Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Management Presents at Barclays 2018 Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

Thank you. I’m Gaurav Jain, Barclays Global Tobacco and UK Consumer analyst. I’m thrilled to have Altria here. Before we delve into Q&A, I would like to introduce Billy and Murray. Billy Gifford is Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Altria Group. In this role, Billy is responsible for overseeing Altria’s core tobacco business, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and the finance and procurement functions.

Since joining Philip Morris USA in 1994, Billy has subbed in numerous leadership roles across the organization, including Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris U.S. and Vice President and Treasurer for Altria. Billy sits on the Board of Directors of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Murray Garnick serves as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Altria Group. In his role, he leads the company’s law department and the corporate secretary office, regulatory affairs and regulatory sciences. At Altria, Murray has led the legal support for sales, marketing, regulation and product development and intellectual property matters. He has also supervised the management of tobacco, health and other litigation, both against Altria Group and its operating companies throughout the country. Welcome Billy and Murray.

William Gifford

Thanks.

Gaurav Jain

So the first question is just around the industry. So tobacco stocks have had a very interesting year, with an index of tobacco stocks down almost 20% year-to-date. This is despite the U.S. Tax Cuts that has led to acceleration in EPS growth this year and also likely to benefit your EPS growth over nexty two years. What is that, that investors are missing right now about Altria and the industry?

William Gifford

First, I would like to say, thank you for having us. It’s great to be back this time of year I hate to start off this way, but I’m going to defer to the investors to see if they want to answer what they’re missing. I can speak to it from my standpoint, and I can tell you why I’m confident about Altria and the current state, as well as into the future.

I think, if you look at Altria, the consistency of earnings growth through time. If you look back over the past five years, a compounded annual growth of about 8% with weathering significant challenges, whether that’d be a significant SET increase, the greatest recession since the Great Depression, and we consistently delivered that 8% through time, not only on the earning side, but then as well the growth in the dividend commensurate with that earnings growth.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Well, one of the reasons what has concerned investors is that FDA’s approach to tobacco regulation. And the view is that the changing paradigm of regulation has created uncertainty as to the outcomes. Do you agree with that assessment?

William Gifford

Well, what you call uncertainty, we call opportunity. There’s uncertainty in every business. And in fact, in the tobacco industry, the level of uncertainty, if anything is less than the various parts of the past because of the reduced levels of smoking and health litigation. But in July 2017, the FDA did something that was quite remarkable.

As a matter of policy, it announced it would encourage the creation of a market of noncombustible tobacco products to make it easier for smokers to migrate to less hazardous forms of tobacco. This has created a tremendous opportunity in the industry. It’s an opportunity that we look forward to participating in, and we’re eager to do so.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Now it is obviously a dynamic time in the U.S. tobacco industry with your new CEO and recent organizational changes, does this signal a shift in the way Altria plans to compete in the marketplace?

William Gifford

Yes, you’re right. We had a transition at the CEO level, but we were all part of the leadership team. So the strategy is still in place and no change there. You may have seen that we had some reorganization across the enterprise and we really feel like that brought to the organization was greater focus. It really helped the mature businesses cigarettes, cigars and smokeless play their role. It allows focus on the innovation and innovative products in pipeline there.

And we feel like it will strengthen that and then we put in place a Chief Growth Officer. And that is really looking forward to what’s in the future of Altria and how we can see some business opportunities as they present themselves.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Could you just comment on the adult tobacco consumer in the U.S. and how it is faring today?

William Gifford

Yes, I think when we look at the adult tobacco consumer, I would say overall the economic indicators are very positive. When you look at – the three we really watch closely are unemployment, housing starts and consumer confidence, and all of those are pointing in the positive direction.

I would say, though, that it’s a mixed recovery, meaning that the bottom-end even in the tobacco consumer group has not seen the recovery that the population at large has seen. And I think, you can see that with some of the discount churn that’s taken place.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. The industry volumes this year in the first-half of 2018 have been worse than the historical trend of minus 3% to minus 4%. You have highlighted the impact of California excise tax hikes and gas price increase impact that is causing the majority of this volume weakness. Can you please remind us again of the components of the decline rate? And do you see an impact from the growth of e-vapor?

William Gifford

Yes, so I’ll take it in two parts. The first is just a reminder of what the two pieces of 3% to 4% is. One piece is about 2% to 3% of secular decline, and really what that represents is people that either quit using cigarettes or trade them for other type of tobacco products. So that’s the 2% to 3%, and then the remainder is made up of price elasticity.

