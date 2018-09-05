MannKind Corporation (MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna Presents at Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference (Transcript)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference September 5, 2018 9:35 AM ET

Hello everyone. This is now Michael Castagna from MannKind Corporation. Good morning everyone. A great opportunity to build upon the last speaker on talking about lung diseases. That's one of the things that we look at with Afrezza and Technosphere as a platform is how do we deliver therapeutics to the target quickly. So real quickly, cautionary statements on forward-looking opportunities.

So I wanted to rewind back a little bit on MannKind as we announced the deal structure yesterday and I wanted to remind people a little bit more about Technosphere and why it's such a differentiator outside of the core focus of us that we have on Afrezza.

Number one, the company was founded in 1991. So it's been around almost 27 years this year. It is fully integrated company between medical, commercial, back-end office capabilities. We have two physical properties. One is in Danbury, Connecticut where we manufacture Afrezza as well as soon to be Treprostinil for PAH. Additionally, we do all the R&D and formulation work and pilot skills there. And then in Westlake Village, California is where we have all the executive leadership team, medical affairs, commercial and now HR and finance. So kind of a bicoastal company but most of the people live on the West Coast with the management team with a lot of the R&D and manufacturing on the East Coast.

Technosphere particles really enable deep delivery of therapeutic to the lungs. So when you think about a typical inhaled product, you don't see huge delivery into the lungs. You see a lot of it lost along the way. We have over 800 patents protecting this platform globally. Additionally, Afrezza is our Phase 3 asset that we got back about two years ago and we have launched last January is our own MannKind sales team. It's an ultra fast acting mealtime insulin which I will share little bit about where that's going and some of the data coming out. And then we have a pipeline that we made a decision on last year. We had two compounds we looked at.

One was epinephrine which we call EpiHale and the other one was Treprostinil called TrepT. So after we raised some cash last year, we went ahead and moved TrepT into the pipeline, got result from that in June. We are very happy with what we saw. It really proved the technology now in the third asset we have looked to put this into humans. The second one being our partnership with Receptor Life Sciences. So this really showed us what's capable and why we can see such high therapeutic levels when we deliver a Technosphere-based molecule with our device into the lung.

Those results, while they haven't been shared publicly, I did announce back in June some of the things we saw around max tolerated doses as well as being able to deliver higher therapeutic concentrations. That's subsequently resulted in deal negotiations with various companies and we had announced yesterday a deal with United Therapeutics on our Treprostinil program. So that will be moving forward waiting for the FTC clearance on that particular deal transaction. With that deal, we also announced the $10 million upfront research and development collaboration where we will now advance another molecule that's not named into development immediately. So really looking to continue to invest in the Technosphere platform as we go forward as a company.

One of the things I will talk about MannKind is we have really revamped the company over the last 24 months. So the entire management team is pretty much new with the exception of a few individuals. Joe Kaczynski has been here building our manufacturing plant. David Thomson, our General Counsel, has been here and Rose, Investor Relations. But we have really have rebuilt the management team of the company as we go forward and also continue to look at diversity with 30% female representation on our executive leadership team.

When you think about our platform, think about it in three combinations and this is really the magic in what we do. You have powder formulations. You have devices that deliver those powder formulations. And you have digital technology that we will start to evaluate to get feedback loops as we go into where we see diabetes going. And that one is I have come to appreciate how far ahead diabetes is relative to other diseases and starting to use technology to manage patient outcomes and get difference with health plans.

So we have created a suite of technology focusing on pulmonary delivery. So when you think about the lungs, they have a very large surface area. I won't go through each of these buckets but that allows us to really get rapid exposure similar to an IV. And you don't have that first pass metabolism. So drugs that have low bioavailability, uses a lot along the way, you may not need as much drug on our FDKP particle to deliver a therapeutic advantage. So that's a really important differentiator.

Compatibility with diverse API. So we do look at small molecules and peptides. I want to say we can go to 150,000 Da or pretty large molecules. We are starting to think about vaccines as well as other local drugs for local effects.

The business advantages are really our IP platform. So we own our own devices. They are on our platform. We have spent tens of millions of dollars on them. We have proven approval track record ability to scale up to manufacturing as well as stability. And we have an FDA approved excipient which reduces a lot of risk in the program.

