Stanley Black & Decker: Buy Its Stock Or Buy Its Tools?

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) has been around for a long time. So long, in fact, that the company has been distributing dividends for over 140 years. It has recently obtained the holy title of Dividend King, increasing its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years. Consumer’s confidence in products manufactured by Stanley Black & Decker keeps growing, providing a stable long run growth. SWK is a robust player in its industry, which enabled the company to recently acquire IES Attachments business for its fastening division. While the company is healthy and its financials looking solid, there is always room for improvement.

Understanding the Business

Source: Stanley Black & Decker’s 2017 Annual report

Stanley Black & Decker was founded in 1843, by the merger of 2 entities. (Yes, mergers were that early!) One manufacturing bolts and hinges and the other manufacturing the very firsts portable power tools. As we know, SWK today manufactures power tools, hand tools, electronic security system, monitoring systems and many more. Its tools and storage division, which makes up about 70% of its sales, is #1 worldwide, while its security system division is #2 in its category.

2017’s financial year totaled $12.7B in total revenues and SWK enjoyed a 7% organic growth and another 7% from acquisitions. To support all those operations, the company employs more than 57,000 workers from around the world.

In terms of geographic distribution, SWK’s sales are nearly 55% coming from the United-States alone. Europe totals 22% and emerging markets 15%. The remaining being divided throughout the world.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

SWK’s management renewed its wish to continue to expand by acquisitions. Recently, the company announced it was acquiring IES Attachments Group for a modest bill of $690M. This acquisition will surely provide further market consolidation to SWK, in which it is already a world leader. If incorporated well into its existing operations, SWK could benefit from long-term growth as well as a strategic capital allocation within its investment plan.

In the same release, the company successfully repurchased $300M of its share. This shows investors how confident the management is about its position in the market and the outlook for the next financial years. Such a repurchase can lead investors to think that the management sees its stock undervalued, sending a “buy” signal to the market.

On a geographic scale, sales are expected to grow in the next decade as emerging markets should be developing at a healthy rate. Even if geopolitical tariffs and barriers arise with exporting goods outside the US, management is confident about the upsides of such a development.

Latest quarter in a flash

On July 20th, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $2.57, beating expectations by $0.55.

Revenue beating estimates by $150M, for a total of $3.64B.

Declared dividends of $0.66/share, a $0.03 jump from last quarter.

CEO’s words on those numbers were quite encouraging:

"We delivered a strong second quarter performance, successfully overcoming approximately $70 million of commodity and currency pressure. Total revenues were up 11%, with each business contributing. Organic growth accelerated to 7%[…].”

Dividend Growth Perspective

Although SWK falls under the growth stock type, an investor shouldn’t expect to hit an all-time high dividend yield. Slow dividend yield growth doesn’t mean slow dividend increase. Being Dividend King, SWK successfully increased its dividend distribution for more than 50 years. A healthy mid-single digit growth can be earned with SWK’s stock.

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

A quick look at SWK’s payout shows that the company does have the cash available to pay out those dividends. Free cash flows is an important indicator as to the sustainability of the payout level. As mentioned in its 2017’s annual report, the company achieved a 100% free cash flow conversion. This strong key indicator allowed SWK to increase its dividend once more.

Potential Downsides

One of the major downsides of SWK is its reliance on its customer base. Some clients accumulate a big portion of the company’s sales. Home centers and major retailers are those kinds of clients. 21% of its net sales comes from only 2 clients, leaving them exposed to changes in customers’ preferences. As those customers order in bulk, cutting down those numbers could rapidly sink its revenues.

In addition to its customer’s exposure, SWK faces tough competition. The industry is large, but it does not contain a lot of players. We can think about Robert Bosch Tools or Techtronic Industries (those behind the Milwaukee tools). New product development and innovation are in the center of these operations. A missed opportunity could cost a lot more than just money.

Valuation

SWK’s history in terms of dividends is quite juicy. But overlooking other indicators could be misleading. Analyzing the company’s PE, we can see a slight drop between the trailing twelve months and the ongoing one. The share repos affected the ratio a bit, but it may seem like it won’t be a bargain, at least, not for the upcoming months.

Source: Ycharts

The dividend discount model used includes a 5.5% long-term growth rate as well as a 9% discount rate. As management sees opportunities to grow in acquisitions and expansion, the discount rate reflects those projects and the general costs of financing such behavior.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.64 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $139.52 $99.50 $77.27 10% Premium $127.90 $91.21 $70.83 Intrinsic Value $116.27 $82.91 $64.39 10% Discount $104.64 $74.62 $57.95 20% Discount $93.02 $66.33 $51.51

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The output of the DDM doesn’t give a value near the actual stock price. For the model to be more in-line with the market, an 8% discount rate should be used with a 20% safety margin premium. Even with those inputs, I find it kind of stretched to go all the way up in the premium bracket. The stock is overvalued. Yes, even with the recent share repo. While it’s overvalued, I don’t think it will fall back to a near-2014 value. A dip in price might just make up my mind on the right price for this stock.

Final Thought

Stanley Black & Decker offers a lot of products. Those products are appreciated by customers, which is shown by a sustained level of sales throughout the years. Its dividend history is off the charts, with a 50+ years of continuously increasing dividends.

But it may appear that the momentum for this stock overshoots its real value. At $139 a piece, SWK is overvalued. With a dividend yield under the 2% mark, it would be disappointing for an investor to acquire this stock for income purposes. Don’t get me wrong, it does offer a good distribution, but the downside rests in the expensive price tag. While waiting for a price drop in their stock, maybe one can enjoy a reduced price tag on its products! Unfortunately, there is a price to pay for great companies…

