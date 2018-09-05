A Much Less Risky Way To 'Invest' In Five9 Inc.

That said, investors are being asked to pay a huge premium, and much of the good news is already priced in, putting new shareholders on the horns of a dilemma.

Over the past year, the shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) are up about 125% on the back of a craze for all things “cloud.” In my view, at this point, investors would be wise to take profits in the shares. With the gains, I think investors should consider the seemingly radical idea of buying into a business that actually makes money, ideally one that pays out some of that money in the form of a dividend. Less ideal, but far less risky a proposition in my view, is the strategy of switching to call options at this point. I think speculators... sorry… "investors" in this business would be much better off buying call options rather than holding shares at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

About the Company

Five9 Inc. is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. This is an important niche, given the importance of contact centers in delivering customer service and marketing services. The company focuses exclusively on delivering cloud services, and I think there are three structural pluses here. They are:

The company has a proven track record, given that they have about 2,000 customers globally, which have facilitated more than 3 billion interactions between the company’s clients and their customers. There is tremendous potential, given that Gartner estimates that there are about 15.8 million customer service representatives worldwide, and the company itself estimates the size of the market at ~$24 billion annually worldwide. The company’s offerings are far less cumbersome than on-premise contact centers, each of which is challenging to run, requires a host of redundancies, and is prone to failure.

In short, I think the company serves a very significant need in a market that is just barely penetrated at the moment.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here seems to confirm the growing popularity of these services. Over the past five years, the company has grown sales at a CAGR of about 19%, and have reduced the loss per share at a CAGR of about 118%. The ongoing popularity of the solutions is obvious also comparing this year to last. Revenue is up nicely, and the net loss has dropped dramatically. The problem, and this relates to the financial treadmill that companies like this are on, is the fact that expenses grow quickly too. For instance, R&D, sales and marketing, and G&A expenses are up at a CAGR of 9%, 19%, and 11%, respectively. This gets to the heart of it in my view. A company grows quickly by attracting customers with its new and innovative products. In order to continue to grow quickly, though, it must continue to invest and grow expenses. This calls into question exactly how scaleable a business like this one is.

Additionally, the company has been funding its ongoing losses via share sales. Dilution here is quite severe, with shares outstanding having grown at a CAGR of about 67%. This dilution is obviously a challenge for investors today who will be getting smaller and smaller slices of the hopefully profitable future business.

One group that has been treated well is employees, with per employee share-based compensation up at a CAGR of about 13.5% over the past four years.

The Stock

One of the more difficult elements of investing in my view relates to the fact that not only must we find a decent, profitable business, but we must buy it at a reasonable valuation. Buying a profitable business at an excessive price is just as bad as buying an unprofitable business at a cheap price, in my view. For that reason, I need to spend some time talking about the stock as distinct from the business.

I use a few tools to work out whether a stock is inexpensive relative to its future cash flows, one of which I talk about briefly. The simplest of my approaches is in many ways the most elegant in my view. It describes how much an investor is paying today for a stream of future free cash. In my view, even a cursory glance at the price to free cash flow of this stock at the moment leads to the inevitable conclusion that this stock is expensive. A picture is worth more than a thousand words:

Although the shares are less expensive on a price to free cash flow basis than they have been for most of their history, they are still expensive relative to the overall market. Given that investing is a relativistic game, and that investors can access any of thousands of stocks, this doesn’t bode well for shareholders in my view.

An Investing Hero Contradicts Me

In order to be as fair as possible to the long side here, I should point out that one of my investing heroes, Joel Greenblatt, has just initiated a position in Five9. He bought 10,225 shares back in June, and is already up about 50% on the stock. I would also point out that Five9 has a relatively low “Greenblatt yield” of only ~14% (Greenblatt defines return on capital as EBIT divided by property plant and equipment plus net working capital). This suggests to me that Greenblatt is scraping the bottom of the barrel with this one and I wouldn’t be surprised if he sells out sooner, rather than later.

Options To the Rescue

In my view, there are better uses for capital elsewhere. I think investors generally do better when they pay a discount for a company’s future free cash flow. That said, I understand why an investor might want to buy this business, given the market it serves. Such people may believe that this company can dominate this juicy future market, free of competition. I think that’s unrealistic, but I can understand the view. For such people who remain committed to remaining long, I recommend call options. These give most of the upside from the stock at far less risk. By switching out of shares and into calls, investors can be “right”, whichever way the stock moves. If, as I suspect is inevitable here, the stock drops, call holders will lose less. If the manic crowd continues to bid these shares higher, call holders will benefit on a percentage basis at far less risk. Thus, I urge long stock holders to replace each lot of shares with the January call with a strike price of $50. At the time of writing, the bid-ask for this option is $3.40 to $4.20. Thus, for under 10% of the risk, an investor here has most of the upside over the next several months. For the uninitiated, these are American calls which allow you to sell them prior to expiration.

Conclusion

I’ve made no secret of the fact that I think that as a group, tech investors are much more comfortable with risk than most. While they acknowledge that a company must ultimately make money for shareholders in order to be a rewarding investment, they are willing to buy shares of unprofitable businesses based on a hopeful narrative around some future state. They seem to discount the possibility of any other future state than the one that they have predicted. That strategy seems to have worked out for them with Five9 Inc., given the recent share price rise. Successful investing is about more than stock price gains, though. It also involves managing risk to the extent possible.

To paraphrase a well known politician, “let me be clear”, I don’t believe the Five9 story will end well for investors who buy at these levels, and I think investors would be wise to take profits in the shares and buy a business that generates actual profit. That said, I understand that there are people on this platform with a greater appetite for speculation than me, and for those people I recommend replacing each “lot” (i.e., 100 shares) they own with a single January $50 call. With this strategy, the risk of share ownership is reduced massively, while the reward remains largely intact.

