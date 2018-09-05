Bayer A.G. (BAYZF) CEO Werner Baumann on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bayer A.G. (OTCPK:BAYZF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Oliver Maier - Head of Investor Relations

Werner Baumann - Chief Executive Officer

Wolfgang Nickl - Chief Financial Officer

Dieter Weinand - Pharmaceuticals

Heiko Schipper - Consumer Health

Liam Condon - Crop Science

Analysts

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Jeffrey Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Sachin Jain - Bank of America

Emmanuel Papadakis - Barclays

Peter Verdult - Citi

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Luisa Hector - Exane BNP Paribas

Steve Byrne - Bank of America

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Oliver Maier, Head of Investor Relations of Bayer AG. Please go ahead, sir.

Oliver Maier

Thank you, Haley. Much appreciated. I would like to welcome all of you to our second quarter conference call. With me on the call are Werner Baumann, our CEO; Wolfgang Nickl, our CFO; and with Dieter Weinand; Heiko Schipper; and Liam Condon; the different businesses are represented by the responsible management board members.

Werner will start of today, the call with some – presenting some highlights of the second quarter. Wolfgang will then go into the financials for the second quarter with some more detail, also to cover on the performance for the division. Werner will then wrap it up with the outlook for 2018 before we go into the Q&A session.

So, the prepared remarks might be somewhat longer today than normal, but it’s obviously not a normal quarter with the first-time consolidation of Monsanto and all the moving parts that came along with such a transaction and its consolidation. [Operator Instructions] So as always, I would like start the call today by mentioning the cautionary language that is in our Safe Harbor statement and as well as in the materials that we have distributed today.

So, with no further ado, I would like to hand it over to you Werner. The floor is yours.

Werner Baumann

All right. So, thanks, Oliver, and good afternoon also from my side, ladies and gentlemen. And it’s my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call today.

Let me prophase my talk with one important topic. And that is since we offered separate call on August 23, covering the recent verdict in the Johnson trial and the glyphosate product liability litigation, and also given that the transcript of this previous call is available on the website. We do not intend to address that litigation in today's call. Instead, we will be focusing on the second quarter and the first-time consolidation of Monsanto, as Oliver already alluded to.

There is only one meaningful development since our call on August 23, and that is that the court has vacated the October 22, 2018 into January 7, 2019 trail dates. In the Missouri glyphosate litigation. A number of trials are currently scheduled beginning in February 2019, but that may also be subject to change. So, in bottom line, there’s no further case that is going to be tried for the remainder of the year.

So, with that, let me now focus on the second quarter 2018. In Q2, we finalized the exhibition of Monsanto and, as I mentioned, other locations. We are really very proud to now finally operating the leading agrochemical and seeds company in the world.

The Monsanto business is included in our Q2 numbers from the closing date of June 7 onwards on a pro rata basis. The conditions of the Department of Justice included a whole separate order that remained in place under all of the divestments to BASF had been completed. And these divestitures closed on August 1 and August 16, respectively, which allowed us to take full operational control of the Monsanto business as of the late of those two dates.

We have started to execute our integration activities right away and this would be fast in implementation. From an operational perspective, our bio standalone business performance in the second quarter is fully in line for us to meet the originally announced full-year guidance we gave at the beginning of the year.

Our combined 2018 outlook now reflects only the impact of the Monsanto acquisition. We confirm our group outlook for 2018 with the adjustments to reflect the acquisition as of the closing date. Due to the typical seasonality of the Monsanto business, the vast majority of its 2018 earnings were realized prior to closing, whilst the resulting cash flows will be largely coming in, in the second-half of the year.

Consequently, we anticipate reducing our net debt position to roughly €37 billion by the end of the year. Even the better than originally expected net debt development and the future growth opportunities of the combined entity, we actually already at this stage want to emphasize our commitment to propose an absolute dividend per share of at least €2.80 per share for fiscal 2018.

So as mentioned, after the whole separate ended, we officially kicked off our joint organization and integration efforts. And I can tell you, there's an awful lot of enthusiasm and excitement in the organization to finally get going with our combined company.

Actually, as a matter of fact, we’re now the leading agrochemical and seeds company in the world, with leading innovation capabilities and excellent and most comprehensive product portfolio across crop protection, seeds and trades and also the most advanced digital platform, plus a very strong and experienced team in place.

Together, we are fully committed to shape agriculture to benefit farmers, consumers and our environment. The strong value creation profile we see for this combination remains fully intact. Let me clearly state that nothing has changed concerning our strategy, the attractive synergy potential and longer-term growth and margin expectations for our combined Crop Science business.

We’re striving for long-term above market growth and industry-leading profitability through achievement of our synergy target of $1.2 billion per year on an EBITDA basis as of the year 2022.

From a core EPS perspective, the combination will be accretive already in 2019, and we’re very optimistic for the future of the business and see it as a game changer in the industry.

That being said, let me now move onto the highlights in our business in the second quarter. At pharma, we remain on track to deliver our 2018 fiscal year guidance. Our key growth products will continue to drive our performance, especially Xarelto for which we see further differentiation potential being supported by the first approval in the CAD/PAD indication.

Despite many advances in the area of cardiovascular care, coronary artery disease with CAD, and peripheral artery disease, so PAD, remains an area of unmet need. The European Commission has approved the regimen of Xarelto twice daily plus Aspirin once daily for the prevention of atherothrombotic events in patients with CAD or PAD at high risk for ischemic events.

We recently submitted the marketing authorization application for larotrectinib to the European Medicines Agency. The potential first approval of larotrectinib in the U.S. is expected before the end of this year and would actually mark the paradigm shift in the way we treat cancer by targeting the genomic alteration that is causing the cancer to grow rather than the side, where it originates in the body.

Just a couple of days, the FDA approved Jivi for the routine prophylactic treatment of hemophilia A. Jivi’s extended half-life allows for twice daily initial dosing and maybe adjusted to every five days and further individually adjusted to less or more frequent dosing.

