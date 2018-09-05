NIO IPO: The New Serious Competitor Of Tesla In China

NIO expects to sell shares at a price from $6.25 to $8.25. This means that cash in hand will represent 13-17% of the total share price.

Reporting 15,778 model ES8 reservations in August, NIO Inc. (NIO) seems to be the new serious competitor of Tesla (TSLA) in China. Its business model, type of electric vehicles sold, and financial figures reported make the NIO IPO a transaction very similar to that executed by Tesla a few years ago. Using multiples of TSLA, the shares seem affordable at $3.9-4.1. With that, the share price could go much higher because the float on this name is very reduced and stock volatility could spike up.

Source: F-1/A

The fact that the best men on the street worked on this deal will interest many institutions. It seems very beneficial:



Source: F-1/A

Business Overview

Founded in November 2014, NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric vehicles. Initially, focused on research and development activities, the manufacture of EP9 electric supercar and competing on the FIA Formula E Championship, NIO did not commence to unveil its volume manufactured passenger car until March 2017.

Source: motorsport.com

The company's most relevant model, the ES8, was presented to the public on December 16, 2017. This car is a 7-seater suburban utility vehicle (SUV) capable of moving at 100 km per hour in only 4.4 seconds. The model seems to have the highest maximum power output as compared to other direct competitors Tesla - Model X 75D, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) Q7 45 e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63 and other SUV models. The image below provides some of the characteristics:



Source: F-1/A

The car, which is being sold exclusively in China, is interesting as it offers very similar features to that of Tesla Model X at approximately half price, $67,765. As of July 31, 2018, NIO had already delivered 481 ES8s and received more than 17,000 ES8s reservations.

Source: nio.io

In addition, the company plans to launch its new model, the ES6, by the end of 2018 to start delivering in the first half of 2019. The ES6 will be a bit smaller than ES8s. It will be a 5-seater electric SUV, which will target a larger customer base once the NIO brand increases with the sale of the ES8.

Market Opportunity

Investors looking for companies operating in the electric vehicle industry should take a look at the Chinese market. According to Frost & Sullivan, China is not only the largest neighborhood electric vehicle market in the world. The market is also growing at a high pace. SUV sales volume grew from 3.7 million units in 2013 to 10.8 million units in 2017, which represents a CAGR of 30.7%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% until 2022. The chart below was given in the prospectus:

Source: F-1/A

Employees and Facilities: NIO Is Quite A Large Company

NIO reported revenues of only $6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and no revenues in 2017. With this figure in mind, many investors may be thinking that it is small company as of today, which is completely wrong.

Source: F-1/A

Let's first of all review the number of employees hired by NIO. As of June 30, 2018, the company had 6,231 full-time employees. The image below provides further information on the type of employees working for NIO.

Source: F-1/A

The number of employees suggests that NIO is ready to execute an IPO. Bear in mind that Tesla executed its IPO with only 514 employees:

Source: Tesla IPO

The list of facilities leased and owned is also overwhelming as of today. The biggest offices are in Shanghai and Beijing, but NIO has also an office in California in charge of software development. Check the image below for further information:

Source: F-1/A

Source: F-1/A



Source: F-1/A

Showing the office occupied by NIO in San Jose, California seems very useful in this case. Check the image below from Google maps. The building seems that of a large corporation. Please bear in mind that this is only North American headquarters, global headquarters is in Shanghai, China.

Source: Google Maps

Assets and Liabilities: Strong Amount Of Cash

The state of the balance sheet in 2017 shows that NIO has received large amount of cash very recently. Additionally, it is very beneficial that the balance sheet is quite clean. With $1.13 billion in cash, which comprises of 71% of the total amount of assets in 2017 and $288 million in new net property, plant, and equipment, the investors will appreciate the asset side:

Source: F-1/A

With that, on the liability front, the image is also beneficial. NIO shows only $363 million in total liabilities and financial debt of only $101 million. Taking into account the amount of cash in hand, liabilities will not be an issue for NIO. Check the image below for further information:

Source: F-1/A

With 1.011 billion shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the expected amount of cash per share is $1.11. NIO expects to sell shares at a price from $6.25 to $8.25. This means that cash in hand will represent 13-17% of the total share price, which seems quite unusual. Bear in mind that this is a growth stock, a type of stock that usually trades at many times its cash per share. The cash in hand per share of Tesla, for instance, comprises of only 4% of its total stock price.