When you look at e-vapor, we get a lot of questions in that regard. You have to recall that in that 2% to 3% of people that are using other tobacco categories. So you may see it in the smokeless category, where consumers used to trade out and go to the smokeless category, that growth has slowed slightly as we experienced people trying e-vapor.

But overall, I would say, we’re not seeing anything in the makeup of that, that has changed drastically at this point. So you can see if you look at the past four quarters, ending second quarter of 2015 back to the past four quarters, overall industry volume is down 4%.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Are you pleased with the performance and your efforts to stabilize Marlboro share? Also, can you provide additional color on those efforts and the areas you increased your investment spending?

William Gifford

Yes. Actually, we’re very pleased with the way we – the Marlboro has performed. If you look at the first-half versus fourth quarter of 2018, Marlboro is up 0.1%. And you’ll recall that we talked about stabilizing Marlboro. And I just want to be clear what we mean by stabilizing, because sometimes people take that in different directions. We try not to look over a short period.

So if Marlboro was up a tenth in a quarter or flat in a quarter or down a tenth in a quarter, we really look across four brand metrics. One of them is a share. The other is profitability, the demographics of the brand, as well as the equity score. And so we look across those four shares, just one of the four. And so stabilization really means through time and not necessarily a 0.1 share point each quarter. And so I just want to clarify that, but we’re very pleased.

Some of the efforts that we put behind Marlboro as we entered 2018 was the expansion of Marlboro Ice. It has the resealable pack that consumers are giving this great feedback on. It is performing very well in the marketplace. And then we have other efforts, whether it be in trade programs or we’re testing a Points West program in Texas, where consumers open their flip-top box and it has a unique code. They can log in. And what we’ve seen is a significant increase in unique logins, so more people are engaging with the brand. And we think that leads to higher loyalty and a higher level of engagement with the brand through time.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Can you help us understand the dynamics of the deep discount category that we are seeing today?

William Gifford

Yes. I was referring to it a little bit earlier when you asked about the tobacco consumers. And what you see is with that mixed recovery at the very bottom-end, you see a churn. So overall, discount has been fairly flat for a number of years now right around 24%. Within discount, however, you see a bit of a churn.

So branded discount as price increases are taking place, we see some consumers trading down to the lowest in the store. And truly the way, if you’ve been in the store listen to them, truly, the way the consumer asks for the brand is how much is your cheapest cigarette? They don’t refer to it as brand, but look at menthol and non-menthol and then that exchange takes place. It’s really not brand oriented at all. So branded discount similar to L&M, we’ve seen some trade out from L&M to the cheapest in the store.

Gaurav Jain

Investors are focused on the twin disruptive threats of iQOS and JUUL right now in the industry. Before we delve into specifics of these, can you remind investors of some of the disruptions that have happened over years and why they did not succeed is today, the biggest wheel of disruption that you have seen in your career?

William Gifford

I don’t want to get into a discussion of what were the most disruptive threats for the tobacco industry over the years, whether it’s Marlboro Friday or the MSA. I think the point is that the industry has always had its challenges and it has always overcome its challenges and we have our fair share of challenges today. We’re looking forward to meeting them.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Can you please remind us of your next generation product platforms? Are you focused more on e-cigarettes or heat-not-burn?

Murray Garnick

Well, we’re focused on both. And we’re also focused on our third platform, our non- combustible tobacco products, which is smokeless tobacco, which today is the most profitable form of non-combustible tobacco products. So, we’re looking at all three. Our strategy is to go forward with all three into the future.

Gaurav Jain

So, how do you balance the need to invest for growth in innovative products, while maintaining predictable cash flow growth that tobacco investors look for?

William Gifford

I think that goes back to the way we reorganize the enterprise. So, that core generates the profitability and the cash that allows us to reward shareholders with the 80% dividend target payout ratio that we have, as well as fund the future of the business in the innovative space.

Gaurav Jain

There has been quite a bit of interest in the cannabis space, especially given recent news from several large beverage companies, can you remind us of your thoughts on cannabis?

Murray Garnick

As you know cannabis remains legal on the Federal Law and we intend to continue to comply with Federal Law. Having said that, we are exploring options and we’re mindful of the possibility then in the future cannabis may longer be legal on the Federal Law.

Gaurav Jain

Okay. There are many reasons that have attributable for your success, it is form factor, product formulation, range of flavors, marketing a strategy et cetera, are there any aspects that you can learn from?

