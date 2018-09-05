Noble Corp. September Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

We are still waiting for clear signs of recovery, especially in the floaters' segment.

Noble Corp. released its fleet status report on September 4, 2018. It was another quiet month with only one contract announced.

Image: The drillship Tom Madden.

Business Thesis

Noble Corporation (NE) has been performing well in this challenging environment. The company is showing a firm contract backlog estimated at ~$2.45 billion as of today.

However, despite what Robert W. Eifler, Noble Corporation's Vice President, and General Manager - Marketing and Contracts said in the conference call:

Offshore drilling industry metrics continue to improve through the second quarter and we anticipate further gains over the remainder of 2018 and into 2019. The improvement has been clear for some months in the jackup market in concrete evidence that the floating rig market is gaining traction and continues to build.

We are still waiting for clear signs of recovery, especially in the floaters' segment. While a recovery in the Jack-ups segment is undeniably happening, the crucial key for the turnaround lies in the floaters' recovery, and we are far from experiencing a level of activity that could turn me optimistic for the near future.

The primary reason is that the Jack-ups segment has a limited financial impact on the backlog due to short-term contracts and meager day rates. The total additional backlog from the three new contracts announced in the previous fleet status in July represented only $90 million, and it is insufficient to reverse the backlog dilution that we are experiencing since 2015. Noble backlog was $9.4 billion in 1Q'15 and it is now estimated at $2.45 billion today.

Earlier this year, I said that we were entering an early stage of a long-trend reversal, and accumulating NE on any severe price correction may present an excellent opportunity. I still believe that this statement is true, but I am more cautious with NE now trading around $6 while we are still waiting for "new contracts."

NE data by YCharts

Noble Corp. presents a versatile fleet well adapted to the market. With a backlog of ~2.7 billion, of which 38% represents the jack-up contribution.

Complete Fleet Analysis And Fleet Status As Of September 4, 2018

1. Class: Drillships

# Name Spec. K' Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location (0-rate) 1 Noble Bob Douglas 2013 10/40 4/21 Undisclosed ($220k/d?) [ExxonMobil] Guyana 2 Noble Bully II 2011 8.25/40 Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) and Noble Corp. 12/18 - 4/22 230 + (floor) [Shell] Malaysia 3 Noble Don Taylor 2013 10/40 Late 2/19 420 Rig idle since late August 2018. [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 4 Noble Globetrotter I 2011 10/40 Mid 7/22 275+ (floor) [Shell] Egypt 15% bonus eligible 5 Noble Globetrotter II 2013 10/40 Late 12/2018 - Early 9/2023 275+ (floor) Bulgaria [Shell] TBD 15% bonus eligible 6 Noble Tom Madden 2014 10/40 Early 8/18 - Mid 10/18 Mid 10/18 - Mid 12/18 Contract preparation and mobilization not disclosed [Esso] Guyana

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Clyde Boudreaux 1987/2007 10k' Mid 5/18 Mid 8/18 - Mid 3/19 Shipyard Not disclosed [PTTEP] Myanmar

3. Class: Jack-Ups

# Name Spec. Feet/K feet Contract End Current Day rate Location 1 Noble Lloyd Noble 2Q'2016 492/32 Late 11/20 451 (including mobilization revenue) [Equinor] UKNS 2-year priced option 2 Noble Gene House 1981/1998 300/25 Mid 11/18 65 [Saudi Aramco] Saudi Arabia 3 Noble Hans Deul 2009 400/30 Mid 12/18 (Exercised 65-day priced option) Not disclosed [Spirit Energy] UK North Sea 2 x 100 days options 4 Noble Joe Beall 1981/2004 300/25 Mid 11/18 65 [Aramco] Arabian Gulf (50d) 2Q or 3Q'18 5 Noble Roger Lewis 2007 400/30 Early 3/22 159 [Aramco] Arabian Gulf 1Q'18 (15d) 6 Noble Sam Hartley 2014 400/35 Mid 1/18 111 [Total (NYSE: TOT)] Brunei 7 Noble Sam Turner 2014 400/35 Late 8/18 Late 8/18 - Early 3/20 96.5 Not disclosed [Total] Denmark 8 Noble Scott Marks 2009 400/30 Early 7/22 159 [Aramco] Arabian Gulf 9 Noble Regina Allen 2013 300/25 Mid-12/19 Mid 1/20 - mid 5/20 94 Not disclosed [Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM)] [Encana] Canada 10 Noble Tom Prosser 2014 Jack-up 400 IC Mid 12/18 Not disclosed [ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)] Timor-Leste 11 Noble Houston Colbert 2014 Jack-up 400/35 Early 2/19 5/19 - 11/19 Not disclosed Not disclosed [Dolphin] [N/D] Qatar UK 12 Noble Mick O'Brien 2013 Jack-up 400 IC Late 6/19 Not disclosed [Qatar Gas] Qatar 13 Noble Sam Hartley Jack-up Early 10/18 - Early 7/19 Not disclosed [Total] UK

4 - Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

# Rig name/shipyard date Type Year built Status Location 1 Noble Jim Day(1/16) SemiSub 1989/1999/2010 Cold-stacked GoM 2 Noble Dany Adkins (3/16) SemiSub 1989/1999/2009 Cold-stacked GoM 3 Noble Paul Romano (5/18) SemiSub 1981/1998 Warm-Stacked GoM 4 Noble Sam Croft(5/16) Drillship 2014 Cold-stacked GoM 5 Noble Bully I (3/17) Drillship Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp. 2011 Cold-stacked Curaçao

5 - Rigs retired

# Rig name/shipyard date Type Year built Status 1 Noble Amos Runner (2/16) Semisub 1982/1999 Retired 2 Noble Dave Beard (4/16) Semisub 1986/2008 Retired 3 Noble Alan Hay (01/2018) Jack-up 300/25 1980/2005 Retired 4 David Tinsley Jack-up 300/IC 1984/2004/2010 Retired

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Noble Corp. Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Active rigs 20 6 1 13 Idle or stacked 5 2 3 0 Retired 4 0 2 2 Total 29 8 6 15

Backlog Detail With Charts

Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$2.45 billion as of September 4, 2018.



I estimated about ~$367 million in firm backlog remaining in 2018.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts, and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive a 15% bonus (Thus, use these numbers with caution).

Changes noticed in FSR for September 2018

1 - The Drillship Noble Tom Madden: Awarded a contract with Esso in Guyana from mid-October 2018 to mid-December 2018. Plus up to three price options. The day rate has not been disclosed.

2- The Drillship Noble Don Taylor: The company said that Shell had exercised a contractual right to idle the rig for the remainder of its contract, or 183 days ending February 25, 2019. During the idle period, the rig will receive daily revenue of $420k/d.

3 - The Jack-up Noble Joe Beall: Anticipate now only 50 days of operational downtime in 2Q/3Q 2018 at zero dayrate for repair/maintenance according to the FSR.

Technical analysis (short term)

NE is still forming an ascending channel pattern. Ascending channel patterns are generally considered bullish for the short term. However, we should be cautious with Noble here which is trading in correlation with the oil prices.

The line resistance stands at $7 (I recommend selling a good part of your holding unless the trend results from a new news), and I see the line support at around $5.60 (I recommend a cautious accumulation if the support is solid enough).

Based on the chart pattern, NE is a cautious buy at $5.50. However, depending on future oil prices, the $5.50 support is quite fragile, and we could experience a negative breakout with a potential low between $4.50 to $4.75 (I recommend a buy at this level).

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I day trade NE from time to time.