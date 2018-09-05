Is Air Products And Chemicals A Buy?

Photo Source

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is a industrial gas manufacturer and distributor that was founded in 1940. The company’s core industrial gases business provides its products to manufacturers, including those in the refining and chemical markets, metal producers, electronics sectors, and food and beverage makers. The company gets to benefit from the growth in all these sectors as its products are necessary for its customers to operate. Air Products is the world’s leading supplier of LNG process technology and has limited competition due to its operational complexity. The moat around its business is the highly specialized storage facilities it operates and the level of knowledge needed to operate in the space. The company had 2017 sales of $8.2 billion and operates in 50 countries, making the company truly global. The business continues to grow as the world economy develops and expands. Currently shares trade in line with historical metrics in a time the market is hitting new highs. Any pullback in the market or stock itself may be an opportunity. Investors with a long term picture may be able to find a spot for this company in their portfolio and benefit from long term compounding its shares can deliver.

Quarterly Review

APD reported third quarter earnings on July 26th that beat on the bottom line and had a slight miss on the top line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue saw growth of 6.6% and earnings saw growth of 18%. These were strong results by any measure and yet the stock saw a very small positive reaction rising only 4%. This was surprising, especially due to the fact the company increased 2018 EPS guidance to $7.40-$7.45 per share now up 17 to 18 percent over prior year. This after the company raised guidance just a quarter before to $7.25 to $7.40 per share. The company is continuing to see strong growth and no disruption is visible from tariffs.

All three operating regions saw growth in sales. With sales in the America's division seeing 2% growth, with 6% higher volumes offset by 4% lower energy cost pass-through. EMEA sales increased 24% over prior year, with volume growth of 12% the rest coming from pricing increases and a mix of volume increases, currency exchange, and lower energy costs. Asia sales also increased 16% over prior year. Volumes increased six percent; excluding the impact of a one-time equipment sale last year, volumes were up 16%. Favorable currency helped increase sales 6%, while pricing was up 4% versus prior year.

The company also continues to see margin improvement which will help greatly as volume rises.

Source: Earnings Slides

Higher margin on higher volume or sales means higher profitability. And so far this has been evident by the multiple guidance raises this year. The one interesting thing we have not seen is pressure from a shortage in commercial drivers. Many other companies are having a hard time finding drivers with class A and hazmat licenses to drive. This may be because its average drivers make around $74,000 a year, which according to indeed is 32% above the national average. Continuing high pay should ensure low driver turnover and continued delivery performance.

The management team has been moving forward with a plan to ensure a successful future.

The company continues to strategically invest in operations that will give it greater end market exposure and product offering capabilities. As the company does this they can win customers over with a broader portfolio of products. This once again should help the company expand margins and improve customer retention. From a competitive position it will improve its profile materially.

We saw this plan continue to see execution with the recent investment in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It will be important to watch margins and return on investment on this project going forward. It opens a whole new market for APD in the region and could lead to massive success and expansion. If the joint venture leads to a successful outcome we could see new operations built to further capture customer spend in the gasses business.

Looking at the balance sheet we see the following.

Source: 10Q

The company has a strong cash position with almost $3 billion in cash on hand. This is almost enough to cover the $3.8 billion in long term debt the company holds between itself and its joint ventures. Seeing that the company is able to cover any obligation in the near term means shareholders have less to worry about especially in a rising interest rate environment. A prudent management always ensures a feeling of security among investors. It also shows the company is not just acquiring its growth.

As the company continues to perform and accelerate investor should next consider valuation and what a fair price is to pay for Air Products and Chemicals.

Valuation

Air Products currently trades below its 52 week high by about 5%.

APD data by YCharts

The company is also trading at a slightly lower P/E then its largest competitor Praxair (PX). However, as we can see the yield is lower for APD.

Source: Morningstar

The company currently is trading in line with its 5 year average for most metrics. Meaning the company is probably in line with its own historical fair value. However, this is at a time when much of the market is at new highs. When we see an inevitable pull back in the market, an opportunity to own shares of APD below its averages may rise. This would be particularly attractive for investors looking for an under the radar dividend aristocrat who's yield is not quite that enticing at 2.5% currently.

As we can see below the yield rarely goes above 2.5%.

Source: Yield Chart

With a 10% correction in the market however, investors may be rewarded the opportunity to pick up shares with the yield above 2.75%. For a company who has grown its dividend 35 years in a row, this is an opportunity that should probably not be passed upon.

Currently the company has a dividend of $4.40 per share and 219 million shares outstanding. This puts the company's dividend obligation at about $963 million per year. The company currently generated $1.86 billion in cash flow for the 9 months ended 2018 for a payout ratio of less then 40% for the year thus far. Investors should sleep well knowing the company has plenty of room for growth and any decline in sales the company can withstand without reducing its dividend.

Conclusion

For investors looking for a company with a long history of performance, dividend raises, and successful execution at a reasonable price, Air Products is one to keep an eye on. The company serves many industries and isn't reliant upon the performance or success of any particular customer or segment for it to survive. Going forward a pull back in the shares of 5-10% should be used to enter a position. The shares would then be trading below almost all of its 5 year historical valuation metrics. As the company continues to grow and reinvest its accelerating earnings into new projects, investors should expect to see a rising stock price. The company is a dividend aristocrat and usually is not found on sale, so a long term picture is extremely important for those looking to invest. I would expect over the next 5 years and greater the shares should outperform the market if acquired at reasonable levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.