William Gifford

Sure, there are. We try to learn from all products in the marketplace whether they be competitive products or ad products and we take those learnings and really incorporate them into our future product development. We don’t think we always have the right answers, so we’re going to learn from all products, including ours and competitors in the marketplace.

Gaurav Jain

How do you approach the regulatory dilemma that comes from e-cigarettes in June? To the extent, e-cigarette move consumers down the risk continuum, they should be increased by the FDA, but to the extent that it encourages youth uptake, they should not be encouraged?

Murray Garnick

We don’t see the dilemma. We don’t think there is a dilemma, kids should not use any tobacco products, including e-vapors. We believe that manufacturers should take appropriate actions prevent youth access. The FDA, and we agree with the FDA has started to encourage the creation as I said before of our noncombustible tobacco market. We think that’s an appropriate move for the public health, but we think this can be done in a way that doesn’t encourage unintended audiences such as youth to use tobacco products.

Gaurav Jain

How do you control that cigarettes don’t reach the consumers to which it is not intended? Do you think e-cigarette manufacturers are not playing by the same rules?

William Gifford

Well for the last 20 years we have expanded a good deal of funds to support third parties and to initiate other programs to prevent youth access. We funded, for example the We Card program that provided training for retailers and resource for retailers to prevent youth axis. Manufacturers of all tobacco products, including e-vapor products have a similar – similarly engage in such appropriate action to prevent youth axis, and certainly that’s how we feel and going forward with our e-vapor products that we take appropriate actions to prevent youth axis. And we think all manufacturers should.

Gaurav Jain

How do you approach your social media strategy on e-cigarettes? Because we have seen a lot of competitors and this is not only you, there is lot of Chinese manufacturers whose images flood Instagram. So, how do you view what is the best way to approach social media?

William Gifford

We pay attention to social media, obviously, but we’re not at this point in time utilizing social media like some other manufacturers are, and we’re taking a look at that, we’re taking a look at what we think our responsibilities are in that respect.

Gaurav Jain

Do you have any flavors of any e-cigarettes and the reason I ask is that in traditional tobacco we have only two flavors, tobacco and menthol, while in e-cigarettes there are a lot of flavors that are out there and anecdotally the evidence suggests that a lot of sales of e-cigarettes are actually in flavors rather than in the traditional tobacco flavors? So, what is the best way for the FDA to approach flavors in e-cigarettes?

Murray Garnick

Well, first of all we think that certainly in this country, adult tobacco users have a legitimate interest to access the flavors that they enjoy and they prefer. We think flavors play an especially critical role in harm reduction because flavors help incentivize smokers who are migrating from combustible cigarettes to noncombustible form to tobacco use to make that move so that flavors give them a reason to make that move. Having said that, we recognize that there are some flavors out on the market that have such candy sounding names that they might pose a special appeal to kids. So, some limited targeted regulation in this area might be appropriate.

Gaurav Jain

Because of e-cigarettes there seems to be a view that the barriers to entry in the industry have reduced, can you just remind us what is the cost of a PMTA and does every flavor require a new PMTA? And, like, if a company has hundreds of flavors out there, what would be the total outlay for PMTA in such a scenario?

William Gifford

Well, let me answer your second question first. Every tobacco product, every e-vapor tobacco product requires a PMTA. So, if you have two different products because they are different flavors and each will require a PMTA, now the FDA has yet to issue its foundational rules governing PMTA’s for e-vapor products, which I think would clarify to what extent for example products that are virtually identical except with minor flavor differences could be bundled together, but under the regulation each different product requires a PMTA.

As, with respect to cost, again, I think each manufacturers putting together their PMTA’s, they are making their best guess as to what should go into a PMTA and until these foundational rules are issued it is difficult to answer that question with any certainty at least on a standardized basis, but PMTA’s are fairly expensive. There is extensive studies. The cost of the PMTA will, I’m sure depend on how the manufacturer interprets regulations, but also to make sure of the product. So, it is difficult to answer that. But certainly, the PMTA’s are expensive, they require extensive studies. They require substantial time to put them together and that is all true.

Gaurav Jain

And is that one of the reasons why the rate at which you might introduce flavors in the market or innovation in the market on e-cigarettes might differ from some of the attackers in the market? Because you might be trying to follow the current regulatory approach and having a PMTA for every product that is out there?