Approvals in the U.S. and Japan are expected until year-end being important milestones for our hemophilia portfolio. At consumer, the challenging year continues to manifest itself in quarter two as earlier indicated and expected. For North America, it was a difficult first-half year, primarily due to our important seasonal business.

Claritin was impacted by a late start to the allergy season and so was Coppertone by a late start to the sun care season. In Europe, the supply interruptions continued to weigh on our performance. On a positive note, Asia Pacific returned to growth, driven by our strong nutritional business in China. The OTC version of our product Kang Wang is back in the markets in China since late July.

In terms of portfolio adjustments, you’ve also seen the sale of our derm Rx business and the recent close of the U.S. part of that business just yesterday. At Crop Science, the positive Q2 performance – sales performance was driven by the normalization of our crop protection business in Brazil and an improvement in our corn business. We saw double-digit growth rates in herbicides, fungicides and insecticides, driven by Brazil, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Our newly acquired business delivered on key metrics with continued adoption of new soybean, cotton and digital technologies. Animal Health improved its performance, as North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America growing and also benefited from a phasing of Q3 into Q2, particularly driven by double-digit percentage increases in our top line for advantage in Seresto.

For this quick overview, let me now hand it over to Wolfgang, who will shed some more light on our Q2 performance from a financial perspective. Wolfgang?

Wolfgang Nickl

Thank you, Werner. Ladies and gentlemen, also a warm welcome from my side. I'll now guide you through some of our financials as these are a bit more complex due to the first-time integration of Monsanto. Let me dive right into Q2.

If you look at the reported sales numbers, they are positively impacted by the inclusion of Monsanto starting on June 7. Monsanto added €543 million to our top line. However, continued negative FX effects burdened sales by more than €500 million for the quarter. The underlying business looks good. We achieve sales growth on group level of about 9% organically when adjusted for currency and portfolio effects.

Three out of our four businesses grew was at the same quarter last year. In particular, the normalization of our Crop Science business in Brazil supported this growth. EBITDA before special items for the group came in, in at about €2.3 billion, with a contribution from Monsanto of about €70 million. This reflects an increase of about 4% over the same period in the prior year, despite a negative FX impact of approximately €130 million, and strong incremental investments in R&D of about €160 million.

Core earnings per share in the second quarter were up 1% to €1.54, despite the negative currency impact and a higher number of shares. This compares to a consensus of €1.50 per share. With the inclusion of Monsanto, we have updated our simulation for the impact on currency fluctuations on our financials.

On a full-year pro forma basis, a 1% change to the euro of the euro versus our currency basket now impact sales by about €340 million and EBITDA by about €100 million. Before the acquisitions, these effects were €250 million and €70 million, respectively. The negative FX effects will continue to be a theme for the remainder of the year. On an earnings level, impact we expect for the first-half – the impact we expect for the second-half, it’s approximately the same as the impact of €280 million we saw in the first-half of the year.

Sales of pharmaceuticals rose by 3% to about €4.2 billion in Q2. Our key growth products Xarelto, Eylea Adempas, Xofigo and Stivarga, maintains the strong performance overall with a combined sales rising by more than 13% to now €1.7 billion for the quarter.

As for our two highest-revenue products, Xarelto sales once again rose significantly at a 11%, driven by higher volumes in Europe, Japan and China. Our license revenues in the U.S. also showed a positive development. We also recorded substantial sales gains earlier, up 23%, primarily due to the expanded volumes in Europe, Japan and Canada. Among other things, the differentiated clinical profile of Eylea had a very positive impact. As expected, pharma’s Q2 sales were held back by temporary supply disruptions for some of our established products, such as Adalat and Aspirin Cardio in our supply center in Leverkusen.

EBITDA before special items for the pharma business declined by 8% to approximately €1.4 billion. Adjusted for negative currency effect of €54 million, earnings were down by 4%. The decline was mainly attributable to higher R&D and selling expenses, as well as to the effects related to the temporary supply disruptions I just mentioned.

We continue to expect the full-year negative effects of the supply interruptions to be unchanged at roughly €300 million in both the sales and EBITDA level. The impact was rather limited in Q2, with the majority still to come in the second-half of 2018. Overall, all commitments given to the FDA according to the Quality Improvement Plan are on track.

Now moving on to Crop Science, where we achieved a significant year-over-year improvement in both sales and earnings after a week prior-year quarter. In May, the DOJ conditionally approved our acquisition of Monsanto. The conditions included a whole separate order that remained in place until all of the divestments to BASF had been completed. These transactions closed on August 1 and August 16, 2018 for a total consideration of €7.6 billion, which finally allowed us also to stop the integration August 16, 2018.

In the second quarter financials, sales and earnings of these divestments were still fully included as part of the Crop Science business. They had a contribution to sales of €468 million. Overall, Crop Science sales increased to a level of about €3 billion in Q2, mainly due to a positive portfolio effect of 25%, or €543 million from the acquisition of Monsanto. On a pro forma basis, this represents a 10% improvement.

For bio on a standalone basis, the currency and portfolio adjusted development showed a 21% growth, particularly due to significantly higher provisions for product returns in Brazil recognized in the prior-year quarter, driven by then high general inventory levels. Inventories in Brazil have now normalized as a result of the measures that we initiated last year.

Crop Science almost doubled its adjusted EBITDA level to €631 million, mostly as a result of the recovery of our crop protection business in Brazil, despite negative currency effects of around €50 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased also substantially to 21%. The newly acquired business contributed €70 million to earnings. The relatively low EBITDA contribution is a result of the seasonality profile of the seeds business, which I will spend some more time to explain on the following chart.

We show on this next slide on an illustrative basis, the quarterly seasonality of sales, earnings and cash flow of the Monsanto business for the last four years normalized to Bayer's definition of fiscal quarters. This chart plays an important role to understand Monsanto’s contribution to Bayer in 2018 and going forward.

