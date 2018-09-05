Kroger: Doing The Right Things, But I Remain Cautious

For a number of reasons that include soft margins, a low dividend and richer valuations, I choose to keep my hands off KR once again.

The grocery chain seems to be doing the right things to better position itself competitively, but some of my old fears remain intact.

Judging by past reader comments, Kroger (KR) has been one my least popular "cautious" calls in recent memory. Back in March of this year, I noted that a pullback in the stock price was expected and overdue, but the market disagreed with me in my final conclusion that KR belonged in the low $20s. Shares have appreciated 37% in only six months, beating the average rise in the peer group, and now trade at about $32.

Was I overly conservative about the Cincinnati-based grocery chain? Did fundamentals change for the better in a short period of time? Or is the Street once again acting a bit too optimistically, as I believe it did leading to the 24% correction that took place between February and early March? Credit: Sweet Savant

A closer look

Before I dig any deeper, I should revisit my early 2018 thesis on the company. At the core of my cautious stance is Kroger's notoriously low op margins coupled with slow-growing identical sales, which I believe overly expose the bottom line to pricing weakness and competitive pressures - as an example, think of Amazon's (AMZN) repositioning of Whole Foods and introduction of in-store Prime benefits and discounts to better compete in the grocery space. The company's Restock Kroger transformation plan, even if crucial for the long-term success of the chain, could cause short-term headwinds that I believed might dampen investor sentiment.

So far this year, Kroger has been able to deliver satisfactory results that included its best net earnings beat since early 2015. Identical sales continued to climb slowly from the multi-year trough reached at the end of 2016, beating easy 1Q17 comps (see chart below). And probably driving some investor excitement are Kroger's recently-announced e-commerce push with Kroger Ship, kicking off at small scale but expected to grow quickly, and incipient global expansion that includes a partnership with Alibaba (BABA) in China. Beyond the buzzword salad, it's still hard to quantify for now how much these initiatives might help Kroger drive top-line growth beyond the low-to-mid single digits in the foreseeable future.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

With regard to profitability, my fears over margin contraction have been playing out to some extent, although timidly for now, as the summarized P&L below illustrates (on a non-GAAP basis, after adjusting for items like gain on sale of stores and voluntary retirement costs). In 1Q18, gross margin dipped nearly 30 bps YOY, while opex that increased 2.5% (apparently driven by fuel-related expenses and higher wages) helped to push op margin lower by about 12 bps. If not for (1) above-consensus revenues, certainly a bright spot in Kroger's financials, that allowed for some gain of scale to support higher earnings and (2) a much lower effective tax rate that resulted from last year's reform, EPS would have landed drastically below year-ago levels - by 14 cents, I estimate, instead of the 15-cent reported EPS increase.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

My conclusion

Although it's still very early innings in Kroger's transformation efforts, it looks to me like the company is taking the right steps by developing its distribution channel more aggressively, which includes a plunge into the digital and international businesses. Margins remain a fear in my mind, but so far favorable trends in identical sales and e-commerce have been offsetting the profitability headwinds.

Today, I restate that Kroger "will probably do fine in the long term," an idea that I defended back in March. But once again, optimism has driven valuations back up toward 12-month highs (see graph above, PEG of 2.5x vs. last September's 1.8x), in my view a somewhat speculative move in anticipation for increasing comps.

Considering sales growth in the low-to-mid single digits, low margins that may not expand substantially any time soon, an ever-increasing competitive environment, a dividend yield that fails to excited at 1.8%, and current-year earnings multiples that have breached the 15x mark, I choose to keep my hands off KR once again.

