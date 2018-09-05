Integra Resources: Huge Potential Flying Well Under The Radar

The name of Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) sounds familiar, doesn't it? The reason is that it is very similar to the name of a very successful junior gold explorer and developer called Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF). Integra Gold was acquired by Eldorado Gold (EGO) back in 2017 for C$590 million. After the transaction was completed, some of Integra's executives started a new project. They acquired a shell company named Mag Copper, renamed it to Integra Resources and acquired the DeLamar project from Kinross Gold (KGC) for C$7.5 million and a 9.9% stake in the company. In early 2018, they also added the nearby Florida Mountain deposit.

Integra Gold was a huge success. The company drilled its brownfield Lamaque project very aggressively and it was able to grow the reserves and resources notably. In approximately 5 years, the market value of the company increased from C$20 million to C$590 million. Integra Resources seems to have a good chance to imitate Integra Gold's success. DeLamar is a brownfield project, similar to Lamaque, it is located in a safe jurisdiction with good access and infrastructure and on-site facilities, just like Lamaque, moreover, no exploration took place over the last 25 years, using the modern technologies.

Some of the former Integra Gold executives should help Integra Resources to imitate its predecessor. The president and CEO of Integra Resources is George Salamis who served as an executive chairman of Integra Gold. Andree St-Germain was the CFO of Integra Gold. Now, she's the CFO of Integra Resources. And the former president and CEO of Integra Gold, Stephen de Jong, is chairman of Integra Resources now. There are also some other interesting names, such as Randall Oliphant (former CEO of Barrick Gold (ABX)), Timo Jauristo (former executive vice-president of Goldcorp (GG)), and David Awram (former executive vice-president of Sandstorm Gold (SAND)).

The DeLamar Project

The DeLamar Project contains two deposits: the DeLamar deposit and the Florida Mountain deposit. It is located in southern Idaho which is supposed to be a mining-friendly jurisdiction. The project has a good infrastructure, an all-season road access, and also on-site facilities. Both of the deposits, that lie only 8.5 km apart, were being mined in the past. Between the 1860s and 1940s, some high-grade gold and silver veins were extracted in the area. Modern open-pit mining operations took place between 1977 and 1998 when the mine was closed due to the low metals prices. In 2017, Kinross sold the property to Integra Resources.

It is estimated that 1.6 million toz gold and more than 100 million toz silver were produced at DeLamar. But there is still a lot of gold and silver left. At a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t of gold equivalent, the combined inferred resources of DeLamar and Florida Mountain contain almost 2.27 million toz gold and 108 million toz silver, or more than 3.5 million toz of gold equivalent, at a gold equivalent grade of slightly more than 0.7 g/t, which is not bad for an open pit mine. At a cut-off grade of 0.75 g/t of gold equivalent, the two deposits contain more than 1.8 million toz of gold equivalent, at a gold equivalent grade of 1.33 g/t, which is a very good number for an open-pit mine.

The initial resources are quite sizeable, but this is only the beginning. There is a big potential to add more near-surface open-pittable ounces. However, Integra wants to focus especially on the high-grade mineralization that should be situated below the current low-grade open-pit resources. According to Integra's CEO:

Kinross, at the end of the site's operation, was running the mill at a very high capacity while fighting a plummeting gold price in the late 1990's. The mill was churning through over 4000 tonnes of ore per day, which is a very hungry operation for this type of deposit. The demanding mill-feed requirements left no time or desire to test the slightly deeper high-grade feeder zones on the property, as the focus was on continuing to provide the mill with large volumes of near-surface lowgrade feed.

He also noted that:

A number of historic holes designed by Kinross to define low grade near source, actually continued past the low grade and intersected some of the historically mined high grade "feeder veins" with decent widths, including 105 g/t Au and 41 g/t Ag over 10.7 metres, 10 g/t Au and 116 g/t Ag over 18 metres, and 10 g/t Au and 188 g/t Ag over 18 metres.

Integra's 2018 exploration campaign consisting of 20,000 meters of drilling focuses on the deeper higher-grade mineralization. And it has already delivered some great results. While Kinross focused only on depths up to 100 meters below the surface, Integra drills to a vertical depth of 265 meters on average. Although it is deeper, it is not too much deeper and the discovered mineralization should be open-pittable.