Due to the seasonality of the seeds and crop protection business with a stronger first-half, it's very important to realize that around 16% of sales and 80% of profits are on average generated in the first-half of our fiscal year.

On the other side, about 120% of the cash flows come in the second-half of the year, and that's mainly driven by cash collections, which only start after the planting season. These trend patterns also apply for this business in the first-half of 2018. This means that for Bayer, that we will only see a very limited sales and EBITDA contribution for the second-half of 2018, but a very strong cash flow contribution from the acquired business.

Let me now transition over to the Consumer Health business. The second quarter remained challenging, as expected. Top line declined slightly by 1% to approximately €1.4 billion. For North America, it was a difficult quarter, impacted by the seasonal [indiscernible]. The second quarter is always an important quarter for us, as we are key players in allergy with Claritin and in sun care with Coppertone. Both seasons, sun and allergy started late and therefore, impacted our sales level significantly.

In Europe, the supply situation continued to weigh on our performance, specifically sales of canister and aspirin. This will remain a substantial headwind for the remainder of the year. In Asia Pacific, business picked up and returned to growers in the second quarter.

As Werner already alluded to, we do have the majority of SKUs of the OGC version of Kang Wang back in the markets since late July. Driven by lower volume, unfavorable product mix, as well as currency effects and increased investments in sales and marketing, the adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 230 basis points to 18.1%.

We divested our prescription dermatology business to LEO Pharma in Denmark. Just yesterday we successfully closed the sale of the U.S. part. We expect to close the transaction during the second half of 2019 for all other markets. The total consideration we will receive for this business amounts to £613 million, including £55 million for the U.S. business.

Now turning to our Animal Health business, which recorded a strong quarter with both sales and earnings increasing significantly over the prior year period. Sales on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis increased by 8% to €453 million driven by strong volume expansions. We posted considerable top line increases in North America that resulted mainly from facing of demand at the expense of subsequent quarters.

U.S. distributors were building up stock to prepare for a packaging change in our advantage line. We also achieved encouraging sales gains in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Q2 EBITDA before special items increased by 10% to £128 million. Adjusting for currency effect, earnings would have grown even faster with 19%. This development was attributable to significantly higher volumes, but somewhat mitigated by negative price effects, higher selling expenses, and an increase in cost of goods sold.

So far, I have focused on sales and EBITDA before special items. On slide 14 in the deck, I would like to now spend a minute to explain how we get from EBITDA before special items of €2.3 billion to a core EPS of €1.54 for the second quarter. We focused on core EPS in order to provide the capital markets with a meaningful non-GAAP measure, which usually also provides the base for our dividend proposed proposals.

To arrive to core EPS, we exclude special items and non-cash amortization, mainly resulting from former acquisitions. We also adjusted for impairment losses and loss reversal from intangible assets. Special items in our EBITDA for the quarter amounted to €318 million, mainly driven by our Crop Science business. This included €126 million associated with the sale of acquired inventories that where measured at fair value in connection with the preliminary purchase price allocation.

Our reported financial results of minus €322 million includes special charges of €106 million, mainly in connection with the bridge financing for the Monsanto acquisition, which we have excluded here. For modelling purposes for the full-year, you can assume a core financial result of approximately minus €1.3 billion. The core tax rate of 24.4% was down year-on-year, but is higher than the reported or effective tax rate of 21%, mainly due to tax effects related to amortization and special items.

For modelling purposes, for the calculation of core EPS for 2018, you can assume the core tax rate to be around 23%. In the second quarter, we have seen two significant equity measures, which had an impact on our average weighted number of shares. In April 2018, Temasek of Singapore subscribed to 31 million new buyer shares, and in June 2018 the capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders was implemented issuing approximately 74.6 million new shares.

As the subscription price of the new shares was below the market price of the existing shares, this capital increase contained a so-called bonus element pursuant to the international accounting standard number 33. The weighted average number of the shares was adjusted to reflect the effect of this bonus element for all periods prior to June 2018. This resulted in an adjustment for the core EPS of 2017 from €6.74 to now €6.64. The weighted share count for Q2 was 916 million shares. For the total number of shares exiting 2018, you can assume approximately 980 million and the average for the full-year 2018 is currently estimated at around 941 million shares.

Let me cover two more topics before I hand the call back over to Werner for our outlook for the fiscal year. First on Slide 15, you see the development of gross and net debt during the second quarter, as well as the measures we have taken during the quarter to finance the acquisition of Monsanto.

During the quarter, we issued Euro and U.S. dollar bonds, exchanged existing Monsanto bonds into Bayer bonds and true from the bridge financing bank facilities. Due to higher than expected cash levels at Monsanto on June 7 and better-than-expected collections, we ended the quarter with at a net debt level of about €45 billion. The bridge financing, which stood at €13.6 billion as of the end of June has declined significantly in August. This was driven mainly due to the proceeds from the divestment of certain Crop Science businesses to BASF for total purchase price of €7.6 billion.

I'm glad to announce that due to a higher than expected cash position and a better-than-expected cash flow from Monsanto, we do now forecast a net debt position of around €37 billion at the end of 2018, compared to our original guidance of around €39 billion. In this context, I want to emphasize again, how important it is for us to deliver our company further.

Let me clearly state that we are strongly committed to get back to a credit rating in the single A category in the long run. I want to, I don’t want to spend too much time on this chart, chart 16, as you all have got some detailed information on the purchase price allocation with our analyst briefing document this morning. However, we believe it is important to mention that the amortization of intangible assets of €27.1 billion and the depreciation of fixed asset step-ups or €1.1 billion related to the acquired business are expected to be between €1.7 billion and €2.1 billion on an annual basis. This will be the run rate for about 12 years. Thereafter the chances will decrease continuously.

