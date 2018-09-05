Watch For EUV Lithography Equipment Pushouts, Revenue Misses For ASML

These pushouts will result in revenue revisions of -$358 million and -$629 million in 2019.

Both companies will push out purchases of ASML's EUV lithography systems over the next three years.

ASML is the sole supplier of EUV (extreme ultra violet) lithography equipment. EUV is supposed to slowly replace DUV immersion lithography as the industry moves to the 7nm technology node. As a background, I discussed these issues in a January 23, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "ASML's Dominance Of The Semiconductor Lithography Sector Has Far-Reaching Implications."

Chart 1 shows the insertion window starting with 7nm for logic and the 1Y for DRAM in 2018, which ASML (ASML) published in late 2016.

Chart 1

In its 2Q 2018 earning release on July 18, 2018, ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink reported:

We are on track to supply 20 EUV systems this year. Focused execution is enabling an acceleration of the availability and productivity roadmap. This will provide an even stronger foundation for our EUV business and will support a 2019 shipment plan of at least 30 systems.

Since April 2018, that rosy forecast appears to be floundering, and EUV lithography system pushouts will become headwinds for ASML.

First Intel

At the end of April 2018, Intel (INTC) announced its 10nm ramp would be delayed into 2019, there have been questions about what caused the delay. Three months later, Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Intel from Buy to Neutral and lowered the target from $62 to $56, after Q2 results left what the firm's analysts call the chipmaker's "biggest risk" unresolved. According to BofA:

The biggest risk to Intel is the year delay in shipments of its next-gen 10 [nanometer] product while rivals Taiwan Semiconductor have finally caught up and are enabling Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia and Xilinx to potentially leapfrog.

My sources tell me that the reason for the delay and lower yields was INTC's exuberance to embrace Self Aligning Quad Patterning (SAQP) to extend DUV lithography to 10nm.

It must be remembered that Intel's 10nm is as good or better than the 7nm nodes currently ramping up at other pure-play foundries. For example, Intel's 10nm process packs 106.1 million transistors per square mm of silicon compared to 96.5 million for TSMC's (TSM) 7FF process, 95.3 million for Samsung Electronic's (OTC:SSNLF) 7LPP process, and 98.21 million for GlobalFoundries' 7LP process.

Then GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries announced on August 27, 2018 via a press release that the company:

... is realigning its leading-edge FinFET roadmap to serve the next wave of clients that will adopt the technology in the coming years. The company will shift development resources to make its 14/12nm FinFET platform more relevant to these clients, delivering a range of innovative IP and features including RF, embedded memory, low power and more. To support this transition, GF is putting its 7nm FinFET program on hold indefinitely and restructuring its research and development teams to support its enhanced portfolio initiatives. This will require a workforce reduction, however a significant number of top technologists will be redeployed on 14/12nm FinFET derivatives and other differentiated offerings.

Other semiconductor fabless and foundry companies

Fabless semiconductor companies that contract foundries such as TSMC, Samsung Electronics are moving to 7nm to benefit from the smaller dimensions, albeit at aa heavy price. For example, HiSilicon, a privately held global fabless semiconductor and IC design company, calculated it would cost $300 million to develop a new generation SoC chip. It's Kirin 980, a 7nm-based chip manufactured by TSMC, is 37% faster than its predecessor.

However, fabless Qualcomm (QCOM) and MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) have both moved to enhance their upper mid-range offerings by rolling out respective new 14/12nm solutions, rather than to make the first SoC at 7nm.

Taiwan foundry UMC (UMC), the third ranked foundry behind TSMC and GF, has put less focus on entering the advanced-node chip race and moved to enhance its existing process portfolios particularly specialty process technologies.

Investor Takeaway

According to an EUV thread in SemiWiki, Samsung was scheduled to receive two last year, and seven this year, and assumes Samsung got all seven in Q1 and Q2 in order to be ready for EUV in 2H 2018. ASML reported that the coming quarter Q3 will see five tools shipped, those could go to TSMC. Intel receives one tool, and GlobalFoundries two, meaning TSMC would get those five added to their present five, to get 10 total NXE:3400 by end of Q3, which might be the basis of their claim that they would have more than Samsung's nine tools.

The 20+ EUV tools after Q3 this year until next year would be split among Intel, Samsung, and TSMC. GF reportedly has space for 4 presently. If Intel and GF are out, then Samsung and TSMC would each have around 20 NXE:3400.

GlobalFoundries has installed one EUV systems at its Fab 8 facility in Malta NY and in early 2018 was in the process of being calibrated. According to a Forbes article, there is space for three more.

With its 7nm postponement, Intel has one system to push out or cancel. Bernstein analyst Mark Li predicts Intel may not insert EUV into its manufacturing technology until late 2021.

ASML continues to make improvements in its EUV systems, and if Intel will not insert EUV into manufacturing until 2021, then it is best for the company to push out purchases, rather than have them installed and sitting idle.

For example, ASML has produced four generations of EUV systems, each more advanced by the previous: NXE:3300B, NXE:3350B and NXE:3400B. It's fourth-generation EUV-system, the NXE:3350B, achieves an overlay of 1.0 nm, a 50 percent improvement over the NXE:3300B, and also features projection optics with a higher transmission, which means it generates higher throughput from a given EUV power source. ASML will introduce the NXE:3350C in 2019.

The Information Network's report entitled "Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues," forecasts that before the 7nm announcements by Intel and GF, ASML would ship 20 EUV systems in 2018, 31 in 2019, and 40 in 2020. During that period, ASML stood to generate revenues of $2.5 billion in 2018, $4.0 billion in 2019, and $5.2 billion in 2020.

The forecast is shown in Table 1. The revised forecast reduces shipments in 2018 by two - one for Intel, one for GF. Intel already has installed four NXE:33x0 systems. Subsequent years show two pushouts by GF and three by Intel in 2019 and four by Intel in 2020, according to the report.

With the pushouts, ASML will register revised revenues of $2.1 billion in 2018, $3.3 billion in 2019, and $4.7 billion in 2020. 2018 revenue lost will be $354 million, representing 14.3% of original revenues. And it's not clear yet what will happen to GF's installed system.

