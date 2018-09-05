UniFirst: Performance Is Better, But Valuation Looks Stretched

But there's been some help from the lumpy Specialty Garments business, too, and multiples look somewhat stretched at this point.

Coming into fiscal 2018, UniFirst (UNF) had a rather intriguing story for what looks like a rather boring stock. A CEO change promised both "fresh eyes" from an execution standpoint and a potential change in a notably conservative capital allocation strategy. Two major acquisitions in the uniform space opened up the possibility of picking up new customers during the ensuing disruption. Margins and even profits had been heading in the wrong direction, but a rebound in the oil patch and hopefully better execution offered the hope of reversing that trend.

To some extent, that story has played out. UNF hasn't exactly levered up, but it has bought back shares and increased its dividend. Performance has improved: UNF has beaten consensus estimates in each of the first three quarters of FY18, coming in significantly ahead of the Street in both Q1 and Q2. New customer growth has been solid, with some of that growth coming through picking off customers from rivals.

And UNF has risen nicely, gaining about 22% since I wrote up the stock back in November:

source: finviz.com

But at this point, I'm skeptical there's that much left in the UNF run. A chunk of FY18's outperformance has come from the smaller - and historically lumpy - Specialty Garments business. Valuation is getting stretched, with even a favorable calculation of adjusted earnings suggesting a 24x+ P/E and an EV/EBITDA multiple near those paid in the sector's recent acquisitions.

This is a good business, certainly, and many of the concerns surrounding UNF sound awfully familiar in a market at all-time highs. UNF stock has more than tripled since the beginning of 2012 - with a good chunk of the gains coming from multiple expansion rather than underlying profit growth. Investors who have focused on valuation over business quality the last few years have more often than not missed out on further gains. But even with that caveat, and with some modest weakness of late, I'm not sure UNF is the bet to take at the moment.

The UNF Story Is Starting to Play Out

As I wrote last year, there was an interesting story behind UNF heading into 2018. From its inception he company had been run by founder Aldo Croatti, and then his son Ronald. But Ronald unfortunately passed away last May, after 26 years in charge, which led to the internal promotion of then-CEO Steven Sintros.

The change opened some doors for UniFirst. Most notably, capital allocation had been exceedingly conservative. UNF closed FY17 (ending August) with some $350 million in cash on the balance sheet, no debt, and a dividend that yielded 0.1%. Sintros signaled on the Q4 FY17 conference call (his first as CEO) that there would be some changes - and that prediction has played out.

In conjunction with the Q2 report in late March, UniFirst announced that it had repurchased $146 million in stock from the Croatti family - at $124 per share. That price is not only a sharp discount to a current $184, but to the ~$145 level UNF reached at the time of that report, the lowest price at which the stock has traded in the last 11 months. At the same time, UniFirst tripled its dividend.

To be sure, UniFirst didn't exactly undergo a recapitalization. The company still closed Q3 with $239 million in cash - and still zero debt. The tripled dividend means the stock's yield has shot up to 0.24%. Sintros said on the Q2 call that the transaction with the Croatti family was "a one-time thing for the foreseeable future," and said UniFirst was considering a more formal dividend policy (including annual increases).

But the buyback did create value for UNF shareholders, and Sintros has floated the idea of instituting buybacks on the open market. Surely, capital allocation could be more aggressive, particularly for a reasonably defensive company, but the moves this year at the least feel like a step in the right direction, if a small one.

Meanwhile, execution looked like it had room for improvement, and growth had been disappointing. Organic growth in the Core Laundry segment (90%+ of revenue and profit the last two years) was just 3.1% in FY17 against a 0.7% comp. UniFirst spent $60 million on an CRM implementation that wound up being canceled. Adjusted operating margins (using the company's adjusted operating income figures) compressed 296 bps between FY13 and FY17. EPS declined over that period. Energy patch weakness did provide some pressure, but it seemed clear that UniFirst had room for improvement. And indeed, the company has had a pretty solid FY18.

A Solid Performance YTD

UniFirst has posted three straight "beat and raise" quarters, including the Q3 report in late June. And YTD numbers look rather solid, particularly in the context of the past few years.

Core Laundry revenue has grown 5.1%, including organic growth of 3.8% per the 10-Q. That's the best performance since FY15 (5.2%). The figure did slow to 1.9% in Q3, but management had tipped that deceleration, due in large part to tougher year-over-year comparisons. Adjusted EBIT has risen 7.6%, as UniFirst has managed to stabilize margins.

New account sales appear to be a driver: Sintros said on the Q3 conference call that YTD revenue in that category was up 10-12% year-over-year. An oil patch rebound has helped, but CFO Shane O'Connor said on the same call that the effect was relatively insignificant so far. On the margin side, merchandise and workers' comp costs have come down, offsetting unsurprising pressure in service and delivery payroll. Q3 margins, in particular, were better than expected: O'Connor had guided for second-half consolidated EBIT margins of 9.5%, but the Q3 print actually came in at 11%.

