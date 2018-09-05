Micron: Why Manassas Matters

The fab focuses on memory and storage solutions for the automotive industry, which is in line with Micron's plan to shift its NAND supply away from components to high-value products.

Introduction

On 1 September 2018, fellow SA contributor Robert Castellano published an article covering Micron’s (NASDAQ:MU) $3 billion investment in its Manassas fab titled "Why Is The Stock Market So Smitten With Micron's Announced $3 Billion Chip Plant?" The key point is that the new capacity will account for only 5.5% of Micron's total capacity and he goes on to write a lot about DRAM capex, production and pricing. While I like objective articles and points of view conflicting with mine, I have several issues with Robert's analysis and I think that this plant is very important for Micron. Here's my bull case for this investment.

DRAM, NAND and pricing

Notice that Micron's announcement mentions that the expansion of the Manassas fab clean room will enable both DRAM and NAND technology transitions. The reason is that over 2017 this facility was transitioning to NAND production as explained by fellow SA contributor Electric Phred in his article "Micron: Manassas Miracle!" from March 2017.

The Manassas fab currently processes 300 mm wafers and produces a variety of long-lifecycle, high-reliability memory and storage solutions focused mainly on the automotive, industrial and networking markets. Most of the products from the Manassas fab are employed in the automotive industry, which increasingly uses sensors and memory-storage products for driver-assistance technologies. This is key as Micron has been shifting more of its NAND supply away from components to high-value products such as managed NAND. In particular, the company is finding a lot of demand for its mobile eMCP solutions, which are aimed directly at the Internet of Things market. This product mix shift has allowed Micron to boost its Trade NAND revenues by 8% quarter-over-quarter and 14% year-over-year in the third quarter of FY18 amid declining NAND pricing:

The above graph leads me to suggest that if Micron can manage to move away from market priced sales and toward products which offer a more complete package, then it would be much less affected by the price swings in the memory market.

Research center

Another part of the investment announcement about which nobody seems to be talking about is the creation of a global research development center in Manassas for memory and storage solutions such as unmanned and autonomous automotive systems and IoT applications. I think this R&D facility will be very important as its proximity to a production facility will be a great advantage.

The R&D center will include laboratories, test equipment and employ around 100 engineers. Additionally, Micron will commit $1 million toward several Virginia universities and community colleges which I think will help the company harvest qualified local engineers and technicians for its facilities.

Incentives and impact on results

This 600,000 square-foot production facility is currently Manassas' largest taxpayer as well as its largest employer with a staff of around 1,500. It’s also the largest utility customer in the city.

Considering this, I think that it's no wonder that the city was prepared to be very generous toward Micron to get the investment. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership had been working on the Micron deal since late 2017 and it managed to edge out several states and sovereign countries, including Singapore.

Under the agreement, Micron will be eligible for a performance grant worth as much as $70 million through Virginia’s Major Employment and Investment program, in addition to other financial and infrastructure incentives. This is the largest state package in Virginia in at least 20 years that was accepted by a company. Manassas also will waive some permit fees and allow Micron to use third-party reviewers and inspectors. In addition, the city will adjust its tax rate for semiconductor equipment each year so that the company can benefit from gradual increases to its current bill over the next decade.

According to Bacon's Rebellion blog, it looks like Manassas will have to create a special schedule for its Machine & Tools (M&T) tax. The normal M&T tax rate is $2.10 of assessed value and a special tax rate for semiconductor manufacturing is $0.656 per $100 of assessed value. Also, the city charges commercial entities just $1.25 per $100 in assessed value on computer equipment.

As a whole, Micron stands to save several million of dollars and I think that it's a very good achievement that the company will have greater control over the timing of permit approvals.

Regarding the impact of the expansion on Micron's finances, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has revealed that the expansion will add $1 billion to the value of the state's exports. It's not a very significant part of Micron's total revenues, but I think you have to take into consideration that these are very high value products with excellent margins. After all, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has called the Manassas plant "the world’s leading site for automotive and industrialized semiconductor memory products."

Conclusion

Micron’s fab in Manassas produces a variety of long-lifecycle high-reliability products mainly aimed at automotive, industrial, and networking applications and I think this is key for the company's plan to shift more of its NAND supply away from components to high-value products. This product mix shift has allowed Micron to become the only major trade NAND producer to increase its revenue over the past fiscal quarter.

The expansion will add around $1 billion to Virginia's exports and Micron will reap millions of dollars thanks to incentives and low taxes. While this investment will not increase Micron's overall capacity over the next years in a meaningful way, I think it doesn’t need to anyway considering the types of markets it serves. Since the types of memory devices produced by the fab are not a commodity, they usually do not have direct competitors and can deliver great margins. I also think that the addition of a R&D facility to the Manassas fab will offer a lot of benefits thanks to its proximity to a production facility.