William Gifford

Well, I think the products on the market today are able to stay on the market without a PMTA as long as they were in a market by August 2016 and the PMTA’s have to be filed by 2022 in order to keep those products on the market. So, it is probably not a surprise that at least for those market products on the market we haven’t seen too many PMTA’s get filed. And as new products are developed of course the PMTA can be filed at any time. So, as to how we intend to go about it, that is something that we are actively working on and preparing and I’m sure other manufacturers are as well.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. When we were talking of the impact of e-cigarettes on your business on the national basis. The impact seems to be pretty low right now, but are there any specific geographies? Any specific studies where there seems to be some impact from e-cigarettes on traditional tobacco?

William Gifford

Yes, I think, we actually have tried to correlate it even down to the store, and look where e-vapor is doing good; at times, cigarette industry volume is doing better than the national average or vice versa. So, there aren’t any specific geographies, I would point out, I think it’s best probably to look at it at that national level. And see, as I mentioned earlier, the past four quarters cigarette industry volume at 4% decline would incorporate basically all of those geographies around the U.S.

Gaurav Jain

Okay. Speaking of innovative products. Do you have an update on the status of the iQOS PMTA. Has the FDA provided any guidance as to why the process is taking longer than expected?

Murray Garnick

Only the FDA know when the FDA will issue PMTA or MRTP in iQOS. We’re hopeful that it will be soon. We’re optimistic it will be this year, but only the FDA knows when its timing is.

William Gifford

I would add to that. We ran a parallel path, and so we are ready from a marketing and market approach standpoint. We shared that we would go to a lead market. The only time lapse is actually getting the product into the U.S. through customs. So we estimate that to be, call it, two to three months from a time of approval. But from a marketing approach and brand approach, we’re ready to go.

Gaurav Jain

And the iQOS PMTA has been filed by Philip Morris International. Your arrangement is that, you will market the product and there might be some royalty shares arrangement between you and Philip Morris?

William Gifford

That’s right. We have an exclusivity of iQOS in the U.S. and there is a royalty and that’s how we’ve shared from a public standpoint at this point.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. iQOS has a very high upfront cost to acquire customers, if you look at the experience in Japan. And in Japan, they have all the initial excise tax differential between traditional cigarettes and iQOS which funded part of that initial investment that was required.

In U.S., it seems that iQOS will be taxed like conventional cigarettes. So that excise tax differential won’t be there initially. Does this increase the upfront investment, which is required by companies by you or Philip Morris to commercialize iQOS in the U.S.?

William Gifford

Yes I would just caution you, so many times we get asked to pick the country overseas that you can extrapolate to the U.S. and I would caution you not to do that. You’re right, there is an excise tax advantage in Japan and we won’t experience that, it would be taxed as cigarette in the U.S.

I would say, we’re going to invest the right amount of money to make consumers aware of it, to get them to try this product and eventually convert to the product. Taxes are important. We’ve had some success in three states. Any product that comes out of the FDA with an MRTP designation, those three states are Connecticut, Kentucky, and North Carolina, we’ll have a reduced excise – state excise tax associated with those that have an MRTP designation.

But we’re going to invest the right amount of money. We’re excited about the product. We’re excited to bring to the U.S., and we’re going to invest the appropriate amount of money to convert consumers.

Gaurav Jain

All right. And between these two platforms heat-not-burn and vaping, what is it that excites you more right now?

William Gifford

Actually, we’re excited about both. We’ve mentioned several times we’ve really taken a portfolio approach. Murray mentioned the three categories we think from an innovative standpoint present a long-term opportunity. One, smokeless, we’re already the leader in the U.S. So we really believe that it’s a portfolio approach and then allow the consumer to decide what products they like the best.

Gaurav Jain

And we think your approach is more towards the closed-tank systems rather than the open-tank systems. Is there any opportunity to target the opportunity with an open-tank systems or both?

Murray Garnick

Well, given that it’s past August 2016, the opportunities without a PMTA are limited. And open systems present challenges with respect to the regulatory regime, given that each different tobacco product with different flavors will probably require a PMTA. So we’re close – we’re focused on the closed system or the hybrid system. We have MarkTen Elite, which is a pod system and those are probably the general areas that have the greatest future given this current state of the regulation.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. So what you’re saying is that every part of our open-tank system, whether it’s the coil, the vaporizer, the flavor, each of those will require a separate PMTA, so the total cost?

Murray Garnick

It is not clear what – how the FDA is going to tackle the open systems. And again, I mentioned the foundational rules several times and we’ll see it. We – our products, MarkTen, MarkTen Elite are not open systems. So we’re less focused on the regulatory issues with respect to those. So – but again, the FDA has not really clarified the PMTAs and what has to be in a PMTA for each different kind of e-vapor system.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. PMI’s business case for iQOS relies heavily on market share gains to justify that upfront investment required with iQOS. They don’t really market to new smokers, so it is existing smokers that are being targeted. Will you be approaching iQOS from a similar vantage point when it is launched in the U.S.?