Certainly, there are signs of progress. The CRM project, per the Q2 call, should be restarted at some point (though it was not mentioned in Q3 commentary). Margins have improved modestly in Core Laundry (+27 bps to 11.0%) despite some unfavorable pressures in labor and delivery. Revenue growth has accelerated on an organic basis, and management has said it probably is to some extent benefiting from disruptions created by the tie-ups in the sector (Cintas (CTAS) bought G&K and Aramark (ARMK) added AmeriPride).

But the better news has come from outside the core business. The company's Specialty Garments business, which supplies nuclear and cleanroom customers, has had a stellar FY18. YTD, revenue has risen 20.9%. Management specifically warned about a potentially dangerous Q3, given a very tough comparison: the segment still grew sales 14%+ and EBIT by one-third. YTD, operating income has risen 73%, or by about $5.4 million. Core Laundry adjusted operating income has risen less than $9 million - and, again, that business generated 90%+ of profit last year. The smaller First Aid business has chipped in as well, with sales up double-digits and EBIT climbing 20% (including 35% growth in Q3).

As a result of the performance, EPS projections have grown sharply. The company started the year forecasting EPS of $5.00-$5.30; the figure now is at $6.20-$6.30 excluding one-time tax reform benefits ($7.95-$8.05 on a GAAP basis). One-time factors have helped, including ~$0.15 from the repo, a lower tax rate in CY18, and accounting changes surrounding stock-based compensation. Still, underlying business performance has been better than expected - and an earnings profile heading in the wrong direction has turned positive. With that earnings growth, and potential for more of the story to play out going forward, the 20%+ gains over the last ten months seem to make some sense.

The Problems and the Valuation

There are some concerns here, however. The first is that much of the outperformance (though it's tough to tell precisely how much, at least relative to management expectations) has come from the Specialty Garments business. And the FY18 performance isn't necessarily a matter of execution as much as it is lumpy customer demand turning favorable. Revenue in that segment depends in large part on outages and refueling at nuclear plants; the 10-Q specifically cites "increased outages and project-based activity" at customers as the driver for the strong performance through the first three quarters.

That business has grown nicely over the years, admittedly. But there's still at least some aspect of the revenue - and particularly the 70%+ EBIT growth - that's one-time, and setting up a tough comparison for next year. Focusing solely on Core Laundry (First Aid generates less than 3% of EBIT), it's not like FY18 really has been that good. 3.8% organic growth is solid. Margin improvement is helpful. But comparisons aren't tough, most notably on the margin side, and two key competitors aren't going to be integrating $2 billion-plus acquisitions every year in perpetuity.

On an underlying, go-forward basis, then, I'm skeptical that FY18 performance suggests some sort of notable change in the growth trajectory. This remains a good, defensive, under-the-radar business, to be sure. But it's also an expensive stock. UNF now trades at 12.5x on an EV/EBITDA basis. Even backing out amortization from the company's EPS guidance (and net cash), P/E using FY18 numbers is about 24x.

Purely from a 'feel' standpoint, both multiples seem awfully high for a business that is probably posting ~7% operating income growth in a good year. From a peer standpoint, the multiple perhaps is more reasonable. Notably, CTAS is trading at 18x EBITDA, which seems to suggest that smaller and less-diversified UNF has more room for expansion. On the other hand, ARMK is around 10x (albeit with a much different leverage profile), and the 12.5x figure is approaching those paid by both Cintas and Aramark in their recent deals.

From here, then, the market still is pricing in quite an acceleration in growth - and I'm not sure what in the recent results suggests that acceleration is on the way. More buybacks could help around the edges. Energy can provide a tailwind in FY19 in Core Laundry, if a modest one. Execution and, notably, pricing probably still can improve in a relatively slow-moving industry with contracts that generally range 3-5 years, per the 10-K.

Certainly, more upside is possible, as is more improvement in the business. Still, the valuation seems to be pricing in those improvements as something close to certain - when margins still are in the wrong direction long-term and near-term labor and delivery pressures are unlikely to go away.

In this market, and particularly with defensive or seemingly low-risk stocks like UNF, the valuations aren't necessarily out of line. But they're a long way from compelling. And UniFirst's FY18, given that it has been driven at least in part by the lumpy Specialty Garments business, doesn't give a lot of confidence in those multiples expanding further. With a near-zero dividend, negative leverage, and single-digit EBIT growth, they're going to have to for UNF to provide outsized returns. FY18 has been a good year - but I don't see enough to support the long-term argument for those multiples to keep rising, or to see that outsized upside ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.