On May 10, Integra announced that hole IDM18_007 intersected 150.88 meters grading 1.2 g/t of gold equivalent and hole IDM18_005 intersected 140.21 meters grading 1.19 g/t of gold equivalent. On June 25, even better results were announced. Two drill holes (IDM18_011 and IDM18_014), spaced 150 meters apart, intersected 198.12 meters grading 1.74 g/t of gold equivalent and 220.98 meters grading 2.16 g/t of gold equivalent. To make the results even more exciting, both of the holes were terminated in mineralization. Both of the holes were drilled in the Sullivan Gulch area, where almost no drilling or mining took place in the past. The results show that the deposit is still open along strike and at depth. And also that the newly discovered mineralization has notably higher grades compared to the already outlined resources. It means that the updated resource estimate that is expected by the end of this year should not only lead to a significant expansion of the volume of resources but also to a meaningful improvement of gold equivalent grades. Based on the recent drill results, I expect that the resource estimate should grow at least by 1 million toz of gold equivalent.

But not only the updated resource estimate is expected in Q4 2018, also results of the metallurgical tests should be released. According to Integra, the historical recoveries for oxidized ore ranged 85-95% (gold) and 70-80% (silver). For mixed ore (oxide + sulphide), the recoveries ranged 77-90% (gold) and 65-75% (silver). For both of the types of ore, the historical recoveries were very good. Using the conventional milling, the gold recoveries averaged 92% and silver recoveries averaged 75% over the 1977-1998 period. Kinross also made several column leach tests that led to recoveries of up to 84% for gold and up to 64.3% for silver. If further tests confirm the viability of heap leaching, it will be a good news for the economics of the project. Not only is there a lot of low-grade ore that should be processed profitably via heap leaching but also the capital costs should be lower.

Although Q4 2018 should be very interesting for the company and its investors, much more answers regarding the future of the project should be provided by the PEA that is expected next year.

Risks and Opportunities

There are 56 million shares outstanding right now. Moreover, there are 6.4 million options and warrants. At the current share price of $0.67, the market capitalization of Integra Resources stands at $37.52 million. As of August 1, Integra held cash of C$8 million ($6.07 million) and it was debt-free which leads to an enterprise value of only $31.45 million. What is quite interesting, Integra's share price has shown a noticeable stability, as it hasn't recorded any losses over the last 2-3 months when the gold price was falling along with the majority of Integra's peers.

Given the numerous drill results that may be released virtually any time, the metallurgical test results, and the updated resource estimate, it is possible to expect the share price to grow during the coming months. Moreover, given the enterprise value of $31.45 million and the current inferred resources of 3.5 million toz of gold equivalent, 1 toz of gold equivalent is valued at less than $9. It is a very low valuation given the safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction, good infrastructure, great exploration potential, and a proven management team.

On the other hand, not everything is rosy at Integra Resources. Integra needs to drill a lot in order to expand the resources. Drilling is not cheap and Integra Resources has only $6 million at its disposal. Integra Gold raised C$150 million ($114 million) and drilled 300,000 meters over a 5-year period before it got acquired by Eldorado. Integra Resources can't raise this kind of money at the current share price, without devastating its current shareholders. A higher share price is needed to make a bigger equity offering that doesn't hurt the shareholders too much. The upcoming drill results, metallurgical test results, and an updated resource estimate should help to reach a higher share price; however, the overall extent of their impact is unsure, especially if the current gold price weakness continues.

Over the first two quarters, Integra's cash on hand decreased from C$16.66 million ($12.6 million) to C$8.84 million ($6.7 million). If this cash burn rate continues, Integra will need to raise more money before the end of this year or early next year. As the market expects that there will be an equity financing soon, there is the risk that even some very positive news will have only a muted impact on the share price.

Conclusion

Although Integra Resources has a lot of potential and it deserves the attention of investors interested in junior mining companies, it is still flying well under the radar. The company is new and the gold sector sentiment is bad. This is why also the number of people following Integra Resources on Seeking Alpha is only 42 and it has no coverage. But the company has an experienced management team that seems to be poised to replicate its success at Integra Gold. The properties are located in a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction, there is a good infrastructure and great exploration potential. And 3.5 million toz of gold equivalent in inferred resources is a very good start. All of this is valued only at less than $40 million right now. Given the successful exploration campaign and upcoming catalysts, it is hard to imagine a much lower valuation of the company (barring a gold price collapse or another financial crisis), despite the upcoming equity financing. I believe that at the current share price, Integra Resources presents an upside potential of several hundred percent for investors with an investment horizon of at least 2-3 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IRRZF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.