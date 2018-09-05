Options Mispricing Snapshot - September 04, 2018

Options mispricing picture is quite unusual as most options are priced fairly and there are no underpriced contracts left.

Volatility indices remain low while having moved up slightly in recent days.

SPY, QQQ, and IWM have finally broken to the upside of their recent ranges formed in the last few months.

Author's note: This is a new article in a regular series titled Options Mispricing Snapshot (see the previous report), in which we compare current market prices of options to their fair values for three major ETFs on U.S. equity indices: SPY, QQQ, and IWM. Fair values are calculated using the OptionsSmile platform (see methodology description here).

Using the data provided here, long equity investors who use option strategies such as covered calls, protective puts, collars, etc. - to either protect their portfolios or earn additional income (or both) - can figure out what effects, positive or negative, their option "overlays" have on the total portfolio returns. In other words, an investor can estimate the real cost of portfolio insurance with put options and find out if their covered calls really earn additional income to their holdings (see an example here).

Summary

All major equity indices have finally broken their ranges of recent months to the upside but do not demonstrate enough steam to move higher. Volatility indices have spent recent weeks near their lows, having jumped slightly today as the markets pull back from the all-time highs.

Options mispricing picture is quite unusual as most options are priced fairly and there is no underpricing left.

Mispricing summary for the options with two to five weeks until expiration:

Market Regimes Filtering

To make our estimation more reliable, we filter the historical data and select from the past only those dates when the market resembled the current condition (read more here). We use three filters:

Long-term macroeconomic regime. We filter out the recessionary environment (or looming recession) with The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) and select all dates when its 6-month rate-of-change was above -2%.

We filter out the recessionary environment (or looming recession) with The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) and select all dates when its 6-month rate-of-change was above -2%. Volatility regime . We use VIX, VXN, and RVX indices as volatility filters for SPY, QQQ, and IWM, respectively.

. We use VIX, VXN, and RVX indices as volatility filters for SPY, QQQ, and IWM, respectively. Short-term swing regime. We use the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with 14-days interval - RSI(14)

For SPY and QQQ, we apply auto filtering for Volatility index and RSI selecting 300 days in history with the shortest Euclidean distance to their current values. For IWM, we use manual filtering since the current regime is not typical due to the relatively low implied volatility (RVX index).

For each underlying, we select expirations on a range of 2-5 weeks and present options Fair Values and Market Prices, both historical (red line) and current real-time (green line). The market prices of these two types can sometimes diverge from each other if the current market condition (volatility surface) differs from its average state in the history.

SPY Snapshot

SPY has broken the previous all-time highs reached in January this year, but bounced back slightly; RSI(14) is in neither oversold nor overbought area.

VIX remains low while having moved to the upside in recent days:

SPY Expiration: September 14, 2018 (DTE 9)

Both puts and calls are priced almost fairly.

Source: Optionsmile.com

SPY Expiration: September 21, 2018 (DTE 14)

OTM puts are overpriced; ATM puts and calls are priced fairly. Market prices are adjusted for the September 21 dividend ($1.23).

Source: Optionsmile.com

SPY Expiration: September 28, 2018 (DTE 19)

OTM puts are overpriced; ATM puts and calls are priced fairly. Market prices are adjusted for the September 21 dividend ($1.23).

Source: Optionsmile.com

SPY Expiration: October 5, 2018 (DTE 24)

Puts are substantially overpriced; calls are slightly underpriced. Market prices are adjusted for the September 21 dividend ($1.23).

Source: Optionsmile.com

QQQ Snapshot

QQQ has also broken the range formed since the mid of July, demonstrating some pullback today; RSI(14) has left the overbought zone reached in the recent days:

VXN has jumped somewhat reflecting today's micro-correction but still remains in the low vol zone:

QQQ Expiration: September 14, 2018 (DTE 9)

Both puts and calls are priced fairly.

Source: Optionsmile.com

QQQ Expiration: September 21, 2018 (DTE 14)

Puts are priced fairly; calls are slightly underpriced.

Source: Optionsmile.com

QQQ Expiration: September 28, 2018 (DTE 19)

Puts are overpriced; calls are underpriced but not significantly. Market prices are adjusted for the September 24 dividend ($0.308).



Source: Optionsmile.com

QQQ Expiration: October 5, 2018 (DTE 24)

OTM puts are overpriced; mispricing of ATM puts and calls is not significant. Market prices are adjusted for the September 24 dividend ($0.308).

Source: Optionsmile.com

IWM Snapshot

IWM has finally broken the narrow range formed since the beginning of June; RSI(14) demonstrates neither overbought nor oversold conditions:

RVX is reflecting the silent market conditions overall.

IWM Expiration: September 14, 2018 (DTE 9)

Puts are priced fairly; calls are overpriced.

Source: Optionsmile.com

IWM Expiration: September 21, 2018 (DTE 14)

Puts mispricing is not significant; calls are overpriced.

Source: Optionsmile.com

IWM Expiration: September 28, 2018 (DTE 19)

OTM puts are substantially overpriced; ATM puts are priced fairly; calls are overpriced. Market prices are adjusted for the September 26 dividend ($0.419).

Source: Optionsmile.com

IWM Expiration: October 5, 2018 (DTE 24)

OTM puts are substantially overpriced; ATM puts are priced fairly; calls are overpriced. Market prices are adjusted for the September 26 dividend ($0.419).

Source: Optionsmile.com

Conclusion

Some opportunities still exist in the OTM puts on SPY and IWM, especially in the farther expirations. Calls on IWM can be considered as candidates for selling.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as an investment advice. Investing in options involves risk of potential loss exceeding the whole amount of money invested. Fair Value of an option is a mathematical expectancy meaning that the expected profit or loss will not realize in each particular trade. It is based on the past performance of the underlying security, which is not guaranteed in the future. I use the approach of the options fair value estimation and finding the market mispricing in my daily trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,QQQ,IWM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.