And then patient-focused design. So that's, for me, one of the biggest things we really do is think about how do our drugs make it convenient for the patient, how do they deliver quick therapeutical onset that people are looking for. And you really don't have to have a lot of bells and whistles to carry around. So when we think about when we made the decision for Tyvaso versus Treprostinil, we looked at Tyvaso. You have a device that requires sterile water, cleaning, electricity. All those things are eliminated by our little inhaler. And so that's really important as we think about differentiation relative to what's out there.

And ultimately what this all stands for is when we decide to go into humans, we have a very high probability of success. So we have already worked on over 40 molecules and formulations. So we know when we go in to develop a formulation that we are probably going to be able to do it and then we also know that by the time we put it in humans, it's a high probability of success. So failure can always happen in drug development and it's expensive but given the platform and our 27 years of know-how on it, we feel very good about our ability to be successful.

So what are these Technosphere molecules. So FDKP, one of the things that people don't always understand is, this is a carrier molecule. It's inert, gets excreted. But you will see the length of that molecule allows us to put a lot of drug around it and bind to it. And once that FDKP touches your lung is disassociates the drug and delivers it right into the blood, right through the lung just like an injection goes right through your skin and deliver that target right there. It doesn't sit in your lung. It doesn't dissolve in your lung over time.

A lot of inhalation products are mannitol or sugar-based where they sit in the lungs and then they release over time where we deliver the target through the lung because as soon as FDKP touches that pH, it's binded in an acidic environment and the lungs are basic environment. So as soon as those two connect, it really releases the drug and FDKP gets excreted. That's a really important differentiator of our technology and this is really why we see, when you look down, almost 70% of the drug gets delivered to the target where in other devices usually 70% does not get to the target, it's about 30% gets to the target. So we really enable a systemic delivery and absorption that really mimics intra-arterial delivery when you think about how fast and how quickly you get those therapeutic levels.

And this turns out to be one of the biggest advantages for us in diabetes because we put this in front of your blood, it's already in its active form. It doesn't need to be metabolize. It immediately gets into the blood and starts touching hitting the liver. And the liver is what's sending the signals that say, produce more sugar, produce more sugar. And as you are seeing with our data presented in June, you have really knocked down the highest and you avoid the lows because of the FKPD dynamics and this is what we now see also with the Treprostinil. We saw very high peak levels very quickly and you see them come down nicely over time. So we are very excited about the platform and we now are starting to see more and more drugs and have an idea how to make these work.

We have two basic families. One is a reusable Dreamboat family of inhalers. We have worked on these for a long time. Lots of IP around the inhalers and manufacturing of them. And we have a single use Cricket family which are disposable and are single use inhalers. So when we look at these, I think about acute conditions, anxiety, erectile dysfunction, things that you are going to want immediate response like epinephrine where you can use it and throw it out and not worry about it. Our main focus today is on the Dreamboat. That's the one that we got Afrezza approved on and we are also using that in our pivotal trials for as we go forward with Treprostinil and Receptor Life Sciences as well.

So we redefined our filter for development candidates. So this is around what's the level of requirements to get there and what's the level of time and money. So bucket one turns out to be one of the easiest. It really is known compounds already delivered to the lung. We met with FDA. We saw very clear feedback in terms of the pathway to approval. Limited to no clinical work and really a program that looks at Phase 1 dose finding bioequivalency. So a very efficient program to develop and not a lot of concerns when the drugs are delivered to the lung. You don't have to worry about the dosing as much. And in that particular one, we were looking at the higher end dose saying, can we achieve higher therapeutic levels than we have seen with other Treprostinil relay programs and that was the unmet need we were trying to solve for in addition to the convenience factor.

Bucket two, down here in the bottom left. We see known compounds. Non-lung delivered, acute use. So that's what I just talked about, immediate asymptomatic relief. We see a bunch of things there. Again, not a lot of time and money relative to get these things moving forward.

Bucket three turns out to probably one of the hardest and that's where as we started our company, right. We started with inhaled insulin on a chronic use on a drug that's never been delivered to that target in 95 years and really took a couple of steps forward and a couple of steps backward over the last 20 years. But that gave us the know-how. It gave us the insight that we needed to really start to understand the technology and get it to be where it is.

And then bucket four is NCEs. So one of things that we have not, we have focused a little bit over the years but not in major ways, how do we take new chemicals entities that are shelved and now deliver them. And there is a lot more lung disease, a lot more orphan condition that we believe we can start to put Technosphere on and start to deliver drug therapeutic targets and NCEs.

