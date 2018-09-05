Intesa Sanpaolo: A Strange Market Is Generating Buying Opportunities

Here I present one of those opportunities, but there are more.

This divergence is creasing significant overvaluation in the U.S. at the same time it creates buying opportunities elsewhere.

There's something strange happening over the last few months. On the back of some dollar strength, the U.S. market has gone nuts vs.most foreign markets.

While the U.S. markets break all-time highs, abroad many markets are at or near bear market territory (20% down from highs). The performance differential, over just a few months, turned incredibly aggressive.

For instance, this is how the S&P 500 has done vs. the iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX), an ETF which represents the MSCI World Index ex-US markets:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The difference is notable. This is seen across many foreign markets, with China, Italy, Russia and many other markets and currencies being deeply punished.

Such a massive performance discrepancy, historic at times, will necessarily produce two valuation effects on specific stocks:

You’ll find U.S. stocks, namely growth/tech stocks, trading at absurdly high valuations.

And you’ll end up finding foreign stocks, whose fundamentals remain unchanged and favorable, trading at ludicrously low valuations.

The Intesa Thesis

Given the above, this article is about one such foreign stock: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY), which was recently added to my Idea Generator service. Why did we add Intesa Sanpaolo to our tracked Portfolio? The reasons, as always, were simple:

Intesa trades at a cheap valuation . It goes for ~9.5x estimated 2018 earnings and ~0.75x book.

. It goes for ~9.5x estimated 2018 earnings and ~0.75x book. Intesa faces favorable developments on credit quality now and will face favorable developments on interest rates later . So, right now earnings are sustained/increase on account of lower credit provisions. Later, they’ll be favored by improved net interest margins (when the ECB starts raising rates).

and will face . So, right now earnings are sustained/increase on account of lower credit provisions. Later, they’ll be favored by improved net interest margins (when the ECB starts raising rates). Intesa carries a very high and sustainable dividend , now at ~8.8% on a 85% dividend payout.

, now at on a 85% dividend payout. Intesa was (partially) sold down on meaningless exposure to Turkey (Intesa neither lists a relevant Turkish subsidiary, nor shows any exposure to Turkish securities, the Turkish sovereign or Turkish banks).

(Intesa neither lists a relevant Turkish subsidiary, nor shows any exposure to Turkish securities, the Turkish sovereign or Turkish banks). The current Intesa sell-off happened after Intesa having already been sold off on meaningless (“out of Euro!”) Italian political fears.

Intesa doesn’t need new equity issuance . Its capital ratios are good (13.6% CET1), and it has a good leverage ratio (6.2%, much better than Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), which is what allows Intesa to be more profitable – since it relies more heavily on direct loans).

. Its capital ratios are good (13.6% CET1), and it has a good leverage ratio (6.2%, much better than Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), which is what allows Intesa to be more profitable – since it relies more heavily on direct loans). The Italian real estate market is bottoming, but not yet in a boom. Italy is later in this process. ECB's low rates seem to guarantee a real estate boom in Italy as well, even with its own specific characteristics (controlled rents, low rent yields, high ownership rates, undeveloped -- but developing -- mortgage market). Though with a delay versus Portugal, it seems the stage is set for real estate to contribute to the overall economy. The overall economy accelerating would be helpful to continue the NPL (non-performing loan) reduction.

The same effect as in Portugal (old/modern housing) seems to be taking place in Italy, with old housing stock behaving much more poorly in housing price indexes. Still both old and new housing shows a possible price bottom forming.

Intesa has good cost control (declining costs over time as well as a low cost to income ratio – 49%%).

Italy does not have a leverage problem within families and enterprises. Its debt problem is confined to the government.

The above factors gave us a thesis of “same or better fundamentals” combined with a low valuation. Hence, we bought Intesa.

Risks

This, of course, was not devoid of risks. A few were clearly present:

Interest rates remain very low , and their (negative) effect on NIM (net interest margins) is still ongoing. Thus, some negative profit pressure is still possible from this dynamic (NIM is basically stagnated to slightly lower now).

, and their (negative) effect on NIM (net interest margins) is still ongoing. Thus, some negative profit pressure is still possible from this dynamic (NIM is basically stagnated to slightly lower now). The lower remaining NPLs could be forced (by regulatory moves) to be written down faster, implying net profit pressure.

Italy’s overall economic growth remains anemic . As a bank, Intesa is exposed to a recession – which would quickly worsen credit quality. This anemic growth also keeps commissions/fees from increasing materially - which makes profit growth right now be reliant entirely on credit quality improvement.

. As a bank, Intesa is exposed to a recession – which would quickly worsen credit quality. This anemic growth also keeps commissions/fees from increasing materially - which makes profit growth right now be reliant entirely on credit quality improvement. It should be noticed that the bearish thesis on Intesa right now, outside of one-off speculative attacks because of Turkey or Italy's politicians, is based on the "core" not growing (NIM and commissions). NIM should only grow with higher interest rates or higher economic activity. Commissions should only grow with higher economic activity. The market should look forward at some point, as the ECB approaches the end of its QE (quantitative easing) campaign (set to conclude at the end of 2018).

Italy has a problem with debt collection, which also works as an incentive toward defaults.

Conclusion

A broader sell-off in international stocks, even while the U.S. markets power ahead, is creating opportunities in foreign stocks. These opportunities come at valuations which are simply unavailable in the U.S., even when prospects abroad often aren’t much worse than in the U.S.

Intesa represents an example of such opportunities being produced by these market dynamics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTESA, THROUGH ISP.BVME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.