Murray Garnick

Yes, I can’t speak to PMI strategy. I can speak to the way we are going to approach the U.S. We’re really going to look at awareness of the product in the lead market, the trial of the product and then ultimately, the conversion to the product in the U.S. We’re going to get those learnings. We shared it at our Investor Day at least a markup of if we had the same experience that they experienced in Italy that from an incrementality, meaning competitive smokers converting over to iQOS, that we would have incremental gross profit long-term once we get to the investment period. So we see the upside to it. We are focused on smokers and converting smokers, and then we’ll learn as we go.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. A couple of questions on the financial strategy. So can you please remind us what your EPS growth algorithm is for the next three years. And what is causing the acceleration that you have talked about in 2019 and 2020?

William Gifford

Sure. So just to set the context, this year regarding 16% to 19% adjusted EPS growth, and then we had mentioned that our long-term objective is 7% to 9%. When we were successful in having the tax reform get passed, that allowed a huge benefit that’s what’s benefiting this year. And we said, we were going to invest approximately a third of that against the brands, against regulatory affairs and other capabilities we’re willing to enhance that we would lessen that investment going into 2019 and 2020. And so with that lessened investment, we see the opportunity that we could potentially be above that 7% to 9% over the next two years.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Now we started all this conversation talking about the stock performance. To – given the recent performance of your stock price, is it not an opportune time to accelerate the pace of share buybacks and/or and use your balance sheet given the low leverage levels?

William Gifford

Yes, I think it’s important to remember, we’re actually in a share repurchase program now. We bought approximately 1 billion back over the first-half of 2018. Our Board agreed to upsize that by a 1 billion. And so if you think about by mid of – middle of next year when we expect to complete, we will have purchased $2 billion worth of shares across that period.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Let me open it up for audience if there are any Q&A right now. So I’ll continue.

William Gifford

Sure.

Gaurav Jain

As you think about the competition in the heated tobacco segment, what are your thoughts on that recent announcement that they have received a substantial equivalence from the FDA on its carbon-tipped tobacco heating product?

Murray Garnick

We’re actually looking forward to the competition. The FDA has indicated, as I said before, is encouraging a market of noncombustible tobacco products. And its recent action shows that the FDA meant what it says and is moving in that direction. So we’re looking forward to it. We think it’s good news and especially given iQOS’ performance in various parts of the world, we’re particularly looking forward to competing with BAT’s product.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Now the UK Science and Technology Committee recently published a report arguing that doctors should be allowed to prescribe e-cigarettes as smoke cessation devices. Do you think there is any validity in this approach and something like this can happen in the U.S. as well?

Murray Garnick

Well, anything can happen, both the Congress and the FDA has created this regulatory structure to regulate e-vapor products and other noncombustible tobacco products as tobacco products. And we think that’s the way to go forward in this country.

Gaurav Jain

Okay. Can you also talk about your other businesses, the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business, as well as your equity investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev and how should investors think about this over the next?

Murray Garnick

Sure.

Gaurav Jain

I’m sorry, go ahead, Murray.

Murray Garnick

Yes. So I think as you think about those, we think it was a huge benefit of the ABI SAB. It took two powerhouse companies and put them together. So I think it’s the truly first global beer participant in the industry. Remember, when we agreed to that deal that was a five-year lockup or restriction on trading those shares and we’ll approach it the same way we did SAB.

Every year, we evaluated it and looked at that capital allocation and decided whether that was the best use of that capital. But in the current state, we really believe it’s a great investment. As far as Ste. Michelle, it’s been a great company, they had a tough 2017. But if you go prior to that, it was growing double digits on a compounded annual growth rate. And so it’s been a great business, and they’re really after the business itself to try to correct what 2017 presented.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. So coming back to the question that I’d asked on cannabis earlier. So I appreciate that. It is illegal in U.S. right now. But you are seeing some of the other, your peers in beer companies, which have invested in the Canadian cannabis companies. And you have alcoholic beverages business. And there have been all part of studies would suggest, some suggest that there’s an impact and some suggest that there is no impact on alcoholic beverages. Does that lead to any focus on cannabis at all from the – just from the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates point of view?

William Gifford

Yes. I think Murray went to the extent. Look, we’re going to evaluate that category, understand it and really explore what our options are in that category.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. I would again ask the audience if there are any other questions.