We have also illustrated in our analyst briefing document, how this will affect our EBITDA and EBIT before and after special items. The acquired inventory that has been stepped up to fair values will likely be consumed within the next three quarters. Let me conclude this topic by saying that this information should be considered as indicative only as the PPA is preliminary and figures might still change during the finalization of the entire purchase price allocation process. Nevertheless, we thought this might be helpful to get a good understanding of the moving parts on the technical end of this process.

With that, let me hand the call back over to Werner, who will cover the outlook and some pro forma illustrative calculations for fiscal year 2018.

Werner Baumann

All right. So, thanks Wolfgang. We have adjusted our group outlook to account for the sales and earnings contributions from Monsanto since the date of the acquisition as I already mentioned earlier. Fiscal 2018 earnings, including Monsanto will be lower than we had projected in our February forecast, and this is due to the later than anticipated closing and the significant seasonality of Monsanto's business as Wolfgang alluded to earlier in his presentation.

Our outlook takes into account the financing cost for the acquisition of Monsanto shares, as well as the higher number of Bayer shares following the capital increases on a pro rata temporis basis. In addition, it assumes the absence of onetime corn licensing benefits of approximately US$200 million from prior year in Montano's results. The businesses divested to be as if are no longer taken into account from the date of their respective sale.

The forecast are based on the exchange rates as of June 30 and adjusted for currency effects to enhance the comparability of operating performance. We now expect the Bayer Group sales to be more than €39 billion for 2018 with more than €5 billion attributable to the acquired business. The divestment of selective businesses to BASF will reduce anticipated sales by approximately €1 billion. This forecast now corresponds to a mid-single-digit increase on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis.

We now anticipate EBITDA before special items to increase by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage. On a currency adjusted basis, this corresponds to an increase by a high-single-digit percentage. We now expect core earnings per share to come in at between €5.70 and €5.90 per share.

On a currency-adjusted basis, this corresponds to a decrease by a high single-digit percentage. Prior year core earnings per share were restated to €6.64 to reflect the bonus element of the capital increase with subscription rights. And this is taken into account here as Wolfgang already indicated to earlier.

Realizing now on chart 19, that the reported numbers are hardly indicative for a real underlying performance, we decided to include illustrative information on the pro forma number for full-year 2018 in order to underline our statement that Monsanto will, as a matter of fact, be accretive to core EPS already in year one assuming that on a pro forma basis, 2018 is year one.

Starting from the adjusted core EPS number from of around €6.60 for 2018, and based on the various assumptions listed on the left side of the chart, we come to pro forma EPS for 2018 of about €7, which is an increase and with that an accretion from Monsanto of around 5%.

The impact from U.S. GAAP to IFRS conversion is actually cash-neutral reduces that number by €0.30 to about €6.70, still an accretion versus starting point of around €6.60. Adjusting for the negative FX effects, the accretion in both cases would be clearly higher.

When you think about modeling Bayer and Monsanto now on this base for 2019 going forward, you can take the pro forma EPS of around €6.70 current currencies as a starting point and so think about operational performance and incremental cost synergies we might achieve next year as you model 2019.

With that, let me come to chart 20. As mentioned already at the beginning, given the strong cash flow generation capability of Bayer and Montana combined, the lower than expected net debt levels at year-end 2018, as well as the exciting future growth opportunities, we will propose the dividend per share for 2018 of at least €2.80 per share.

We have decided to deviate from our existing dividend policy of 30% to 40% payout ratio of core EPS as the core EPS figure for 2018 will be impacted by acquisition timing and technical effect and is therefore not indicative of the underlying earnings power of our company as we have just discussed.

So, with that, let me conclude my remarks with a view on the upcoming event. On November 13, we will publish our Q3 figures and on December 5, we will host our Capital Markets Day in London. The event in December will go way beyond any typical business update as we intend to have a comprehensive overall strategic overview on the group, including financial targets for 2022, as well as measures to enhance group performance further in the future.

In addition, we will have a deep dive on Crop Science with various workshops in the afternoon as we would envision the understanding of the Crop Science business being the largest level for our valuation and therefore, value creating going forward.

With that, I’ll hand it back to Oliver.

Oliver Maier

Great. Thank you, Werner. Thank you, Wolfgang, for your remarks and for the update. Haley, I think we are now ready to open up the call for Q&A

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Ladies and gentleman, at this time we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Mr. Michael Leuchten. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you. It's Michael Leuchten at UBS. Two questions please. I think, most of us try to model your divisions by EBITDA. So, your 2018 illustrative number, core EPS number is very helpful. But could you help us with maybe the depreciation number that you assume, so we can work out an EBIT number or an EBITDA number from here, or maybe help us with what the Monsanto EBITDA was in the first-half, so we can actually get some EBITDA number for modeling purposes, because I don't think anybody starts at the EPS number to model a company bottom up? And then also that EBITDA number would help us to assess where you are in terms of your trajectory to get to making cost of capital by year four, which you previously stated?

And then my second question is on the warning letter. You did say in Q1 that there wasn't much of an impact in offsetting Q2 there wasn't any impact. Given that, I think your expectations was that this was an inventory issue of supply disruption issue. How come you still expect it to be an impact in the second-half if Q1 and Q2 did deliver good revenues for those products impacted by the warning letter into the distribution centers?

Werner Baumann

Okay. This is Werner speaking. Thanks for the question, Michael. We can certainly look at what we can provide in addition. But you have for the – certainly, for all of the divisions, including now Crop Science, the relevant incremental depreciation and amortization this – the information that we have provided as far as it relates to the step-up for fixed assets, the purchase price allocation and you should also have received a table on an annual basis on how it develops.

So that you can also clearly distinguish between the one-off that is going to vary itself out over the next nine months by and large for the inventory step-up. And then, let's say, the next 12 years on average, that is going to come for the D&A. So that should as a matter of fact, if you simply add it on top of the underlying earnings that you can bake into, gives you a good number to work for with Crop Science. And other than that, I would just ask you to follow-up with Oliver and also Juergen in our IR team if that does not suffice.

