Heineken And Cannabis Go Well Together

On June 26, 2018, Lagunitas, a subsidiary of Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), announced that it will launch an IPA-inspired sparkling water which contains hops and is infused with THC and/or CBD. Both of the ingredients are components of cannabis. In this article, I will sum up everything an investor needs to know about this new drink.

Some necessary cannabis knowledge

Before providing information about the new product, I would first like to give a brief summary about what cannabis exactly is. There are two main active components in cannabis: CBD and THC. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabis compound that has significant medical benefits but does not make people feel “stoned” or “high” like Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) does. While both alcohol and cannabis use can be bad for you, most scientist claim that using cannabis is 'healthier' than alcohol.

HI-FI HOPS

Heineken acquired a 50% stake in Lagunitas in 2015. On the 4th of May 2017, Heineken acquired the remaining stake in Lagunitas. However, to maintain Lagunitas' culture and free spirit, the company will continue to operate as an independent entity within HEINEKEN.

Hi-FI HOPS, the name of Lagunitas' cannabis infused beverage, was successfully launched on July 30th, 2018. Lagunitas partnered with AbsoluteXtracts, a manufacturer of cannabis-based products, to make the drink. HI-FI HOPS contains 10mg of THC and zero calories but is also available in a version that contains only 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. I believe that HI-FI HOPS containing zero calories is a huge win. More and more people are starting to watch their weight. While they still want to have a great night, they do not want to feel bad in the morning because they have drunken too many beers, and the calories that come with them.

Why do I think the launch of HI-FI HOPS is such a big deal? Well, to start with, it is the first time a major brewery has successfully launched a THC-infused beverage. Furthermore, most millennials prefer cannabis over alcohol. This is one of the reasons for the decline in alcohol consumption. Heineken is very reliant on their alcoholic beverage sales. With HI-FI HOPS, Heineken will have another stream of revenue and will enter a market that is only expected to grow over time.

How successful is HI-FI HOPS?

The beverage had a relatively small launch. It is only available in California. The retail price is $8 a can, therefore, the drink certainly is not cheap. However, the price point brought it roughly in line with other cannabis products. Sadly enough, I have not been able to try the drink. However, I found on YouTube and other websites that there is a huge demand for the product. An employee at Harborside (a store that sells the drink) said the cans were selling like hotcakes.

How big of a deal is this for Heineken?

Currently, the introduction of HI-FI HOPS will have little to no impact on the company's financials. However, I think the product will only become more valuable over time. More and more states allow cannabis consumption. The total cannabis market is expected to hit a value of $146.4 Billion by 2025. This represents a CAGR of 34.6%. Demand for the cannabis drinks is increasing rapidly. Currently, it looks like Heineken will be the first to satisfy this demand. This brings some first-mover advantages like the collection of valuable data.

As I have noticed before, we do not know whether or not the product will be a success. Although the first reviews have been good, the product can still flop. However, if HI-FI HOPS does become a success, I can see it expand internationally to more countries that have legalized cannabis, for example, Canada or the Netherlands. Although the impact is currently still minimal, I think it should definitely not be underestimated because of the huge growth potential.

Heineken's valuation

Stocks of Heineken N.V. currently trade with a P/E ratio of 24.26. Therefore, the stock trades at a premium compared to the world's largest brewer, AB InBev (BUD), which has a P/E ratio of 20. However, I think this premium is deserved because Heineken has a cleaner balance sheet. The company has more advantages over its peers which justifies its higher valuation. To name a few, the company has a higher ROE and ROA and a lower payout ratio. For more information, I would recommend you to check out: Which Brewer Brews The Best Stock?

Takeaway

While the successful launch of this new 'cannabis drink' certainly does not make an investment in Heineken a 'no brainer', it does provide the company with a great opportunity. More and more beer companies start paying attention and start investing in the cannabis market. Examples are Molson Coors (TAP) with its joint venture with Hydropothecary Corp. (OTCPK:HYYDF) or Constellation Brands' (STZ) $4 billion investment in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC). It is great to see that Heineken is at least not missing the boat.