But overall, out of the 45 molecules we have developed, our 43 have been successfully developed. So we feel very good. We have everything from migraine to depression to nausea and vomiting. So we have quite a few these already formulated that we will now go through and figure out what's in the filter, which ones do we want to move forward now that we have gotten Technosphere with treprostinil behind us, we will be moving a couple of additional ones forward.

So bridging to the pipeline. We talked about pulmonary hypertension, a large market. Our deal with United Therapeutics gives them exclusivity on pulmonary hypertension. We have excluded a couple of categories within that. But we are moving another drug within that category down into powder formulations. But we believe that that deal, just in case not everyone's seen it, it will provide $45 million upfront once it passes FTC clearance and then an additional $50 million milestone. We believe that will come in over the next 24 months. So a relatively good deal for both partners

I think United will be a terrific partner to help patients and make sure treprostinil get there. And I think for MannKind, as we are looking to recapitalize the company, fund additional pipeline and continue to grow Afrezza, this is just a great deal overall with the total value over $105 million plus low double-digit royalties. So I think it's likely to really differentiate us within this market. I think we found a nice partner who will make it successful.

Now I am going to bridge over to diabetes, the other angle of our company. So when you think about the company, think about Technosphere as a platform in terms of what that can do to bring additional pipeline molecules forward and our partnerships forward. There is quite a few partners I have talked over the last year. We did some work back with Locust Walk and we have learned a lot through that process. So we will start to see Technosphere lot more.

And now we think about diabetes. So one of the challenges when I look at diabetes is we have had over 30 new and lots of times I will say 40 new drugs approved in the last decade. And despite that, we haven't seen a change in outcomes. One of the biggest things we focus on is postprandial control, post-mealtime control. So when I go back to look at all these new drugs, most of them work on fasting sugars. And when you look back over the last 95 years, we haven't had any new real innovation besides delivering insulin through a syringe or a pen or a device into the blood. And all that insulin all has a very similar profile. It takes one to two hours to start working and it's in the body for four to 12 hours depending on which formulation you work. You haven't had this immediate feedback loop with meal-time control in the last 95 years.

And that's really what Afrezza represents. And it wasn't always articulated in our development program and part of it was, we didn't have the ability to monitor sugar every five minutes like we do today. That's really evolved over the last three or four years and today on my iPhone and my iWatch, I can watch my sugars 24/7. And when the Bluetooth goes out, all of a sudden you worry what's going to happen and are you going high or are you going low? So there is a lot more technology which gives you the feedback which we will talk about in a second.

But unfortunately what has happened in diabetes is the cost have gone up almost threefold in the last six years. So we do see that the treatment paradigm is to treat the failure, I will say, where you add one drug, then add two drugs, then add three drugs, four, five and six. And by the time you get to steps seven, it's influence. So we really saved the one thing that your body is missing which is human insulin to the very last step of treatment. And I do believe that this vital drug is approved and the great wonders of technology we still continue to see post-mealtime control as challenges for patients every day. And we believe that's the last frontier for diabetes and I think we will share with you in a second we believe we are the best solution for this frontier.

So the chart of the left just show you people on insulin, 70% are not at goal. Some people debate whether the goal is seven or eight. But either way, even if you want to include eight, you are still talking half the people are not at goal and that's has not changed in 10 and 20 years. And we believe the closer you get to seven, we know the contribution related to your mealtime sugars is what drives that and that that's really important in how we think about our product in this particular space around mealtime control.

So what are the challenge in mealtime therapy? Convenience and ease-of-use. We know one out of five injections are typically missed. A lot of time it's the lunch dose. People don't want to inject during lunch and so they just skip it. And they say, I will deal with later. I will rather go high than go low. And you see that a lot in sports athletes who will have their sugars run high instead of worry about going low while they are performing. So that's just something we look at.

Speed of action. Now as a joke, who wants to sit and go home for two hours on the turnpike or two hours north of 95 when you can get home in 30 minutes in the fast lane. Every time you inject that's basically what happens. It takes about two hours to show your peak and you know Afrezza starts declining in the first 30 minutes. And so we will show you that data in one second.

Weight gain is a big challenge in diabetes. In Type 2s typically it's more obesity. And when you add insulin, they are typically gaining another two to four kilograms. In our job, we saw weight neutrality in Type 2s. A slight increase possibly, depending on what you are looking at. And then in Type 1s, we see a decrease in weight on average when we use Afrezza when you switch them over.