Secondly, on the warning letter. We have actually continued impacts looking at some of the trade-off positions we made with our manufacturing and the impacts we have seen so far over the first two quarters. There's a larger part of the impact still to come in the second-half of the year. And that is also due to the fact that, we do expect another standstill of the production as part of the post audit that FDA inspection that we're going to have in the second-half of the year.

So overall, that is part of the explanation that we’re going to see a sustained impact throughout all quarters of 2018, both from a volume, but also from, as we said, say, from a sales and underlying EBITDA perspective. And of course, the remediation activities that account for a mid-double-digit million amount that is actually stretching across all quarters of the year.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Mr. Jeff Zekauskas. Please state your name, company name followed by a question.

Jeffrey Zekauskas

For soybean seeds and trades data, in the second quarter, your sales were down 6.6%, currency and divestiture adjusted. And for the first-half, they were down 7.8%, Intacta grew and Roundup Ready Xtend grew. And in the United States, soybean plantings were flat to down. So, I was wondering why was it that revenues were lower? Is that a price issue or a volume issue, something specific to you?

And then secondly, I think there's an agricultural help study that shows, that looked at 89,000 U.S. farm workers showing glyphosate as a safe chemical, but I don't think that data has ever been published. And I was wondering whether you thought that data would be published in 2018

or 2019 or you don’t have an opinion on that?

Wolfgang Nickl

So, Liam is going to take the first of your question Jeff and then I’m going to comment on the U.S. ALTAIR study, okay?

Liam Condon

Yes, thanks Jeff as you rightly pointed out there has been a very solid increase in market penetration for a Roundup Ready 2 Xtend in North America and Roundup Ready 2 PRO in South America, but sales down is primarily due to competitive issues in the U.S. market, which is specifically linked to a very competitive situation on the ground. A lot of this is driven by growers looking for more option now for wheat control, and you know that we also had liberty with – we had launched Bayer Credenz, a new brand into the market.

So, that plays in one element, but on the pricing side there is clearly a competitor out there and state-owned competitor who has taken a very aggressive stance and here we accept that we have too, we will have some degree small degree of market share loss and because we want to ensure that the innovations that we’re generating that we can still maintain the premium pricing in here, but that’s the effect that you are seeing is basically due to the competitive pricing situation in the U.S.

Jeffrey Zekauskas

That’s clear. Thank you.

Wolfgang Nickl

Okay. So, Jeff now to your second question. To the best of my knowledge, the U.S. ag health study data has been published, but let me elaborate a little bit more on where the confusion might come from. The IARC assessments did not include the findings of that large real life evidence study because it was at the time of the assessments to preliminary And not let's say a finished document and that is why it did not find its way into the IARC assessments from a scientific perspective it actually backs up all the other 800 studies now with the real life evidence study where with 50,000 farmers and then there are significant others that is absolutely nothing that has been seen in terms of a statistical signal that there is a cause-and-effect relationship between the application of glyphosates as a formulated product. So, not only the active, but also the formulated product and the onset of cancer on some individuals, nothing whatsoever.

Jeffrey Zekauskas

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Sachin Jain. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Sachin Jain

[Indiscernible] financials please. Firstly, as we think of the future earnings power, the Analyst Day, do you still intend to provide mid-term target and if so what would the format of that would be and is there any intention to give an early look on 2019 numbers for the Analyst Day rather than waiting until March next year? Secondly, a follow-up to Michael's question around sort of thinking about moving parts in 2019, Werner in your introduction you mentioned some drivers of the underlying growth of the business incremental synergies, and would just warp up, are there any other factors as we think about pushes and pulls into next year, such as the former remediation, any deleverage, any incremental impact on FX or anything else, which you think about given the complicated moving parts? Second question is just on the dividend payout ratio, should you payout roughly [indiscernible] mid-point of your guidance is close to 50% payout ratio, should we think of that as a one-year effect or a more sustainable payout ratio? Thank you.

Liam Condon

Yes, I can take the first one. Wolfgang on the future earnings power. First of all, as Werner said, in December we want to give a very comprehensive mid-term picture of our earnings power and we are intending to show a core EPS all the way to 2022 that is also the year when we have first time fully achieved the complete synergies for our Crop Science business, so it makes sense. To put a stick in the ground for that year. As it relates to a specific guidance for 2019, we intend to do that with a publication for annual report and that will be in the February timeframe, but I think in the path that Werner gave you earlier with an illustrative proforma, if you add the business growth and further progress on synergies, I think you have a good platform to start estimating that well.

Werner Baumann

So, on top of what Wolfgang said, we were not from today’s perspective be able to judge what the FX impact is going to be. So, you should expect that we are going to give a prospect of the mid-term aspirations we are going to have and the year we are going to anchor it around is going to be 2022 on a constant currency basis, because everything else is going to confuse the hell out of everybody. Secondly, as Wolfgang already mentioned, as we speak, we are already ahead of our deleveraging objectives, because we are starting from quite a bit better than expected place and that’s what Wolfgang also related to without year-end net debt position of about 37 billion, which is better than the number we gave you earlier for quarter two when we still thought would be 39.

As you see significant improvement and we will of course, going into 2019 continue to focus on delivering the company in order to get back to let’s say our single A target or A- target that we are anchoring our financial policy around. Relative to payout ratio, if I may deviate a little bit from the prepared remarks and say in my own words, 2018 is an art effect that is completely useless if you look at year-end guidance because it includes a fraction of Monsanto in our reported base, but it actually includes the full cash flow and it is absolutely meaningless when you then look at the core EPS that is a resulting number that comes out of it. That is why we said, we simply have to take a step away from the reported numbers, also from our existing dividend policy that is the 30% to 40% of the core EPS, and you simply look through it and look at the overall position of the company.

