so it's really amazing what our teams have figured out, we have the impression we have to continue study. It's how long does that effect last. Can we get it to a point where maybe you're only going back once a year after your initial loading year to get an implant and that sustains your IOP for three, four or five years. I don’t know that’s a dream, obviously, but that’s something our R&D colleagues have now figured out, but very surprisingly positive news.

David Maris

So I would trust almost any eye doctor to prescribe Lumigan, that’s an easy prescription to write and easy for me to do. But I think there're -- should I be concerned or should patients be concerned about the number of physicians that can be trained on how to properly insert a Retisert, or is it something that’s medical doctors should be able to do it pretty easily?

Brent Saunders

Ophthalmologists should be able to do it pretty easily. And so most glaucoma is diagnosed and treated by ophthalmologists. There are some primary care doctors that will continue to write the script for patients after diagnosis, but the real market is in ophthalmology. Any ophthalmologist who's a trained surgeon, any ophthalmologist should be able to insert Bimatoprost SR with some but minimal training. I don't think that will be a high hurdle for the ophthalmology community, they're used to doing fairly invasive things in the eyes such as minimally invasive to the eye.

David Maris

I do want to see if there are questions in the audience, we have a couple of minutes left. We have a question here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question inaudible]…

Brent Saunders

Yes, the best thing that we can do is continue to execute well and continue to try to outperform the market and grow the business. And I think we're right eight quarters now of top line growth. Obviously, that could change with RESTASIS, in our case if and when that appears. And we're very committed to making sure we have a very transparent and fully functioning business. I think for last several quarters we've done that, we have to continue to earn trust of our investors and continue to outperform.

David Maris

And what do you think with our last minute, the stock actually has done quite well recently and there was lots of concern. And now some of them, especially with the good earnings the last couple quarters, a lot of those concerns have alleviated. What do you attribute the recent stock strength to? And as you look forward to next year, you have a lot of pipeline programs that you have to pay for. Can you do that within the current margin structure? And are there still places that you can save money on?

Brent Saunders

Yes, so I think that that, yes, we were -- when I said this at the time, we were incredibly undervalued. I still believe we're undervalued, but it's nice to see us starting the march forward on our valuation. Look, there was a wall of worry that was built perhaps there was a few things we did to lose some trust with investors. One of the greatest learnings I've had, and I'm coming up on my fifth year anniversary on October 1st, so I expect some flowers there as CEO. But I think over that five years -- reflect over the five years, I've worked very hard to earn trust of our employees, earn trust of our customers.

But I always felt that the way you earn trust with the investment community was purely by delivering on your results. I think one of the learnings I've had is that's not true. You have to do a whole lot more than that to maintain trust and earn trust with the investor class. And so we're working very hard to earn that trust back. That will be a continuous process and something that I think we're getting better at and by no means perfect. We have a lot of work to do but something that we're taking very seriously. I think your last question that was…

David Maris

What do you think that going forward, I mean the earnings -- can you spend, I mean…

Brent Saunders

I don't think anything is about to change in our margin structure. Clearly, losing RESTASIS is a negative it's a very high margin product, the new products in the pipeline over time, become high margin products for us as well. So maybe it's very small gyrations in margins here and there, but it won't be because of R&D. The R&D spend is right now where we have so many things finishing Phase 3. Now, we could bring new things in and replace that but that's not something we were. But I think the biggest impact to margin I'm looking at Matt, our CFO, is really what happened with RESTASIS.

David Maris

Well, great. We're out of time and we're recommending the shares…

Brent Saunders

Thank you…

David Maris

So we believe in the pipeline, I think that the R&D -- the aesthetics day is going to be a great day, so looking forward to seeing you in a week. So thank you.