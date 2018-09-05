Nevsun Resources: Diversified Miner With Minimal Downside

Recent estimates of the Timok Project Lower Zone show the potential for $100 billion in revenue from the inferred assets.

The offer undervalues Nevsun Resources and doesn't even take into account the company's Lower Zone assets.

Nevsun Resources (NSU) is a diversified miner with a market cap of roughly $1 billion. Lundin Mining, a major mining company, has made a $1.07 billion USD offer to acquire Nevsun Resources, one that Nevsun Resources rejected. On top of this, as we will see throughout this article, Nevsun Resources has an impressive portfolio of assets that makes the company a strong investment.

Lundin Mining Offer

Nevsun Resources effectively has a floor on its stock price thanks to the offer from Lundin Mining for $1.4 billion Canadian ($1.07 billion USD). Nevsun Resources rejected this offer, with the argument that it significantly undervalues Nevsun Resources.

This image shows Nevsun Resources' opinion on the offer. Nevsun Resources believes that the offer ignores the strategic value of Nevsun Resources assets, is below precedent transaction values, and lower than other offers/opportunities. As a result, Nevsun Resources believes that interested shareholders should not tender their shares - something I agree with.

To provide a more accurate picture of how this bid undervalues Nevsun Resources, we can look at the multiple of previous Lundin Mining offers. As we can see, Lundin Mining is short changing Nevsun Resources compared to previous offers it made. The difference is significant, and to match this, Nevsun Resources would have to provide a double-digit increase in its offer.

Personally, I don’t see Lundin Mining willing to offer this. However, either way, I think shareholders should reject the current offer and wait for a better one.

Nevsun Resources Impressive Portfolio of Assets

Now that we’ve discussed the Lundin Mining offer, let’s continue by discussing what’s driving Nevsun Resources future, the company’s portfolio of assets.

Looking at an overview of the Timok Upper Zone, we can see that the project is one of the best copper projects in the world. The project has an after-tax NPV (with an 8% discount) of $1.8 billion along with an 80% IRR (internal rate of return). That's due to incredibly impressive copper and gold reserves with 27 million tonnes of resources at 3.3% copper and 2.1 g/t gold.

The company anticipates an expected mine life of 10 years with $574 million in initial capex and a very short one-year payback period. This helps to demonstrate the strength of the project. After the one-year payback for the capex, the project will subsequently earn Nevsun Resources’ shareholders hundreds of millions per annum. The company can easily use this income to reward shareholders.

Overall, over a 10-year mine life starting in roughly 2020, Nevsun Resources’ Timok Upper Zone project will generate $2.7 billion of free cash flow. That's 270% of the company’s current market cap value, or in other words roughly 25% of the company’s market cap being paid back to shareholders annually from now to 2030. These are incredible rates of return for shareholders.

Providing a timeline for the delivery of the project, we can see that Nevsun Resources has been making significant progress. There are a few very significant numbers to take into account here.

The first is that Nevsun Resources anticipated a $1.82 billion NAV (after tax) from the Upper Zone. We went through the details on this project above, however, the net conclusion is the company will be earning 25% of its market cap annually in cash flow.

Another incredible thing to look at is the Timok Project Lower Zone. The completion of initial inferred resources shows estimates of 31.5 billion pounds of copper and 9.6 million ounces of gold. That's worth almost $100 billion at current prices, an astounding amount.

Here’s how to think of Nevsun Resources as an investment.

For every $1 you invest you get:

1) Legacy Bisha assets

2) $0.25 in annual cash flow starting from 2021 - 2030

3) $100 in inferred Timok Lower Zone assets

Can you think of a better investment?

The Lower Zone is 40.6% owned by Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) which actually takes those $100 in inferred Timok Lower Zone assets down to $60. However, as we can see here, overall, the Lower Zone is one of the largest copper deposits that exists in the world.

Another thing to keep in mind that we didn’t touch in the Lundin Mining bid above is that in Nevsun Resources’ opinion the Lundin bid prescribes no value to the Lower Zone assets.

The largest major aspect of the assets to take into account is Nevsun Resources’ Bisha Mine assets. The current analyst’s NPV for the Bisha Mine is roughly $210 million or 20% of Nevsun Resources’ value. The company has managed to continue to produce strong cash flow here while extending the mine life through 2022 by adding 3.3 million tonnes of high grade ore.

The company anticipates that new extensions will be considered in 2019. The company also has added an additional 470 million pounds of zinc and 52 million pounds of copper to be mined. For 2018, the company anticipates producing 225 million pounds of Zinc at a $0.80 cash cost and 25 million pounds of copper at a $1.65 cash cost.

Current copper prices are $2.6 per pound and zinc prices are $1.1 per pound. Combined with Nevsun Resources' earnings sharing with the country of Eritrea, that still means tens of millions of earnings for Nevsun Resources this year.

Conclusion

Nevsun Resources has received a strong offer from Lundin Mining, well above its current stock price. Despite this, Nevsun Resources has rejected this article, saying that it heavily undervalues the company, which I agree with. More so, the offer expires on November 9, 2018, giving Nevsun Resources plenty of time to think about its choices.

On top of this, the Bisha Mine will continue to provide strong cash flow. The mine has a NPV of a quarter billion dollars, and a mine life that’ll last through 2022. On top of that, the company’s Timok Project assets are incredibly valuable. The Lower Zone should start up in a few years, generating hundreds of millions, and the Upper Zone has the potential to generate $100 billion in revenue.

As we can see, overall, as a result of the company’s assets and potential, the company is an incredibly good investment.