Hence you will see at least 280 next year, which is important in two aspects. First, we want to make sure that our shareholder base continues to benefit from the underlying earnings power of the company and that is exactly what we do because Monsanto only paid out one quarterly dividend and the rest accrues fully to our shareholder base. Secondly, they continue to increase our earnings based on let’s say the proforma number that we had explained and with that the dividends will also increase in-line with that assuming that things go on schedule and dividend continuity and cash returns are very important to our owners and that is exactly what we are catering to.

Sachin Jain

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Emmanuel Papadakis. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Emmanuel Papadakis

Emmanuel Papadakis from Barclays. Follow-up on pharma margins if I may, just wanted to check you reiterating that three, approximately $300 million EBITDA impact from the disruption and it sounds like you are saying that will now, mostly for in the second half versus prior comments where I think you had called for it to be spread mostly within Q2, Q3. Second question was around the consumer margin. You didn’t change the full-year guidance, it was clearly a relatively weak quarter, if you could just give us a bit more color on specifically what was the pressure at the EBITDA level for consumer and your confidence therefore as to why that will made up to meet that maintained guidance for the full-year that would be very helpful?

Werner Baumann

Okay, Emmanuel. The first question is going to be answered by Dieter and then Heiko will comment on consumer.

Dieter Weinand

So, with regards to margins, as you know we have reconfirmed our previous guidance of a low single digit decline or FX adjusted a low single digit increase, and the margin this quarter was impacted by two main things. One was – on almost equal size. One was currency, and the second one increased RMB investment, due to an increase in accelerated [indiscernible] in our late stage pipeline, particularly [indiscernible] and again that is offset by certain expense savings in other places and continued growth momentum of our key products. So, going forward, we’ve confirmed again our previous guidance.

Werner Baumann

Heiko?

Heiko Schipper

Yes, Emmanuel, if you look at where we are at the first half of the year and now looking for to the second half, we believe that we can continue to confirm our guidance, which would mean both on growth and on bottom line that we will have a better second half. If we look at second half of this year versus last year, we are obviously cycling some one-off effect, particularly the one that we had in China last year and we also are seeing some underlying dynamics starting to look slightly better. So, that’s why we feel for both of these regions that growth is starting to do better in Q3 and probably the bottom line will be more towards Q4 and still ending on the guidance for the year.

Emmanuel Papadakis

All right, thank you.

Werner Baumann

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Peter Verdult. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Peter Verdult

Thank you. Thanks for squeezing me. I’m Peter Verdult from Citi. Just a couple of questions if I may. Just with Dieter, just on the ARAMIS data later this month, could you remind us how you hope to position darolutamide given the presence of ERLEADA and XTANDI in the nonmetastatic prostate cancer market? And then just on Xarelto in CAD and PAD, I think in the past you’ve talked about on one-hand labor expansion opportunities being around 500 million and on the other a very large potential patient population of 30 million versus 24.5 [ph]. So, wondering now, as you present for European launch and, hopefully, U.S. whether you are willing to provide any more perspective as to what you think the commercial opportunity there is? A quick one for Liam, just on glyphosate: Could you just talk about the volume, price trends experienced year-to-date; and confirm if there's been no evidence that the recent headlines have had any sort of impact on glyphosate demand trends around the globe? And then lastly, if I can push my luck with Wolfgang, I think on the recent litigation call, if I remember correctly, you alluded that you might be in a position to get more information on the level of provisioning for glypho, Xarelto and Essure litigation, are you able to share anything on today's call? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

So, let’s start with Wolfgang.

Wolfgang Nickl

So, what’s about the provisioning for the legal case? Yes. I think we can – there are only – confirm what we did say on the call that we have provisions on the books as it is our current practice for the legal cost for three years for the defense in the glyphosate complex. It is not our practice to approve for damages and that is also not possible if it is not an estimable and if it is not more likely than not then we believe the probability if not given here and we therefore if not put any provision on the books for potential damages.

Werner Baumann

So, let us now switch Peter, it was actually quite difficult to understand. We understood that one question related to darolutamide. And the second one on pharma was on CAD and PAD. So, Dieter is going to try and answer and if there is one or two things that we missed so just let us know and then on price trends crop that is what Liam is going to start within.

Dieter Weinand

So just on darolutamide, there is really nothing new. It's progressing well. As we said before with the enrolment, we are actually encouraged by some recent data we received with other products that do have a pathway approach. It's proven to be efficacious. And we believe we can differentiate the product based on some of the – these activities against resistant cell lines as well as the difference [in brain area] penetration. So, there is really nothing new. It's progressing well and we hope to have the data by the end of year next year. So, [indiscernible] CAD and PAD and again we have previously [gave] between some of the patient numbers. And we feel that the label we've seen in the U.S. and Europe is a very good label for both PAD and CAD. It is a paradigm shift as we said previously in therapy, and we are well-prepared to roll out the launches and are quite confident in the opportunity these represents as we have previously stated. So, there is nothing really new on that as the growth potential we believe will bode well for Xarelto.

Liam Condon

Yes, Pete, thanks a lot for your question. So, I can just confirm related to litigation and that there is no impact and we can say whatsoever on demand for glyphosate and is of course due to several reasons: One is, that there is no change what so ever in the regulatory status and this again was a jewelry decision in California, it was not the – there was no new scientific finding effect, and with that no regulatory consequences, and at the end of the day what happens in the field is, farmers decide whether or not to use a glyphosate or indeed any other herbicide based on the situation that they have in the field, and glyphosate has been used and trusted and is well-known for its profile for over the last 40 years. And with that, we haven't seen any change whatsoever.

For your information, sales in the first half of the year, glyphosate for Monsanto where basically flat as overall for herbicides and this is also due to the weather situation, particularly in North America where we had a situation with the cold and wet winter for quite some time and then went very quickly into a hot spring or an early summer and so with simply less time for spring that impacted volumes. And in contrast, we saw an increase in prices for glyphosate, which is largely due to generic prices increasing because of increased material costs out of China. So, this is a trend that we expect to continue because the source of that increased material costs from China is due to environmental pressure and clamp downs in China, which is tightening up supply of glyphosate and with that increasing overall prices and as we put our prices at a premium to generics, we see a benefit from this as well.