Use of Proceeds: R&D and Manufacturing Of Facilities

The use of proceeds shows that NIO is not expending a lot, at the moment, in marketing, which seems beneficial. It is focused on developing great technology for the clients. Only 25% of the proceeds from the IPO will be used for marketing, 40% will be used for research development, and 25% will be used for the development of the company's manufacturing facilities. Check the following lines for further information:

Source: F-1/A

Incoming Revenues Seem To Be Large

NIO is losing large amount of cash every year, which makes a lot of sense since the company is still doing research and development and is developing the company's manufacturing facilities. R&D represents 52% of the total operating expenses reported for the year ended December 31, 2017. The loss from operations was equal to $748 million in 2017, and the net loss for the year was $758 million. The IPO proceeds are expected to be $1.106 billion, so NIO will have cash for about two more years if cash erosion continues at the pace. Further capital raising should be expected after this time period, which could lead to share price depreciations. The image below shows the income statement reported:

Source: F-1/A

With that about the cash expenditures, incoming revenues seem to be large, which is what investors will appreciate the most on this name. As of August 31, 2018, the company had received 15,778 unfulfilled ES8 reservations with deposits. With each ES8 being sold at $67,765, potential future revenues are equal to $1.069 billion. I addition, 6,201 reservations had been made with a non-refundable $6,750 deposit. This means that the company should be making revenues of a minimum of $41.8 million. Check the lines below for further details on this matter:

Source: F-1/A

Shareholders And Financing: Sale Of Preferred Stock

The directors control more than 50% stake in the company, which does not seem ideal. NIO will be a controlled company. With that, most investors did not seem to care about it. Large corporations, like Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF) and Baidu (BIDU), opted to acquire a stake in NIO.

Source: F-1/A

The company did not finance itself using debt but did sell large amount of convertible preferred shares. Most investors in the image above acquired preferred stock. This preferred stock will be converted after the IPO so that the company will not have convertible securities outstanding, which seems a beneficial feature. Stock dilution does not seem to be an issue on this name. Regarding the conversion ratio, each preferred share will be converted into one ordinary share:

Source: F-1/A

Assessment of the recent sale of preferred stock seems interesting in this case. Noticing that Baidu and other institutional shareholders paid for the shares should interest retail investors. According to the prospectus, Baidu paid $3.88 per preferred share:

Source: F-1/A

Additionally, most institutional investors paid very recently $3.88-5.35 per share. Have a look at the image below for further details on the recent sale of preferred stock:

Source: F-1/A

Source: F-1/A

With this in mind, paying $6.25 to $8.2 for each share in the IPO does not seem very unfair. Bear in mind that big investors received a better price because they were ready to invest millions of dollars. It is expensive, but not extremely overvalued to the amount paid by others.

Finally, the company has different share classes with different voting rights. Small investors usually don't pay attention to this matter, but they need to notice. Having different share classes is never a beneficial feature. It means that the Board of Directors wants to keep the control of the company:

Source: F-1/A

Valuation: Comparison With Tesla

Since Tesla's business model is very similar to that of NIO, comparing the two companies seems acceptable. Tesla executed an IPO showing no revenues in 2006 and 2007 and only $14 million in 2008. NIO had no revenues in 2015 and 2016 and only $6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. They seem to be executing the IPO exactly at the same stage of development. Like NIO, Tesla also showed large amount of losses, perhaps a bit less than that of NIO. The following was Tesla's income statement right before executing the IPO:

Source: Tesla IPO

With this information in mind, using the EV/revenues of Tesla at time seems interesting. After the IPO, the enterprise value of Tesla amounted to approximately 2 billion with revenues of $111 million and $116 million in 2009 and 2010 respectively. The images below provide further information on this matter:

Source: YCharts

Source: statista.com

Let's estimate the revenues in 2018 for NIO. The company produced 1,296 ES8s in 2018 as shown in the table below. With each car sold at $67,765, the revenues should be $87.8 million. This means that the company may be reporting revenues of about $100 million to $110 million in full-year 2018. Please bear in mind that this is approximately the same amount of revenues reported by Tesla right after its IPO.

Source: F-1/A

Let's assume Tesla's multiple of 17x 2010 forward revenues. Assuming that NIO reports $130 million in 2010, the implied enterprise value should be equal to $2.2 billion. Adding the cash proceeds from the IPO of 1.106 billion, $0.6 billion in cash as of June 30, 2018, and adjusting $101 million in financial debt, the equity is equal to 3.9 billion. Using 1.011 billion shares outstanding after the IPO, each share should trade at $3.9.

With that, the investors need to note that the stock could trade much higher than that after the IPO. Please remember that Tesla traded at more than 30x sales after the IPO. At 30x sales, the share price may be as high as $5.6. With a low float, the stock price volatility could also be high in the case of NIO.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

With a business model that seems very much like that of Tesla and 15,778 unfulfilled ES8 reservations as of August 31, 2018, NIO seems a very promising business. The fact that BIDU and Tencent acquired shares will also interest the investors. Assuming sales of $130 million and 17x forward sales, paying $3.9-4.1 for the shares seems reasonable. With that, the float on this name is very low, thus the stock price could jump higher than $5 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.