So here is how we have a look at Afrezza indicated for Type I and Type II. Duration of effect that really miniature physiologic insulin. We believe that you will see lower rates of severe hypoglycemia weight neutrality. We have over six pivotal trials done over the last 10 years. It's in the blood in less than a minute because as soon as you inhale, it immediately gets released into the blood. And you get dose to dose consistency. A lot of misperceptions around the dose of insulin. When you are trying to calculate an injection and you are trying to count you carbs and predict our six hours, there is not a lot of accuracy. Combine that with your test sugars being off by 10%, 15%. When you give Afrezza, you pretty much know you are going to get a dose to dose consistency. So we really do believe we are unique insulin that's here for the long run.

And this was a chart I have used to really talk about the gold standard. When you look at between these two blue bars, this is called time in range and this is the traditional pump. And each one of the line is one day going from left to right. And what you see here is a patient on his own figured out how in seven days to dose Afrezza without a lot of guidance from his physician by using YouTube and Twitter. That's not how we want people learning how to use our drug. But it is how the initial patients figured out how to be successful with Afrezza and it's the reason I joined MannKind two years ago. As when I felt these charts popping up on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter, I said, there's no way this drug does sales because if you can get that result consistently, it wasn't always on our trials and now we understand why. A lot of it was under dosed 20%, 30% on the initial dosing when they converted from mealtime injectable insulin to inhaled. We never really got that conversion right. And then that carried through for 12 weeks of people titrated backup to dosing. So I will call poor trial designs and despite those poor trial designs, we still met our primary endpoints and got the drug approved and now we have redone some of this data in a small pilot study just to show it's possible if you were to give appropriate dosing in Afrezza and I will talk to you about that in one second which right here.

So we presented data in June called the STAT study. This was a head-to-head study using, for the first time, CGM, continuing glucose monitoring. So back here, this is CGM. So we took this for the first, we had zero data in our data on using Dexcom in particular to see what could happen if you dosed Afrezza. So in this trial, we said take Afrezza at baseline on a one-to-one conversion and at one-hour if you are not where you want to be, take a follow-up dose. Since we designed this trial, we got an FDA label change back in the fall where now that table really says, it's a starting dose, not your typical dose. Now we recommend based on all the data we know a higher conversion which would eliminate a lot of these one-hour follow-up doses.

But what you see here is despite the first hour and despite a suboptimal conversion ratio, what you will see in the first 30 minutes, you are already dropping your sugars and in one hour you sow Afrezza drop your sugar down. And the competition, you are still increasing. And by two hours is when the competition starts to see your sugar coming down. So this goes back to my analogy on the highway. Do you really want to wait two hours to know where you are going or would you rather see yourself get there in the 30 to 45 minutes. And that's the biggest differentiator as we go forward. This data is not widely out there. It was presented at ADA but I has not been published. It hasn't been shared by our sales and medical teams. And that we expect to come this week. So it's in the next one to seven days this study will be published in a journal in diabetes technology and so filing physician will become aware of why Afrezza so different in the grand scheme of diabetes and mealtime control.

Another important point in the trial was around hypoglycemia. So we see that Aspart and we looked at noncompliance. So if you took your dose at one hour as you were supposed to, the whole purpose of this trial is to say, if you dosed Afrezza in one hour, what was the outcome? That was the purpose of this trial. And we see, as you gave more insulin, faster than one hour and you saw less hypoglycemia. That's never happened in the history of mealtime control. So here you are less than five minutes a day at less than 50 and we spent a lot of money on pumps and glucose sensing technology in trying to detect hypoglycemia and it's the number one reason we don't enhance the dosing of insulin because are so worried about hyperglycemia. And here you can finally see in a head-to-head trial what can happen when you CGM and avoiding going less than 50 by having a drug that has a shorter tail.

And now the other part of the study is time in range. So I don't have the data here but we saw a two hour improvement in time in range. And so when you think about us versus NovoLog and where you are in terms of your daily highs and lows, for two hours more a day when I go between these two blue bars, you got two hours back in your day in time in range. So what that means is, when you are above and you are below the blue line, you are out of range but if you can get two hours more that's where we know complications are going to be eliminated and you are going to get tighter glycemic control and you can see how that happened here in the bottom graph. So what we saw here on the Internet, we now been able to replicate in a real world trial and we will scale this up into a bigger trial as we go forward.