Peter Verdult

Okay. Very helpful, thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Vincent Andrews. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Vincent Andrews

Thank you. It's Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley. Just two quick ones. One, if you could just discuss, you know U.S. seed price cards for next season have come out, you know they are at and around a fine progress, so if you can just sort of discuss your outlook for seed pricing and maybe if you could tie back to the issues with the soy price competition? And then separately, can you just give us some insight into where crop chemical inventory levels are in the key regions, particularly Brazil? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks Vincent. So, Liam is going to take those questions on seeds pricing and crop inventory.

Liam Condon

Yes, thanks a lot Vincent. So, bank prices of course for our products have been round-up read to extend Genuity round-up ready to yield soy beans. They always vary of course by product and so I won't go into any of the details here, I mean we can get back to you on this and what we have as pricing for different varieties, but ultimately, we will have a variety of new releases into the market that will bring incremental value and with that, as you know we always share this value with growers.

And so, whatever this premium potential, we would expect premium prices for the newer product and then for existing products, we make simply adjustments based on the performance written value that they delivered to farmers. So, overall, pricing we would say with our new variety simply will be increasing in-line with our additional value that we create and for existing varieties will be based on whatever the current competitive situation is.

On regional inventories, around the world, I would say, we're not seeing any major anomalies or oversupply, and one area where we are concerned to a degree about is Europe, simply because we have drought for a very long time now, which means for sure that there would be additional fungicides in the channel. So, this is something that we will be working through in – basically now and the third quarter. And so that’s I would say a yellow traffic light and that’s flashing from an inventory management point of view.

In Brazil, in LATAM, which we referenced specifically on Brazil, and we're very pleased with where channel inventories are now for our products that has been very, very robust demand. And that led to the situations, where we took a lot of measures as Wolfgang and Werner, both mentioned to basically ensure healthy inventories going into the new season.

And we could complete all those measures in the second quarter and also based simply on the robust in-market demand that we had seen, and we’re expecting ongoing very robust demand out of Brazil simply based on the fact that there will be more soybean acreage planted and this will, for sure, drive crop protection sales, which are for soybeans even higher on average than be a seed and trade sales. So there, I’d say, versus last year, we feel very, very – in a very comfortable position.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

The next question comes from the line of Ms. Luisa Hector. Please state your name, company name followed by a question.

Luisa Hector

Oh, hello, Luisa Hector from Exane BNP Paribas. Thank you for taking my questions. I just wonder whether you could provide the legacy buyer crop, the Q2 growth excluding the inventory impact. So, I'm getting to around minus 2 versus minus 1, I think in Q1, to just to get a sense of that development?

And then as we look to your two launches in pharma, could you talk a little about the launch costs? Should we see those spanning both 2018 and 2019, so I’m referring to be long-acting Factor VIII and Xarelto in the compass indication? And maybe talk a little bit how you see the long-acting Factor VIII ramping up? What we could expect Kogenate in the face of that line extension? And the same with Xarelto, how soon could we see an inflection in the ex-U.S. sales with compass in the label now? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. So, the first question is on launch cost for Jivi. The impact of Jivi on Kogenate, so the overall franchise, and then the CAD/PAD and how it ramps up and also the launch costs that is what Dieter is going to comment on. And then Liam is going to comment on your question on underlying growth rate, excluding the reserve inventory effect to the extent possible, because there's also been some underlying market dynamics that have impacted overall market growth.

Dieter Weinand

So, let’s start with the CAD and PAD launches, where you’ll see the majority of countries, major countries launching still this year for CAD and PAD for the smaller companies next year. If we don’t have significant, some of that significant incremental resource requirements, because we have a full team in place in all countries for supporting Xarelto. And so, we are well prepared. I don't see a significant impact in terms expense base. I don't see a significant problem that will be ahead of us with Xarelto.

And similarly, in Jivi, we have a very significant team in place. We see a market growth with Kogenate and Kovaltry. And if you correct for the CAD impact, you will have to see we have been going very nicely in the first-half of the year for the full product, Kogenate and Kovaltry. So, in the first half it was 7% and again, we grew 8.2% in the second quarter. So, that portfolio is actually evolving very nicely and even the change will continue to contribute to that growth in the long-acting markets. So, the teams are in place. The resources are in place and up significant incremental resources required [indiscernible].

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Dieter. Liam?

Liam Condon

So, thanks, Luisa. It's a little bit tricky to simply take out that the exact stocking effect, because of course, this has happened over multiple quarters and in different ways with different provisions built. But maybe to give you a sense of the underlying business, what's happening if we left out LATAM and Brazil, for example, and look at the other regions, what we can see is in – year-over-year and currency and portfolio adjusted. And what we can see is a growth in APAC of 10% and in North America of 2%, and in EMEA we had a slight decline of 3%. The decline in EMEA is primarily due to the draught in Western Europe and in particular situation in France where we had the biggest overall decline where we have a market leading position. So, of course we have very, very strong growth in LATAM in Brazil, a part of that is simply the rebound, but there is clearly underlying growth here and again all regions except for EMEA where growing in the first half of the year. So, that’s just to try and give you a sense of the underlying growth going forward, and I think what you will see now is, as we go into the second half of the year, which is of course heavily dominated by the southern hemisphere in Brazil, LATAM, there we will benefit from the cleaning up of the channel inventories because now we have a much tighter fit between sell-in and sell-out, and so overall again just to give you sense of what we see as the underlying business going forward.

Luisa Hector

Okay, thanks Liam.

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Steve Byrne. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Steve Byrne

Yes, Steve Byrne from Bank of America. Liam, you were talking about your expectation for robust demand for Crop Chemicals down in South America as their planning season gets underway, my question for you is, what’s your commercial strategy to address the very sharp currency declines year-over-year, Brazil and Argentina, are you pushing pricing in a local currency basis commensurately and are hedging forward any and then just one additional pricing question on seeds, are you pushing the impact of pricing, given the ongoing patent challenges may be making that a little more politically challenging?

Liam Condon

Thanks Steve, I mean it is a very important issue for us. It is managing the currency and risk in the second half of the year and I guess Wolfgang might want to comment in addition, but let me just explain in general, how we overall approach the business in LATAM and take specifically the example of Brazil, which is by far the biggest market. So, we have to invoice in Brazilian real what we try and tie the business as tightly as possible to U.S. dollars. So, the price lists are basically regularly updated and according to the U.S. dollar prices. So, whenever there is a change or any kind of significant deviation between the real and the dollar, we try and immediately update the price lists to reflect the latest situation.

You can’t do this on a daily basis, but we try and do it as often as possible. That’s one method of trying to lock in the currency tighter to U.S. dollar as opposed to being completely exposed to the Brazilian real. The second element is barter, and for example with Crop Science about 25% of our current business is actually through barter, which again locks into the U.S. dollar base because at the end of the day these are commodities that are traded on international markets in U.S. dollars. And of course, we have hedging policies in place, which may be Wolfgang might want to lead – look to, but here overall, we of course do have an exposure and our goal is to try and limit it through multiple mechanisms, but we cannot reduce this exposure to zero that’s very clear.

Werner Baumann

Yes Steve. This is Werner. Maybe I would comment a little bit broader on FX and how we deal with it for both the crop business, but also for our remaining businesses. So, our standard policy is as follows. The anticipated net exposure for our operational business is hedged in the main currencies, as long as it is not prohibitively expensive at about 50% of the anticipated exposure. Currently, we don’t hedge in reais, because it’s just simply, it’s not economical, it’s too expensive.

Secondly, everything that has been booked, the net booked exposure is hedged at a 100% level in the main currencies. And maybe one last word for the combined new company going forward, what the overall sensitivities are that Wolfgang already alluded to.

On an annualized basis, so full-year annualized basis, the total FX exposure if the basket that we operate in moves by 1% up or down means a top line impact by roughly €340 million and a bottom line impact by about €100 million. And what is included in this impact is actually three things. It is actually the transactional FX impact, the translational impact and then the net delta hedging impact that we see from our hedging operations. All right.

Steve Byrne

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Richard Vosser. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Richard Vosser

Hi, Richard Vosser from JPMorgan. Thanks for taking my questions. So, one question just thinking about bolt-on farmer M&A and R&D. So how are you thinking about pharma bolt-on’s, given the demands from cash as you’ve alluded to deleveraging and potentially for ongoing litigation purposes as well?

And tying that into R&D spend a little bit higher maybe seasonally at the moment or this quarter, but we should see a significant reduction in R&D spend as the lifecycle management and Xarelto has officially largely completed now. So just your thoughts on R&D spend and farmer innovation going forward?

And then just coming back second question on the guidance and Werner, you highlighted moving from the 2018 pro forma, I think, synergies are targeted to be about €300 million or €170 million to €300 million next year. That’s a upper-end, that's about €0.23. We have €300 million of one-offs this year from the manufacturing. Do you expect those to fully reverse next year, again, that's about €0.23 and potentially growth next year and there are 5% to 7%? So perhaps you could just maybe talk about some of my math and where consensus is at 7.78 on a core EPS level for 2019? Thanks very much.

Werner Baumann

Okay, Richard. To start with your last asked first, I will not comment on the 7.78, because there’s something that we don't make the consensus or the perspective on 2019. We will give guidance on 2019 at the release of our full-year earnings as Wolfgang alluded to.

So – but now coming to your questions, what we've always said is that, we are going to put ourselves into position if we can continue to fund all of our businesses that we continue to operate, let’s say, as core businesses going forward. And that means, of course, also for pharma that there is funding available for external growth. And we have been talking about it before. I can only reiterate it, as you've seen with Loxo.

If a Loxo opportunity came about, we would of course jump on it and we would certainly have the financial means to secure such an asset. We have also talked about stepping up our efforts in business development and licensing goals going forward in order to further complement our own internal R&D efforts and the funding that is needed is available to the company.

We have the rating that if you look at the three that are out there, Moody's, Standard and Poor's and also Fitch that ranges from BBB to A, A-, which also means that we would have if need be, a little bit of debt capacity. But clearly, our focus is first of all on de-levering and with the free cash flow generation of the combined business with the incremental synergies coming in on top of the funding that comes from growth. We are well-positioned to fund growth and also opportunities in innovation going forward in pharma, in particular, but also in our other businesses.

Now having said that, how do we look at, let's say, potential cash out for litigation. First of all, I’ll just come back to what Liam said. We have provided for our current estimate for the next three years of defense costs. For the glyphosate litigation and that is solidly baked into our financials.

The second thing is that, we've always said that the financial profile of the company needs to actually mirror the operational risk of a business. So, if something unforeseen happens, we should be able to deal with that unforeseen event from a cash funding perspective, while at the same time continuing to fund our business operations and the growth opportunities we have. So, there is no conflict or trade-off that from today's perspective, we would have to make.

Now on guidance. First of all, I can confirm that we’re for two 2019 actually in line with the information that we provided to you. We're looking at a net synergy realization of 20% to 35% of the $1.2 billion in fiscal 2019.

Secondly, the €300 million are an adjustment to our typical 2018 growth profile of what is going to translate into in terms of what we are going to see coming back in 2019, this is for short comment on as part of our 2000 – your – the Capital Markets Day or at the latest when we give guidance for 2019. That is something that we would have to look at separately.

Richard Vosser

That's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Werner Baumann

Okay.

Oliver Maier

I think, Haley, are there any more questions? We’re running out of time a little bit. So, are there any more questions on?