So the question I always get about Afrezza is, is it going to be successful? When we look at gross sales, I know Sanofi handed this back to us doing about $7 million to $9 million gross. We are on track right now to do $40 million to $45 million on a rolling forward basis on gross sales. We have some gross to net issues we had to deal with in 2018 as a new company. We had a lot of price penalties. We had a lot of new packaging changes we had to make. So all those are one-time events and as we go forward we will be able to manage that. And as our revenue grows, one of the biggest problems in our gross to net is wholesale fees actually is larger than our managed care discounts. And we know that as revenue grows, wholesale fees will come down as well. So there's a positive story here that we continue to grow. These are new member prescriptions. So these are new to brand. So don't look at refill, don't look at NRx. This data is not always public on Bloomberg. But it's new member RX. What this means is, these are new to brand treatment and you can see on the left the blue bar start around 275 and today in the month of July we had over 900. So you can see MannKind's commercial team is generating new to brand treatments and we would continue to get positive momentum and obviously the year started slower, but we are seeing nothing but upswing momentum and this is our earliest indicator of our future success every month throughout this year.

And then second thing is, one, we don't target the whole audience in terms of all insulin prescribers. But once you see that we do give, we target about 45%, 50% of the insulin market and once we do get a prescriber, what you will see is we added about thousand prescribers in the month of July and once we do get them, we see about 8% new Rx share about 4% TRx share. And so we are growing our share consistently month over month as we go forward. So it's not a matter of if Afrezza be successful, it's a matter of when it will be cash flow breakeven for the company. So I feel very positive about this and we do know based on all the investments we have made in pilots is the better the rep, the very commercial responsive. DTC had a nice impact when we look in our data sets in terms of writers and non-writers in those areas that we put consumer advertising. So at this point, we know it's a good drug. We now have some new capital. We will continue to increase our TV spend and Afrezza will continue to grow for years to come as we look forward.

We are moving into connected care. So we have digital technology that can Bluetooth the device and really show you what your inhalation patterns look like. It can also detect your cartridges and start to integrate with Apple Health as we go forward. So that's a platform we are looking at to develop not just for Afrezza but for Technosphere-based molecules that will be a part of our licensing deals in the future.

International expansion will be another area we see continued growth. So we expect Brazil approval in Q4. We will then launch in Q1. It takes about 90 days for pricing negotiations down there. India is Cipla. We partner with one of the largest respiratory partners down in India. They have a huge diabetes portfolio they are building. Very excited to work with them. Phase 3 trial design is almost done. We will go to the regulatory authorities as we move that forward. And then Canada, had very positive feedback from Canada and Mexico also. So we expect to be able to file in those countries later this year or early next year and we will be going to EU next for discussions and some of the other countries. So international expansion become part of our story as we continue to go forward.

IP goes out to the 2030s and we still have lots of other patents pending. So the more we have learned about the molecules and everything we are testing, we always get new insights on our technology platform. And so when we think about MannKind, we look at Afrezza U.S. sales as the profit growth driver in the long run, really will continue to build that base. International expansion will create volume which will keep our factory efficient and drive down our COGS. You see the pipeline and in-licensing technology.

So we are looking to partner pipeline assets but also bring things in to compliment our current sales force to accelerate our sales growth and then ultimately pediatric indication for Afrezza is another growth driver in early 2020. And so part one of the study just finished up. It's at the Data Safety Monitoring Board today and we expect part two to start momentarily as well as part three of that study. Once that's wrapped up, we can immediately go into Phase 3 for pediatrics.

So exciting times ahead. I have sat at companies that turned around that's been through the worst and I really do feel good about our future and we kind of now have enough capital and based on our budgets, remember, we can always cut costs at the end of the day if we don't think Afrezza is the drug to bet on. But we do know the upside on Afrezza is lot way higher than the downside for the company. So we will continue to invest to grow our lead brand here and make it successful.

With that, I have a few minutes here for questions.

Michael Castagna

Yes. So we were in various discussions with various Chinese partners and so there is a chance we will work on a China deal. At the same time, as we think about how much work it takes on our teams to work with individual partners versus one global partner, that's kind of where we took a little of a pause given where we were on everything and said, let's get out there done and then based on what we know as our bigger global partnership with one partner with one global rights outside of the two countries we have announced with partners already. So kind of preserving that option a little bit. But we will continue to, we are not going to slowdown our filing timelines. To me, it's more important to get those moving. It's not very expensive but we know it takes one to two years to get these things approved. So will continue to file in the countries we see as the most advantageous and then really look at global partnerships as part of the structure we are looking at.

Others?

A - Michael Castagna

Okay. I will stop there and give people back a minute of the day. So thank you guys for attending. Have a great day.